Saudi Arabia’s crown prince receives phone call from Mauritanian president

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince receives phone call from Mauritanian president
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Mauritania's president on Friday. (SPA)
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Mauritania's president on Friday.

The crown prince and President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani discussed areas of joint cooperation between the two countries and reviewed bilateral relations during the call. 

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 376,203
  • A total of 6,637 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: The number of new COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia passed the 500 mark for the first time since September on Friday.
Of the new 510 cases, 213 were recorded in Riyadh, 94 in the Eastern Province, 79 in Makkah, 20 in the Northern Borders region, 20 in Madinah, 19 in Hail, 14 in Asir, 10 in Tabuk, 7 in Jazan, five in Al-Jouf and five in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 376,203 after 372 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,637 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom after seven more people died.

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile, drone targeting Saudi Arabia

  • The attack comes one day after the Houthis targeted a vital oil terminal in Jazan
  • The US joined the international community in strongly condemning Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia
LONDON: The Arab coalition intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Najran and an explosive-laden drone launched toward Khamis Mushait on Friday.

The militia continues to target civilians and residential areas, the coalition said. 

The attacks come a day after the Houthis targeted a vital oil terminal in Jazan which resulted in a fire.

Several Saudi authorities, regional organizations and other countries condemned the attack.

The Saudi Ministry of Energy said “these acts of sabotage target the security of energy supplies.”

A government spokesman later condemned the attack that targeted the stability of global energy supplies.

The UK’s Minister for Middle East and North Africa James Cleverly condemned the “appalling attacks” carried out by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia on Friday, and urged “all parties to put Yemeni people first” on the sixth anniversary of the Yemen conflict.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also condemned the attacks and said they “threaten the path to peace.” He said “All parties must urgently engage with the UN peace process.”

The UAE strongly condemned the Houthis for targeting civilians and residential areas in a systematic and deliberate manner by launching a ballistic missile toward Najran.

The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed that the continuation of these terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia reflects its blatant defiance of the international community and its disregard for all international laws. 

Yemen’s government said the escalation in terrorist attacks carried out by the Houthi militia on residential areas and civilians in the Kingdom days after the Saudi initiative was announced confirms the militia’s true position on peace and dependence on Iranian agenda.

The country’s Minister of Information Muammar Al-Eryani said the terrorist attacks against civilian areas and vital installations in the Kingdom represent a serious threat to civilian lives, energy supplies, and the global economy.

The US joined the international community in strongly condemning the attacks against Saudi Arabia that struck an oil facility in Jazan.

“The actions by the Houthis are a clear provocation meant to perpetuate the conflict. This is the latest in a series of Houthi attempts to disrupt global energy supplies and threatens civilian populations,” the state department’s spokesperson said in a statement. 

“The Houthis’ actions are prolonging the suffering of the Yemeni people and jeopardizing peace efforts at a critical moment when the international community is increasingly united behind a ceasefire and a resolution of the conflict,” Ned Price said. 

He called on all parties to seriously commit to and strictly uphold a ceasefire and engage in negotiations under UN auspices.

“The Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, is on a visit to Oman and during his visit, Mr. Griffiths will continue pursuing his mediation efforts with the goal of securing a nationwide ceasefire, opening Sana’a airport, allowing fuel and other commodities into Yemen through Hudaydah ports and resuming the political process,” Antonio Guterres spokesman Farhan Haq said.

“Mr. Griffiths met today in Muscat with Ansar Allah's chief negotiator, Mohammed Abdulsalam.

They discussed the urgent need to agree on opening Sana'a airport, easing restrictions on Hudaydah ports, entering a nationwide ceasefire and resuming the political dialogue under the UN framework,” he added.

12 Arab projects announced for Saudi Arabia’s 2021 Red Sea Lodge

JEDDAH: Twelve Arab projects have been selected for development at the Red Sea Lodge 2021, the Red Sea Film Festival announced on Thursday.
Six of the projects are from Saudi Arabia while the rest come from Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, and Lebanon.
The 12 filmmaking teams will gather virtually four times, then come together in person in Jeddah for the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival. Half of the projects feature women in the roles of directors and producers.
The teams will pitch their vision to international production companies, with two lucky teams being granted $100,000 by an independent jury of experts. The winning movies will premiere at the festival, which is scheduled to take place in 2022.
In addition to securing funds, the winning teams will also get the chance to learn firsthand from professionals in the field.

TorinoFilmLab will collaborate with the teams during an eight-month monitoring program that will allow them to explore every stage of filmmaking.
This program will include workshops by expert tutors and international film professionals to further develop the 12 projects.
The projects cover genres and topics including fantasy, self-discovery, biopics, romance, mental health, family and more.
Some of the stories explore major moments of social transformation, like early oil speculation, and the expansion of the Mongol empire.
The committee that selected the 12 teams are industry experts. They include TorinoFilmLab executive director, Savina Neirotti, the festival’s Arab program director Antoine Khalife, its director of international programming Kaleem Aftab, and adviser Edouard Waintrop.
It was supported by a team of readers, including film producer and director Faisal Alharbi, and film producer and script consultant Deema Azar.

 

Saudi king orders all second-semester exams be moved forward

  • Royal decree applies to exams at all levels, from school and university to technical and vocational
  • It ensures examinations will conclude before Eid Al-Fitr holiday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Thursday ordered this year’s second-semester exams at all levels to be moved forward from their scheduled dates so that they conclude before the start of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The royal order applies to all stages of school and university education, and to technical and vocational training. It reflects the king’s “keenness to achieve educational gains for students, which will be positively reflected in their results and the level of their performance in tests,” according to SPA, and was based on a proposal by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Exams for elementary pupils will begin on Tuesday, April 13, and their break from school will start on April 23. Exams for middle and secondary-school students will begin on Sunday, April 18, and their break will start on April 30.
“Public and private universities and institutions and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation are to determine the dates for their exams, provided that all exams end before the start of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday,” SPA reported. 
Eid Al-Fitr is expected to begin on or around May 12.

Laughing it off: Saudis use humor to cope with COVID-19 restrictions

  • Vaccine rollout allows families to reunite and enjoy moments that were taken away in 2020
RIYADH: One year after the first case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) hit Saudi shores, citizens have slowly adjusted to the new norms imposed on them by the pandemic. And while the crisis is far from over, the Kingdom has started to take control of the virus, which has allowed citizens to breathe just a bit easier.
At the beginning of the pandemic, social media was rife with memes and viral posts that reflected the strange new reality the country was experiencing. It gave Saudis a chance to smile during a turbulent and worrisome time.
Fast forward one whole year. While there has been some ease in COVID-19 restrictions, the humor and comic relief remain.
Saudi artist Areej Adel’s photo manipulation of Cinderella sanitizing Danube groceries was reposted all over social media, while Saudi filmmaker Meshal Aljaser’s video of himself ninja-kicking away coronavirus particles netted him nearly half-a-million views on Instagram.
A recent tweet from the Saudi Ministry of Health (MoH) made the social media rounds after a user asked the MoH if she could still marry her husband despite them receiving different vaccinations: “There was talk that you cannot marry and that got me very scared. Is this true or just a rumor?” 
The MoH responded by saying there was no scientific evidence to support that claim. 
If there is a question, the MoH will answer. No matter what. 
Through curfews and lockdowns, in sickness and in health, whether they were working from home or putting themselves on the front lines to protect their fellow man, things have been looking up for Saudis. Enough that they are able to derive some humor from the situation at last.
Amal Al-Nafjan, a college student whose entire family came down with the coronavirus last June, told Arab News that she and her family had tried to make the best of their situation.
“It was a terrifying time, probably one of the worst of my life,” she said. “We were hearing about all these deaths, all the possible long-term effects of COVID-19, and every member of my six-person household was infected.”
Al-Nafjan said they were able to get through the ordeal by supporting each other. One way they came together was through a series of games and challenges inspired by viral content on social media.

“I remembered seeing someone on TikTok posting videos of themselves eating pungent or strong-tasting foods, unable to taste or smell due to coronavirus,” she said. “That inspired me to try it on my own family. We had a contest to see who could come up with the worst thing to eat, with points for how repulsive we found the idea.”
The family eagerly embraced the challenge, and now, almost a year later, they can watch videos from that time together and find humor in the situation.
“Watching my brother bite into a raw onion without flinching, or my sister chewing on raw cloves of garlic, or my dad eating a heaping spoonful of mayonnaise right out of the jar — those kinds of things are impossible not to laugh at now,” Al-Nafjan said.
Naif Alomran, who works in hospital administration, had to isolate himself from his family during the first few months of the pandemic when “we knew a lot less” about how the virus could spread.
“It was so difficult because I am really close to my family, in particular my mom and my little sister,” he said. “Not getting to wake up and have breakfast with them, to kiss my mom’s forehead before I go to work, it weighed heavily on me every day.”
Relegated to the guest parlor of the house and forced to enter and exit from a separate door, Alomran says he felt like a banished outcast. Then he came up with a solution that he said helped him retain his sanity.
“Every morning I would FaceTime with my family at the breakfast table and I would have my coffee with them. My sister and I would do a little dance together, something we learned from TikTok or YouTube, before I went to work and she started her lessons,” he said.
Now, fully vaccinated and able to spend time safely with his family again, Alomran says he was delighted to find that their mother had saved all of their videos for him to watch and enjoy.
“It was the greatest thing she could have given me,” he said. “We have so much fun watching them now. Even though we can be together in the same room again, it turned so many potential bad pandemic memories into good ones.”
Vaccinations are picking up in earnest across the Kingdom with more than 3 million jabs administered, and that number is climbing fast. Because of the vaccine rollout, many Saudis have been able to reunite with their families and enjoy moments that were taken away from them over the course of 2020.
“We have been very blessed with the way the Kingdom has handled this pandemic,” Alomran said. 
“Alhamdulillah we have reached a point where we laugh about it more than we fear it. The pandemic may not be over yet, but now more than ever it looks like we are closer to the end of it than the start.”

