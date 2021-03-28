You are here

Saudi and Pakistani foreign ministers discuss green initiatives

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi. (File/SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi. (File/SPA)
  • The initiatives focus on tackling climate change
  • They also reviewed the latest regional and international developments
RIYADH: Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said new green initiatives affirm Saudi Arabia’s leading international role in combating climate change and protecting the planet.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan made the comments following a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative on Saturday, which aim to reduce carbon emissions in the region by 60 percent and tackle deforestation, among other plans.
“The crown prince’s announcement . . . comes in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 toward comprehensive and sustainable development, while preserving the environment locally and globally,” he said in a tweet.
During the call, both sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities for strengthening them in various fields, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
They also reviewed the latest regional and international developments.
Qureshi praised the steps taken by the Kingdom’s leadership in resolving differences among Gulf countries, as well as the new peace initiative to end the crisis in Yemen.

“The foreign minister underscored Pakistan’s continued support for Saudi efforts aimed at promoting peace, security and prosperity in the region. He also reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Kingdom’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.
Following the meeting, Qureshi said that it was “good to speak to Prince Faisal bin Farhan and connect on matters of mutual interest.”
He also said his country lauded the crown prince’s green initiatives that focus on tackling climate change, which is “a global issue of key priority for Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan.”
The Saudi minister lauded “Khan’s ground-breaking measures already taken in Pakistan, in the same arena.”

Two Holy Mosques chief announces Ramadan plan

Two Holy Mosques chief announces Ramadan plan
Sheikh Abdurahman Al-Sudais, head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, announces the Ramadan operation plan on Sunday. (SPA)
  • Visitors urged to get vaccine to ensure their safety as well as others people’s
JEDDAH: The Ramadan operation plan for the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah has been announced, with visitors being urged to get the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure their safety as well as other people’s.

Sheikh Abdurahman Al-Sudais, who is head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said that the operation plan involved receiving all pilgrims in line with the strict health and safety measures that had been imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, while also ensuring that mosque visitors were given enough ease to make the best of their experience.
“The purpose is to provide a unique experience to Doyoof Al-Rahman (guests of Allah) that will combine performing rituals and preservation of health,” said Al-Sudais. “In the wake of the continued pandemic, I urge visitors of the Two Holy Mosques to get the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure their safety and (that of) other pilgrims and worshippers.”
There will be five areas available for prayers at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, including the eastern courtyard, and a designated area for worshippers with special needs. Umrah pilgrims will also be able to perform Tawaf on the first floor throughout the month.

HIGHLIGHTS

• There will be five areas available for prayers at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, including the eastern courtyard, and a designated area for worshippers with special needs.

• Umrah pilgrims will also be able to perform Tawaf on the first floor throughout the month.

• Zamzam water coolers remain unavailable, but ushers will provide 200,000 bottles of Zamzam water on a daily basis. 

• Those who wish to break their fast at the Grand Mosque or Prophet’s Mosque will be allowed to bring in water and dates for personal consumption only. No sharing or distribution will be allowed. 

Zamzam water coolers remain unavailable, but ushers will provide 200,000 bottles of Zamzam water on a daily basis.
Those who wish to break their fast at the Grand Mosque or Prophet’s Mosque will be allowed to bring in water and dates for personal consumption only. No sharing or distribution will be allowed.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said that no meals would be allowed within the mosques’ premises or courtyards. It will, however, be providing meals for visitors who are breaking their fast and these meals will be distributed individually.
Al-Sudais said that, with the help of nearly 10,000 workers, the Two Holy Mosques will accommodate the number of worshippers according to the plan set in place by authorities to prevent overcrowding.
More than 13 million mask-wearing worshippers visited the mosques once the seven-month prayer and Umrah suspension was lifted last October.

No third COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia yet, says ministry spokesman

No third COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia yet, says ministry spokesman
In this file photo a Nurse administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a patient. (AFP)
  • Riyadh recorded 221 new cases, the Eastern Province had 105 and Makkah had 99. Baha recorded the lowest count, with just two new infections
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s authorities will approve a third coronavirus vaccine only after it has passed all regulations and necessary stages in order to ensure its safety for residents, according to a Ministry of Health official.
Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly told Sunday’s coronavirus press conference that two vaccines were available in the Kingdom, Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca, and any announcement of a third would only be after it had been cleared for use by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.
The continued rise in daily cases was worrying and authorities were monitoring the situation, he said, and whether the numbers rose or fell was a matter that remained in people’s hands.
“By adhering to safety protocols, we can ensure that the numbers are back on the safe and right track,” he added.
Al-Aly said that 60-70 percent of cases of late were mainly due to social gatherings at homes. The remaining cases could be due to lax rules in workplaces, mosques, public spaces and commercial establishments.
“We must continue down the right path to overcome this pandemic,” he warned. “There are no exceptions. Everyone, those vaccinated and those not, must adhere to precautionary measures and to the safety protocols at all times.”

FASTFACTS

388,325 Total cases

376,947 Recoveries

6,650 Deaths

For the third day in a row Saudi Arabia recorded cases above the 500 mark, reporting 531 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday. The country’s infection tally is 388,325 to date.
Riyadh recorded 221 new cases, the Eastern Province had 105 and Makkah had 99. Baha recorded the lowest count, with just two new infections.
There were 389 additional recoveries reported, raising the total number to 376,947. There are 4,728 active cases, 638 of which are in critical care units, and there were seven new COVID-19 related deaths. The death toll is 6,650.
The spokesman said the ministry was working on providing more time slots for people who had registered to receive the vaccine.
More than a million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people in the Kingdom within a week, raising the overall figure to 4.1 million.
The spokesman stressed the importance of taking the jab, given the rise in infections being linked to personal behavior.
Al-Aly said that, although it was rare, it was possible to catch COVID-19 after receiving the two doses.
There have been no vaccine-related deaths in Saudi Arabia.

KAUST Challenge: Ideas and solutions for Hajj and Umrah

KAUST Challenge: Ideas and solutions for Hajj and Umrah
Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal hosted the KAUST Challenge Award Ceremony on Sunday. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
  • The event aimed to improve the Hajj and Umrah experiences for millions of people visiting from around the world
JEDDAH: Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the governor of Makkah hosted the KAUST Challenge Award Ceremony on Sunday.

The event aimed to bring in leading experts and solutions to turn the holy city of Makkah into a smart city, and implement smart solutions to accommodate and improve the Hajj and Umrah experiences for millions of people visiting from around the world.
Tony Chan, president of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) said science is being celebrated as a solution to ease pilgrims’ experiences.
“We are celebrating the use of science and technology, and creativity and entrepreneurship, to contribute to the Kingdom through Hajj and Umrah, to bring in innovation to solve difficult challenges,” Chan told Arab News.
He added: “This is a big responsibility for the Kingdom and we see KAUST as a university … to have this opportunity to contribute to these solutions.”
Experts discussed healthcare, transportation, and crowd control, with contestants displaying their project ideas and bringing solutions to ongoing issues.
Annually, over 2 million pilgrims arrive in Makkah to perform the once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage.
Dr. Anis Koubaa, director of the robotics and Internet of Things lab at Prince Sultan University developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based solution to decrease congestion and long queues that many pilgrims experience.
“The idea for this project came to me as I have suffered from the long delays at checkpoints when I perform Hajj … mainly because the process of checking authorized vehicles is manual,” Koubaa told Arab News.
This pushed him to think of automating this process to make life easier for pilgrims, using AI to automatically detect and recognize vehicles by their brand, model, generation, color and license plate.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Experts discussed health care, transportation, and crowd control, with contestants displaying their project ideas and bringing solutions to ongoing issues. 

• One of the main goals of Saudi Vision 2030 is to host 30 million pilgrims and Umrah visitors a year, which digitization of services will play an essential part in facilitating.

• Annually, over 2 million pilgrims arrive in Makkah to perform the once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage.

“The idea was to leverage this AI-based vehicle identification to streamline the check-in process at the checkpoints in the ritual regions. Our solution is ready to deploy in the next Hajj season,” Koubaa added.
For his work, Koubaa won a prize of SR100,000 ($26,665) at the award ceremony.
He said digitization makes many day-to-day processes clear, transparent, human-independent, predictable and less prone to errors.
“In particular, for Hajj and Umrah it becomes a major necessity considering the huge number of pilgrims and the complexity of the management of the processes manually by humans,” he said.
Dr. Emad Felemban, who won the grand prize for crowd control worth SR1 million, told Arab News he and his team developed a highly focused centralized platform to manage and maintain all the resources used to monitor crowds during the Hajj season.
Felemban, of Umm Al-Qura University, stressed that winning the grand challenge is a major event not only to his team but to other entities willing to conduct research to elevate pilgrims’ experiences.
“It shows how the Saudi government is willing to support this digitization movement; it shows how the utilization of new technology is very important,” added Felemban.
One of the main goals of Saudi Vision 2030 is to host 30 million pilgrims and Umrah visitors a year, which digitization of services will play an essential part in facilitating.

Saudi Arabia’s Qiwa to make labor market competitive, increase productivity in private sector

Saudi Arabia’s Qiwa to make labor market competitive, increase productivity in private sector
Through the platform, expatriate workers in the private sector will be able to access and update their contracts with ease. (SPA)
  • Dr. Majed Al-Hedayan: “The Qiwa platform works … to attract and encourage national and foreign investments, and emphasizes the partnership between the public and private sectors that aims to achieve the diversification goals under Vision 2030”
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s new Qiwa service aims to create a more attractive environment for investment in the Kingdom, and raise the quality of services provided by governmental and private agencies.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD)’s platform provides a diverse array of services to enhance e-services for the labor sector, to make the market more competitive, and increase productivity within the private sector in line with Saudi Vision 2030.
The e-platform consolidates workforce services in one digital location. Through it, expatriate workers in the private sector will not only be able to access and update their contracts with ease, but help them move from one employer to another at the end of their current contracts.
Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, a law professor at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News: “Investors and businesses will be able to complete transactions relating to the issuance of professional and temporary visit visas and women’s visas. (Qiwa) will enhance the transparency and cooperation between the public and private sectors to promote the labor market in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”
Services offered include monthly reports to promote communication between employers and the MHRSD to improve compliance with labor laws and regulations, Al-Obaidy added.
Moreover, Qiwa provides e-adviser services which help evaluate businesses electronically and improve efficiency.
It also notifies businesses of anything issued by the ministry to avoid violations, defaults, or failure to comply with changing laws and regulations.

HIGHLIGHT

It also notifies businesses of anything issued by the ministry to avoid violations, defaults, or failure to comply with changing laws and regulations.

“This platform is an important step forward by the ministry toward … speeding up decision- making processes to benefit the growth and development of new and existing businesses and attract foreign investments,” Al-Obaidy said.
Dr. Majed Al-Hedayan, a senior legal and corporate affairs expert, told Arab News: “The Qiwa platform works … to attract and encourage national and foreign investments, and emphasizes the partnership between the public and private sectors that aims to achieve the diversification goals under Vision 2030.”
Qiwa’s e-consultancy services include an interactive dashboard displaying business indicators featuring average wages, employment rates and job sustainability, and a series of preemptive alerts to help businesses avoid delays and violations.
The registration of establishments on Qiwa is carried out by an automated system for establishments already registered with the MHRSD. Establishments can subscribe to the platform and benefit from Qiwa’s services through its website.

Who’s Who: Dr. Sara Althari, adviser at Saudi Ministry of Investment

Who’s Who: Dr. Sara Althari, adviser at Saudi Ministry of Investment
Dr. Sara Althari has been an adviser at the Saudi Ministry of Investment since August 2020.

Established in 2000, the ministry, led by Khalid Al-Falih, is responsible for promoting and facilitating investment opportunities in the Kingdom.

During the recent US-Saudi Business Leaders Virtual Forum, Althari said that the ministry’s objective is to increase the pace of innovation and identify strategic future-oriented opportunities for the Kingdom.

“We are committed to developing a robust infrastructure for the biomedical ecosystem in the Kingdom which includes multisectoral partnerships, favorable policies and regulations, competitive incentives, talent and expertise and sustained financing,” she said.

Previously, Althari worked as a senior research manager at the Misk Foundation between May 2019 and August 2020. In her position, she provided evidence-based data-driven support for the development of novel programs, initiatives and social impact measurement frameworks.

Althari is a highly educated researcher, and holds a Ph.D. in medical sciences with a focus on genetics from the University of Oxford, UK. She worked as a visiting researcher at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard as part of her doctoral residency, and was a research assistant at Harvard Medical School, where she was involved in the Developmental Genome Anatomy Project.

Althari also holds a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences and anthropology from Wellesley College, US, and has earned academic awards and written for several academic publications.

She also completed a management acceleration program at the higher education institute, INSEAD, headquartered in France.

