Who’s Who: Dr. Ghannam bin Hazza Al-Muraikhi, adviser and speaker of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University   

Dr. Ghannam bin Hazza Al-Muraikhi
Dr. Ahmed bin Salem Al-Ameri, director of the Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, approved the appointment of Dr. Ghannam bin Hazza Al-Muraikhi as an adviser and speaker for the university.

Al-Muraikhi, who is an academic, journalist, and has worked as a media consultant for government and private sector bodies, is also a professor of management and co-planning at Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University.

His scientific research has been published in journals, both locally and internationally, and he has supervised and discussed dozens of scientific letters. 

He is active in Saudi organizations such as the Charitable Society for Saudi Families Abroad and the Literary Club in Riyadh, as well as others, and is a certified instructor at Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University and at the King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue.

Al-Muraikhi has participated in conferences, forums and seminars or moderated the sessions himself, and has received certificates and appreciation awards in the Kingdom and abroad.

He has a media presence as a host and presenter for television programs across a number of channels including Saudia, MBC, Al-Ekhbairiya, and Al-Arabiya, and has produced documentaries.

He won an international award for best program presenter in the Kingdom and the Gulf in 2010, and has provided training courses in management, leadership and the media industry for government and private sector agencies.

Dozens of dolphins rescued at Ras Al-Shabaan in Saudi Arabia’s Umluj

Dozens of dolphins rescued at Ras Al-Shabaan in Saudi Arabia’s Umluj
Stranding might also occur due to an attempt by a pod to save a trapped individual, or due to misdirection leading them to shallow waters. (Supplied/SPA)
Updated 26 March 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Dozens of dolphins rescued at Ras Al-Shabaan in Saudi Arabia’s Umluj

Dozens of dolphins rescued at Ras Al-Shabaan in Saudi Arabia’s Umluj
  • What happened in Umluj would require investigation and research to establish the real reason why the dolphins were stranded, expert says
Updated 26 March 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Strong winds and tides caused the deaths of a number of dolphins in Ras Al-Shabaan region, 35 kilometers south of Umluj governorate, while dozens more were rescued and returned to their natural habitat in the Red Sea.

Members of the Saudi Border Guard and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, with a number of volunteers, participated in the rescue operation.
“A man from the village spotted the dolphins nearby and reported the incident to us, a group of 14 people. We rushed to the place right away,” said Mohammed Nami Al-Hamdi, one of the rescuers in Ras Al-Shabaan.
He added: “We saw the dolphins on Wednesday at 8 a.m. and we were able to save about 40, while seven others died because they were too far from us.”
Dr. Lafi Saed Al-Sulami, a lecturer in marine biology of the Faculty of Marine Sciences at King Abdul Aziz University (KAU), said: “A number of dolphins got stranded on the beaches of Umluj governorate due to natural factors, after the sea level decreased due to the ebbing tide, which caused shallow waters and prohibited the dolphins from going back out to sea.”
Al-Sulami, a specialist in marine fisheries management, told Arab News that the deaths of some of the dolphins was because their bodies could not sustain the pressure resulting from stranding. “Dolphins might get stranded on a beach either because they were running from a predator, or while in search of prey,” he added.
Stranding might also occur due to an attempt by a pod to save a trapped individual, or due to misdirection leading them to shallow waters.
Al-Sulami pointed out that what happened in Umluj would require investigation and research to establish the real reason why the dolphins were stranded.
“Based on the published photos, the dolphins were spinner dolphins, and are between 129-235 centimeters long, weigh between 23-79 kilograms, and are prey for sharks,” he said.
“Unlike sharks, dolphins are human friendly and as far as we know, they have never shown hostile behavior towards humans, especially in their habitats where they feed and breed,” he added.

There are around 40 different species of dolphin around the world, eight of which can be found in the Red Sea, according to Dr. Mamdouh Al-Harbi, assistant professor specializing in fish farming and cultivation at KAU’s department of marine biology.
He pointed out that dolphins are intelligent and social animals, though they have poor sight and depend on sounds to determine their directions, noting that they have strong and flexible muscles that help them swim for long distances.
“Rough-toothed and bottlenose dolphins are the most common species in the Red Sea. They are distinguished by their black backs and white abdomens,” he added.

Saudi Arabia had 7 million cyberattacks in 2021

Saudi Arabia had 7 million cyberattacks in 2021
The number of attacks significantly increased by 104 percent in March to 2 million, compared to February when there were 983,512. (Shutterstock)
Updated 26 March 2021
Ruba Obaid

Saudi Arabia had 7 million cyberattacks in 2021

Saudi Arabia had 7 million cyberattacks in 2021
  • The report said that one of the most common attacks were against the protocols used by employees to access corporate resources remotely, emphasizing the  need for cybersecurity awareness
Updated 26 March 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present security threats and risks to companies and employees in Saudi Arabia, with 7 million cyberattacks hitting the country in the first two months of 2021, according to a new report.
The report, from cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, said that Saudi Arabia saw more than 22.5 million brute force attacks in 2020 on remote desktop protocols (RDPs), the most popular way to access Windows or servers. Brute force attacks are trial-and-error attempts to guess login information, encryption keys or find a hidden web page.
The number of attacks significantly increased by 104 percent in March to 2 million, compared to February when there were 983,512. The jump coincided with the government’s announcement restricting office work and other activities.
This situation is not exclusive to Saudi Arabia. The Kaspersky report showed that brute force attacks against RDPs skyrocketed to reach 3.56 billion globally with the switch to remote work.
Saudi cybersecurity expert Abdullah Al-Gumaijan explained three factors behind the recent increase in cyberattacks.
“When there’s political tension in the region, cyberattacks immediately rise,” Al-Gumaijan told Arab News. “Also, the utilization of cyberweapons increased due to attackers now realizing the value of such attacks as they continue to prove their power and damage. Therefore, the trends toward investments in cyberattacks are growing.”
The third factor, he said, was the pandemic. “With most people working from home, that means most organizations were forced to ease their security controls to allow their employers to access its environment remotely. This is another window opened to attackers. Flexibility in the paradigm contradicts with security. The more we go secure, the less flexibility we have.”
The report said that one of the most common attacks were against the protocols used by employees to access corporate resources remotely, emphasizing the  need for cybersecurity awareness.
Also, most employees in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa region never want to return to pre-pandemic, traditional work paradigms, making the refinement of security measures a serious task for organizations of all sizes.

“People do not want to go back to traditional methods,” said Al-Gumaijan, adding that organizations and governments had realized that virtual mediums were an efficient way of working.
It was considered odd before the pandemic to hold official meetings virtually, he said, whereas nowadays summits at global levels were taking place online, eliminating costs and facilitating communication for everyone.
But this shift also suggested that cybercriminals would continue to attack, therefore organizations must increase cybersecurity awareness among their people, who had become the first line of defense.
“Companies that have good security maturity have now realized that they need to invest in awareness. This is the right response. We should adapt to change, it is good and healthy, cost-effective. You have to raise awareness instead of diving against the wave.”
The Kaspersky report said that more than half of employees believed that technology skills were the most important to develop. But, just as technical skills were important, so were cybersecurity skills.
“Remote work is here to stay,” said Emad Haffar, head of technical experts at Kaspersky. “Even as organizations begin considering re-opening their workplaces, many will continue to include remote work as part of their operating model or even combine working from home and the office in a hybrid format. That means it’s likely these types of attacks against remote desktop protocols will continue to occur at a rather high rate. 2020 made it clear that organizations need to enhance their security measures, and a good place to start is providing stronger protection for their RDP access,” added Haffar.
The company recommended that organizations enable access to RDPs through a corporate VPN, and the use of Network Level Authentication when connecting remotely.
Other steps are using corporate security solutions empowered with network threat protection, enabling multi-factor authentication, and automated security awareness services.

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince receives phone call from Mauritanian president

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince receives phone call from Mauritanian president
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince receives phone call from Mauritanian president

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince receives phone call from Mauritanian president
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Mauritania's president on Friday.

The crown prince and President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani discussed areas of joint cooperation between the two countries and reviewed bilateral relations during the call. 

Houthi rejection of Saudi peace plan is based on ‘flawed notion’

Houthi rejection of Saudi peace plan is based on ‘flawed notion’
In this file photo taken on October 03, 2017 Saudi border guards keep watch along the border with Yemen in the al-Khubah area in the southern Jizan province. (AFP)
Updated 27 March 2021
Hebshi Alshammari & Mohammed Al-Kinani

Houthi rejection of Saudi peace plan is based on ‘flawed notion’

Houthi rejection of Saudi peace plan is based on ‘flawed notion’
  • The militia and its sponsor in Iran think the world is divided on Yemen when in fact it ‘is united behind Saudi initiative,’ according to analyst
Updated 27 March 2021
Hebshi Alshammari & Mohammed Al-Kinani

RIYADH/JEDDAH: The Houthi militias in Yemen and their Iranian sponsors have rejected the latest Saudi peace initiative designed to end the crisis in the country because they believe the international community is divided on the issue, according to experts.

“But the Houthis must realize that the world is completely united (in its desire to) achieve peace in Yemen, and it is united behind the Saudi initiative,” said political analyst Mubarak Al-Ati.
He suggested that Martin Griffiths, the UN’s envoy to Yemen, and Tim Lenderking, the US special envoy to the country, will probably travel to Muscat for talks with the Houthis to emphasize that “the time has come to end the suffering of the Yemeni people” and persuade them to support the peace process.
The Saudi initiative, which was announced on Monday, is an opportunity for the Houthis to be partners in achieving the peace that the Yemeni people want, and which is supported by the international community, said Al-Ati.
Instead, he added, “the Iran-backed Houthi militia seems to be unwilling to accept the Saudi initiative, which aims to reconstruct Yemen and bring peace and prosperity back to the war-torn Arab country.”
Attacks by the Houthis on targets in Saudi Arabia have escalated in recent weeks. The latest occurred on Friday morning, when a ballistic missile was intercepted in the skies over the city of Najran by Saudi defense forces. A day earlier, a “projectile” hit an oil terminal in Jazan, causing a fire. Earlier on Thursday, a number of explosives-packed drones were intercepted and destroyed, according to reports on state TV.
The attacks were condemned by authorities in the Kingdom, regional organizations and other countries. The Saudi Ministry of Energy described them as “acts of sabotage targeting the security of energy supplies.” A government spokesman said they threaten the stability of global energy supplies.
Tariq Al-Zahrani, a strategic expert, told Arab News that the Houthis have clearly rejected the latest Saudi peace initiative.
“The Houthis are following the instructions of Iran and are working on preserving Iranian interests in the region,” he said. “Iran is, in fact, plotting against Saudi Arabia. It wants Saudi Arabia to get busy in a conflict in the south, away from Syria and Lebanon.”
He added that the Houthis are blocking progress in Yemen and the Saudi plan offers a way to break the deadlock.
Al-Zahrani also highlighted the fact that US President Joe Biden served as vice president in the Obama administration and was a member of the US team that agreed on the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

“The Houthis are a political card the Democrats are using to put pressure on the Republicans,” he said. “They are trying to prove that the war in Yemen and (the decision by former President) Donald Trump’s administration to withdraw from the nuclear agreement with Iran are both mistakes committed by the Republicans.”
Mohammed Abdelmajid Qubati, a former minister of information and of tourism in Yemen’s legitimate government, said the latest Saudi peace plan is an extension of previous peace initiatives proposed by the Kingdom.
“The Houthis’ irresponsible rejection of the initiative announced by Saudi Arabia reflects Iran’s deplorable endeavor to thwart this important peace initiative, which aims to achieve a complete and comprehensive ceasefire, based on the awaited political settlement that is built on national, regional and international principles and references,” he said.
Qubati added that it is essential that the Houthis and their supporters in Tehran to realize how important it is to seize this opportunity for peace, so that Yemen can begin to move toward reconstruction and development, and regional and international security and stability can be improved.

Saudi Arabia ‘keen to protect women’s rights’

Saudi Arabia ‘keen to protect women’s rights’
Dr. Hala bint Mazyad Al-Twaijri. (SPA)
Updated 27 March 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia ‘keen to protect women’s rights’

Saudi Arabia ‘keen to protect women’s rights’
  • She said that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 included a comprehensive national plan for development, including the National Transformation Program, which aimed to raise the rate of women’s participation in the labor market to 25 percent in 2020
Updated 27 March 2021
SPA

NEW YORK: Secretary-General of the Family Affairs Council Dr. Hala bint Mazyad Al-Twaijri has affirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to take legislative and procedural measures to protect women’s rights.

Al-Twaijri said this included the elimination of discrimination against women and supporting their full and effective participation in development at all levels within the framework of Vision 2030.

The affirmation came during Saudi Arabia’s statement to the 65th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), which was held to coincide with International Women’s Day, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

Al-Twaijri said that this session was to confirm the active role of women, ensure their rights, support and empowerment, in addition to highlighting the importance of protecting them from violence and any obstruction to their progress.

She said that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 included a comprehensive national plan for development, including the National Transformation Program, which aimed to raise the rate of women’s participation in the labor market to 25 percent in 2020. This target had been exceeded by 31 percent by the end of 2020, she said, adding that Saudi women had assumed many leadership positions in various fields.

 

