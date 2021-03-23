Daily COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia exceed 400 for second day

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded five new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,618.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 410 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, the second consecutive day that the daily cases exceed the 400 mark. A total of 385,834 people have now contracted the disease.
On Monday the Kingdom recorded a four-month high in daily confirmed coronavirus cases, with 404 new infections.
The figure is considered a record daily toll in the country, which has been reporting daily infections that are less than 400 since November.
Of the total number of cases on Tuesday, 4,051 remain active and 617 in critical condition, the ministry said, adding that these numbers have also seen a significant rise over the past two days.
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (410) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (5) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (366) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (375,165) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/S8asGp8cpQ
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 159, followed by the Eastern Province with 80, Makkah with 71, the Northern Borders Province recorded 23 and Hail confirmed 14 cases.
The ministry also announced that 366 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 375,165.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The Ministry of Sports said on Tuesday that all employees and workers at gyms and sports centers in the Kingdom need to either have received the vaccine or present a negative PCR test every seven days at the expense of the establishment they work for, starting from May 13.
The ministry said the decision was issued in an effort to take all necessary anti-coronavirus precautionary measures in the Kingdom, with the aim of protecting public health, particularly with activities where it is difficult to maintain social distancing, and “to return to normal life in the near future.”
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance temporary closed 11 mosques in four regions after some worshippers tested positive for coronavirus.
A total of 347 mosques have been closed in the last 44 days, 332 of which have since reopened after being sterilized to ensure the safety of the public.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 124 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.73 million.
Saudi initiative gives Yemen a realistic chance of peace
Kingdom’s proposal is the latest in a long line of GCC and UN efforts to end the protracted conflict
The Saudi proposal includes a cease-fire, humanitarian cooperation and economic concessions
Updated 23 March 2021
NOOR NUGALI & RUA’A ALAMERI
RIYADH, DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has led repeated attempts to reach a comprehensive political resolution to the war in Yemen between the UN-recognized government in Aden and the Iran-aligned Houthi militia occupying Sanaa.
Time and again since the outbreak of the war in 2014, officials in Riyadh have sought a non-military solution to the crisis on Saudi Arabia’s southern border that has left civilians, commercial shipping and oil infrastructure in the line of fire.
But with Iran using the Houthis — also known as Ansar Allah — as a proxy army to advance its regional aims, the war in Yemen has raged for six long years now, leaving 112,000 dead and 24 million in dire need of humanitarian assistance.
“We want the guns to fall completely silent,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in Riyadh on Monday, announcing the latest initiative, which includes a cease-fire, humanitarian cooperation and economic concessions.
“It’s a political solution to make Yemen safe. However, the timeframe is up to the Houthis now. They have to decide: Will they put the interest of Yemen first or … the interests of Iran?”
The seeds of conflict were sown as far back as 2011, when peaceful anti-government protests in Yemen escalated and the country of 23 million people descended into chaos.
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) stepped in to mediate. In November that year, then-President Ali Abdullah Saleh signed a GCC initiative in Riyadh agreeing to a transition of power to his Vice President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi during an interim period leading to elections.
In December 2012, a breakthrough agreement was announced on the allocation of seats for a proposed National Dialogue Conference (NDC).
By April 2013, the NDC began as part of the GCC initiative, gathering 565 delegates from across Yemen’s political spectrum.
In September 2014, the UN Security Council (UNSC) welcomed the Peace and National Partnership Agreement to stabilize the situation in Yemen.
Just when it seemed that conflict had been averted, the Houthis, with Saleh’s assistance, seized the capital Sanaa on Sept. 21, 2014, under the pretext of fighting corruption and fuel price increases.
In January 2015, the Houthis forced Hadi to resign and placed him under house arrest. The following month, he escaped and fled to the southern port city of Aden, where he vowed to resist the Houthi coup.
But by mid-March, the Houthis had advanced to the outskirts of Aden, now the interim capital.
Staring defeat in the face, Yemen’s government was forced to call on the international community to help turn the tide.
While Yemeni troops held back the advance, a Saudi-led coalition, backed by multiple global and regional actors, launched aerial attacks on Houthi positions, reversing the militia’s gains.
In April, the UNSC passed resolution 2216, demanding that the Houthis withdraw from Sanaa, disarm and allow Yemen’s government to return to Sanaa.
An arms embargo was imposed and Houthi leaders were placed under sanctions. In parallel, Oman issued a seven-point Muscat Peace Plan.
In May, Saudi Arabia hosted the Riyadh Conference, where pro-government factions met in an effort to salvage the federal state of Yemen and the NDC outcomes.
In June, Preliminary Inclusive Consultations took place in Geneva between the Houthis and Yemen’s government.
During the second half of 2015, Yemeni forces with coalition backing were able to make significant gains in Aden, Abyan, Shabwa and other key areas of the south.
By December, a second round of negotiations was scheduled to begin in Geneva, but after significant delays, the talks eventually broke down.
At the beginning of 2016, as the fighting raged on, the UN launched a failed attempt to bring the Houthis and Yemen’s government to the table.
Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti track of peace talks ended in deadlock. In October that year, the “Quad” — comprising Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the UK and the US — announced a new roadmap.
Following three years of military stalemate, the Saudi-led coalition launched a major offensive in June 2018, making significant advances on the western port city of Hodeidah. In September, the Geneva consultations were finally cancelled.
Yemen’s government suspended its offensive in December under a peace deal with the Houthis known as the Stockholm Agreement, resulting in preliminary agreements on the situations of Taiz and Hodeidah as well as a prisoner release.
The Houthis soon violated the deal, however, after targeting government forces in Hodeidah and shelling residential areas.
Then, in the second half of 2019, the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council (STC) purged Yemen’s government from Aden after fierce clashes.
In November, Saudi Arabia helped broker a power-sharing agreement between the government and the STC known as the Riyadh Agreement, designed to defuse hostilities in southern Yemen.
Early 2020 arrived with a devastating Houthi missile strike on a military training camp in the central province of Marib, which killed 110 and sparked fierce clashes. By that spring, the Houthis were again making gains.
In April, the government and the Arab coalition announced a unilateral truce in Yemen to enable health workers to contain the coronavirus pandemic. That October, the warring factions swapped hundreds of prisoners.
Any goodwill was short-lived, however. Iran inflamed the situation by announcing the arrival of its envoy to Sanaa.
Then in December, after Yemen’s president announced a new government alongside the STC under the terms of the Riyadh Agreement, Houthi missiles rained down on Aden airport, killing more than 25.
So far this year, the situation has shown little sign of improvement, with a fresh Houthi offensive on Marib, an escalation in drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, and famine stalking Yemen’s northwest.
In yet another attempt to end hostilities and put an end to civilian suffering, the Kingdom has announced its Yemen Peace Plan, which entails a comprehensive cease-fire under UN supervision, set to begin once the Houthis accept the initiative.
“It’s an initiative that gives the Houthis a chance to end the bloodshed,” Prince Faisal said. “It will be executed if they announce their acceptance of it.”
The initiative falls in line with the earlier talks in Biel, Geneva, Kuwait and Stockholm. Beyond the cease-fire, the initiative also calls for the depositing of taxes and custom revenues for ships carrying oil derivatives to the port of Hodeidah in the joint account of the Central Bank of Yemen in Hodeidah, in accordance with the Stockholm Agreement.
It also allows for the reopening of Sanaa International Airport to a number of direct regional and international destinations, and the start of consultations between the Yemeni parties to reach a political resolution to the crisis under UN auspices.
These are to be based on UNSC resolution 2216, the Gulf initiative and the outcomes of Yemeni national dialogue.
“We’ve seen before that the Kingdom proposed solutions and cease-fires,” said Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman. “The Houthis didn’t take the benefit.”
The thousands of mysterious stone constructions built atop of an otherwise barren desert may well hold the missing link to AlUla’s part in a major turning point in the history of mankind. (Photos/Supplied)
Documentary unveils unknown aspects of Saudi Arabia's AlUla
AlUla is a largely unknown oasis valley, once a prosperous and important crossroad on the incense route and home to 3,000 years of powerful successive civilizations
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News
ALULA: AlUla is undoubtedly the centerpiece of Saudi Arabia’s tourism strategy. The valley continues to hold ancient mysterious.
The remains of the stone structures are a testimony to human strength and audacity. Despite the passage of centuries, the grandeur of these heritage sites can rival any modern structure in the world.
The Saudi government is taking special measures for the preservation of the ancient sites strewn all across the Kingdom and AlUla is one of them.
In an attempt to highlight the importance of AlUla, the Discovery Channel has produced new one-off documentary “The Architects of Ancient Arabia.”
Narrated by award-winning actor Jeremy Irons, the documentary journeys into the Arabian Peninsula’s deeper past, following teams of leading international and Saudi archaeologists and a local historian as they reveal new wonders in the previously unexplored land.
Using multiple modern technologies to record tens of thousands of sites, experts choose some to explore in greater detail, to begin piecing together a new chapter in the story of human civilization.
AlUla is a largely unknown oasis valley, once a prosperous and important crossroad on the incense route and home to 3,000 years of powerful successive civilizations.
Some of the most important survey and excavation work in modern history have been taking place in the region.
Teams of experts are seeking to decipher the activities associated with ancient stone structures they are excavating across the area surrounding the AlUla.
In the documentary, the archaeologists unearth evidence for an ancient ritual, completely unexpected and extraordinary.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The documentary was made by the Discovery Channel in association with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU). It was produced by Powderhouse Productions.
• It reveals startling new discoveries, which reset the timeline for the emergence of complex societies.
The documentary was made by the Discovery Channel in association with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU). It was produced by Powderhouse Productions.
Robert Kirwan, executive producer and editor of the documentary, said: “The weeks we spent in AlUla filming alongside the archaeological team were a life-altering experience for me and the rest of the crew. The startlingly spectacular landscape is like nothing I have ever seen. And the stone structures, literally thousands of them dotting the area, have sat untouched for thousands of years. We were walking among the ghosts of unknown ancients, and we could feel their presence, their yearning, to have their story told.”
The documentary reveals startling new discoveries, which reset the timeline for the emergence of complex societies. The thousands of mysterious stone constructions built atop of an otherwise barren desert may well hold the missing link to AlUla’s part in a major turning point in the history of mankind.
These discoveries have been the source of great interest from the archaeology community globally and will be unpacked in much more detail over the coming months in the form of published peer-reviewed articles and papers that will change the current understanding of the significance of the Arabian Peninsula.
Rebecca Foote, director of archaeology and cultural heritage research at RCU, said: “We already know much about the major sites such as Hegra, but I hope that the team’s work and this documentary begin to fill in gaps in our knowledge in the late prehistoric period, when societies are becoming more complex.”
She added: “Archaeologists are just beginning to reveal the secrets and stories held within the desert of this stunning landscape, there is much more to discover and we’re excited to be able to share our work and this place with the world through this documentary.”
“The Architects of Ancient Arabia” airs on March 31 at 10:40 p.m. on OSN (channel 500).
Saudi Railways to supervise Haramain train maintenance
The agreement is in compliance with the royal commission’s strategy to develop the holy sites
Updated 23 March 2021
SPA
MAKKAH: The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites on Monday signed an agreement with the Saudi Railway Co. (SAR) for the maintenance and operations of the Haramain train in cooperation with the Makkah Region Development Authority and the Ministry of Finance.
As per the agreement, SAR will be responsible for the maintenance and operations of the Haramain high-speed train for five years. It will also manage crowds and security of the project.
Abdulrahman Addas, CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites, said the agreement is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to improve services for pilgrims.
The agreement is also in compliance with the royal commission’s strategy to develop the holy sites through Kidana Company for Development, which offers an integrated plan to develop the sites with the participation of the private and nonprofit sectors, he added.
Bashar Al-Malik, CEO of SAR, expressed his happiness with the leadership’s trust in choosing SAR to improve services for pilgrims.
He said the company will make efforts to reduce operation and maintenance costs gradually up to 35 percent.
He said the train service will be operated as per international standards to ensure world-class services and safety to passengers..
21, 39 Jeddah Arts to take aficionados on a creative journey this week
The exhibition titled ‘Secrets of Alidades’ will open on March 24 at the Saudi Art Council
Updated 23 March 2021
Ruba Obaid
JEDDAH: The Jeddah-based Saudi Art Council has announced that the eighth 21, 39 Jeddah Arts will open on March 24. Titled “Secrets of Alidades,” this year’s exhibition is curated by French academic Dr. Fabien Danesi, a doctor of philosophy in art history and a university professor.
The alidade is a scientific and astronomical device for citing a distant object and for measuring an angle by posting to a star to determine directions.
“This tool was used in the context of navigation, but here the alidade are the artworks. It means that my approach is allegorical. The subject of the show will be astronomy in cartography, but not necessarily in a literal way,” Danesi said. “The Secrets of Alidades elaborates a kind of explanation where astronomy and category play a poetic impulse to escape the nets of rationality.”
Through this year’s event, Danesi, with participating local and international artists, will propose a mental journey to the audience.
“This allegorical perspective means that the show attempts to produce a representation with the potentiality of a journey. Just as sailors used the stars to navigate the seas, artwork can help us drift in our cultural field with the contrary winds and ocean currents,” Danesi said.
“Between Two Stars” is one of the participating artworks by Saudi artist Ayman Zedani, where he created a multilayered installation about a parasitic desert plant called Cynomorium.
Zedani’s conceptual works attempt to renegotiate the relationship between human and nonhuman, animal and plant, organic and inorganic, land and water. In this work, he wanted to highlight the Cynomorium’s life — and lessons that could be learned from it.
FASTFACTS
• The 21, 39 Jeddah Arts is a non-profit initiative organized by the Saudi Arts Council to highlight and maintain the city’s position at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s contemporary art scene.
• The name is taken from the geographic coordinates of the city (21.5433°N, 39.1728°E ).
• The program includes curated exhibitions, gallery openings, workshops and a series of talks and discussions.
“This type of plant has been relying on other desert plants to survive and continue its existence, and in the process I have been collecting DNA of those plants making it what I am calling an archive of the desert,” Zedani told Arab News.
Zedani participated in the 7th edition and decided to connect his work for this year with the previous edition, “to continue the conversation about the future of the Gulf,” which he also addressed last year through an experimental film that tells the story of oil from the perspective of a Prototaxite, a giant fungus that inhabited the earth about 400 million years ago.
“For this year’s exhibition, Fabian has drawn on his inspiration, interest and passion for the stars, the planets and everything else that forms part of our great expanse in light of the tragic pandemic that has changed our lives forever,” said Nada Sheikh, director of the Saudi Arts Council.
The 21, 39 Jeddah Arts is a non-profit initiative organized by the Saudi Arts Council to highlight and maintain the city’s position at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s contemporary art scene. The name is taken from the geographic coordinates of the city (21.5433°N, 39.1728°E ).
The program includes curated exhibitions, gallery openings, workshops and a series of talks and discussions that aim to build bridges with the outside world through the universal language of art.
The 21, 39 Jeddah Arts is a pivotal opportunity for aspiring artists to engage in an internationally recognized platform as it provides young artists with the chance to make a leap from emerging to professional, Sheikh said.
Sheikh added that it was also a space for international curators to work in and make a mark on the burgeoning art field within the Kingdom, and a pathway for local curators to expand their experience.
Saudi Arabia's heritage treasures
The five historic sites inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List tell a story of universal importance
Saudi, Bosnia and Herzegovinian foreign ministers discuss relations
Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressed Riyadh's readiness to help Sarajevo in the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines
Adel Al-Jubeir also held talks with Turkovic
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with his Bosnia and Herzegovinian counterpart Bisera Turkovic in Riyadh on Monday.
“They discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in a way that serves their common interests,” the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
During the meeting, they also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir also held talks with Turkovic during her visit.
Turkovic said they also discussed the fight against COVID-19 and ways to improve economic cooperation.
“Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressed readiness for Saudi Arabia to help Bosnia and Herzegovina in the procurement of vaccines,” she said in a tweet following the meeting.
On her meeting with Al-Jubeir, Turkovic said it “is important that we continue to develop cooperation between the two friendly countries in different areas, especially in economy and tourism.”