You are here

  • Home
  • Pandemic blamed for lack of VAR after Ronaldo fury

Pandemic blamed for lack of VAR after Ronaldo fury

Pandemic blamed for lack of VAR after Ronaldo fury
Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo before he threw his captain armband to the ground in disgust. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n4e3b

Updated 30 March 2021
AFP

Pandemic blamed for lack of VAR after Ronaldo fury

Pandemic blamed for lack of VAR after Ronaldo fury
  • Video assistant referees are now set to come into the Europa League group stage as of next season
Updated 30 March 2021
AFP

PARIS: UEFA has said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic meant plans to use VAR in the European 2022 World Cup qualifiers had to be abandoned after a weekend in which Cristiano Ronaldo’s anger at being denied a late winner for Portugal against Serbia highlighted the lack of technology to help officials.

“In 2019, UEFA had proposed to FIFA the implementation of VAR in the current World Cup qualifiers. The impact of the pandemic on operational and logistical capabilities led UEFA to delay the implementation of VAR in the Europa League group phase as well as to withdraw the proposal to implement VAR in the 2022 European qualifiers,” UEFA said in a statement.

Video assistant referees are now set to come into the Europa League group stage as of next season.

“VAR was also not in use in the UEFA Nations League group stage in the autumn of 2020 and has therefore to-date never been used in UEFA national team qualifying group stage matches,” European football’s governing body added.

It follows several moments of controversy since the start of qualifying last week for the Qatar World Cup, with the Ronaldo flashpoint casting a light on the lack of any goal-line technology (GLT).

Ronaldo thought he had scored a stoppage-time winner for Portugal in Belgrade as footage appeared to show the ball had crossed the line before Serbia defender Stefan Mitrovic could clear.

The Portugal captain was booked for protesting by Dutch referee Danny Makkelie as play was waved on and the game finished in a 2-2 draw. Ronaldo threw away his captain’s armband in disgust at full-time.

“I always give and will give everything for my country, that will never change. But there are difficult times to deal with, especially when we feel that an entire nation is being harmed,” Ronaldo later posted on Instagram.

Portuguese sports daily A Bola on Monday published an interview with Makkelie in which the official said he had apologized to coach Fernando Santos and the Portugal team.

Elsewhere, Spain defender Inigo Martinez claimed that a penalty given against his side in a 1-1 draw with Greece would not have been awarded had video assistant referees been available, while Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny felt they were denied a spot-kick in their defeat by Serbia.

“How can there not be VAR? There is for some matches and not for others. I don’t understand how. There’s nothing we can do about that now,” Kenny told Irish broadcaster RTE.

VAR and goal-line technology are used in leading European leagues as well as the UEFA Champions League.

FIFA introduced GLT at the 2014 World Cup and VAR in 2018 in Russia, and its regulations for the 2022 qualifiers do make it possible for video assistant referees and goal-line technology to be introduced.

“In January 2021, FIFA was made aware that UEFA had taken the decision not to implement VAR for the European qualifiers due to issues and restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic,” a FIFA spokesperson confirmed to AFP.

European World Cup qualifying action continues this week with matches on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo UEFA

Related

France eye more titles in 2021; UEFA faces Euro conundrum
Sport
France eye more titles in 2021; UEFA faces Euro conundrum
Durable Ibrahimovic targets playing in 2022 World Cup, at 41
Sport
Durable Ibrahimovic targets playing in 2022 World Cup, at 41

Saudi Ministry of Sports to allow supporters vaccinated against COVID-19 into football grounds

The Saudi sports ministry decided that live audiences will be able to watch matches across the Kingdom. (AFP/File Photo)
The Saudi sports ministry decided that live audiences will be able to watch matches across the Kingdom. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 30 March 2021
Rawan Radwan

Saudi Ministry of Sports to allow supporters vaccinated against COVID-19 into football grounds

The Saudi sports ministry decided that live audiences will be able to watch matches across the Kingdom. (AFP/File Photo)
  • 40 percent capacity only will be allowed for Saudi’s match against Palestine on Tuesday, and for domestic fixtures starting from May 17
Updated 30 March 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: A new “vaccine passport” scheme will allow Saudi football fans to watch their favorite teams play live in a stadium for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began last year.
The scheme begins with the match between Saudi Arabia and Palestine at Marsool Park on Tuesday night, a qualifier for the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup, and will be extended to all domestic football matches from May 17.
Stadiums will be permitted to operate at 40 percent capacity, and face masks and physical distancing will be required. Admission will be allowed for people with “immune” status on the Tawakkalna mobile phone app, launched by Saudi authorities last year to track coronavirus cases.
Football fans were delighted on Monday. Mohammed Abullatif Al-Ghamdi, a banker in Makkah, told Arab News he was already excited. “I received both jabs recently and I hope with these new regulations fans everywhere can head back to the stadiums and cheer on their favorite teams,” he said.
“I am a fan of Al-Wahda FC, and I’m very much looking forward to the next match.”
Yazed Alayesh, a medical intern in Jeddah, told Arab News: “As a football fan myself, this rule has made it easier to watch live football again.
“The atmosphere itself is different in stadiums and it’s comforting as a fan to watch the match up close and the level of excitement is different with other fans cheering on with you rather than when you are at home watching the match by yourself.
“I took the vaccine as soon as I was allowed to, not just for my health but I know that this could be something that might be asked of me in the future. I now have the vaccine in my back pocket for various reasons, whether it be for going to football stadiums or even flying if need be, I have myself covered in advance as a precautionary measure.”

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia

Related

China to allow first football fans in stadiums since coronavirus
Sport
China to allow first football fans in stadiums since coronavirus
Rugby fans savor return of live stadium action in coronavirus-free New Zealand
Sport
Rugby fans savor return of live stadium action in coronavirus-free New Zealand

AFC and NEOM announce 4-year global sponsorship rights deal

AFC and NEOM announce 4-year global sponsorship rights deal
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

AFC and NEOM announce 4-year global sponsorship rights deal

AFC and NEOM announce 4-year global sponsorship rights deal
  • NEOM becomes an official global partner of AFC’s national team and club competitions for 2021-2024
  • NEOM’s partnership with the AFC will provide it with a long-term platform to grow its profile on the world stage
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM has become a global partner of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) from 2021-2024, it was announced on Monday.

The agreement will encompass major AFC national team competitions, including the 2022 World Cup and AFC Asian Qualifiers featuring the continent’s top 12 football nations, as well as Asia’s flagship national team competition, the AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

Other competitions included in the partnership are the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 and the AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022. In addition, NEOM will be a strong supporter of the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup globally.

“The AFC is delighted to welcome NEOM to the fast-expanding AFC family of global partners, which once again reinforces the undeniable stature and prestige of the AFC’s brand and its competitions,” AFC General Secretary Dato Windsor John said.

NEOM is a project of global significance currently under development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, focused on creating a new model for sustainable living and accelerating human progress.

The partnership was secured by the AFC’s commercial partner Football Marketing Asia, which will manage the rights delivery and work closely with NEOM and the AFC on launching a range of activation campaigns in the coming months. The campaigns will initially have a digital focus and over time will also present opportunities for fans to experience NEOM in person.

“NEOM’s partnership with the AFC not only underscores the attractive and engaging platform the AFC provides through its many world-class competitions but also emphasizes the profound and lasting impact Asia’s No. 1 sport can have on strengthening communities,” Windsor John added.

“We look forward to creating and sharing historic moments with NEOM and realizing our common ambitions.”

With plans to become a global center for sport, NEOM’s partnership with the AFC will provide it with a long-term platform to grow its profile on the world stage, develop a culture of active lifestyles within its own communities, and leverage its investment in technology, innovation, performance and sustainability to benefit football across the whole of Asia.

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said: “NEOM is extremely excited about its ambitious partnership with the AFC. Football is by far Saudi Arabia’s favorite sport. It holds a special place in the hearts of our people and therefore provides a unique opportunity to inspire and enable NEOM’s citizens to lead active lifestyles as we move toward our goal of having the most physically active population on the planet.

“We regard and value the AFC as a progressive and innovative partner who is committed to taking football in Asia to greater heights,” he added. “This reflects NEOM’s own ambition to become a globally recognized center of sporting excellence, to provide a world-class environment for the brightest minds and best talent to excel, and to contribute to the growth and economic prosperity of the Kingdom.”

Topics: NEOM Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Dato Windsor John

Related

Time has come for Kingdom to host AFC Asian Cup: Saudi football chief
Sport
Time has come for Kingdom to host AFC Asian Cup: Saudi football chief
FII: NEOM reflects Saudi Arabia’s ability to undertake projects: Emaar founder
Business & Economy
FII: NEOM reflects Saudi Arabia’s ability to undertake projects: Emaar founder

World’s finest jiu-jitsu fighters land in Abu Dhabi after a challenging year

World’s finest jiu-jitsu fighters land in Abu Dhabi after a challenging year
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

World’s finest jiu-jitsu fighters land in Abu Dhabi after a challenging year

World’s finest jiu-jitsu fighters land in Abu Dhabi after a challenging year
  • The 12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship takes place on April 6-9  
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: After a stop-start year that has disrupted almost all sporting competitions around the globe, the world’s finest fighters have been landing in the UAE capital for the 12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC), the largest and most prestigious event on the global jiu-jitsu calendar.

The event will take place at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena from April 6-9.

Brazilian Joao Gabriel Sousa, winner of the gold medal in the 62-kg class in 2019, said that he was extremely happy about the decision of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) to ensure the tournament went ahead despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ADWPJJC is the biggest show in the season and one tournament that I simply do not miss,” he said. “The quality of the athletes is excellent, the event is very well organised, and it is a tournament where you can really test yourself against the best in the world. I am really looking forward to competing in Abu Dhabi.”

Sousa’s compatriot and the 90-kg gold medallist two years ago, Gabrieli Pessanha, said she was looking forward to another strong performance at this year’s competition.

“Winning the gold medal in 2019 was very special and I want to do it again at a tournament as prestigious as the ADWPJJC,” the Brazilian 19-year-old black belt said. “This is the best championship to test yourself against the strongest fighters from all over the world and I love competing in Abu Dhabi.”

Another black belt who has already booked his ticket to Abu Dhabi is Poland’s Adam Wardzinski who won silver in the 94-kg weight class at the last two tournaments and is looking to go one better this time.

“It has been a very challenging year for all sportspersons and I am really happy that the UAEJJF have not stopped their efforts to organise this prestigious tournament,” Wardzinski said. “I have really happy memories of competing in Abu Dhabi. The ADWPJJC brings together the best of our sport’s talent and is the perfect place for a serious athlete to improve his game and also test himself against athletes he wouldn’t normally face.”

The ADWPJJC will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. It will offer a total prize fund of AED 2.7 million ($735,000).

The tournament will be held behind closed doors, with all participating athletes, officials, administrators, and staff undergoing regular PCR testing and adhering to social distancing and the wearing of masks.

The action kicks off on Tuesday, April 6, with athletes in the under-18 and under-21 categories taking to the mats, followed by the masters on April 7. The final two days are reserved for action in the professional category.

Topics: sport Jiu-Jitsu Martial Arts

Related

UAE jiu-jitsu fighters ready for MON and Vice President’s leagues
Sport
UAE jiu-jitsu fighters ready for MON and Vice President’s leagues
Prize money of $734,200 announced for world jiu-jitsu championship
Sport
Prize money of $734,200 announced for world jiu-jitsu championship

Meet the teams and drivers taking part in the Extreme E series

Meet the teams and drivers taking part in the Extreme E series
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

Meet the teams and drivers taking part in the Extreme E series

Meet the teams and drivers taking part in the Extreme E series
  • Desert X Prix, the inaugural event in the new electric SUV series, takes place at AlUla, Saudi Arabia on April 3-4
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The coming weekend sees the launch of Extreme E, the electric SUV rally series that kicks off across the desert terrain of AlUla, Saudi Arabia before moving on to four other global destinations.

A total of nine teams will take part, each featuring one male and one female driver, and boasting a star-studded line-up of backers. 

Team investors include Lewis Hamilton at X44; former Formula champions Nico Roseburg (Roseberg X Racing) and Jenson Button (JBXE), and Michael Andretti (Andretti United Extreme E). 

Meanwhile, the driver line-up features Button himself, W Series Champion Jamie Chadwick, X Games medalist Sara Price, rally legends Sebastien Loeb and Carlos Sainz, plus Christine Giampaoli Zonca.

Each destination will highlight a different environmental issue, beginning with Saudi Arabia and desertification. Other races include Senegal (rising sea levels), Greenland (melting ice cap), Amazon, Brazil (deforestation) and Patagonia, Argentina (glacial recession).  

Here are all the teams and drivers taking part in the Desert X Prix at AlUla on April 3-4

ABT CUPRA XE (Germany)
Drivers:
Claudia Hurtgen (Germany)
Mattias Ekstrom (Sweden)

ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team (Spain)
Drivers:
Laia Sanz (Spain)
Carlos Sainz (Spain)

Andretti United Extreme E (US)
Drivers:
Catie Munnings (UK)
Timmy Hansen (Sweden)

Hispano Suiza Xite Energy Team (Spain)
Drivers:
Christine Giampaoli Zonca (Spain)
Oliver Bennett (UK)

JBXE (UK)
Drivers:
Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky (Sweden)
Jenson Button (UK)

Roseberg X Racing (Germany)
Drivers:
Molly Taylor (Australia)
Johan Kristoffersson (Sweden)

Segi TV Chip Ganassi Racing (US)
Drivers:
Sarah Price (US)
Kyle LeDuc (US)

Veloce Racing (UK)
Drivers:
Jamie Chadwick (UK)
Stephane Sarrazin (France)

X44 (UK)
Drivers:
Cristina Gutierrez (Spain)
Sebastien Loeb (France)

Topics: Extreme E MOtor SPort AlUla sport Saudi Arabia

Related

Catie Munnings embracing Extreme E’s electric racing as she plots path to glory in AlUla desert
Sport
Catie Munnings embracing Extreme E’s electric racing as she plots path to glory in AlUla desert
Extreme E Odyssey SUV, which will feature in the inaugural race of the Extreme E racing series in Saudi Arabia next month, has been praised by Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff, host of the BBC motoring show Top Gear. (Screenshot/BBC)
Offbeat
Extreme E’s Odyssey SUV put through its paces on BBC’s Top Gear

Francis Ngannou stops Miocic, claims heavyweight title

Francis Ngannou stops Miocic, claims heavyweight title
Updated 29 March 2021
AP

Francis Ngannou stops Miocic, claims heavyweight title

Francis Ngannou stops Miocic, claims heavyweight title
  • The long-anticipated changing of the guard atop the UFC’s heavyweight division finally happened in their rematch
Updated 29 March 2021
AP

LAS VEGAS: Francis Ngannou claimed the UFC heavyweight championship on Saturday night, stopping Stipe Miocic with ferocious punches early in the second round at UFC 260.

Ngannou (11-2) avenged his blowout loss to Miocic in 2018 by demonstrating everything he has learned in the ensuing three years during a dominant victory. The first UFC heavyweight champion from Africa flattened Miocic (21-3) twice early in the second, finishing the fight 52 seconds into the round.

The fight ended quickly after Ngannou won the first round. Miocic recovered from his first knockdown in the second round and even landed a right hand that stung Ngannou, but the challenger replied with a picture-perfect left hook, depositing Miocic roughly on the canvas again for the finish.

The 34-year-old Ngannou is a former aspiring boxer who discovered mixed martial arts after he left Cameroon for France. He rose rapidly through his new sport with his fearsome power and growing all-around skill, but Miocic interrupted his ascent by winning every round of their first bout in Boston.

The long-anticipated changing of the guard atop the UFC’s heavyweight division finally happened in their rematch. In the Vegas cage, Ngannou was far too much for Miocic, the firefighter from Cleveland who is the most accomplished heavyweight champion in UFC history.

In the co-main event of this pay-per-view show at the UFC Apex gym on the promotion’s corporate campus, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley lost his fourth consecutive fight when Vicente Luque submitted him with a D’Arce choke late in the first round.

UFC 260 turned into a showcase for Ngannou, who was up to the challenge this time.

Ngannou’s loss to Miocic in 2018 staggered the confidence of a once-dynamic fighter. He barely threw a punch in his next bout, an embarrassing loss to Derrick Lewis.

But Ngannou impressively regained his confidence later in 2018 and kicked off a run of four consecutive knockout victories against veteran heavyweights, putting him back in the cage with Miocic.

Miocic’s heavyweight reign has been the best in the history of a notoriously tumultuous UFC division. He reigned as champion for four of the past five years, winning eight of his last nine fights overall and emphatically avenging his only loss to Daniel Cormier.

Miocic won the final two fights of his trilogy with Cormier to cement his heavyweight supremacy over the only opponent he had fought since the first bout with Ngannou.

Woodley (19-7-1), who reigned over the 170-pound division for nearly three years until Kamaru Usman took his belt in March 2019, looked sharp early and landed some strong shots before he was staggered and finished by Luque (20-7-1), who has won 13 of his last 15 fights.

Earlier, bantamweight Sugar Sean O’Malley overcame an enormous early mental mistake for a vicious third-round finish of Thomas Almeida.

O’Malley, the thrilling fighter with rainbow-dyed hair, floored Almeida in the first round with a head kick and a big punch — but instead of finishing his opponent on the ground, O’Malley anticipated a stoppage and walked away before realizing the fight hadn’t been stopped.

When he floored Almeida again in the third, O’Malley briefly tried to walk away again before pouncing and throwing a final punch that bounced Almeida’s head off the canvas.

The UFC is headed to Jacksonville for its next pay-per-view show next month because Florida officials will allow Dana White to sell every seat in an arena, but the promotion still welcomed a few dozen fans to the Apex.

The crowd included Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and former UFC owners Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta, who hadn’t publicly attended a fight night since they sold the company in 2016.

Topics: heavyweight title UFC 260

Related

Blachowicz reigns supreme against Adesanya at UFC 259
Sport
Blachowicz reigns supreme against Adesanya at UFC 259
Dustin Poirier scores stunning victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Dustin Poirier scores stunning victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi

Latest updates

Against all odds: How Maaal.com became a go-to Saudi business news site
Cited by the likes of Reuters and Bloomberg, Maaal has been providing information and analysis of the Saudi market for a decade. (Supplied)
Blinken urged by lawmakers to relist Houthis as terrorist organization
Blinken urged by lawmakers to relist Houthis as terrorist organization
Erdogan fires central bank deputy governor
Erdogan fires central bank deputy governor
Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500
Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500
Pakistan’s president, defense minister test positive for COVID-19
Pakistan’s president, defense minister test positive for COVID-19

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.