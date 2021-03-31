You are here

Losses widen at Emaar the Economic City after tough year for commercial real estate

Losses widen at Emaar the Economic City after tough year for commercial real estate
The developer said it had recently engaged with mortgage and financing companies to make homes in King Abdullah Economic City more affordable. (SPA)
  • Losses grew by more than 130 percent to reach SR1.25 billion ($333 million)
DUBAI: Emaar the Economic City said losses widened after a tough year for the commercial real estate sector.
Losses grew by more than 130 percent to reach SR1.25 billion ($333 million), the company said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
The developer behind King Abdullah Economic City said that beyond the general tough trading conditions created by the pandemic, it also recorded an impairment of SR316 million on properties available for sale and lease and other operating assets.
“Due to the prevailing economic environment and delays in completing projects, the management reassessed life cycle cost estimates of residential and industrial projects and accordingly, the cost estimates were revised, resulting in increase in gross loss by SR307 million as compared to the corresponding year,” the company said in the statement.
Still, it said losses were partially offset offset by an improvement in its hospitality and port development businesses as well as a reduction in administrative expenses.
The developer said it had recently engaged with mortgage and financing companies to make homes in King Abdullah Economic City more affordable and boost its cash flow generation.
It is also pursuing debt rescheduling with its lenders and said that it had agreed with the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund to convert part of a government loan of R2.83 billion, into equity.

Saudi shares rise after crown prince announces $3.2tn stimulus plan

  • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the "Shareek program" on Tuesday evening
DUBAI: Saudi shares rose 1.4 percent as the market opened on Wednesday following the announcement of a SR12 trillion ($3.2 trillion) stimulus package for the private sector.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the "Shareek program" on Tuesday evening.

The Saudi Tadawul All-Share Index rose 1.4 percent  in early trade, lead by gains in the banking, utilities, and petrochemicals sector.

Tata Group sets sights on KSA expansion with new luxury hotel

Tata Group sets sights on KSA expansion with new luxury hotel
  • Indian conglomerate has been in MENA region for 50 years having combined revenues of more than $3bn
RIYADH: Indian multinational conglomerate Tata is looking to expand its operations in Saudi Arabia, starting with a new luxury hotel.

The group’s Taj brand of hotels, which promotes itself as offering “a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service,” has already become established in the cut-throat Dubai market with two hotels in operation in the UAE city and two more under development.

Sunil Sinha, Tata’s resident director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, revealed that a fifth hotel was now on the way in Saudi Arabia, with a number of other locations being looked at for future expansion.

“A 340-room luxury development is coming up in Makkah and is slated to open in 2022. With the focus on tourism and development such as the Red Sea (luxury destination project), NEOM, and Qiddiya, there is a lot of opportunity for us to expand our hospitality brand as an operator in this region,” he told Arab News.

Tata has had a MENA presence for more than 50 years, operating through 24 companies in eight sectors which employ in excess of 10,000 workers and have combined revenues of at least $3 billion.

The group’s interests in the region include information technology and telecoms through Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Communications Ltd., respectively, automotive with Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), infrastructure run by its Voltas enterprise, Tata Consulting Engineers, and Tata Projects, and consumer and retail through Titan watches, and the Tetley and Tata Tea brands.

“We are also pleased to count the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, Saudi Aramco, STC, SABIC, SEC, Riyadh Metro, NCB, Al Rajhi, NWC, GE, Ma’aden, Saudia, and Panda among our customers,” said Sinha. 

Sunil Sinha

Despite the group’s numerous successes in the region, the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has presented a challenge for Tata employees, customers, and businesses alike.

Sinha pointed out that the impact of the global health crisis was evident in the holding group’s full-year revenues for 2020 which were down by $7 billion on 2019 across its operations in more than 100 countries.

However, he praised the group’s leadership for taking swift and decisive action when the pandemic hit that avoided the need for immediate layoffs.

“We set up daily calls, monitored what was happening in each part of our operations and quickly scrambled all our resources to figure out how we could help our communities as well. People were our highest priority. Employees were given full flexibility to work from home or any other safe environment,” he added.

He noted that Tata also introduced several initiatives to help its more than 750,000 employees around the world.

“Apart from financial aid, supporting our front-line care givers, and sourcing of essential supplies, we also helped build digital and physical infrastructure to support this fight. We were one of the first enterprises to announce a large financial assistance package of $200 million-plus in support of the fight against the virus.

“All employees of the group also contributed a day’s salary, and actual financial help far exceeded our earlier commitment,” he said.

In terms of further expansion into the MENA region, Sinha added that while most of the group’s large businesses were already present in the Middle East, it saw emerging opportunities in many areas, namely technology and telecoms, hospitality, infrastructure, consumer and retail, and aerospace and defense.

“With focus on the Saudi government toward Indian suppliers as a strategic partner, we are keen to service the requirements of the country with our integrated solutions in this space,” he said.

Two areas targeted for particular development were retail and transport. “We already distribute our watches under the Titan brand, beverages under the Tata Tea, Kanan Devan, and Tetley brands, and foods under the Tata Salt and Tata Sampann brands in most GCC countries and will expand part of these businesses in the region,” he added.

Tata Motors Group, which consists of JLR and Tata Motors, is a major player in the Kingdom. Since 2009, JLR has been represented by the importer Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co. LLC, with showrooms and service centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Alkhobar.

“Our two new launches, I-Pace and the Defender, have received a great initial response and we look forward to the success of these launches,” Sinha said.

At the same time, Tata Motors has more than 10,000 vehicles currently on Saudi roads and is a dominant player in the staff and school bus segment, while the company also sees potential development in pickups and heavy trucks, especially as the Kingdom pushes ahead with its massive infrastructure and megaprojects development program.

Foreign investors key to Arab market's recovery

Foreign investors key to Arab market’s recovery
  • The 11th annual conference was a two-day virtual event that was hosted by Saudi Arabia and concluded on Tuesday
JEDDAH: The important role of foreign investments in supporting the Arab region’s post-pandemic recovery was highlighted by keynote speakers during the second day of the Arab Federation of Exchanges.

The 11th annual conference was a two-day virtual event that was hosted by Saudi Arabia and concluded on Tuesday.

During a session discussing the Arab markets’ response to coronavirus (COVID-19), Saudi Stock Exchange Company (Tadawul) CEO Khalid Al-Hussan said stimulating and encouraging foreign investment would lighten the impact of the pandemic.

“Looking at COVID-19, if we are an isolated exchange, we would be impacted more by the pandemic compared to if we were an integrated platform and economy,” Al-Hussan said.

As part of its Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is working on mobilizing investments in the country, especially with the recent privatization law and the launch of several high-profile megaprojects, such as the revolutionary zero-carbon city “The Line” and the “Coral Bloom” luxury Red Sea project.

Saudis are keen to open up the country and integrate it with the rest of the world. From a capital perspective, stock exchanges do not necessarily need to compete with each other, Al-Hussan said.

“Tadawul benefitted from opening this channel,” he said. “The inclusion we made has positively impacted the cash inflow by billions in the Saudi market.”

According to an Al Eqtisadiah report, Tadawul collected SR5.5 billion ($1.46 billion) in share sale proceeds last year. Despite the pandemic, that represents a year-on-year increase of 34 percent, excluding the bumper 2019 Aramco Initial Public Offering (IPO).

According to Ahmed Shams El-Din, the managing director and global head of research at EFG Hermes, Saudi Arabia is currently the most diversified market in the region.

He said the Kingdom has “a very active IPO compared to other markets,” and pointed out that the UAE market lacks retail and domestic support, while Egypt lacks foreign support.

By the end of 2020, Tadawul saw an increase of 22 percent in the number of qualified foreign investors (QFI). 

“We have been witnessing a big activity since the beginning of this year with QFIs owning around 15 percent of the free float shares in a market worth $2.5 trillion,” Tadawul Chief of Markets Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Rumaih told delegates.

“There is a growing interest from investors that we need to do some enhancement. But every enhancement they ask for is either something we planned for or we need to tweak existing services and products for it.”

The Arab Federation of Exchanges was the largest gathering of regional financial institutions in the region this year. During the first day of the conference, keynote speakers focused on the role of environmental, social and corporate governance practices in achieving economic growth and financial prosperity.

Saudis growing 'more loyal' to domestic brands amid pandemic, retailer says

Saudis growing ‘more loyal’ to domestic brands amid pandemic, retailer says
  • In a virtual event on Sunday to launch the program, Saudi Industry Minister Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef said the initiative looks to develop ‘a culture of loyalty to the national product’
JEDDAH: Saudi consumers have become more loyal toward domestic brands during the pandemic, Marwan Moukarzel, CEO of leading retailer Fawaz Alhokair Co., has said.

Speaking during a virtual discussion at the Retail Leaders Circle summit on Tuesday, Moukarzel, who oversees 1,100 stores across 100 malls in 13 countries, told delegates that Saudi consumers are demanding more brands that are “Saudized, experiential and different.” As a result of this change in demand, Alhokair is planning to introduce new concepts and brands in the entertainment, electronics, food and beverage (F&B) and cosmetic sectors this year.

Earlier this month, Moukarzel told Arab News that the company was moving forward with an ambitious expansion plan to open about 57 new F&B outlets in the next 12 to 16 months, and at least another 50 new retail stores. He told the summit that Alhokair will launch a new Saudi F&B concept by the end of this year named Kashkool, which will offer a wide range of cuisines.

Kashkool, designed for a 15,000-square-meter store, will include in-store food stations for consumers. “Saudis love brands with a Saudi twist,” Moukarzel said. His comments come days after business leaders were urged to join the new “Made in Saudi” program, which was launched on Sunday to promote national products and services, and boost the Kingdom’s exports. In a virtual event on Sunday to launch the program, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, the Saudi industry minister, said the initiative looks to develop “a culture of loyalty to the national product.”

Speaking at the same event, PwC Middle East consumer markets leader Norma Tak presented a report that showed that, despite the growth in online shopping in the region, Middle East consumers are far more likely to visit shopping malls than consumers in other regions.

The results prove that mobile and store shopping are here to stay.

However, healthier and sustainable options are also becoming more attractive to consumers, with 70 percent of Middle East shoppers saying that they buy from environmentally conscious companies.

