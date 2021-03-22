You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers awards certificates to 1st batch of valuers

Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers awards certificates to 1st batch of valuers

Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers awards certificates to 1st batch of valuers
The fellowship includes 16 training courses that address basic procedures and methods. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n7j5q

Updated 9 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers awards certificates to 1st batch of valuers

Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers awards certificates to 1st batch of valuers
  • Participants are also required to complete 3,000 hours of practical work
Updated 9 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers (Taqeem) has granted fellowship certificates in real estate valuation to the first batch comprising 120 individuals.
The authority has been entrusted with organizing, developing, qualifying and accrediting practitioners of the valuation profession in different economic sectors. It deals with estimating the value of real estate of all kinds and related rights such as ownership and disposition of ownership, mortgage, insurance, dispossession.
The economic establishments valuation branch deals with the valuation of business establishments or the interests of ownership and the valuation of intangible assets such as patents, trademarks, goodwill and intellectual property.
The fellowship includes 16 training courses that address basic procedures and methods, market studies, real estate regulations, principles of urban planning and sustainability, studies of land economics, analysis of finance and real estate investment, accounting principles and real estate taxes, and the implementation of comprehensive projects for evaluating and discussing specialized real estate.
Participants are also required to complete 3,000 hours of practical work.  
Faisal bin Badr Al-Mandil, acting secretary-general of TAQEEM, said: “This batch and the next batches will have a major role in boosting transparency in the national economy.”

Topics: Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers (Taqeem)

Related

Residential assets account for 71% of real estate appraisals in H1 202: TAQEEM
Business & Economy
Residential assets account for 71% of real estate appraisals in H1 202: TAQEEM
Taqeem cites important role of valuation in Kingdom
Business & Economy
Taqeem cites important role of valuation in Kingdom

Documentary unveils unknown aspects of Saudi Arabia's AlUla

Documentary unveils unknown aspects of Saudi Arabia's AlUla
The thousands of mysterious stone constructions built atop of an otherwise barren desert may well hold the missing link to AlUla’s part in a major turning point in the history of mankind. (Photos/Supplied)
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

Documentary unveils unknown aspects of Saudi Arabia's AlUla

Documentary unveils unknown aspects of Saudi Arabia's AlUla
  • AlUla is a largely unknown oasis valley, once a prosperous and important crossroad on the incense route and home to 3,000 years of powerful successive civilizations
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

ALULA: AlUla is undoubtedly the centerpiece of Saudi Arabia’s tourism strategy. The valley continues to hold ancient mysterious.
The remains of the stone structures are a testimony to human strength and audacity. Despite the passage of centuries, the grandeur of these heritage sites can rival any modern structure in the world.
The Saudi government is taking special measures for the preservation of the ancient sites strewn all across the Kingdom and AlUla is one of them.
In an attempt to highlight the importance of AlUla, the Discovery Channel has produced new one-off documentary “The Architects of Ancient Arabia.”
Narrated by award-winning actor Jeremy Irons, the documentary journeys into the Arabian Peninsula’s deeper past, following teams of leading international and Saudi archaeologists and a local historian as they reveal new wonders in the previously unexplored land.
Using multiple modern technologies to record tens of thousands of sites, experts choose some to explore in greater detail, to begin piecing together a new chapter in the story of human civilization.
AlUla is a largely unknown oasis valley, once a prosperous and important crossroad on the incense route and home to 3,000 years of powerful successive civilizations.
Some of the most important survey and excavation work in modern history have been taking place in the region.
Teams of experts are seeking to decipher the activities associated with ancient stone structures they are excavating across the area surrounding the AlUla.
In the documentary, the archaeologists unearth evidence for an ancient ritual, completely unexpected and extraordinary.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The documentary was made by the Discovery Channel in association with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU). It was produced by Powderhouse Productions.

• It reveals startling new discoveries, which reset the timeline for the emergence of complex societies.

The documentary was made by the Discovery Channel in association with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU). It was produced by Powderhouse Productions.
Robert Kirwan, executive producer and editor of the documentary, said: “The weeks we spent in AlUla filming alongside the archaeological team were a life-altering experience for me and the rest of the crew. The startlingly spectacular landscape is like nothing I have ever seen. And the stone structures, literally thousands of them dotting the area, have sat untouched for thousands of years. We were walking among the ghosts of unknown ancients, and we could feel their presence, their yearning, to have their story told.”
The documentary reveals startling new discoveries, which reset the timeline for the emergence of complex societies. The thousands of mysterious stone constructions built atop of an otherwise barren desert may well hold the missing link to AlUla’s part in a major turning point in the history of mankind.
These discoveries have been the source of great interest from the archaeology community globally and will be unpacked in much more detail over the coming months in the form of published peer-reviewed articles and papers that will change the current understanding of the significance of the Arabian Peninsula.
Rebecca Foote, director of archaeology and cultural heritage research at RCU, said: “We already know much about the major sites such as Hegra, but I hope that the team’s work and this documentary begin to fill in gaps in our knowledge in the late prehistoric period, when societies are becoming more complex.”
She added: “Archaeologists are just beginning to reveal the secrets and stories held within the desert of this stunning landscape, there is much more to discover and we’re excited to be able to share our work and this place with the world through this documentary.”
“The Architects of Ancient Arabia” airs on March 31 at 9 p.m. on OSN (channel 500).

Topics: AlUla royal commision of alula Madain Saleh

Related

Luxury, adventure await visitors as Saudi Arabia’s AlUla serves up fresh feast of flavors photos
Saudi Arabia
Luxury, adventure await visitors as Saudi Arabia’s AlUla serves up fresh feast of flavors
AlUla’s natural wonders provide setting for wellness activities photos
Saudi Arabia
AlUla’s natural wonders provide setting for wellness activities

Saudi Railways to supervise Haramain train maintenance

Saudi Railways to supervise Haramain train maintenance
A member of the station staff talks on a two-way radio at Makkah’s train station on October 8, 2019 the new high-speed railway line linking Makkah and Madinah. (AFP)
Updated 31 min 9 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Railways to supervise Haramain train maintenance

Saudi Railways to supervise Haramain train maintenance
  • The agreement is in compliance with the royal commission’s strategy to develop the holy sites
Updated 31 min 9 sec ago
SPA

MAKKAH: The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites on Monday signed an agreement with the Saudi Railway Co. (SAR) for the maintenance and operations of the Haramain train in cooperation with the Makkah Region Development Authority and the Ministry of Finance.
As per the agreement, SAR will be responsible for the maintenance and operations of the Haramain high-speed train for five years. It will also manage crowds and security of the project.
Abdulrahman Addas, CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites, said the agreement is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to improve services for pilgrims.
The agreement is also in compliance with the royal commission’s strategy to develop the holy sites through Kidana Company for Development, which offers an integrated plan to develop the sites with the participation of the private and nonprofit sectors, he added.
Bashar Al-Malik, CEO of SAR, expressed his happiness with the leadership’s trust in choosing SAR to improve services for pilgrims.
He said the company will make efforts to reduce operation and maintenance costs gradually up to 35 percent.
He said the train service will be operated as per international standards to ensure world-class services and safety to passengers..

Topics: Haramain Railway Makkah and Madinah

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Haramain railway increases speed to 300kph
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Haramain railway increases speed to 300kph

21, 39 Jeddah Arts to take aficionados on a creative journey this week

21, 39 Jeddah Arts to take aficionados on a creative journey this week
This year’s exhibition is curated by French academic Dr. Fabien Danesi. (Supplied)
Updated 23 March 2021
Ruba Obaid

21, 39 Jeddah Arts to take aficionados on a creative journey this week

21, 39 Jeddah Arts to take aficionados on a creative journey this week
  • The exhibition titled ‘Secrets of Alidades’ will open on March 24 at the Saudi Art Council
Updated 23 March 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The Jeddah-based Saudi Art Council has announced that the eighth 21, 39 Jeddah Arts will open on March 24. Titled “Secrets of Alidades,” this year’s exhibition is curated by French academic Dr. Fabien Danesi, a doctor of philosophy in art history and a university professor.
The alidade is a scientific and astronomical device for citing a distant object and for measuring an angle by posting to a star to determine directions.
“This tool was used in the context of navigation, but here the alidade are the artworks. It means that my approach is allegorical. The subject of the show will be astronomy in cartography, but not necessarily in a literal way,” Danesi said. “The Secrets of Alidades elaborates a kind of explanation where astronomy and category play a poetic impulse to escape the nets of rationality.”
Through this year’s event, Danesi, with participating local and international artists, will propose a mental journey to the audience.
“This allegorical perspective means that the show attempts to produce a representation with the potentiality of a journey. Just as sailors used the stars to navigate the seas, artwork can help us drift in our cultural field with the contrary winds and ocean currents,” Danesi said.
“Between Two Stars” is one of the participating artworks by Saudi artist Ayman Zedani, where he created a multilayered installation about a parasitic desert plant called Cynomorium.
Zedani’s conceptual works attempt to renegotiate the relationship between human and nonhuman, animal and plant, organic and inorganic, land and water. In this work, he wanted to highlight the Cynomorium’s life — and lessons that could be learned from it.

FASTFACTS

• The 21, 39 Jeddah Arts is a non-profit initiative organized by the Saudi Arts Council to highlight and maintain the city’s position at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s contemporary art scene.

• The name is taken from the geographic coordinates of the city (21.5433°N, 39.1728°E ).

• The program includes curated exhibitions, gallery openings, workshops and a series of talks and discussions.

“This type of plant has been relying on other desert plants to survive and continue its existence, and in the process I have been collecting DNA of those plants making it what I am calling an archive of the desert,” Zedani told Arab News.
Zedani participated in the 7th edition and decided to connect his work for this year with the previous edition, “to continue the conversation about the future of the Gulf,” which he also addressed last year through an experimental film that tells the story of oil from the perspective of a Prototaxite, a giant fungus that inhabited the earth about 400 million years ago.
“For this year’s exhibition, Fabian has drawn on his inspiration, interest and passion for the stars, the planets and everything else that forms part of our great expanse in light of the tragic pandemic that has changed our lives forever,” said Nada Sheikh, director of the Saudi Arts Council.
The 21, 39 Jeddah Arts is a non-profit initiative organized by the Saudi Arts Council to highlight and maintain the city’s position at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s contemporary art scene. The name is taken from the geographic coordinates of the city (21.5433°N, 39.1728°E ).
The program includes curated exhibitions, gallery openings, workshops and a series of talks and discussions that aim to build bridges with the outside world through the universal language of art.
The 21, 39 Jeddah Arts is a pivotal opportunity for aspiring artists to engage in an internationally recognized platform as it provides young artists with the chance to make a leap from emerging to professional, Sheikh said.
Sheikh added that it was also a space for international curators to work in and make a mark on the burgeoning art field within the Kingdom, and a pathway for local curators to expand their experience.

Topics: SAUD ARTS Secrets of Alidades

Related

Two new academies to boost Saudi arts, heritage and music
Saudi Arabia
Two new academies to boost Saudi arts, heritage and music
Saudi artists’ work for sale at pop-up store in Riyadh photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artists’ work for sale at pop-up store in Riyadh

Saudi, Bosnia and Herzegovinian foreign ministers discuss relations

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Bosnia and Herzegovinian counterpart Bisera Turkovic in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Bosnia and Herzegovinian counterpart Bisera Turkovic in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 48 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi, Bosnia and Herzegovinian foreign ministers discuss relations

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Bosnia and Herzegovinian counterpart Bisera Turkovic in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressed Riyadh's readiness to help Sarajevo in the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines
  • Adel Al-Jubeir also held talks with Turkovic
Updated 48 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with his Bosnia and Herzegovinian counterpart Bisera Turkovic in Riyadh on Monday.
“They discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in a way that serves their common interests,” the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
During the meeting, they also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern. 
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir also held talks with Turkovic during her visit.
Turkovic said they also discussed the fight against COVID-19 and ways to improve economic cooperation. 
“Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressed readiness for Saudi Arabia to help Bosnia and Herzegovina in the procurement of vaccines,” she said in a tweet following the meeting.
On her meeting with Al-Jubeir, Turkovic said it “is important that we continue to develop cooperation between the two friendly countries in different areas, especially in economy and tourism.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bosnia and Herzegovina Prince Faisal bin Farhan Adel Al-Jubeir Bisera Turkovic

Related

OIC chief, Bosnian FM discuss bilateral relations
Saudi Arabia
OIC chief, Bosnian FM discuss bilateral relations
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Chadian counterpart Amine Abba Siddick in the capital, Riyadh on Sunday, March 21, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and Chadian foreign ministers sign cooperation agreement

US says it supported efforts to end the conflict in Yemen

US says it supported efforts to end the conflict in Yemen
Updated 28 min ago
SARAH GLUBB and EPHREM KOSSAIFY

US says it supported efforts to end the conflict in Yemen

US says it supported efforts to end the conflict in Yemen
  • UN says Saudi peace initiative ‘aligns’ with its own efforts to end Yemen conflict
  • Gulf and Arab countries say they welcome and support the Saudi initiative
Updated 28 min ago
SARAH GLUBB and EPHREM KOSSAIFY

NEW YORK/LONDON: The UN welcomed on Monday Saudi Arabia’s new peace initiative to end the war in Yemen.
The proposals align with the world body’s own efforts, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said.
The Saudi initiative, which includes a comprehensive cease-fire and the reopening of Sanaa airport, was announced by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. The plan would also ease restrictions on Hodeidah port and resume the political process.
Haq said the UN’s special envoy Martin Griffiths had been working to secure a nationwide cease-fire, reopen the airport for civilian aircraft and restart talks.
“There’s no doubt that every effort must be made to end the conflict in a Yemen and address the suffering of the Yemeni people and the UN looks forward to continue working with all the parties to achieve this goal,” he said.

Guterres himself welcomed the initiative, during a phone call with the Kingdom’s ambassador to the UN Abdallah Al-Mouallimi.
Guterres affirmed his support for the initiative and toward reaching a comprehensive political solution, adding that this initiative is in line with the UN’s initiatives and efforts in solving the crisis.

The new initiative to end the six year war also drew support from the international community.
During a phone call on Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Prince Faisal that Washington supported efforts to end the conflict in Yemen, “starting with the need for all parties to commit to a cease-fire and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.”
Blinken said Washington is committed to supporting Saudi Arabia’s defense and “strongly condemned recent attacks against the Kingdom’s territory from Iranian-aligned groups in the region.”

US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking welcomed Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government’s commitment to a cease-fire and political process. 
“We hope the parties negotiate the remaining details of a cease-fire to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people and transition to a Yemeni-led political process,” he added.
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomed the announcement and called for a nationwide cease-fire and action to ease humanitarian access restriction.
“The Houthis must now match the steps toward peace and an end to the suffering of the Yemeni people,” said Raab.

GCC chief Nayef Al-Hajraf said the initiative reflects great concern and a sincere desire to end the Yemeni crisis.
He praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts to support Yemen’s security and stability, and Oman’s positive role to end the Yemeni crisis.
He said GCC countries were keen to provide all aspects of support to the Yemeni people and see Yemen return as a strong and active member of the Gulf and Arab community in a way that “preserves the country’s security, unity, independence and territorial integrity.”
Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit called the initiative a “positive step” toward a political settlement in Yemen, and the main points represent a starting point for a comprehensive dialogue and a balanced treatment of the concerns of all the parties.
Aboul Gheit called on the Houthis to put aside any private interests or foreign agendas, and to seize the opportunity and initiate a comprehensive political dialogue that ends the crisis.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, speaker of the Arab Parliament, said the initiative includes a clear road map that applies a practical and specific vocabulary, and represents a valuable opportunity for a final and comprehensive solution to the Yemeni crisis.
The UAE said the initiative represents a valuable opportunity for a comprehensive cease-fire in Yemen, and will pave the way toward a lasting political solution.
UAE Foreign Minster Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed urged the international community to join efforts to adhere to this initiative and the cease-fire by all parties.
He also praised Saudi Arabia’s pivotal role in implementing the Riyadh Agreement, forming the new Yemeni government, reaching a political solution and speeding up efforts to end the Yemeni crisis.

Kuwait said it welcomed and supported the initiative and called on the Yemeni parties to “fully adhere to it in order to launch consultations between the parties to reach the desired political solution.”
Bahrain’s foreign ministry commended the Kingdom’s “honorable positions in support of Yemen, its constant endeavor to restore security and stability, and the aid and humanitarian assistance it has provided.”
Egypt said the initiative works to prioritize the interests of the Yemeni people and to create an atmosphere to resume the political process.
The foreign ministry called on all Yemeni parties to respond to the initiative in order to stop the bloodshed and support efforts to bring peace to Yemen.
Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the plan was an integrated proposal in line with international resolutions that reflected Saudi Arabia’s concern for the security and stability of Yemen and the region.
Safadi met the UN’s Griffiths on Monday to discuss efforts to reach a political agreement to end the war.
China’s embassy in Yemen said it appreciates the Kingdom’s tireless efforts to resolve the conflict.
“We hope that all parties will make joint efforts and move in the same direction in order to reach a comprehensive political solution under the auspices of the UN,” the embassy said in a tweet.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen United Nations Anthony Blinken Houthis Faisal bin Farhan Ayman Safadi UAE Bahrain Jordan Kuwait Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Al-Hajraf Abdullah bin Zayed Anwar Gargash GCC

Related

Update Saudi Arabia announces Yemen peace initiative
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces Yemen peace initiative
Yemeni PM arrives in Saudi Arabia to discuss Riyadh Agreement, economic crisis
Middle-East
Yemeni PM arrives in Saudi Arabia to discuss Riyadh Agreement, economic crisis

Latest updates

Documentary unveils unknown aspects of Saudi Arabia's AlUla
Documentary unveils unknown aspects of Saudi Arabia's AlUla
Saudi Railways to supervise Haramain train maintenance
Saudi Railways to supervise Haramain train maintenance
US rail firm building Riyadh HQ to target Saudi market
US rail firm building Riyadh HQ to target Saudi market
Startup of the Week: Turning the passion for perfumes into a profession
Startup of the Week: Turning the passion for perfumes into a profession
21, 39 Jeddah Arts to take aficionados on a creative journey this week
21, 39 Jeddah Arts to take aficionados on a creative journey this week

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.