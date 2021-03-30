Second phase of Saudi-Chinese Publishing Project launched

RIYADH: The Center for Research and Knowledge Communication (CRIK) inaugurated on Monday the second phase of the Saudi-Chinese Publishing Project for Classical and Modern Works.



The first phase was launched at the 2019 Beijing International Book Fair when a group of Saudi classical works was translated into Chinese.



An overview of the joint project started off Monday’s inauguration ceremony, where eight books were on display.



Four of them were translated and printed in Riyadh from Chinese into Arabic, while the other four were translated and printed in Beijing from Arabic into Chinese.



CRIK President Dr. Yahya Mahmound bin Junaid welcomed the Chinese ambassador and guests during his speech, and said the center’s interest in China and ongoing knowledge-based exchange with its institutions began with CRIK’s inception.



The center is an independent scientific research body specializing in the study of politics and international relations, as well as knowledge communication regarding science and culture between the Kingdom and the world.



During the inauguration ceremony, Chen Weiqing, China’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, called the academic cooperation between the two countries a “conscious and profound cultural initiative.”



At the end of the ceremony, Bin Junaid presented the Shield of Knowledge Communication to Chen for his efforts and service to cultural communication between CRIK and Chinese institutions.