Madinah authority receives top certification

MADINAH: The Madinah Region Development Authority has been awarded the World Council on City Data (WCCD) ISO 37120 Platinum Certification.
It is the highest international certification granted in recognition of outstanding progress and achievement in sustainable development and quality of life indicators.
With this certification, Madinah has succeeded in securing its place among global cities.
Madinah Deputy Gov. Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal received the certificate during a virtual ceremony, which was attended by Patricia McCarney, WCCD president and CEO.
WCCD helps cities and communities of all sizes globally embrace ISO standardized, independently verified, and globally comparable city data to make data-driven decisions on management, planning and investment, monitor progress and results, and overall become more sustainable, safe and resilient, prosperous, inclusive and smart.
It has established a third-party verification and certification scheme for cities to become WCCD ISO certified.
