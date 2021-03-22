This day reminds us of Iqbal’s vision and idea of a separate homeland

Today, we are commemorating the 81st anniversary of the adoption of the historic Pakistan Resolution.

On March 23, 1940, during the 27th annual session of the All-India Muslim League, the Muslims of the subcontinent adopted the Lahore Resolution, later named the Pakistan Resolution.

This day carries momentous significance in the history of the making of Pakistan, as it made the objective for Muslims clear and literally gave birth to the Pakistani nation.

This day reminds us of the vision of Allama Mohammed Iqbal who propounded the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent, of the historic constitutional struggle that ensued to achieve Pakistan, of the firm resolve of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah to accept nothing less than Pakistan itself, and of the heavy sacrifices made by Muslims of the subcontinent in search of a homeland where they could fashion their lives according to their own beliefs, culture, and norms.

In less than seven years after the adoption of the Pakistan Resolution, Pakistan had emerged on the map of the world, despite all kinds of obstacles and impediments in the way of its making. This testifies to the inherent resilience and resolve of the Pakistani nation.

Since its inception, Pakistan had been tested time and again by internal and external pressures and has withstood all with dignity and poise.

Today, Pakistan is a progressive democratic state with an independent judiciary, free media, vibrant civil society, and a thriving economy.

Pakistan is on a trajectory to success, prosperity, and welfare propelled by the industry of its talented people, the availability of abundant natural resources, and the policies of the government.

I would like to congratulate the people of Pakistan for having come a long way since 1940 and for continuously reposing their belief in the vision of our founding fathers through generations and generations.

As we celebrate this day, we must not forget our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who continue to struggle for their legitimate and inalienable right to self-determination.

I am happy that we are celebrating our national day in our second home, Saudi Arabia.

On this day, we renew our pledge to contribute toward the progress and development of our great nation.

Also, I would like to express my determination to further expand and enrich our bilateral relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Long live Pakistan-Saudi Arabia friendship.

Pakistan Paindabad.

• Raja Ali Ejaz is the ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.