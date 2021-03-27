You are here

  • Home
  • Megaship blocking Suez Canal may be refloated Saturday: owner

Megaship blocking Suez Canal may be refloated Saturday: owner

Megaship blocking Suez Canal may be refloated Saturday: owner
The MV Ever Given, which is longer than four football fields, has been wedged diagonally across the span of the canal since Tuesday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pm6pq

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

Megaship blocking Suez Canal may be refloated Saturday: owner

Megaship blocking Suez Canal may be refloated Saturday: owner
  • Work crews were hoping to remove the ship as early as Saturday evening Tokyo time
  • The canal authority has said between 15,000 and 20,000 cubic meters of sand would have to be removed in order to reach a depth of 12-16 meters and refloat the ship
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

CAIRO: A megaship blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal could be refloated as early as Saturday, the vessel’s Japanese owner told local media, as the crisis forced companies to re-route services from the vital shipping lane around Africa.
The MV Ever Given, which is longer than four football fields, has been wedged diagonally across the span of the canal since Tuesday, blocking the waterway in both directions.
At a press conference in Japan Friday the president of Shoei Kisen — which owns the ship — told local media there were no signs of damage to its engines and various instruments.
“The ship is not taking water. There is no problem with its rudders and propellers. Once it refloats, it should be able to operate,” Yukito Higaki said in the western city of Imabari, according to the Asahi Shimbun.
Work crews were hoping to remove the ship as early as Saturday evening Tokyo time, he said.
“We are continuing work to remove sediment as of now, with additional dredging tools,” Higaki said, according to the Nikkei Asia.
The blockage has caused a huge traffic jam for more than 200 ships at both ends of the 193-kilometer (120-mile) long canal and major delays in the delivery of oil and other products.
Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) — the ship’s technical manager — said Friday that an attempt to refloat the vessel had failed.
“The focus is now on dredging to remove sand and mud from around the port side of the vessel’s bow,” the firm said.
Smit Salvage, a Dutch firm that has worked on some of the most famous wrecks of recent years, confirmed there would be “two additional tugs” arriving by Sunday to assist, it added.
There had been “no reports of pollution or cargo damage and initial investigations rule out any mechanical or engine failure as a cause of the grounding.”
Crews had been seen working through the night, using a large dredging machine under floodlights.
But the vessel with gross tonnage of 219,000 and deadweight of 199,000 has yet to budge, forcing global shipping giant Maersk and Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd to look into re-routing around the southern tip of Africa.
“Shipping companies are being forced to confront the spectre of taking the far longer route around the Cape of Good Hope to get to Europe or the east coast of North America,” said Lloyd’s List, a shipping data and news company.
“The first container ship to do this is Evergreen’s Ever Greet... a sistership to Ever Given,” it said, noting that the route can take up to an additional 12 days.
Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority said the megaship veered off course and ran aground when winds reaching 40 knots whipped up a sandstorm that affected visibility.
Lloyd’s List said data indicated 213 vessels were now stalled at either end of the canal, which links the Mediterranean and the Red Sea.
The blockage was holding up an estimated $9.6 billion worth of cargo each day between Asia and Europe, it said.
“Rough calculations suggest westbound traffic is worth around $5.1 billion daily while eastbound traffic is worth $4.5 billion.”
The canal authority has said between 15,000 and 20,000 cubic meters of sand would have to be removed in order to reach a depth of 12-16 meters and refloat the ship.
If those efforts fail, salvage teams will look to unload some of the Ever Given’s cargo and take advantage of a spring high tide due to start on Sunday night to move the vessel.
Plamen Natzkoff, an expert at VesselsValue, said teams would likely throw even more resources behind their efforts in coming days to make the most of that opportunity.
“If they don’t manage to dislodge it during that high tide, the next high tide is not there for another couple of weeks, and that becomes problematic,” he said.
“The stakes are too high for it to take months.”
Turkey on Friday offered to send a tugboat to help Egypt free the Panama-flagged vessel, as it pressed on with its bid to mend ties with regional rivals.
The United States also said it was ready to send support, including a team of US Navy experts.

Topics: Egypt suez canal trade

Related

Analysis Suez Canal blockage exposes vulnerabilities of global trade flows
Business & Economy
Suez Canal blockage exposes vulnerabilities of global trade flows
Egypt’s SUMED oil pipeline approaches traders hit by Suez blockage
Business & Economy
Egypt’s SUMED oil pipeline approaches traders hit by Suez blockage

Equity benchmarks, oil prices rise

Equity benchmarks, oil prices rise
Updated 27 March 2021
Reuters

Equity benchmarks, oil prices rise

Equity benchmarks, oil prices rise
Updated 27 March 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: Global equity benchmarks and oil prices rose on Friday while safe havens such as the dollar and US Treasuries dipped as hopes for a global economic recovery overshadowed the continued blockage of one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes.

The dollar rose to a nine-month high against the Japanese yen of 109.44 yen, reflecting investor expectations of robust US economic growth as it accelerates its vaccine rollout. But the dollar index fell 0.15 percent against a basket of six currencies, with the euro up 0.14 percent to $1.1781.
“We left 2020 with the validation of the consensus view the dollar would weaken,” said Vincent Manuel, chief investment officer at Indosuez Wealth Management.
“We have woken up in 2021 facing the reality that the US is growing much quicker than Europe ... so we have a massive divergence.”
MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.77 percent following broad gains in Europe and Asia.
Business morale in Europe’s biggest economy, Germany, is back to its best in almost two years thanks to recovering global demand for manufactured goods, data showed on Friday.
In trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.03 points, or 0.47 percent, to 32,771.51, the S&P 500 gained 22.28 points, or 0.57 percent, to 3,931.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.07 points, or 0.32 percent, to 13,018.75.
Bond yields were slightly up on the day, but 10-year US Treasuries were on track for their biggest weekly yield drop since June.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 7/32 in price to yield 1.6371 percent, from 1.614 percent late on Thursday.
Weekly money flow data from Bank of America showed global investors have been darting for safety this week amid concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Europe and the potential for global shipping to slow given the blockade of the Suez Canal. They pumped $45.6 billion into cash funds, the largest since April 2020, when COVID-19 was spreading quickly.
Turkey’s markets were struggling to settle after the lira’s near 10 percent slump triggered by President Tayyip Erdogan’s latest central bank chief sacking, which has raised worries about a full-blown crisis that would require capital controls.
Blue chip Chinese stocks rebounded more than 2 percent after a three-day losing streak, which, like emerging market shares generally, had left them at the lowest level of the year.
“All the sanctions (on China) so far have been largely symbolic and should have little economic impact. But the Sino-US confrontation is affecting market sentiment. It could take some time for them to come to any compromise,” said Yasutada Suzuki, head of emerging market investment at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.
US crude rose 4.1 percent to $60.96 per barrel and Brent was at $64.51, up 4.13 percent on the day.

Topics: Oil

Related

Mideast shipping rates rise as oil and gas tankers diverted away from Suez
Business & Economy
Mideast shipping rates rise as oil and gas tankers diverted away from Suez
Analysis Suez Canal blockage exposes vulnerabilities of global trade flows
Business & Economy
Suez Canal blockage exposes vulnerabilities of global trade flows

Suez Canal blockage exposes vulnerabilities of global trade flows

Suez Canal blockage exposes vulnerabilities of global trade flows
Updated 27 March 2021
Cornelia Meyer

Suez Canal blockage exposes vulnerabilities of global trade flows

Suez Canal blockage exposes vulnerabilities of global trade flows
  • Delays in dislodging the giant Ever Given cargo ship have compounded pandemic-driven problems for international supply chains
  • The Suez Canal blockage raises questions about cargo vessel size, waterway capacity and the benefits of localized production 
Updated 27 March 2021
Cornelia Meyer

BERNE, Switzerland: International waterways matter, few more than the Suez Canal. More than 1 billion tons of cargo passed through the Egyptian waterway in 2019, according to the canal authority, which equates to roughly four times the tonnage passing through the Panama Canal.

Europe, in particular, depends on the canal for its supply of energy, commodities, consumer goods and components from Asia and the Middle East. So, when the giant cargo ship Ever Given ran aground on Tuesday, clogging this vital artery of world trade, anxiety quickly set in. 

When it became evident that the vessel could be wedged in place until Wednesday of next week, the ripple effect was felt far and wide — well beyond the offices of the ship’s owners and operators and their insurance companies.

The Ever Given is owned by Japan’s Shoei Kisen Kaisha and operated by Taiwanese firm Evergreen. Goods valuing around $10 billion pass through the canal every day, but the Ever Given alone is estimated to carry a load worth $1 billion, according to IHS Markit. 

The canal has been in continuous operation since it was first inaugurated in 1869, with only the briefest interruptions between 1957 and 1958 when Egypt’s then-President Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalized the waterway and later between 1967 and 1973 due to the two Arab-Israeli wars. 

For the most part, the canal has operated without a hitch for the past 50 years or more. And if anything, its importance has grown in tandem with globalization, cementing the links between the Orient and the Occident. 

Therefore it comes as no surprise that this temporary impasse poses far greater issues than simply dislodging a stricken ship. The temporary closure of the Suez Canal highlights several problems pertaining to ship size, as well as the vulnerability of international waterways, global supply chains and imports. 

Between 1980 and 2019, global trade volume grew 10-fold to $19.5 trillion. This growth came hand-in-hand with the ever-growing size of maritime vessels to meet mounting demand. Indeed, the dimensions of the Ever Given are truly enormous, at 1,444 feet in length (roughly the height of the Empire State Building), 194 feet in width and weighing in at more than 400 million pounds.

While waterways like Suez and Panama have undergone several major expansions and are dredged on a regular basis — the last Suez expansion was completed in 2015 — accommodating these giant vessels bears inherent dangers. Tuesday’s incident is a case in point. 

The question “How big is too big?” has vexed authorities, shipyards, vessel owners and operators alike. The question is also relevant for the insurance industry, which will have to pick up the bill for the Ever Given and any incidents in the future.

Another issue is how reliable “just-in-time” supply chains actually are. This question goes well beyond marine security. In just the past four years, trade wars between the US and China have left severe cracks in global supply chains. 

Reshoring, when companies return goods to their country of origin, has become increasingly common, as manufacturers look to protect their investments in the face of geopolitical tensions and unreliable supply chains.

If anything, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has exacerbated that trend. Last year, countries were scrambling over a limited supply of personal protection equipment (PPE). Now they are locked in a battle over access to vaccines.

These heightened political tensions demonstrate a need for more critical goods to be produced domestically, or at least on the same continent. By way of example, Pat Gelsinger, the CEO of Intel, recently announced the tech giant will soon establish more factories in the US and Europe to reduce its reliance on external microchip supply chains from Asia.

INNUMBERS

12% Proportion of global trade which passes through Suez.

$9.6bn Value of goods that pass through canal every day.

19,000 Ships that passed through the canal in 2020.

Just-in-time supply chains are like high-precision acrobatics, where the entire performance fails if even one component arrives with the slightest delay. As such, they are incredibly vulnerable, like the Ever Given incident shows. Delayed components can put a company’s entire manufacturing process in danger.

Even with experts on hand, dislodging the Ever Given and clearing the waterway could take up to a week. This is bad news for companies waiting for their cargo. At roughly $10 billion a day in foregone or delayed business, time is money. 

Some ships have been rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope, adding another 6,000 miles around Africa to their journey and up to $400,000 in fuel costs depending on the size of the ship. No wonder shipowners and operators have been biding their time at either end of the Suez to see how things pan out.

And the problems do not stop there. The pandemic has already upended the logistics of shipping containers, leading to a scarcity of metal boxes. The cost of a 40-foot container has quadrupled within the past 12 months.

Inflationary pressures do not just pertain to the cost of shipping. The closure of the Suez Canal, if it persists too long, may have ramifications for oil markets as well. 

Fortunately, the Suez Canal has lost its importance as a shipping lane for oil from the Gulf. For one, Asia has become the most important customer for Gulf oil producers. While some 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd) passed through Suez in the early 2000s, that volume has since fallen to 2.1 million bpd. 

Oil markets nevertheless rose on Tuesday and have oscillated since, ending at $64.66/barrel by early evening CET Friday. Although an extended blockage will likely affect crude supplies to Europe, demand is currently depressed owing to COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns on the continent. 

There is also the fallback option of the Sumed pipeline from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, which has a capacity of 2.5 million bpd and is largely unused at present due to OPEC+ production cuts.

All in all, the blockage of the Suez Canal has laid bare the vulnerabilities of international shipping lanes and the fragility of supply chains. While the blockage will likely be resolved soon, it raises pertinent questions about the size of vessels and how these giant ships can be accommodated by what are essentially 19th and 20th century, man-made waterways. 

The incident will have a short-term inflationary impact, particularly for Europe and the already overheated sea container market. The longer it takes to hoist the Ever Given from the sandbanks in the Suez, the bigger the impact it will have on supply chains and sea container markets. 

And as freight has become a truly global business, the inflationary impact of container delays will be felt worldwide. 

Although this is a major incident for maritime shipping, matters could have been far worse. As the Ever Given is Japanese-owned and Taiwanese-operated, events are unfolding in the Suez without the region’s usual geopolitical undercurrents that linger under the surface.

_________________

Cornelia Meyer is a Ph.D.-level economist with 30 years of experience in investment banking and industry. She is chairperson and CEO of business consultancy Meyer Resources. Twitter: @MeyerResources

Topics: Editor’s Choice suez canal Ever Green container ship

Related

Oil prices rise 2% on fears Suez blockage may last weeks
Business & Economy
Oil prices rise 2% on fears Suez blockage may last weeks
Ship blocking Suez Canal like ‘beached whale’ could be stuck for weeks
Business & Economy
Ship blocking Suez Canal like ‘beached whale’ could be stuck for weeks
Update Owner of ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal offers apology
Middle-East
Owner of ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal offers apology
Update Tenth of world trade halted as container ship blocks Suez Canal photos
Business & Economy
Tenth of world trade halted as container ship blocks Suez Canal

Saudi Public Transport Authority gives deadline to renew expired licenses

Saudi Public Transport Authority gives deadline to renew expired licenses
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Public Transport Authority gives deadline to renew expired licenses

Saudi Public Transport Authority gives deadline to renew expired licenses
  • License holders have 90 days to file financial guarantees
  • Expired licenses will be suspended at the end of April
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Public Transport Authority said it will suspend licenses to transport goods that expired before Jan. 2, 2020, if financial guarantees are not submitted by the end of April, Okaz newspaper reported.

Shipping brokers and truck-rental establishments will see the licenses canceled altogether if the guarantees are not received within 90 days, SPTA said.

SPTA had recently stipulated that all public transport workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by May.

Topics: transport Saudi Arabia

Related

Vaccination must for transport, gym workers in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Vaccination must for transport, gym workers in Saudi Arabia
Saudi transport ministry reveals major road projects in online forum
Saudi Arabia
Saudi transport ministry reveals major road projects in online forum

Egypt local markets to cover 90% of budget deficit, deputy finance minister says

Egypt local markets to cover 90% of budget deficit, deputy finance minister says
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

Egypt local markets to cover 90% of budget deficit, deputy finance minister says

Egypt local markets to cover 90% of budget deficit, deputy finance minister says
  • Egypt favors long term instruments this year
  • Bonds issued with maturities of 3 to 15 years
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s Ministry of Finance plans to cover as much as 90 percent of the upcoming budgetary requirement from local debt sales.
Cairo will also look to extend existing debt maturity dates, Asharq Business reported, citing Ahmed Kujok, deputy finance minister.
Since early 2021, all of the country’s domestic debt sales have been long-term instruments.
The country issued local bonds with maturities of between 3 and 15 years, said Kujok.
The discovery of vast gas reserves off the Egyptian coast has revived the country’s economic fortunes and made it less reliant on foreign aid.

Related

The finance minister said that the budget aims to reduce the country’s deficit and targets a growth rate of 5.4 percent of GDP. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Egypt forecasts economic growth of 5.4% in 2021/22

Investors look beyond World Cup to post-Ramadan Qatari and Saudi recovery plays

Investors look beyond World Cup to post-Ramadan Qatari and Saudi recovery plays
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

Investors look beyond World Cup to post-Ramadan Qatari and Saudi recovery plays

Investors look beyond World Cup to post-Ramadan Qatari and Saudi recovery plays
  • Qatari stocks seen well positioned to tap into broad global recovery
  • Saudi banks also offer potentially attractive valuations
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Forget football, Qatari stocks offer a potential global recovery play in the second half of the year, according to one top regional portfolio manager.
Both Qatar and Saudi Arabia offer a number of attractive investments as regional markets approach the traditionally quiet Ramadan trading period, Talal Samhouri, a senior portfolio manager at Aventicum Capital Management, said in a TV interview with Bloomberg News on Friday.
While next year’s FIFA 2020 World Cup is attracting global media interest, investors may be more interested in the profile of its listed companies which are more globally focused and well positioned to tap into any broad recovery, he said.
“The biggest reason is the valuation of the Qatari market compared to other regional markets,” he said. “It has not appreciated as much as the rest of the regional market and I believe this is an opportunity for investors to start adding to that market, especially as most of that market is linked to world trade and GDP growth."
A sharp rise in global consumption as economies emerge from the pandemic has led to expectations of increasing demand for key commodities from oil and aluminum to petrochemicals and steel, some of which are exported from Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Aventicum, a joint venture between Credit Suisse and Qatar Investment Authority, expects oil to trade between $55 to $65 for the rest of 2021.
Meanwhile, Saudi banks also offer potentially attractive valuations as the Kingdom’s fledgling mortgage sector opens up, according to CI Capital.
It said that the worst of the provisioning in the sector was now over and largely priced in.
The Tadawul banking index has gained about 15 percent so far this year, outpacing the wider market.

Topics: Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup stocks

Related

Qatar credit growth tops $274.6bn in 2020 says CB chief
Business & Economy
Qatar credit growth tops $274.6bn in 2020 says CB chief
Qatar resumes condensate exports to UAE after boycott lifted
Business & Economy
Qatar resumes condensate exports to UAE after boycott lifted

Latest updates

Megaship blocking Suez Canal may be refloated Saturday: owner
Megaship blocking Suez Canal may be refloated Saturday: owner
Arab world countries condemn latest Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia
Arab world countries condemn latest Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia
Equity benchmarks, oil prices rise
Equity benchmarks, oil prices rise
What We Are Reading Today: Quantum Field Theory
What We Are Reading Today: Quantum Field Theory
ICRC urges countries to reclaim citizens from Syria camps
ICRC urges countries to reclaim citizens from Syria camps

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.