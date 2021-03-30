You are here

  • Home
  • Soudah and Rijal Almaa: Where Saudi Arabia’s natural beauty, mild weather and cultural heritage converge

Soudah and Rijal Almaa: Where Saudi Arabia’s natural beauty, mild weather and cultural heritage converge

The Soudah Development Company (SDC) was launched at the end of February by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Supplied)
1 / 6
The Soudah Development Company (SDC) was launched at the end of February by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Supplied)
Soudah — home to the highest peak in Saudi Arabia, about 3,000 meters above sea level — has long been popular with locals for its mild year-round temperatures. (Supplied)
2 / 6
Soudah — home to the highest peak in Saudi Arabia, about 3,000 meters above sea level — has long been popular with locals for its mild year-round temperatures. (Supplied)
Together with its rich history and breathtaking views, this mountainous region has all the makings of a top tourist destination. (Supplied)
3 / 6
Together with its rich history and breathtaking views, this mountainous region has all the makings of a top tourist destination. (Supplied)
Soudah — home to the highest peak in Saudi Arabia, about 3,000 meters above sea level — has long been popular with locals for its mild year-round temperatures. (Supplied)
4 / 6
Soudah — home to the highest peak in Saudi Arabia, about 3,000 meters above sea level — has long been popular with locals for its mild year-round temperatures. (Supplied)
Soudah — home to the highest peak in Saudi Arabia, about 3,000 meters above sea level — has long been popular with locals for its mild year-round temperatures. (Supplied)
5 / 6
Soudah — home to the highest peak in Saudi Arabia, about 3,000 meters above sea level — has long been popular with locals for its mild year-round temperatures. (Supplied)
Together with its rich history and breathtaking views, this mountainous region has all the makings of a top tourist destination. (Supplied)
6 / 6
Together with its rich history and breathtaking views, this mountainous region has all the makings of a top tourist destination. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6jvp2

Updated 19 sec ago
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Soudah and Rijal Almaa: Where Saudi Arabia’s natural beauty, mild weather and cultural heritage converge

The Soudah Development Company (SDC) was launched at the end of February by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Supplied)
  • Mountainous region has all the makings of a great tourist destination with its rich history and breathtaking views
  • Soudah Development Company aims to provide 2,700 rooms ranging from luxury hotel suites to glamping pods
Updated 19 sec ago
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

SOUDAH: Saudi Arabia is radically expanding its leisure, tourism and hospitality sectors as it opens to international travelers. As the Kingdom strives to achieve its ambitious Vision 2030 goals to diversify its economy, one attraction in particular could give the tourism industry an ace up its sleeve.

Soudah — home to the highest peak in Saudi Arabia, about 3,000 meters above sea level — has long been popular with locals for its mild year-round temperatures. Together with its rich history and breathtaking views, this mountainous region has all the makings of a top tourist destination.

The Soudah Development Company (SDC) was launched at the end of February by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), to help Soudah and parts of Rijal Almaa in the Asir region grow into a world-class tourist destination.

The 627 sq km area under development already enjoys a thriving domestic tourism market, with its sweeping valleys, epic hiking trails, serene vistas of mountain peaks nestled among rain clouds and its unique cultural heritage.

Soudah and Rijal Almaa boast a combination of geographic, historical and cultural diversity that gives visitors an authentic sense of social connection and cultural immersion.

“Saudi Arabia is extremely diverse,” Husameddin Al-Madani, SDC’s CEO, told Arab News. “One would think that Saudi Arabia is mainly desert with dry, hot weather, but there are beautiful, untapped destinations all around the Kingdom.”

To accommodate the planned influx of visitors, SDC aims to provide 2,700 rooms, ranging from luxury hotel suites to glamping pods. It also plans to build 30 new leisure attractions.

“You’re talking about the longest zip lines, mountain coasters and indoor activities,” Al-Madani said.

“In addition to hotel rooms, we’re also developing 1,300 second homes where you can own a summer house at this beautiful destination. It’s important to mention that we are investing heavily in infrastructure. We’re also looking at advanced technologies for water management and waste management, and to minimize our footprint on this eco-sensitive destination.”




Together with its rich history and breathtaking views, this mountainous region has all the makings of a top tourist destination. (Supplied)

People will be drawn to Soudah for a variety of reasons, Al-Madani said. Among them will be visitors with a passion for heritage, others who want to immerse themselves in local arts and music, and people seeking out new culinary tastes.

“We also aim to attract adventure seekers, people who love to get in touch with nature and enjoy adventure sports such as paragliding, mountain biking and mountain climbing. Plus another segment of people looking for immersive or unique wellness experiences, where they can just disconnect from their busy lives and come and enjoy Soudah’s peaceful surroundings.”

But will the development of Soudah threaten the unspoiled natural beauty and authentic heritage of the area? Al-Madani points to SDC’s mission, which is to preserve these precious attributes, not concrete over them.




Soudah — home to the highest peak in Saudi Arabia, about 3,000 meters above sea level — has long been popular with locals for its mild year-round temperatures. (Supplied)

“We have strict guidelines as we roll out our development program to minimize our footprint, to preserve the environment and also add to the beautiful nature around us,” he said.

“Without this nature, without the tangible and intangible assets, our company and our destination will lose their competitive advantage.”

Indeed, the company is evaluating multiple historical assets in the area which may qualify to join the UNESCO World Heritage register.

Soudah and Rijal Almaa

* SR11bn - Planned infrastructure investment in Soudah and Rijal Almaa.

* SR29bn - Estimated SDC contribution to Saudi GDP by 2030.

* 2 million - Target in terms of annual visitors.

* 8,000 - Anticipated direct and indirect permanent jobs by 2030.

“That is also one of our top priorities. It’s not just about registering a site with UNESCO, but introducing an urban code as well as a preservation code that will ensure that these assets are here to stay and we minimize the negative impact on them,” Al-Madani said.

That SDC has an ambitious long-term vision is evidenced further by its plans to bring major sporting events and activities from climbing to paragliding to the area.

“In addition, we will be inviting and attracting international competitions in the area of mountain biking and cycling and different outdoor activities,” Al-Madani said.

“It is a mountainous destination that attracts extreme sports as well. So, we will look at a wide range of activities, working with the Ministry of Sports, the Olympic Committee and different international organizations.”




Husameddin Al-Madani, Soudah Development Company’s CEO. (Supplied)

This does not mean the local community will be left behind or excluded from decision-making, Al-Madani said. Rather, residents will play an integral role in making the development a success.

“We look at the local community as our true partners to deliver on our mandate, our activities and our operation. A unique advantage that we enjoy at this destination is the generosity of the local community that we live within. The local community here has been welcoming tourists for years,” he told Arab News.

“We think of the local community as one of our key competitive advantages and, more importantly, as true partners to the destination the company aims to launch.”

Indeed, SDC is launching multiple programs to support the local community and ensure that the latter’s social and economic development goes hand in hand with its own investments. These programs include vocational training and assistance for small businesses.




Around 40 million tourists visited Saudi Arabia in 2019, according to government figures, placing it 21st in global rankings. If the Kingdom achieves its Vision 2030 goal, it will rank fifth in the world. (Supplied)

Saudi Arabia aims to increase the annual number of tourist arrivals to 100 million by 2030. SDC alone hopes to develop a destination that will attract 2 million visitors by 2030.

Around 40 million tourists visited Saudi Arabia in 2019, according to government figures, placing it 21st in global rankings. If the Kingdom achieves its Vision 2030 goal, it will rank fifth in the world.

The global leisure, tourism and hospitality sectors suffered major setbacks in 2020 and 2021 as governments responded to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic by closing their borders to international travelers and ordering resorts and attractions to close.

A recent study from the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) found that almost one-third of destinations worldwide remain closed to international visitors.

Even as lockdown measures and curfews are gradually lifted, customer footfall remains low as spending power is squeezed by testing economic times.




The transformation of Soudah and Rijal Almaa into a repeat, year-long sustainable destination for residents and visitors is projected to contribute an estimated SR29 billion ($7.73 billion) to Saudi Arabia’s GDP. (Supplied)

International tourist arrivals fell by a billion, or 74 percent, in 2020, according to the UNWTO, which called it the “the worst year in tourism history” and cost the sector $1.3 trillion in lost revenue.

While international travel has waned significantly over the past year, domestic travel has actually seen an 11 percent boost in Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the pandemic as restless households look closer to home for a short getaway.

According to recent estimates by market research firm Euromonitor International, inbound tourism spending in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach $25.3 billion by 2025 and thus help the sector recover from the pandemic’s setback.

The transformation of Soudah and Rijal Almaa into a repeat, year-long sustainable destination for residents and visitors is projected to contribute an estimated SR29 billion ($7.73 billion) to Saudi Arabia’s cumulative gross domestic product by 2030.

In a personal message to Arab News readers, Al-Madani said: “Come and explore the beauty and the diversity of Saudi Arabia.

“Come and explore its mountains and cultures, its beaches and sand dunes and, more importantly, take the time to learn about the beautiful local community that lives at these destinations — their generosity, their art, their music, their culinary experiences — that will live with you for years to come.”

-----------------

Twitter: @HussamMayman

Topics: Saudi Arabia Al-Soudah tourism Vision 2030 Editor’s Choice Rijal Almaa

Related

Misk promotes Asiri art the modern way at Al-Soudah Season photos
Saudi Arabia
Misk promotes Asiri art the modern way at Al-Soudah Season

Girls’ Council initiatives are ‘source of pride,’ says Saudi Arabia’s Qassim governor

Girls’ Council initiatives are ‘source of pride,’ says Saudi Arabia’s Qassim governor
Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal. (SPA)
Updated 43 min 21 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Girls’ Council initiatives are ‘source of pride,’ says Saudi Arabia’s Qassim governor

Girls’ Council initiatives are ‘source of pride,’ says Saudi Arabia’s Qassim governor
  • The “Council’s Corridors” is a platform set up by the body, which visits universities and meets female students who are about to graduate
Updated 43 min 21 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal has described the initiatives of the region’s Girls’ Council as a “source of pride” because of their contribution to enhancing the role of women and encouraging them to innovate and lead in all aspects of social work.
He said the Girls’ Council in Qassim was the first of its kind in the Kingdom and that it was an ambitious body benefiting more than 300,000 women.
He added that the governorate had set up an online platform so that women could make the most of their skills and take part in regional programs and initiatives.
He also hailed their role in raising awareness among families about getting the coronavirus vaccine to help society face the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
The secretary of the Girls’ Council in Qassim, Manal Al-Muhanna, said the body had an effective role in empowering women.
“The Girls’ Council was established in 2017 and headed by the wife of the governor of Qassim region, Princess Abeer bint Salman Al-Mandil, and with multiple memberships from 13 governorates in Qassim,” Al-Muhanna told Arab News. “The council follows an institutional process and is subject to survey operations and security control. The council receives advantages and honors at the end of the year. It is not just regular volunteer work.”
She said the council was one of the governor’s initiatives to encourage girls to learn and develop leadership skills for a better future, and that the focus was on girls from all over the country and not just Qassim. It also offered ways to nurture talent and creative energies to foster a healthy environment for their growth, she added.

FASTFACTS

• The Girls’ Council was established in 2017.

• It is benefitting more than 300,000 women.

• One of its key initiatives is establishment of an anti-harassment forum.

• The council has launched several initiatives to empower women.

Al-Muhanna explained that there were four areas of interest for the council — including cultural, technical and media — and that one of the council’s most important initiatives was an anti-harassment forum. The forum was attended by more than 3,000 people, including prominent personalities, and received wide interest.
“The council set up, at the technical level, a large camp for girls to train, qualify and refine a product in the presence of distinguished training competencies from academics in the Kingdom. This camp resulted in the qualification, graduation and employment of 75 students.”
The program lasted 40 days, with nine daily hours of work, and girls and families from villages were hosted for the duration of the camp.
Other technical forums by the council have involved twinning with entrepreneurs from Gulf countries to support emerging projects.
The “Council’s Corridors” is a platform set up by the body, which visits universities and meets female students who are about to graduate.
“We facilitate opening projects and link them to the Development Bank and nonprofit labor institutions. These efforts have benefited about 10,000 female students in Qassim over the course of two years. These figures were the results of the great efforts made by the council and under the direct supervision of the governor and his wife, which helped the council work day and night with high efficiency, like what happened during the pandemic in the Nahr Al-Ataa initiative to help poor and needy families in remote areas.”
The governor’s comments came during a weekly session in Buraidah called “Girls of Qassim, Between Promotion and Empowerment.”
The session was held in the presence of the governorate’s undersecretaries, district officials and council members.

Topics: Qassim governor Saudi girls

Related

Six inspiring Saudi girls to lead Green Falcons out at opening World Cup game
Saudi Arabia
Six inspiring Saudi girls to lead Green Falcons out at opening World Cup game
Saudi girls’ school launches pioneering project to produce business entrepreneurs of future
Saudi Arabia
Saudi girls’ school launches pioneering project to produce business entrepreneurs of future

No buffet services in Makkah restaurants, as virus cases continue to rise in Saudi Arabia

No buffet services in Makkah restaurants, as virus cases continue to rise in Saudi Arabia
An aerial view shows deserted streets in the Saudi holy city of Makkah on April 8, 2020, during the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. (AFP)
Updated 52 min 30 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

No buffet services in Makkah restaurants, as virus cases continue to rise in Saudi Arabia

No buffet services in Makkah restaurants, as virus cases continue to rise in Saudi Arabia
  • The Health Ministry reported 410 new recoveries on Tuesday
Updated 52 min 30 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Makkah municipality has intensified its effort to check the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the number of infections in the Kingdom continues to rise.
With the month of Ramadan approaching, local authorities are taking extra measures to ensure people follow social distancing measures.
As a precaution, the municipality has ordered suspension of buffet services in restaurants and prohibited public iftar gatherings in neighborhood during Ramadan.
Raad bin Mohammed Al-Sharif, a municipality spokesman, said inspection teams have been formed to enforce strict implementation of health protocols in the holy city, particularly in food outlets.
He said shops and malls will be allowed to operate 24 hours to reduce the number of shoppers during the usual peak hours.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Kingdom reported 556 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

• The number of recoveries has risen to 377,714.

• With seven new fatalities, the death toll due to virus-related complications has risen to 6,663.

• Saudi Arabia has administered more than 4.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far.

Al-Sharif said the authorities are also making efforts to ensure the safety of food items.
On Tuesday, the Kingdom reported 556 new cases of COVID-19 meaning 389,422 people have contracted the virus since the beginning of the outbreak. There are 5,045 active cases and 694 are in critical condition.
The Health Ministry also reported 410 new recoveries on Tuesday.
The number of recoveries has risen to 377,714. With seven new fatalities, the death toll due to virus-related complications has risen to 6,663.
Saudi Arabia has administered more than 4.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far. A total of 57,626 PCR tests conducted in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of tests in the Kingdom to over 15 million.

Topics: Makkah Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia records 7 COVID-19 deaths, 566 new cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia records 7 COVID-19 deaths, 566 new cases
Saudi Arabia’s Haramain train operations resume on Wednesday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Haramain train operations resume on Wednesday

Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector ‘flourished’ in 2020 despite pandemic

Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector ‘flourished’ in 2020 despite pandemic
Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector ‘flourished’ in 2020 despite pandemic. (Supplied)
Updated 17 min 12 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector ‘flourished’ in 2020 despite pandemic

Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector ‘flourished’ in 2020 despite pandemic
  • In the wake of health crisis, a broad cultural scene began to take hold in virtual space
Updated 17 min 12 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s resilient cultural sector had “flourished” and proved to be a “unifying force” during the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, a government report has revealed.

Despite the many challenges brought about by the global health crisis, the country’s Ministry of Culture recorded a successful year.
In a report titled, “The State of Culture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 2020: Digitalization of Culture,” the ministry highlighted areas of achievement and growth along with setbacks and related recovery programs.
Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan said in the study that although the sector had last year faced unprecedented challenges it had also generated exciting opportunities.
“The Saudi people hold a deep-seated belief in their nation’s cultural vision, and over the course of this past year, they worked diligently to transform that vision into a lived reality.
“Despite tremendous obstacles and social distancing measures, culture and creative industries proved their indispensable value as a potent unifying force,” the prince added.
He pointed out that as the sector had looked inward for inspiration, it was met with “ubiquitous creative talent” and “innovative adaptability.”
The minister said: “The cultural sector stands as a testament to the vitality of the Saudi Vision 2030. The Kingdom is dedicated to promoting and protecting national cultural heritage, while exploring new cultural horizons. Proud of our culture, our journey together will undoubtedly continue to flourish.”
Prior to the start of the pandemic, the ministry said a shift toward the digitalization of various industries was already underway in the country, however, the virus outbreak forced the pace of digital transformation to accelerate and, in turn, amplified its importance.
In the wake of health and safety restrictions introduced to stop the spread of COVID-19, a broad cultural scene began to take hold in virtual space. As the world adjusted to holding events online, with exhibitions and conferences hosted on specialized digital platforms and students joining classes on home computers, the ministry began to see the opportunity in speeding up the digitalization process.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Year of Arabic Calligraphy was extended into 2021 to ensure that the event’s significance would not be overshadowed.

• A platform, Al-Khattat, was created to provide opportunities to Saudis to learn new skills.

• The fashion industry bounced back as restrictions began to be lifted and takings had shot up to more than SR9 billion by the fourth quarter of 2020.

• The Ministry of Culture also established the Music Commission to develop and regulate the music sector.

As a result, executive decisions were taken to ensure that the Kingdom’s cultural environment was protected from the worst impacts of the pandemic.
A move to extend the Year of Arabic Calligraphy into 2021 was taken in April to ensure that the event’s significance would not be overshadowed as the world focused on fighting COVID-19. The platform, Al-Khattat (the calligrapher), was created with the support of the ministry and provided thousands of Saudis in lockdown with the opportunity to pick up new creative skills or brush up on old ones via free access to an entire database of calligraphy videos.

Despite tremendous obstacles, culture and creative industries proved their indispensable value as a potent unifying force.
Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Saudi culture minister

One calligrapher, Marwan Al-Ajami, said: “Personally, Al-Khattat was the highlight of my lockdown. I learned new skills that I used to expand my portfolio, and it gave me something to look forward to when lockdown ended, which was showcasing the new skills when it was safe to hold events again.”

Inevitably, some sectors were hit harder than others, and the ministry has been working to restore them to pre-pandemic levels of success.
The Kingdom’s movie festivals were among the cultural events most disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis. The sixth Saudi Film Festival was held online and streamed on YouTube, and the first Red Sea International Film Festival, slated for March of last year, ended up having to be canceled.
There were some bright spots for the Saudi film industry though, with flicks such as the Godus brothers’ “Shams Al-Ma’arif” (“The Book of Sun”) debuting in July after lockdowns were lifted and people were able to attend movie screenings again.
The fashion sector was one of last year’s biggest casualties, as preventive public health measures resulted in a 46 percent decrease in industrial production. Clothing and shoe sale revenues slumped to a low point of SR5 billion ($1.33 billion) in the second quarter of 2020.
But the ministry’s report said that the industry bounced back as restrictions began to be lifted and takings had shot up to more than SR9 billion by the fourth quarter.

The Ministry of Culture and the Saudi Post Corp. on Tuesday launched stamps to mark the ‘Year of Arabic Calligraphy.’ (SPA)

Theater productions suffered significantly with only 68 performances being staged last year, compared to 169 by the same groups in 2019. Many actors, screenwriters, directors, and producers were forced to channel their activities toward virtual events and online workshops.
Hadeel Mufti, theater coordinator at the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), held online classes in performance arts.
“This is a dream that the youth of today can work toward,” she told Arab News in July. “What’s great is that there is that push and encouragement from the Saudi Theater (and Performing Arts) Authority and the Saudi National Theater, driving us toward this new field of performing arts.”
The Ministry of Culture also established the Music Commission to develop and regulate the music sector, which it said had remained primarily reliant on amateur and self-trained artists. In a bid to address the shortcoming the ministry this year issued licenses for the first two music academies in the Kingdom.
Recently, the Saudi Standard Classification of Occupations also formally recognized music-related professions, which will make it easier for the country’s musicians to access training and pursue a career in the sector.
The full Saudi culture report is available to read on the ministry’s website at https://www.moc.gov.sa/sites/default/files/2021-03/Executive%20Summary%202020.pdf

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Cultural Ministry concludes ‘Reading Marathon’ initiative
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cultural Ministry concludes ‘Reading Marathon’ initiative
Tickets on sale for Saudi cultural festival Winter at Tantora
Saudi Arabia
Tickets on sale for Saudi cultural festival Winter at Tantora

Saudi Arabia launches fundraising drive around the world

Saudi Arabia launches fundraising drive around the world
A Yemeni boy receives medical attention at one of the health centers supported by KSrelief in Hajjah governorate, Yemen. (SPA)
Updated 31 March 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia launches fundraising drive around the world

Saudi Arabia launches fundraising drive around the world
  • 50-day campaign to help support humanitarian projects worldwide
Updated 31 March 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Tuesday launched a fundraising campaign to help people around the world without any discrimination.

The campaign aims to support the center’s ongoing humanitarian programs in sectors such as food, education, health and agriculture.
Interested people can join hands with KSrelief in its 50-day campaign to help humanity through numerous channels such as the center’s donation portal (donate.ksrelief.org), ehsan platform (https://ehsan.sa/rescue), by sending text messages to 5565 or through KSrelief’s donation points that will soon be launched across the Kingdom.
Through the center, Saudi Arabia is actively involved in several humanitarian projects around the world.
According to a recent KSrelief report, Yemen has received the most aid ($3.47 billion), followed by Palestine ($363 million), Syria ($305 million) and Somalia ($202 million).
KSrelief has implemented 1,536 projects worth nearly $5 billion in 59 countries since its inception in May 2015.
The center has developed electronic models for recording humanitarian, development, and charity projects and contributions according to international documentation standards adopted by the OECD Development Assistance Committee, the UN Financial Tracking Service and the principles of the International Aid Transparency Initiative.

FASTFACTS

• The campaign aims to support the center’s ongoing humanitarian programs in sectors such as food, education, health and agriculture sectors.

• The center has opened several channels to accept donations.

• KSrelief will soon open special outlets in the Kingdom to collect donation.

Since its establishment, the center has been working to provide various forms of humanitarian support to the Yemeni brothers, including shelter, food, healthcare and education, covering all its governorates.
KSrelief provides urgent treatment for wounded and injured Yemenis in their country, and those for whom treatment is not possible in Yemen are transferred to Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the center said 1,681 Yemenis received treatment for different ailments within a week at Al-Jadaa Health Center in the Hajjah governorate of Yemen.
The health center is one of the many centers around Yemen that are receiving full support from KSrelief. In Hodeidah, the center is carrying out a water and sanitation project.
From March 11 to 17, the project pumped 315,000 liters of drinking water and 315,000 liters of nondrinking water.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

Saudi aid agency continues health services for Syrian refugees photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency continues health services for Syrian refugees
Saudi aid agency, UNICEF discuss joint projects in Yemen photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency, UNICEF discuss joint projects in Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s Haramain train operations resume on Wednesday

Saudi Arabia’s Haramain train operations resume on Wednesday
Train operators will designate exit and entry doors for passengers. (SPA)
Updated 31 March 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Haramain train operations resume on Wednesday

Saudi Arabia’s Haramain train operations resume on Wednesday
  • Social distancing measures have also been taken into account and passengers will be provided with designated seats, with numbers restricted to 200 per trip
Updated 31 March 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: The Haramain train will resume its operations between Makkah and Madinah on Wednesday.
Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal will patronize a ceremony to mark the resumption of the operations. He will visit the railway station at King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah to launch the first trip to Madinah.
Saudi Transport Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser said the train will operate between Makkah, Madinah and the King Abdulaziz International Airport station in Jeddah and it will go through the King Abdullah Economic City in Rabigh.
Train operators will designate exit and entry doors for passengers. Passengers will have their temperatures taken and their health status checked through the Tawakkalna app before they board.
Social distancing measures have also been taken into account and passengers will be provided with designated seats, with numbers restricted to 200 per trip.
The railway services were suspended on March 20, 2020 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
 

Topics: Haramain train Makkah and Madinah

Related

Latest updates

Exclusive: Saudi Arabia’s game-changing-plans for cricket in the Kingdom
Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al Saud, chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF). (AN Photo)
Iran rejects ending 20% enrichment before US lifts sanctions
Iran rejects ending 20% enrichment before US lifts sanctions
Saudi peace initiative a real chance to end Yemen war, experts say
Saudi peace initiative a real chance to end Yemen war, experts say
Girls’ Council initiatives are ‘source of pride,’ says Saudi Arabia’s Qassim governor
Girls’ Council initiatives are ‘source of pride,’ says Saudi Arabia’s Qassim governor
No buffet services in Makkah restaurants, as virus cases continue to rise in Saudi Arabia
No buffet services in Makkah restaurants, as virus cases continue to rise in Saudi Arabia

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.