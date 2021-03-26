You are here

5 things we learned from Saudi's 1-0 win over Kuwait

5 things we learned from Saudi’s 1-0 win over Kuwait
In the first half, Saudi Arabia had an incredible 73 percent of possession with Kuwait having to resort to fouling to break down the home team’s rhythm. (Photo @SaudiNT)
Updated 26 March 2021
John Duerden

5 things we learned from Saudi’s 1-0 win over Kuwait

5 things we learned from Saudi’s 1-0 win over Kuwait
  • There were plenty of positives to take from Riyadh friendly ahead of World Cup qualifier against Palestine
Updated 26 March 2021
John Duerden

LONDON: Saudi Arabia beat Kuwait 1-0 on Thursday in the team’s first taste of international action of 2021. It was a well-deserved victory in Riyadh ahead of next Tuesday’s vital 2022 World Cup qualifier against Palestine.

Three points in that game will see the Green Falcons go top of Group E above Uzbekistan with three games remaining in the second round of qualification. Only the eight group winners and four best runners-up progress to the next stage.

Here are five talking points from the match.

1. Saudi Arabia looked like a cohesive team and controlled the game

Friendlies can be dull affairs that mean little but coach Herve Renard ensured that this was never going to be an issue, and as Abdulrahman Gharib said after the game: “We prepared for and played this match as if it was a competitive game.”

They did indeed with the home team producing a performance of intensity and energy, pressing Kuwait aggressively and intelligently despite the largely empty stadium. The movement, both with and without the ball, looked a step above what has been the case of late and the team looked like a cohesive one which was especially impressive given the lack of time that the national team has spent together of late and changes that Renard had made.

In the first half, Saudi Arabia had an incredible 73 percent of possession with Kuwait having to resort to fouling to break down the home team’s rhythm. 

If the Green Falcons can play with a similar spirit going forward then a sixth World Cup appearance is very much a possibility. 

2. Finishing let the team down

It looked like a very bright start as the home team had the ball in the net after just two minutes only for the linesman to raise his flag for offside. After that however it was a case of missed opportunities as chances to score and put the game beyond Kuwait came and went. Abdullah Otafy swept wide from a good position and the forwards will feel they could have been more clinical.

Given the inexperience of the forward line, criticism should not be too harsh as there is still time for younger players to make a name for themselves but it was not a surprise in the end that it took a set piece to break the deadlock with 20 minutes remaining on the clock.

Mohammed Al-Kwikbi took a fine corner from the right and in came debutant Abdulelah Al-Amri, who had been on the field for just a couple of minutes, to get in front of the Kuwait defenders to send a powerful header home. It is always satisfying to see a player score in his first game but coach Renard will know that better teams than Kuwait will punish Saudi Arabia for their profligacy. 

3. Despite lack of experience, central defense looked stable

While Renard plumped for two fairly experienced full-backs with Mohammed Al-Breik and Ali Al-Bulaihi working hard out wide, the central pairing of Hassan Tambakti and Ziyad Al-Sahafi both have yet to reach double figures in international appearances. This new-look pairing worked well together and made it hard for the Kuwaiti strikers. Caught out of position only once or twice, the centre-backs also, after a slightly shaky opening period, used possession well.

True, Kuwait did not present too much of a threat but the Saudi defenders kept their concentration to a degree that always suggested one goal would be enough to win the game and it finally came.

4. Captain Otayf relished responsibility

There were a lot of positives to choose from the young and inexperienced international players but Abdullah Otayf showed his class in pulling the strings.

The 28-year-old has recently returned to fitness after a lengthy injury but was at the heart of much of the good play produced by Saudi Arabia, especially in the first half. Intelligent with an ability to bring others into play, the Al-Hilal star gave a solid all-round performance. If only the skipper could improve his goalscoring abilities.

5. Palestine will present a tougher test than Kuwait

It is not a surprise that Saudi’s next opponents have not had the best preparation and or played a meaningful game since November 2019, unlike Saudi Arabia who have at least had three friendlies. What is a surprise is the absence of some stars who have been in good form for their clubs such as Mahmoud Eid and Ahmed Awad who play in Qatar and Sweden respectively. 

Despite that, it is likely to be a hard-fought, close-run affair.

Coach Nouraddine Ould Ali has talked of keeping things tight early on. Palestine need a good result in order to keep hopes of a third-place finish alive. The hosts will need to take their chances much more clinically than they did against Kuwait or it could be a frustrating evening for the team looking to go top of their group.

Saudi Arabia ideal location to launch new racing series: Extreme E organizers

Saudi Arabia ideal location to launch new racing series: Extreme E organizers
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia ideal location to launch new racing series: Extreme E organizers

Saudi Arabia ideal location to launch new racing series: Extreme E organizers
  • AlUla to host inaugural race of electric SUV rally series on April 3-4
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

ALULA: Only one week remains before Saudi Arabia hosts its latest FIA-backed motorsport event, with the first ever Extreme E race, the Desert X Prix, set to take place in the desert landscape of AlUla.

Organizers of the sporting spectacular, running on April 3 to 4, have revealed the reasons behind their choice to launch the inaugural season of the series from the Kingdom, highlighting their aim to address global issues such as desertification and sustainability.

Extreme E founder and CEO, Alejandro Agag, said: “The Kingdom is renowned for its ability to make great things happen, having successfully played host to major global motorsport events such as Rally Dakar and Formula E.

“Extreme E is a new and much anticipated racing series being launched this year to showcase the uncompromising ability of environmentally friendly technology to power automobiles across the most challenging terrains worldwide.

“We found the ideal destination to organize our first ever race in AlUla, as we aim to shed light on the threats presented by desertification.

“The magnificent sand dunes and breathtaking views of AlUla will represent the perfect backdrop to showcase the exploits of the innovative engineering masterpieces and the world-class driving capabilities taking part in the competition,” he added.

The upcoming race in AlUla will be Extreme E’s first outing after years in the planning and will feature big-name drivers, including Britain’s former F1 champion Jenson Button and Spanish race ace Carlos Sainz, among a field of top international male and female competitors.

The leading objective of the series is to highlight the climate-change challenges faced by different ecosystems around the world, while showcasing the performance of all-electric SUVs in extreme conditions.

Each destination will highlight a different environmental issue, beginning with desertification in Saudi Arabia. Other races will take place in Senegal (rising sea levels), Greenland (melting ice cap), the Amazon in Brazil (deforestation), and Patagonia in Argentina (glacial recession).

Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) that is organizing the race with Extreme E, said: “Saudi Arabia is a country that has hosted desert rallies for more than half a century and is home to the world’s largest continuous sand desert, so it presents the ideal setting for Extreme E to highlight challenges presented by desertification.

“The terrain in AlUla is stunning and unforgiving. There is no question that the winning combination of driver and machine will be a deserving one.”

The impact of climate change, including rising temperatures and more frequent and longer periods of drought, alongside human actions such as deforestation, overgrazing, unsustainable water use and agricultural practices all contribute to the degradation of environments and productivity.

Around 12 million hectares of productive land become barren every year as a result of desertification and drought alone.

Over the next few decades, the average water availability in some regions is projected to decrease by 10 to 30 percent, meaning 2.4 billion people around the world will be living in areas subject to periods of intense water scarcity, displacing as many as 700 million people.

Challenges exacerbated by climate change in the desert include water scarcity and potentially hundreds of millions of climate refugees.

As part of the commitments set by the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, the Kingdom will seek to safeguard its environment by increasing the efficiency of waste management, establishing comprehensive recycling projects, reducing all types of pollution, and fighting desertification.

The country plans to promote the optimal use of water resources by reducing consumption and utilizing treated and renewable water.

“Extreme E represents a natural partner for Saudi Arabia when it comes to raising awareness around the need to adopt environmentally friendly means of energy production.

“The Kingdom is placing significant resources to build its renewable energy sector as part of its Vision 2030 and as demonstrated by projects such as the forthcoming launch of the King Salman Renewable Energy Initiative,” Prince Khalid added.

Phillip Jones, the Royal Commission for AlUla’s chief destination management and marketing officer, said: “Anyone who has been to AlUla knows that it is a place of exceptional natural beauty and deep history with incredible landscapes.

“Visitors can explore ancients cities with elaborate monuments built out of sandstone mountains, visit our Old Town with its labyrinth of mudbrick houses, or do an adventure or wellness activity in the oasis or desert.

“Extreme E offers an invaluable opportunity to communicate the extraordinary heritage and cultural significance of AlUla as well as our efforts to future proof the destination for the enjoyment of future generations of visitors,” he added.

The Desert X Prix in AlUla gets underway on Saturday, April 3 with the qualification rounds, with the final taking place 24 hours later. Extreme E X Prix races are not open to live audiences, but qualifications will be shown live on the Extreme E website, with the finals broadcast live on KSA Sports in Saudi Arabia and MBC in the Middle East.

UAE jiu-jitsu fighters ready for MON and Vice President's leagues

UAE jiu-jitsu fighters ready for MON and Vice President’s leagues
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

UAE jiu-jitsu fighters ready for MON and Vice President’s leagues

UAE jiu-jitsu fighters ready for MON and Vice President’s leagues
  • Second rounds of both tournaments will be held at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Arena on March 26 and 27
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

The UAE’s best female jiu-jitsu competitors will return to the mats at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena for the second rounds of the Mother of the Nation (MON) and Vice President’s jiu-jitsu leagues on March 26-27.

The MON Jiu-Jitsu League is the premier tournament for female fighters in the country, organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) — the governing authority for the sport in the Emirates — and will see fighters competing in three categories: Under-16, under-18, and adult.

The first round of the championship was held in January, and saw Al-Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club bagging top spot in the under-16 and adults categories, while Al-Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club took the honours in the under-18 division.

Al-Wahda enjoyed a strong start in the Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu League as well, claiming the adult title in the first round, while Al-Ain took home the honors in the under-16 and under-18 divisions.

Wadima Al-Yafei, a regular in the UAE national jiu-jitsu team and winner of the gold in the 45-kilogram (kg) adult category in the first round, said that the second round of the tournament came at just the right time for athletes to get important mat time under their belts.

“With the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) fast approaching, the MON Jiu-Jitsu League’s second round comes at the perfect time for me to test my skills, understand how my preparation can improve, and also trial a few new techniques that I have been working on,” she said. “We have all been training hard but the lessons you pick up in a competitive scenario are invaluable. I am looking forward to competing on Friday and helping Al-Ain march up the standings.”

Meanwhile, Youssef Al-Batran, a UAEJJF board member, said that the Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu League’s second round would allow athletes timely exposure and action in the lead up to the ADWPJJ, to be held from April 6-9. 

“Our goal at the UAEJJF is to always provide our fighters with the best opportunities to improve themselves on and off the mat,” he said. “Through such high-quality domestic tournaments, our fighters can judge the level of their own preparations, make changes as required, and dive into what will be a very busy season in an optimistic and confident manner.

“The Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu League’s format has been changed from three to five rounds in order to encourage closer competition and allow athletes significantly more time on the mat, and we are confident this increased competitive exposure will benefit our fighters on the big stage,” Al-Batran added.

Zayed Al-Katheeri, who competes in the 56 kg category and represents Al-Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club, said that he expects to see stiffer competition in the second round of the Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu League with a global event around the corner.

“With the ADWPJJC just 10 days away, every fighter will be targeting the Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu League as the place where they will get a final measure of their preparation,” he said. “That will in turn encourage a high standard of play on the mat which is beneficial for everyone. I am really looking forward to getting on to the mat, continuing my good form, and ensuring that I specifically practice a few new techniques in a competitive setting.”

WWE Superstars recall memorable Riyadh night in front of thousands of Saudi wrestling fans

WWE Superstars recall memorable Riyadh night in front of thousands of Saudi wrestling fans
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

WWE Superstars recall memorable Riyadh night in front of thousands of Saudi wrestling fans

WWE Superstars recall memorable Riyadh night in front of thousands of Saudi wrestling fans
  • WWE Super ShowDown at Mohammed Abdu Arena on Riydah Bouleverad was the last major WWE event to take place in front of a live audience
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

For everyone present that night, it is a bittersweet anniversary.

With only weeks to go before WrestleMania returns behind closed doors, some of WWE’s biggest superstars have been recalling the last time that wrestling fans were able to attend a major event in their thousands before the COVID-19 pandemic brought an end to live sports as we know it.

On Feb. 27, 2020, WWE’s Super ShowDown took place in Riyadh, bringing some of the brand’s biggest names together to produce a memorable show for Saudi fans. Few would have guessed at the time that it would be the last of its kind to date.

This week marked the one-year anniversary of the halting of all sporting activities across the globe, and though many events have returned in one form or another, few have allowed live audiences back in any meaningful way.

A year on from that night at Mohammed Abdu Arena on Riyadh Boulevard, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits and Bayley have been sharing their memories from the event, which featured some of WWE’s all-time greats, including The Undertaker and Goldberg, along with Saudi’s very own Mansoor.

The local hero delighted his home-town audience with a win over American grappler Dolph Ziggler, while the ever-popular Undertaker emerged victorious from the five-man Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match. This was followed by John Morrison and The Miz defeated then-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Championship title-holders The New Day.

The previous day, The Miz had told fans to “expect the unexpected, expect new champions.”

Having last teamed up together at a WWE event in 2011, the duo delivered on that promise.

Reflecting on his experience, The Miz said: “Another big memory was the presence of real-life fans in the audience cheering who they love. It has always been interesting going to different countries, observing different cultures and seeing fans understand what we do. This is what makes it fun and encourages us to be interactive when performing. It is always incredible.”

Bobby Lashley, who recently claimed the WWE Title, also cherishes his time at Super ShowDown, the second time he performed in Saudi Arabia.

“In Saudi, the venue was huge and the energy was high, which made the matches incredible and so full of life, because we were able to feed off the crowd,” he said.

The biggest highlight, for Lashley, was “the perfect synchronization of the crowd, the stage itself and the ring, as it almost had that WrestleMania feel.”

For Bayley, one of WWE’s most high-profile female wrestlers, visiting Saudi Arabia for the first time was a special experience, particularly the way that she and the other Superstars were treated as they enjoyed the sites of Riyadh. She went on to make history by competing, and winning, against Naomi in the first-ever WWE women’s title match in KSA.

The Street Profits, who faced Seth Rollins and Murphy for the RAW Tag Team Championship, said that they enjoyed many elements of the trip, including the food, shopping malls and weather.

However, they recalled that the most memorable part of their time in Saudi Arabia was the energy and enthusiasm provided by the fans, a theme consistent with all of the Superstars as they reflected on the event.

Mark Johnston looks to Subjectivist for Dubai World Cup glory

Mark Johnston looks to Subjectivist for Dubai World Cup glory
Updated 25 March 2021
Ali Khaled

Mark Johnston looks to Subjectivist for Dubai World Cup glory

Mark Johnston looks to Subjectivist for Dubai World Cup glory
  • UK’s most successful trainer won Dubai Turf Classic in 1999, hopes for repeat at Saturday’s Sheema Classic
Updated 25 March 2021
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Mark Johnston does not take long to recall his most cherished Dubai World Cup (DWC) moment.

In 1999, one of the world’s most successful trainers won what was then the Dubai Turf Classic with Fruits of Love. Since then, it has been one close call after another for his horses.

On Saturday, Johnston will be hoping to redress the balance when his four-year-old colt Subjectivist runs at the Dubai Sheema Classic on the DWC’s 25th anniversary.

“He’s a horse from a family we know very well,” the Scotsman told Arab News. “We have his half-brother Sir Ron Priestley who was second in the Saint Leger in 2019.

“So, Subjectivist was always considered to be a potential top-class middle-distance horse and climbed steadily through the ranks last year culminating in a Group 1 win at the end of last season in France.”

That win at Prix Royal-Oak – France’s equivalent of the St. Leger Stakes and run at Paris Longchamp – back in October was the last time Subjectivist was in action, but any concerns over his readiness are more than outweighed by his obvious strengths, according to his trainer.

“He’s coming here on the back of a win at Group 1 level, and the only question in our minds really is that the horse has never raced on anything firmer than good ground,” the owner of Johnston Racing said.

“He did win his Group 1 on soft ground, so there is a little bit of uncertainty there on whether he’s actually better on soft ground, but I do feel that if he can perform to his best on the faster ground then he’s going to take an awful lot of beating. He’s the youngest and arguably the most progressive horse in the race.

“He’s going there without any preparation race, where others in the field have run in Saudi and Dubai, so he’s going in there first time up for the year. But we are quite relaxed about that,” he added.

Subjectivist was bred by Susan Hearn at Mascalls Stud in Essex and was purchased by Johnston for only 62,000 guineas at the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale Book 2 in 2018.

The break between races was not intended, with plans to race him at the Saudi Cup falling through thanks to a “quirk of handicapping” that saw him miss out while another of Johnston’s horses was allowed to run.

“We ran Mildenberger, rated the same, but one (Subjectivist) is a Group 1 winner and you would have thought the better horse, so unfortunately didn’t get into Saudi,” he said.

“Originally we were thinking ahead to the cup races in Britain and the Ascot Gold Cup will be his main target, but obviously the money in the UAE is very, very attractive so we’ve been tempted to go there.”

Johnston’s numbers are staggering. With 4,691 career wins to date, he is the UK’s most successful trainer, with more than 100 winners in 27 consecutive seasons. In nine of those seasons, he has sent out over 200 winners, and he has 25 Group 1 victors to his name.

Now he is hoping to add to his one major Dubai win and his peerless international record.

He said: “It’s very, very exciting but obviously it’s quite difficult to travel around the world. Dubai has been a bit of frustration for us. We won the Sheema Classic, what was then the Dubai Turf Classic, back in 1999. I don’t think we’ve had a winner in Dubai since, but we’ve had seconds and photo finishes, so it’s not been that the horses were not running well.

“International racing is very exciting and it’s tremendous to go around the world. Particularly for us, we’ve been training for the Maktoums, for Sheikh Mohammed (bin Rashid) and his family since 1994, it’s always very important to come to Dubai when we can.”

Beyond Dubai this weekend, Johnston will turn his attention to the talent at his base at Kingsley House Stables – bought in 1988 – in the scenic North Yorkshire village of Middleham.

“We are very strong with these cup horses. Sir Ron Priestley, Subjectivist, and Nayef Road particularly last year was very much living in the shadow of Stradivarius. And the year before we had Dee Ex Bee living in the shadows of Stradivarius. So, it will be quite exciting to be taking on Stradivarius this year with a few more guns blazing in Subjectivist and Sir Ron Priestley, top-class horses.

“Then, among the three-year-olds, we have Gear Up, another Group 1 winner in his last outing. He’ll go to the Dante Stakes with the dream being the Derby,” Johnston added.

“Dubai Fountain for Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, she missed out on the top level last year, she was fourth in a Group 1 on her last start, but we are very, very hopeful that when she steps up to a mile-and-a-half, we think she’s a serious contender for the oaks this year.”

Before that, there is the little matter of winning in Dubai again. All eyes on Subjectivist.

How Saudi Arabia made its Olympic dreams a reality 

Saudi fans cheers their team on against Vietnam during a men's football qualifying match for the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Dammam. (AFP/File Photo)
Saudi fans cheers their team on against Vietnam during a men's football qualifying match for the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Dammam. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 25 March 2021
Ali Khaled

How Saudi Arabia made its Olympic dreams a reality 

Saudi fans cheers their team on against Vietnam during a men's football qualifying match for the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Dammam. (AFP/File Photo)
  • With the Tokyo Games fast approaching, the Kingdom has put athletics, participation and sporting prowess high on the agenda 
  • Saudi athletes did not compete in the Olympics until 1972 and achieved medal success for the first time in 2000 
Updated 25 March 2021
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: When historian Pierre de Coubertin looked to the distant past for sporting inspiration, he could never have imagined he would go on to be remembered as the father of the modern Olympic Games.

The Frenchman was a student of the ancient games, which took their name from the Panhellenic religious sanctuary of Olympia in western Greece, where they were originally held between the 8th century BC and the 4th century AD.

In 1894, Coubertin founded the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and, just two years later, the first modern Olympics were held in Athens in recognition of their historical origins.

Since then, the Summer Games have taken place every four years, save for those canceled by the world wars, just as they did in ancient Greece, with the introduction of the Winter Games in 1924, the Paralympics in 1948 and the Youth Olympics in 2010.

But when those first official games took place in 1896, modern Saudi Arabia’s foundation as an independent nation state was still 36 years away.

A picture taken on March 13, 2019 shows an aircraft by Abu Dhabi's Etihad carrier decorated to celebrate the upcoming Special Olympics World Games during the Saudi International Airshow at Thumamah Airport in the capital Riyadh. (AFP/File Photo)

The Kingdom joined the UN at its inception in 1945, but its engagement in general sporting development was slower off the starting blocks. Olympic participation, for long, remained a distant dream.

As football’s global popularity swept the Kingdom in the first half of the 20th century, many other Olympic sports, such as track and field, fencing and equestrianism, would take a little longer to catch on, officially at least, in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation was established in 1956 and immediately became a member of FIFA. By that time, several clubs were already in existence. Al-Ittihad of Jeddah, for instance, was established in 1927, five years before independence, while city neighbors Al-Ahli came 10 years later.

The trio of Riyadh clubs, Al-Shabab, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, were founded in 1947, 1955 and 1957 respectively.

By contrast, the Saudi National Olympic Committee (NOC) was not established until 1965, and Saudi athletes did not compete until the Munich Games of 1972.

READ MORE

The Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) managed to deliver tremendous achievements during 2020, despite the challenges the sports world has endured amid the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read more.

Since then, the Kingdom has sent athletes to 11 of the 12 Summer Games, the only exception being Moscow 1980, when Saudi Arabia joined a US-led boycott of the USSR in response to the Russian invasion of Afghanistan six months earlier.

Remarkably, considering their impressive achievements in the 1980s, 1990s and beyond, generation after generation of Saudi footballers had, until recently, failed to qualify for the Olympics.

After three AFC Asian Cup triumphs in 1984, 1988 and 1996, and five World Cup appearances in 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2018, that record was put straight when the Saudi under-23s team qualified to compete at the Tokyo Games, due to take place this summer but postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Olympic medal success finally came in the Kingdom’s seventh games at Sydney 2000 when Hadi Soua’an Al-Somaily won silver in the 110-meter hurdles and Khaled Al-Eid claimed bronze in the individual show jumping event.

Prince Abdullah Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on Davos competes in the second Individual Show Jumping qualifier of the 2012 London Olympics at the Equestrian venue in Greenwich Park, London on August 5, 2012. (AFP/File Photo)

“Since the beginning of the modern Olympic movement in 1896, respect, excellence and friendship have been talked about mainly,” Prince Fahd bin Jalawi Al-Saud, vice president of the Saudi Olympic Committee, told Arab News in December.

“That is what has been happening for the last 124 years and that is what we can see in any Olympic event, either at the Olympic Games or any other event related to it.”

It was not until 2012 that a Saudi athlete set foot on the podium again, with equestrians Ramzy Al-Duhaim, Abdullah Al-Saud, Abdullah Sharbatly and Kamal Bahamdan winning bronze in the show jumping team event.

Perhaps more significantly, London 2012 were the first senior games to include female Saudi athletes — a change many felt had been a long time coming.

Prince Abdullah Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on Davos competes in the second Individual Show Jumping qualifier of the 2012 London Olympics at the Equestrian venue in Greenwich Park, London on August 5, 2012. (AFP/File Photo)

Changes in the Olympic charter meant that every participating nation must include at least one female competitor. At the 2010 Youth Olympics in Singapore, 18-year-old Dalma Rushdi Malhas had won bronze for Saudi Arabia in the individual show jumping event. Her podium finish was the Kingdom’s only victory at the competition.

Two years later in London, it was the turn of athlete Sarah Attar in the 800 meters and judo competitor Wojdan Shaherkani in the above 78kg event to make history as the first Saudi female athletes at the senior Olympics.

While there had been a genuine desire from the Saudi side to take female athletes to London, there was still an impulse within the NOC not to cause offense at a time when a still conservative Kingdom had not yet seen the cultural and societal changes of the late 2010s and early 2020s.

There were even last-minute concerns that Shaherkani would pull out if she was not allowed to wear her hijab during competition. But, having pushed the Saudi NOC to introduce women into the games, the IOC relented.

There would be no medals for either competitor, but a longstanding taboo had been broken.

“Any change will face some resistance. What we do in the Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Sport for all Federation is all about diversity and inclusion,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, who became the Kingdom’s first sports minister in early 2020, told Arab News late last year, while discussing women’s participation in sport.

“Things are changing in a positive way and we have to make sure that it changes in the right way with the right momentum.”

In the 2016 Olympic Games, Saudi Arabia took seven male and four female competitors to Rio.

Attar returned for her second games, but this time in the women’s marathon rather than the 800-meter dash. She was joined by Kariman Abuljadayel, who took part in the first heat of the women’s 100 meters, but did not progress further.

The Saudi team (from L) Prince Abdullah al Saud, Kamal Bahamdan, Ramzy Al Duhami and Abdullah Waleed Sharbatly (bronze) celebrate with their bronze medals on the podium of the team Show Jumping event of the 2012 London Olympics. (AFP/File Photo)

On the men’s side, Abdullah Abkar Mohammed ran in the 100-meter race, while long-distance runners Tariq Ahmed Al-Amri and Mukhlid Mahil Al-Otaibi took part in the 5,000 meters.

Sultan Al-Dawoodi competed in the discus, Atallah Al-Anazi in shooting and Sulaiman Hamad in judo.

Doubling the number of female athletes from the London Games, Joud Fahmy and Lubna Al-Omair took part respectively in judo and fencing.

Sadly, there would not be a single Saudi medal in Rio. But the days when simply taking part was seen as a minor triumph in itself are coming to an end.

Since the Kingdom launched its ambitious Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy away from oil, Saudi Arabia has made several bids to host international sports tournaments and has eased social restrictions on participation and spectating.

With more and more male and female sports federations being established on an almost monthly basis, and genuine financial backing coming from the country’s authorities, the time is surely not far when more Saudi athletes will qualify for the Olympics.

--------------

Twitter: @AliKhaled_

