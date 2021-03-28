You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases continue above 500
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases continue above 500

Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases continue above 500
Saudi Arabia announced seven deaths from COVID-19 and 531 new infections on Sunday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z4mwj

Updated 28 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases continue above 500

Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases continue above 500
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 376,947
  • A total of 6,650 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 28 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced seven deaths from COVID-19 and 531 new infections on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 221 were recorded in Riyadh, 105 in the Eastern Province, 99 in Makkah, 27 in Madinah, 14 in Asir, 13 in Hail, eight in Tabuk, six in Al-Jouf, five in Jazan, five in the Northern Borders region and four in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 376,947 after 389 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,650 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 4 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date, the health ministry said.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Theeb Rent-a-Car to raise $137.6m in IPO
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Theeb Rent-a-Car to raise $137.6m in IPO
UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia backs Kingdom’s efforts to protect itself against Houthi attacks
Saudi Arabia
UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia backs Kingdom’s efforts to protect itself against Houthi attacks

Tree planting initiative launched in areas surrounding Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Tree planting initiative launched in areas surrounding Makkah’s Grand Mosque
Updated 45 sec ago

Tree planting initiative launched in areas surrounding Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Tree planting initiative launched in areas surrounding Makkah’s Grand Mosque
Updated 45 sec ago
JEDDAH: The chief of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques launched an initiative to plant trees in the courtyards surrounding the Grand Mosque on Sunday.
The initiative aims to improve the general environment in the Grand Mosque and its courtyards by planting trees in empty spaces and corridors.
The initiative also aims to treat and recycle water used for ablution and use it to irrigate the plants and trees.
Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais said the initiative is in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 which seeks to enhance vegetation cover because of its positive impact on improving the environment.
He added that this initiative would also help alleviate the effects of global warming, reduce air pollution and improve air quality.

Saudi and Pakistani foreign minsters discuss green initiatives

Saudi and Pakistani foreign minsters discuss green initiatives
Updated 30 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi and Pakistani foreign minsters discuss green initiatives

Saudi and Pakistani foreign minsters discuss green initiatives
  • The initiatives focus on tackling climate change
  • They also reviewed the latest regional and international developments
Updated 30 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said new green initiatives affirm Saudi Arabia’s leading international role in combating climate change and protecting the planet.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan made the comments following a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative on Saturday, which aim to reduce carbon emissions in the region by 60 percent and tackle deforestation, among other plans.
“The crown prince’s announcement . . . comes in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 toward comprehensive and sustainable development, while preserving the environment locally and globally,” he said in a tweet.
During the call, both sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities for strengthening them in various fields, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
They also reviewed the latest regional and international developments.
Qureshi praised the steps taken by the Kingdom’s leadership in resolving differences among Gulf countries, as well as the new peace initiative to end the crisis in Yemen.

“The foreign minister underscored Pakistan’s continued support for Saudi efforts aimed at promoting peace, security and prosperity in the region. He also reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Kingdom’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.
Following the meeting, Qureshi said that it was “good to speak to Prince Faisal bin Farhan and connect on matters of mutual interest.”
He also said his country lauded the crown prince’s green initiatives that focus on tackling climate change, which is “a global issue of key priority for Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan.”
The Saudi minister lauded “Khan’s ground-breaking measures already taken in Pakistan, in the same arena.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pakistan Prince Faisal bin Farhan Shah Mahmood Qureshi Green Initiatives

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and Chinese foreign ministers discuss relations in Riyadh
Update Saudi crown prince announces Green Saudi Initiative, Green Middle East Initiative
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince announces Green Saudi Initiative, Green Middle East Initiative

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drones, boats

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drones, boats
Updated 28 March 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drones, boats

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drones, boats
  • The coalition said it had destroyed two Houthi boats that they had planned to use in an attack on Hodeidah
Updated 28 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Arab coalition destroyed three explosive-laden drones launched by the Houthis towards Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Two of the drones were launched toward the southern region whilst the third targeted Khamis Mushait, Al-Ekhbariya reported. 

The coalition also said it had destroyed two booby-trapped boats belonging to the Iran-backed militia that it had planned to use in an “imminent” attack on Hodeidah.

The militia is using the Stockholm Agreement as an umbrella to launch hostile attacks from Hodeidah governorate and continues to threaten maritime shipping routes and global trade, the coalition said.

The coalition is taking operational measures to protect civilians and residential areas from terrorist attacks, it said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Houthis

Related

UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia backs Kingdom’s efforts to protect itself against Houthi attacks
Saudi Arabia
UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia backs Kingdom’s efforts to protect itself against Houthi attacks
Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen

UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia backs Kingdom’s efforts to protect itself against Houthi attacks

UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia backs Kingdom’s efforts to protect itself against Houthi attacks
Updated 28 March 2021
Arab News

UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia backs Kingdom’s efforts to protect itself against Houthi attacks

UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia backs Kingdom’s efforts to protect itself against Houthi attacks
Updated 28 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Britain’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia called Houthi attacks on Saudi oil facilities a “dangerous escalation” as he reaffirmed the UK’s support for any measures by Riyadh to protect itself against the militia's attacks.  
Ambassador Neil Crompton said Britain knew weapons used by Houthis to attack Saudi Arabia were made by Iranians, in statements carried by Al Arabiya TV. 
British Foreign Secretary Domnic Raab also condemned the latest attacks claimed by the Houthis, which came just days after Saudi Arabia called for a ceasefire. 
“These attacks threaten the path to peace. All parties must urgently engage with the UN peace process,” he said on Twitter earlier.

Topics: UK Saudi Arabia Houthi militants

Haramain train resumes scheduled trips on March 31

Haramain train resumes scheduled trips on March 31
Updated 28 March 2021
Arab News

Haramain train resumes scheduled trips on March 31

Haramain train resumes scheduled trips on March 31
  • Railway services were suspended on a year ago to help curb the spread of COVID-19
Updated 28 March 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Haramain High Speed Railway will resume operations on Wednesday, March 31 with 24-30 daily scheduled trips, increasing to 40-54 during the holy month of Ramadan.

The trains will run from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to the stations of Makkah, Madinah and King Abdullah Economic City and will follow precautionary measures to guarantee the safety of passengers.

Train operators will designate exit and entry doors for passengers. Passengers will have their temperatures taken and their health status checked through the Tawakkalna app before they board.

Social distancing measures have also been taken into account and passengers will be provided with designated seats, with numbers restricted to 200 per trip.

The railway services were suspended on March 20, 2020 as the Kingdom took measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 at the outbreak of the pandemic.

 

 

Topics: Haramain high speed railway COVID-19 social distancing Haramain High-Speed Railway

Related

Saudi Railways to supervise Haramain train maintenance
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Railways to supervise Haramain train maintenance
Saudi Arabia’s Haramain railway increases speed to 300kph
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Haramain railway increases speed to 300kph

Latest updates

Tree planting initiative launched in areas surrounding Makkah’s Grand Mosque
Tree planting initiative launched in areas surrounding Makkah’s Grand Mosque
Hamilton wins thrilling season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix
Hamilton wins thrilling season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix
Saudi and Pakistani foreign minsters discuss green initiatives
Saudi and Pakistani foreign minsters discuss green initiatives
Filipinos voice frustration over Duterte’s handling of COVID-19 crisis
Filipinos voice frustration over Duterte’s handling of COVID-19 crisis
Sudan and main rebel group restart peace talks
Sudan and main rebel group restart peace talks

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.