RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced seven deaths from COVID-19 and 531 new infections on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 221 were recorded in Riyadh, 105 in the Eastern Province, 99 in Makkah, 27 in Madinah, 14 in Asir, 13 in Hail, eight in Tabuk, six in Al-Jouf, five in Jazan, five in the Northern Borders region and four in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 376,947 after 389 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,650 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 4 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date, the health ministry said.
Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases continue above 500
