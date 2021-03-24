You are here

  • Home
  • Madinah authority receives top certification

Madinah authority receives top certification

Madinah authority receives top certification
Madinah Deputy Gov. Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal received the certificate during a virtual ceremony. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wtmya

Updated 16 sec ago
SPA

Madinah authority receives top certification

Madinah authority receives top certification
  • WCCD helps cities and communities of all sizes globally embrace ISO standardized, independently verified, and globally comparable city data to make data-driven decisions on management
Updated 16 sec ago
SPA

MADINAH: The Madinah Region Development Authority has been awarded the World Council on City Data (WCCD) ISO 37120 Platinum Certification.
It is the highest international certification granted in recognition of outstanding progress and achievement in sustainable development and quality of life indicators.
With this certification, Madinah has succeeded in securing its place among global cities.
Madinah Deputy Gov. Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal received the certificate during a virtual ceremony, which was attended by Patricia McCarney, WCCD president and CEO.
WCCD helps cities and communities of all sizes globally embrace ISO standardized, independently verified, and globally comparable city data to make data-driven decisions on management, planning and investment, monitor progress and results, and overall become more sustainable, safe and resilient, prosperous, inclusive and smart.
It has established a third-party verification and certification scheme for cities to become WCCD ISO certified.
 

Topics: Madinah Deputy Gov. Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal

Related

Saudi education minister inaugurates Madinah schools project
Saudi Arabia
Saudi education minister inaugurates Madinah schools project
Kingdom resumes ticket sales for Makkah and Madinah high speed train
Business & Economy
Kingdom resumes ticket sales for Makkah and Madinah high speed train

Saudi fans celebrate their beloved TV channel’s 21st anniversary

Saudi fans celebrate their beloved TV channel’s 21st anniversary
The emotional impact of the shows stretch beyond mere nostalgia, and some may even say that growing up with SpaceToon changed their lives. (Social media)
Updated 24 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi fans celebrate their beloved TV channel’s 21st anniversary

Saudi fans celebrate their beloved TV channel’s 21st anniversary
  • SpaceToon is widely known for introducing anime to the region
Updated 24 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: SpaceToon, the TV channel that shaped an entire generation, celebrated its 21st birthday last week. Social media was awash with loving, emotional tributes to the Arab region’s favorite cartoon network.

The pan-Arab free-to-air television channel has broadcast animated children’s shows across the region for more than two decades.
Headquartered in Dubai, with offices in Cairo and Riyadh, the channel launched on March 15 in 2000, and has since established a firm foothold in the region’s pop culture sphere and cemented itself in the hearts of viewers. Today, the channel broadcasts in more than 22 countries worldwide, and streams online to many more.
SpaceToon is most widely known for being the region’s introduction to anime, or Japanese animated cartoons. Dubbed in Arabic, with re-recorded versions of theme songs, the channel introduced Arab audiences to some of their most beloved cartoons, such as “Pokemon,” “Grendizer,” “The Adventures of Sindbad” and “Detective Conan.”
Rayyan Al-Mousa, 28, said: “The first thing I would do when school was over was run to the TV hoping to catch my favorite shows in time.
“SpaceToon introduced me to anime, and I grew up watching ‘Pokemon,’ ‘Dragon Ball Z’ and ‘Digimon,’ all of which I still love to this day. I still collect the merchandise from those series.”

The one thing I will never forget about SpaceToon is how they referred to us.

Rayyan Al-Mousa

He added: “It’s a little cheesy to say so, but those shows shaped the way I looked at the world. They taught me the values of resilience, patience and never giving up. Even though I watch them in Japanese now, every so often I will go back to the Arabic dub for the nostalgia factor.”
For many other fans of the channel, the emotional impact of the shows stretch beyond mere nostalgia, and some may even say that growing up with SpaceToon changed their lives.
Reem Al-Mansour, 31, also grew up watching SpaceToon, and recalled the show “Ana Wa Akhi” (My Brother and I), the heart-wrenching tale of two young brothers who lose their mother in a car accident and have to find a way to go on living without her.

FASTFACTS

• The pan-Arab free-to-air television channel has broadcast animated children’s shows across the region for more than two decades.

• Headquartered in Dubai, with offices in Cairo and Riyadh, the channel launched on March 15 in 2000.

“My own mother passed away when I was quite young,” Al-Mansour said. “And I saw many of my own struggles mirrored in the show. ‘Ana Wa Akhi’ really helped me get through those dark days, coping with my new responsibilities, and even helped me come to terms with my sense of loss. I still feel emotional when I hear the theme song.”
Despite the ongoing changes in the way we watch TV, SpaceToon has managed to adapt to new norms by providing streaming services, a YouTube channel and an online schedule documenting when shows will air.
In May last year, SpaceToon announced a new partnership with the MBC group’s streaming service, Shahid, to bring their exclusive content to the platform, joining the ranks of other leading children’s entertainment providers, such as Disney and Fox.
Al-Mousa, like many SpaceToon fans, welcomed the change, and expressed his happiness that future generations will be able to enjoy the same shows he once did.
“This will make the content available to so many younger people, and maybe some day I’ll be able to share the shows of my youth with my own children,” he told Arab News.
Today’s generation also has an appetite for nostalgic paraphernalia from old shows, leading to a surge in demand.
Pinnizer, a Saudi company that specializes in retro pins, has an entire collection dedicated to cartoons of the past, such as “Treasure Island,” “Sindbad,” “Maroko,” and other classic SpaceToon shows. Pinnizer’s owner, Labeed Assidmi, told Arab News that his retro pins were some of the most highly demanded products on his online shop.
Similarly, Arab News’ own exclusive interview with Mangaka Go Nagai in 2019, where he discussed the possibility of a “Grendizer” revival upon discovering the anime’s popularity in the region, sparked renewed interest in the much-loved 70s classic.
“The one thing I will never forget about SpaceToon is how they referred to us,” said Al-Mansour.
“Shabab Almostaqbal (The Youth of the Future). SpaceToon’s belief in us helped us believe in ourselves. I doubt that anyone from the generation that grew up watching that channel could possibly say otherwise.”

Topics: Space Toon

Related

Saudis behind ‘The Journey’ anime trained in Japan photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudis behind ‘The Journey’ anime trained in Japan
StarzPlay adds anime to library with TV Tokyo partnership
Media
StarzPlay adds anime to library with TV Tokyo partnership

Joint Saudi-Sudanese Astronomy 4 naval exercises continue

The mixed Saudi-Sudanese naval exercises continued with the participation Royal Saudi Naval Forces and the Sudanese Navy. (SPA)
The mixed Saudi-Sudanese naval exercises continued with the participation Royal Saudi Naval Forces and the Sudanese Navy. (SPA)
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Joint Saudi-Sudanese Astronomy 4 naval exercises continue

The mixed Saudi-Sudanese naval exercises continued with the participation Royal Saudi Naval Forces and the Sudanese Navy. (SPA)
  • The five-day exercise comes at a time of heightened tensions in region
  • RSNF in Western Fleet also participate in joint exercise with Indonesian counterparts
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) and the Sudanese Navy continued their Astronomy 4 joint military exercise on Tuesday at the Western Fleet’s King Faisal Naval Base, the Kingdom’s defense ministry said.
Brig. Gen. Hazza Al-Mutairi, the commander of the exercise, said it includes a number of elements, including procedures for enforcing the right to visit and inspect suspicious ships, combat training in built-up areas, and methods for storming buildings.

The exercises also features target practice using primary and secondary weapons, and combat patrols involving marines and navy special forces units from both sides.
The five-day exercise, which began on Sunday, comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region as a result of escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia by militias aligned with Iran.
Meanwhile, RSNF in the Western Fleet participated in joint crossover exercises with their Indonesian counterpart in the Red Sea on Tuesday.

The Royal Saudi Naval Forces participate in a joint exercise with their Indonesian counterparts in the Red Sea. (Twitter/@modgovksa)

The exercise included combat and operational scenarios featuring naval ships and vertical aircraft, and was aimed at raising the level of combat capabilities in maritime operations, the defense ministry said.
“The exercise also aimed to exchange expertise between the two navies and develop their capabilities,” it added.

Topics: Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Saudi Arabia Sudan Sudanese Navy Indonesia Red Sea Western Fleet Marine exercise

Related

The Royal Saudi Naval Forces began the 'Confrontation 4' maneuvers in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi naval forces begin exercises to protect oil installations
The Royal Saudi Land Forces begin a joint exercise with their US counterparts in the Kingdom's northwestern region. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and US ground forces launch Falcon Claws 3 exercise

Vaccination must for transport, gym workers in Saudi Arabia

Vaccination must for transport, gym workers in Saudi Arabia
The Ministry of Health has reassured people that neither the Pfizer-BioNTech nor the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine contains parts of the inactivated virus. (SPA)
Updated 24 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Vaccination must for transport, gym workers in Saudi Arabia

Vaccination must for transport, gym workers in Saudi Arabia
  • Health Ministry reassures public about vaccines’ safety
Updated 24 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: COVID-19 vaccines will be mandatory for all public transport workers in Saudi Arabia after May 13, the Transport General Authority said on Tuesday.

Workers will be required to be vaccinated in order to protect public health and curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In the event of noncompliance, the authority added, a negative PCR test result would be required every seven days at the facility’s expense.
The Ministry of Sports also issued similar directives to all gyms and sports centers in the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia recorded 410 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising the total number of infections to 385,834.
There are 4,051 active cases and the number of critical care patients is rising. There are 617 patients in intensive care units, an increase of 22 in the past 24 hours.
Riyadh reported the highest number of new cases with 159, the Eastern Province had 80 cases and Makkah had 71. Baha reported one case.
There were 366 further recoveries, taking the total number to 375,165, and there were five more deaths. Saudi Arabia’s death toll is now 6,618.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia recorded 410 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

• There are 4,051 active cases and the number of critical care patients is rising.

• There were 366 further recoveries, taking the total number to 375,165.

• Saudi Arabia has administered more than 3.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far.

The Ministry of Health has reassured people that neither the Pfizer-BioNTech nor the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine contains parts of the inactivated virus.
Saudi Arabia has administered more than 3.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far and there have been 53,823 PCR tests conducted in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of tests in the Kingdom to over 14.7 million.
Also on Tuesday, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance temporarily closed 11 mosques in four regions after coronavirus cases were confirmed among worshippers.
It has closed 347 mosques within 44 days, 332 of which reopened after the completion of sanitization procedures and other steps to ensure visitor safety.

Topics: Coronavirus Oxford-AstraZeneca Pfizer-BioNTech

Related

Saudi Arabia expanding COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia expanding COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Deal signed to boost cybersecurity education in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Deal signed to boost cybersecurity education in Saudi Arabia

Deal signed to boost cybersecurity education in Saudi Arabia

Deal signed to boost cybersecurity education in Saudi Arabia
Education Minister Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh. (SPA)
Updated 24 March 2021
SPA

Deal signed to boost cybersecurity education in Saudi Arabia

Deal signed to boost cybersecurity education in Saudi Arabia
  • The Ministry of Education and the NCA have launched several joint initiatives in the past such as the “Cyber Scholarship Initiative” and the “Saudi Framework for Higher Education in Cybersecurity”
Updated 24 March 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Education Ministry and the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) signed an agreement on Tuesday to launch joint training and research programs in the field of cybersecurity.
The deal aims to boost the quality of programs offered in this field in the Kingdom.
The two sides also agreed to increase collaboration to raise awareness about cybersecurity.
Education Minister Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh said the Kingdom’s leadership is making efforts to build a knowledge-based economy, which is a key goal of Vision 2030.
He said the education sector aims to produce a highly educated generation by raising the quality of education along modern lines.
The minister stressed the importance of cybersecurity amid the growing reliance on IT.

The Kingdom’s leadership is making efforts to build a knowledge-based economy, which is a key goal of Vision 2030.

Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh, Education minister

He said the ongoing digital transformation warrants the need to train people in the public and private sectors to ensure their online security.
NCA Gov. Dr. Khaled Al-Sabti underscored the importance of investing in cybersecurity initiatives. He said the agreement with the Education Ministry is of huge importance for the realization of Vision 2030 goals.
The Ministry of Education and the NCA have launched several joint initiatives in the past such as the “Cyber Scholarship Initiative” and the “Saudi Framework for Higher Education in Cybersecurity.”
The ministry and the authority also organized several training programs for Saudi graduates.

 

Topics: Cybersecurity Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

Amaala, Saudi cybersecurity federation sign MoU
Saudi Arabia
Amaala, Saudi cybersecurity federation sign MoU
Saudi cybersecurity experts explain cookies, data and privacy infringement
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cybersecurity experts explain cookies, data and privacy infringement

Saudi women lead the charge in growing SME sector

Saudi women lead the charge in growing SME sector
Reforms in the Kingdom have provided funding to projects and initiatives, which have created opportunities for women in government and the private sector. (Reuters/File)
Updated 24 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi women lead the charge in growing SME sector

Saudi women lead the charge in growing SME sector
  • Reforms in the Kingdom have provided funding to projects and initiatives, which have created opportunities for women in government and the private sector
Updated 24 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Behind every Saudi small and medium enterprise, you will find a creative, passionate entrepreneur empowered by support and social reforms.
Saudi women were known to own their businesses long before the social reforms took place, but the trend has grown extensively as changes pushed many into the business world, diversifying the market, their source of income, and contributing to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product.
The global trend of women in business is important, helping them to be self-dependent, play a prosperous role in their community, and raise employment rates. Governments have encouraged women by ensuring there are laws to protect them and their businesses, with the private sector also furthering the transformation.
Arab News spoke to 36-year-old Saudi Hessa Hassan, founder and owner of Curl Boutique, the first salon in the Kingdom that focuses on curly and natural hair. The entrepreneur opened her salon in October 2020 after studying the market and finding that few salons catered to women with curly hair. She was certified in her trade and through her social media platform, encouraged women to love their curls.
She told Arab News: “Stepping up and evolving our roles can only be a positive thing for all involved. Including and empowering women in the economy in a new way — as creators, entrepreneurs and business owners —  is one of the surest ways to boost the sector and get the Kingdom where it wants to go. It also, frankly, is a good way to ensure women will get the goods and services they actually want.”
She said women also bring new and fresh perspectives, creativity, expertise, and leadership styles that can add an important new dimension to the sector and to the economy.
“Beyond that, having a system and role models that support them — like Saudi Arabia is doing now — will increase the numbers of female participants in businesses and the economy and inspire an ongoing cycle of growth and investment. I truly believe the possibilities are endless, and we are just at the beginning,” Hassan added.
The business owner said it is important to support small local businesses owned by Saudi women.
“There has been an enormous amount of untapped potential and we are finally starting to see it bloom. In many cases, people will be buying these goods and services anyway, so why not support home-grown talent?”
She added: “This is talent that knows the context, market, and needs of the community. And again, contributing to and supporting this system will cause ripple effects in the economy and in the real lives of women and families that we might not even fully imagine yet.
“I know that on a personal level, if I had seen someone like me running a business when I was young, I might have been inspired to start much earlier.”
Hassan said that she hoped to “inspire girls — including the beautiful, brilliant, and ambitious young clients I see every day — to follow their dreams and be the ones to provide solutions in the marketplace, rather than waiting or looking outside.”
According to a World Bank report, the number of Saudi women entrepreneurs increased by 50 percent between 2018 and 2019, particularly in the consumer service sector.
According to a Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report in 2020, the highest rates of women’s entrepreneurial intentions were reported in the Middle East and North Africa region at 36.6 percent. Saudi female entrepreneurs were responsible for driving this trend.

HIGHLIGHT

According to a World Bank report, the number of Saudi women entrepreneurs increased by 50 percent between 2018 and 2019, particularly in the consumer service sector.

Reforms in the Kingdom have provided funding to projects and initiatives, which have created opportunities for women in government and the private sector. These reforms have played an integral part in creating safe work environments to foster growth and innovation.
Arab News also spoke to Yasser Al-Ammari, a Saudi entrepreneur, who initiated a campaign to support small local businesses owned by Saudi women this month.
The founder of the online platform coffinado.com, saw that the role of women in the small business sector provides a boost for all Saudis to help one another and allow their businesses to grow.
“By sharing an announcement on social media to support local businesses, Coffinado seized this opportunity to show appreciation and support for fellow female business owners, especially those who just started,” he said.
Al-Ammari said most of the important departments at Coffinado are led by women, such as the marketing, partnerships, and human resources teams.
As a founder of a small business himself, he said that a woman’s role in business is significant, and highlighted that female business owners bring out the best in a company when they are fully dedicated to it.
“Their roles are as important as men’s work in every business,” he said, adding: “Women with high commitment, dedication, and hard work drive always bring the best benefits to the business.”

Topics: small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

Related

Saudi women notaries implement 16,753 operations in 2020
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women notaries implement 16,753 operations in 2020

Latest updates

Saudi fans celebrate their beloved TV channel’s 21st anniversary
Saudi fans celebrate their beloved TV channel’s 21st anniversary
Joint Saudi-Sudanese Astronomy 4 naval exercises continue
The mixed Saudi-Sudanese naval exercises continued with the participation Royal Saudi Naval Forces and the Sudanese Navy. (SPA)
Yemen’s Socotra archipelago awaits ecotourists
Yemen’s Socotra archipelago awaits ecotourists
‘Retail here to stay’ says CEO of Saudi conglomerate Alhokair
‘Retail here to stay’ says CEO of Saudi conglomerate Alhokair
Sri Lanka secures $1.5 billion Chinese loan
Sri Lanka secures $1.5 billion Chinese loan

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.