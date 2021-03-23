Breitling opens industrial-chic boutique in Alkhobar

Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling has opened its new retail concept store in Alkhobar. Located on the ground floor of Rashid Mall, the new boutique is Breitling’s latest retail space to feature the brand’s unique design concept — a contemporary urban interpretation of an industrial loft.

Breitling CEO Georges Kern said: “We are thrilled to be opening the first newly designed boutique in Saudi Arabia; we hope this will be the first of many more to be opened across the Kingdom in 2021. Our new approach blends modern design with inspiration from the brand’s rich heritage and its ties to aviation.

“With the opening comes the arrival of our latest collections, including our new line of Chronomat 36 and 32 watches — for women of purpose, action and style. Breitling’s first-ever Chronomat designed for women is suitable for any mission. While its roots are in the 1980s, this forward-looking timepiece is dedicated to innovative women of today who are reshaping attitudes and challenging stereotypes.”

Mohammad Alhussaini, Al-Hussaini Trading Co., added: “We are delighted to open the doors to this uniquely designed boutique where guests can explore our latest collections in a relaxed and informal environment. Breitling has a strong presence in Saudi Arabia, having been in the region for a number of decades.”

Breitling’s new 60-square-meter boutique is a contemporary urban interpretation of an industrial loft in a dynamic city.

The design of the boutique is inspired by a mid-20th-century industrial building as a nod to a time when the brand’s timepieces and professional measuring tools earned Breitling a formidable reputation.

Unique artifacts such as aircraft propellers, a vintage Bentley sports car and bespoke furniture vividly bring to life the worlds of “air, land and sea.”

The new boutique is home to the entire Breitling range of timepieces, including the Superocean, Chronomat and Navitimer collections.

Starting in 1884, Breitling has established global reputation for high-precision timepieces, its pioneering role in the development of the wrist chronograph, and its commitment to design excellence.