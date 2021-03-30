You are here

  • Home
  • Second phase of Saudi-Chinese Publishing Project launched

Second phase of Saudi-Chinese Publishing Project launched

Dr. Yahya Mahmound bin Junaid, President of CRIK, presenting the Shield of Knowledge Communication to Chen Weiqing, China’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (Source/SPA)
Dr. Yahya Mahmound bin Junaid, President of CRIK, presenting the Shield of Knowledge Communication to Chen Weiqing, China’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (Source/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/grs6v

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Second phase of Saudi-Chinese Publishing Project launched

Second phase of Saudi-Chinese Publishing Project launched
  • Chen Weiqing, China’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, called the academic cooperation between the two countries a “conscious and profound cultural initiative”
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Center for Research and Knowledge Communication (CRIK) inaugurated on Monday the second phase of the Saudi-Chinese Publishing Project for Classical and Modern Works.


The first phase was launched at the 2019 Beijing International Book Fair when a group of Saudi classical works was translated into Chinese.


An overview of the joint project started off Monday’s inauguration ceremony, where eight books were on display.


Four of them were translated and printed in Riyadh from Chinese into Arabic, while the other four were translated and printed in Beijing from Arabic into Chinese.


CRIK President Dr. Yahya Mahmound bin Junaid welcomed the Chinese ambassador and guests during his speech, and said the center’s interest in China and ongoing knowledge-based exchange with its institutions began with CRIK’s inception.


The center is an independent scientific research body specializing in the study of politics and international relations, as well as knowledge communication regarding science and culture between the Kingdom and the world.


During the inauguration ceremony, Chen Weiqing, China’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, called the academic cooperation between the two countries a “conscious and profound cultural initiative.”


At the end of the ceremony, Bin Junaid presented the Shield of Knowledge Communication to Chen for his efforts and service to cultural communication between CRIK and Chinese institutions.

Topics: saudi-china Saudi Arabia China culture Books translation Cooperation research Publish project

Related

Saudi culture ministry launches Arabic calligraphy workshops
Saudi Arabia
Saudi culture ministry launches Arabic calligraphy workshops
Zawyeh Gallery brings taste of Palestinian creativity to Art Dubai 
Lifestyle
Zawyeh Gallery brings taste of Palestinian creativity to Art Dubai 

Arab coalition destroys two Houthi drones towards Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition destroys two Houthi drones towards Saudi Arabia
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition destroys two Houthi drones towards Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition destroys two Houthi drones towards Saudi Arabia
  • The coalition said it is taking the necessary operational measures to protect civilians
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab coalition said on Tuesday it destroyed two drones launched by the Iranian backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia, Saudi state TV reported.
The coalition said it is taking the necessary operational measures to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.
Earlier on Sunday, the Arab coalition destroyed three explosive-laden drones launched by the Houthis towards Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
Two of the drones were launched toward the southern region whilst the third targeted Khamis Mushait, Al-Ekhbariya reported.
A Saudi initiative, announced by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan last week, proposed a nationwide truce, easing restrictions on shipping entering Houthi-controlled seaports, and reopening Sanaa airport to a limited number of regional and international destinations.
The Houthis have “provisionally” accepted the initiative to end the war in Yemen, but are demanding unchecked flights from Sanaa airport to unlimited destinations before giving the peace plan their final approval.

Topics: Arab Coalition

Related

Special Houthis urged to de-escalate, accept Saudi initiative
Middle-East
Houthis urged to de-escalate, accept Saudi initiative
UN team finds Houthis launched Aden airport attack that killed 22
Middle-East
UN team finds Houthis launched Aden airport attack that killed 22

Precautions urged as virus cases climb in Saudi Arabia

Precautions urged as virus cases climb in Saudi Arabia
The vaccination campaign to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic is in full swing in all parts of the Kingdom. (SPA)
Updated 30 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Precautions urged as virus cases climb in Saudi Arabia

Precautions urged as virus cases climb in Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi authorities ramp up crackdown on violators
Updated 30 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: The Saudi Health Ministry has urged citizens to follow health measures, including avoiding large-scale gatherings and wearing masks, as coronavirus infections surpassed 500 for the fourth consecutive day on Monday.

Officials issued repeated warnings of a crackdown on violators. As part of increased activity by authorities, Eastern Province police broke up a gathering in the village of Olaya that violated precautionary measures, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Police said that the legally prescribed penalties were applied against the event organizers, as well as guests who had attended the gathering.
Regulations from the Ministry of Interior impose a limit of up to 20 people for personal gatherings, with hefty fines in place to deter violations.
According to the ministry, the initial penalty for an establishment or an individual who instigates a violation is a SR40,000 ($10,600) fine, while anyone in attendance or people that cause crowding will have to pay SR5,000. A second violation will incur a doubled penalty of SR80,000, with those in attendance paying up to SR10,000.
For a third violation, the penalty is again doubled, and violators will be referred to the public prosecution.
Meanwhile, the Jeddah municipality on Monday announced the closure of 97 commercial establishments that violated anti-coronavirus health measures.
Field teams caught 123 violations within 19 submunicipalities during joint field monitoring trips carried out in tandem with local authorities on Sunday.
Officials have confirmed their intentions to continue field inspections to target health violations.
The municipality urged citizens to cooperate with investigations and to report violations to the relevant authorities.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia reported 541 new virus cases on Monday.

• The Health Ministry also recorded 357 new recoveries.

• The Kingdom’s death toll grew to 6,656 after six new fatalities.

• More than 4.2 million vaccine doses have been administered across the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Health has continued to urge citizens and residents to register for vaccination. Appointments can be booked through the Sehhaty app.
Monday saw the announcement of 541 new coronavirus cases, bringing the Kingdom’s total to 388,866 over the course of the pandemic.
The Riyadh region recorded the highest number of new cases with 217. It was followed by the Eastern Province with 108 and the Makkah region with 86. Al-Qassim reported 25 cases, Hail 22 and the Northern Borders 20.
There are 4,906 active coronavirus cases, with 674 in critical condition — an increase of 36 in the past 24 hours.
The Health Ministry also recorded 357 new recoveries, raising the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 377,304.
The Kingdom’s death toll grew to 6,656 after six new coronavirus-related deaths were recorded.
More than 4.2 million vaccine doses have been administered across the Kingdom, and 15,008,398 PCR tests have been conducted, with 48,775 being carried out in the past 24 hours.

The Kingdom vs. COVID-19
How Saudi Arabia acted swiftly and coordinated a global response to fight the coronavirus, preventing a far worse crisis at home and around the world
Enter
keywords
Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia records 6 COVID-19 deaths, 541 new cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia records 6 COVID-19 deaths, 541 new cases
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman directs KSrelief to aid Jordan with oxygen supplies
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman directs KSrelief to aid Jordan with oxygen supplies

Saudi Human Rights Commission signs MoU to combat domestic violence

Saudi Human Rights Commission signs MoU to combat domestic violence
The MoU was signed by HRC Chairman Awwad Al-Awwad and Princess Lulwa bint Nawwaf bin Muhammad. (SPA)
Updated 30 March 2021
SPA

Saudi Human Rights Commission signs MoU to combat domestic violence

Saudi Human Rights Commission signs MoU to combat domestic violence
  • The proposed body will be tasked to study the phenomenon and come up with proposals for the development of a legal framework to counter domestic abuse and protect and rehabilitate the victims
Updated 30 March 2021
SPA

RYADH: The Human Rights Commission (HRC) and the Mawaddah Charitable Association on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding to increase coordination in protecting human rights and increase awareness to reduce domestic violence.
The MoU was signed by HRC Chairman Awwad Al-Awwad and Princess Lulwa bint Nawwaf bin Muhammad, chairperson of the association’s board of directors.
They agreed to establish an independent body to deal with the issue of domestic violence and to work on developing specialized centers to rehabilitate victims of abuse.
The proposed body will be tasked to study the phenomenon and come up with proposals for the development of a legal framework to counter domestic abuse and protect and rehabilitate the victims.
It will also conduct research to review the prevailing situation in this regard and study the existing laws.  
Since its establishment, the HRC is actively working to ensure protection of rights at all levels.

 

Topics: saudi human rights commission

Related

Women victims in 45% of domestic violence cases
Saudi Arabia
Women victims in 45% of domestic violence cases
Saudi social media users break silence on violence against women
Saudi Arabia
Saudi social media users break silence on violence against women

Saudi Interior Ministry launches new online services

Saudi Interior Ministry launches new online services
The ministry launched online birth and death registration services at all the Kingdom’s foreign missions. (Supplied)
Updated 30 March 2021
SPA

Saudi Interior Ministry launches new online services

Saudi Interior Ministry launches new online services
  • The ministry upgraded the services of the “Asher” platform for the hearing impaired. It allows a beneficiary to communicate via QR code technology and offers the services of a sign language interpreter at the unified call center
Updated 30 March 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior on Monday announced the addition of five new services to the Absher platform.
The new services added to the “Absher Individuals” platform include requesting amendments to academic credentials, correcting names in English and marital status and requesting civil records of children.
The ministry also upgraded the services of the “Asher” platform for the hearing impaired. It allows a beneficiary to communicate via QR code technology and offers the services of a sign language interpreter at the unified call center.
The ministry also launched online birth and death registration services at all the Kingdom’s foreign missions. The second version of the “Maidan” platform has also been launched.
It is an integrated platform, which was developed within the framework of the security strategy for digital transformation.
 

Topics: Absher

Related

‘Tawakkalna’ app updated, no longer requires ‘Absher’ for sign-up in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
‘Tawakkalna’ app updated, no longer requires ‘Absher’ for sign-up in Saudi Arabia
18m used Saudi Arabia’s Absher services last year
Saudi Arabia
18m used Saudi Arabia’s Absher services last year

Saudi and South African foreign ministers hold political consultations

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi and South African foreign ministers hold political consultations

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • They also discussed bilateral relations and prospects for joint cooperation
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor in Riyadh on Monday.
“The two sides held political consultations between the Kingdom and South Africa,” the foreign ministry said.

They also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and prospects for joint cooperation.
Prince Faisal and the visiting South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation also reviewed regional developments and a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia South Africa Prince Faisal bin Farhan Naledi Pandor

Related

Saudi and Pakistani foreign ministers discuss green initiatives
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and Pakistani foreign ministers discuss green initiatives
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and Chinese foreign ministers discuss relations in Riyadh

Latest updates

Against all odds: How Maaal.com became a go-to Saudi business news site
Cited by the likes of Reuters and Bloomberg, Maaal has been providing information and analysis of the Saudi market for a decade. (Supplied)
Game-changing plans for cricket in the Kingdom
Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al Saud, chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF). (AN Photo)
Extreme E bringing off-road race experience to TikTok
Extreme E bringing off-road race experience to TikTok
UN seeks $10 billion for Syrians as humanitarian needs soar
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from the State Department in Washington, on Monday, March 29, 2021. (AP/File Photo)
Egypt's Sisi warns Ethiopia dam risks 'unimaginable instability'
Egypt's Sisi warns Ethiopia dam risks 'unimaginable instability'

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.