You are here

  • Home
  • Mom tells daughter she’s been shot as April Fools’ Day joke

Mom tells daughter she’s been shot as April Fools’ Day joke

A 58-year-old mother was arrested by Wichita Police after she called her daughter and said she had been shot in an April Fools' Day prank. (Twitter)
A 58-year-old mother was arrested by Wichita Police after calling her daughter and saying she had been shot in an April Fools' Day prank. (Twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/64gyj

Updated 01 April 2021
AP

Mom tells daughter she’s been shot as April Fools’ Day joke

Mom tells daughter she’s been shot as April Fools’ Day joke
  • Police said the mother, Arnthia Willis was arrested on suspicion of unlawful request for emergency service assistance
  • The daughter notified 911 after her mother said she had been shot and then hung up
Updated 01 April 2021
AP

WICHITA — Wichita police were not laughing Thursday after a woman called her daughter and said she had been shot in what was supposed to be an April Fools’ Day prank.
The mother, Arnthia Willis, 58, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of unlawful request for emergency service assistance, police said.
Willis’ daughter notified 911 after her mother called and said she had been shot and then hung up, The Wichita Eagle reported.
“Multiple police units, probably between 15-20 officers from the Wichita Police Department as well as fire department and EMS responded to the scene,” Wichita police Lt. Ronald Hunt said.
When no one responded at the home in northeast Wichita, officers wearing shields and with guns drawn broke down the door, Hunt said.
Hunt said the mother was at work and called her daughter as a prank. Willis was arrested in Derby, a Wichita suburb.
“April Fools’ can be a good, funny little joke in some circumstances” but when it leads to a police response “it’s not funny anymore,” he said.

Topics: April Fools' Day prank call

Related

Police charge Brussels April Fool’s Day ‘party’ crowd
Offbeat
Police charge Brussels April Fool’s Day ‘party’ crowd
Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump, sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after followers of President Donald Trump invaded the US Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (AFP / SAUL LOEB)
World
FBI arrests Arkansas man from photo inside Pelosi’s office

Police charge Brussels April Fool’s Day ‘party’ crowd

Police charge Brussels April Fool’s Day ‘party’ crowd
Updated 01 April 2021
AFP

Police charge Brussels April Fool’s Day ‘party’ crowd

Police charge Brussels April Fool’s Day ‘party’ crowd
  • Brussels authorities warned that announcement on social media of a "party" was illegal and organizers could be prosecuted
  • Belgium on Saturday imposed tighter restrictions aimed at curbing surging Covid infection numbers
Updated 01 April 2021
AFP

BRUSSELS — Police on horseback and using water cannon charged a crowd of up to 2,000 people gathered in a Brussels park on Friday for a fake concert announced on social media as an April Fool’s Day prank.
AFP journalists at the scene saw projectiles thrown at crowd.
Police said that three officers were wounded, one of whom was taken to hospital, and four people were arrested.
The police, wearing protective helmets and advancing in a line, moved in to enforce strict Covid-19 social-distancing rules that prohibit gatherings of more than four people outdoors.
Brussels law enforcement authorities on Wednesday had issued a warning that the announcement on social media of a “party” was illegal and that its organizers could be prosecuted.
Belgium on Saturday imposed tighter restrictions aimed at curbing surging Covid infection numbers.
They include closing schools, keeping borders closed, limiting access to non-essential shops and lowering the number of people able to meet outdoors to four.
One participant, Selim Jebira, told AFP that “we were tear-gassed for no reason at all.”
Brussels mayor, Philippe Close, tweeted that, while he could understand people wanting to go outside in the springtime weather, “we can’t tolerate such gatherings.”
He thanked the police “for the difficult job, and for people who have respected the rules for more than a year,” since the start of the pandemic.

Topics: April Fools' Day Brussels covid

Related

Belgium marks 5 years since deadly Brussels bombing
World
Belgium marks 5 years since deadly Brussels bombing
Belgium coronavirus deaths top 20,000: official
World
Belgium coronavirus deaths top 20,000: official

UAE’s Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza talks ‘family, nation, strength’ with Vogue Arabia

UAE’s Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza talks ‘family, nation, strength’ with Vogue Arabia
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

UAE’s Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza talks ‘family, nation, strength’ with Vogue Arabia

UAE’s Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza talks ‘family, nation, strength’ with Vogue Arabia
  • Sheikha Fatima discussed her love of horses, her family, and the role of women in the Emirates
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has appeared on the cover Vogue Arabia’s April edition.

Sheikha Fatima is the granddaughter of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, the UAE’s founding father, and Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak.

In the interview for her first cover appearance for the magazine, she talked about embracing the values of “family, nation, and strength.”

Sheikha Fatima also discussed her love of horses, her family, and the role of women in the Emirates.

“Growing up, my most cherished times were when I sat on the lap of my late grandfather, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, and listened to his stories, his stories of the struggle, his stories of belief, stories of daring to dream, daring to change reality,” she said. “I grew up with love for the UAE and the determination that I need to give back, like my grandfather taught me.”

Sheikha Fatima’s roles include chairperson of the Fatima bint Mubarak Sports Academy, the Abu Dhabi and Al Al-Ain Ladies Club, and the Fatima bint Hazza Cultural Foundation. She also founded the award-winning Al-Shira’aa Stables. 

“In the UAE we have massive female representation everywhere,” Sheikha Fatiima said. “In government and ministries, technology, science, arts, culture… Women are reaching world records and revealing the true forte of our nation.”

Vogue Arabia Editor-in-Chief Manuel Arnaut said: “We are incredibly honored that Her Highness decided to share her story with Vogue Arabia.

“In a year when the UAE is celebrating its 50th anniversary, we are excited to be working closely with the young female leadership of the country and the Al-Nahyan family. Due to its important symbolism, this is definitely one of our most memorable covers to date.”

Topics: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza Vogue Arabia

Related

Vogue Arabia puts Saudi princess in driving seat for dedicated KSA issue
Lifestyle
Vogue Arabia puts Saudi princess in driving seat for dedicated KSA issue
Dutch-Arab model Imaan lands Vogue Arabia cover with supermodel Iman
Fashion
Dutch-Arab model Imaan lands Vogue Arabia cover with supermodel Iman

Drugs and corruption scandal rocks Erdogan’s ruling party

Drugs and corruption scandal rocks Erdogan’s ruling party
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

Drugs and corruption scandal rocks Erdogan’s ruling party

Drugs and corruption scandal rocks Erdogan’s ruling party
  • After initially claiming it was powdered sugar, AKP member Kursat Ayvatoglu admits he was in fact snorting cocaine and that he is a dealer too
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

ANKARA: The Turkish government faced a tough challenge over the weekend after a video of Kursat Ayvatoglu, a member of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), was publicized on social media where he was seen snorting what is believed to be cocaine in a luxury car.

The news coincided with more than 400 kilograms of heroin being seized in south-eastern Turkey and more than 3.8 tons of marijuana seized in the country’s north-west in separate operations. 

Although Ayvatoglu initially defended himself against drug charges by claiming he was just snorting powdered sugar that looks like cocaine as a joke, he later admitted in an official letter that he was a drug user and dealer. 

Ayvatoglu’s cocaine use along with his ultra-luxurious lifestyle, that goes against the Islamist values that are promoted by the AKP, drew anger from every segment of the society, except for the AKP voters.

Several photos showed Ayvatoglu, in his 20s, using drugs, gambling, taking bubble baths, driving luxury cars that are not affordable with a parliamentary staff salary and consuming alcohol – a lifestyle often criticized and sometimes criminalized by the AKP.

He was detained on March 26 and dismissed from his post at the AKP. Ayvatoglu is known as the adviser to AKP vice-chairman Hamza Dag with several photos showing him closely assisting the lawmaker in meetings and keeping an eye on him at all times, although Dag rejects the claims.

“The employment contract of the person in question who has been working as bureau personnel at the headquarters for almost one year, has been ended,” Dag announced in a tweet on Friday.

Ayvatoglu, who was employed there for about 3,000 Turkish liras ($370) per month, said in his press statement that he stood on the side of prominent politicians from the AKP in order to get strength and “open new doors for him.” 

Several photos of Ayvatoglu with Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well as other figures of the government also sparked widespread outrage.

“They want to politicize the issue,” Soylu said in reaction to the allegations of corruption.

After being released on condition of judicial control the day after, he was again arrested on March 28 after harsh criticisms on social media and the testimonies of other individuals who were in the same car and who confirmed he was using cocaine. 

“I’m the victim here. I was blackmailed. I’ll file a complaint against this,” he said, adding that those who leaked the video were trying to get some money in exchange for deleting the footage. 

Opposition lawmaker and a lawyer by profession Haluk Peksen submitted an inquiry to the investigative prosecutor about the origins of Ayvatoglu’s wealth. 

“Why was a forensic medicine examination not conducted? Why isn’t there a single questioning about corrupt assets? What is the source of his wealth? Did he provide someone else “powdered sugar” as well? Are there any more “powdered sugar” stockpiles?,” he asked. 

The legislation requires the chief prosecutor to examine the assets of the suspects without getting permission. However, there is still no public declaration about whether this examination will be conducted.

In contrast, last week, a court sentenced Turkish rapper “Burry Soprano” to four years and two months in prison for “inciting drug use” in his song lyrics and video clips. In May 2018, another famous rapper named Ezhel was also arrested on the same charges. He was acquitted in his first hearing in June 2018. 

Ayvatoglu’s case exposed a much deeper youth profile in Turkish politics, especially those who appear to be affiliated with the government. 

“Powdered sugar has become a symbol of a problematic ‘human profile’ that has emerged in the last 20 years in Turkey and has spread especially among the youth. Even if they do not believe in the AKP’s ideas, ideology or lifestyle, they always side with them. They talk about conservatism, nationalism, the Ottoman period, and they make Rabia salute of the Muslim Brotherhood in their social media posts,” Deniz Zeyrek, a dissident journalist, wrote in his column at Sozcu newspaper. 

“They are labeling those who criticize the government, who talk about the injustice and double-standard practices of being a “traitor” or “immoral.” But they are doing their job in the background too and they are benefitting from all the blessings of power. They are getting rich. If they are in trouble, they take shelter in the shadow of the leader, the party. If necessary, they lie without hesitation or even hit the bottom of demagoguery.”

Topics: Kursat Ayvatoglu Turkey Justice and Development Party (AKP) AKP

Related

Turkey opposition demands probe on central bank corruption claims
Middle-East
Turkey opposition demands probe on central bank corruption claims
Confusion grips Turkish markets after central bank overhaul
Business & Economy
Confusion grips Turkish markets after central bank overhaul

The Mummy returns? Egypt’s week of unfortunate events blamed on superstitious beliefs

The Mummy returns? Egypt’s week of unfortunate events blamed on superstitious beliefs
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

The Mummy returns? Egypt’s week of unfortunate events blamed on superstitious beliefs

The Mummy returns? Egypt’s week of unfortunate events blamed on superstitious beliefs
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt’s string of disasters that saw the vital Suez Canal entirely blocked and scores of people killed in multiple incidents, has been put down to angered pharaohs by some who think the country has been cursed by the ancient mummies.   

For many it was more than just a coincidence that all these travesties happened around the same time as when Egypt decided to transfer 22 royal mummies to a new museum and have said it must be down to what they have called “the curse of the Pharaohs” phenomenon.

The anticipated transfer was the major topic of discussion before the Ever Given container vessel blocked the Suez Canal – a major international shipping route. The incident was shortly followed by a massive train crash in Sohag that killed at least 19 people and left scores more injured.  

Crew use excavating equipment to dig out the Ever Given. (uncredited)

The next day a building collapse in Cairo’s Gesr Suez district killing a further 18 people and leaving many homeless. Later, a fire broke out at shops adjunct to Zagazig railway station and another small fire erupted inside Al-Azhar tunnel. Elsewhere, an under-construction bridge column collapsed in Mariotya. 

Many people have said it was unusual for all these incidents to occur one after the other, and that there must be a bigger reason to why they have happened – rather than just a run of devastatingly bad luck. 

Rescurers work at the site where a building collapsed in Gesr al-Suez, Cairo. (Reuters)

So rather than taking a logical, scientific explanation, an inscription at an ancient tomb was widely circulated online as a possible reason behind the incidents. 

“Death will come on quick wings for those who disturb the king’s peace,” reads a curse written on King Tut's tomb.  

One Facebook user shared the inscription and wrote: “Please, do not move the mummies from their place, this is better... Beware of the wrath of the pharaohs”. 

A curse or bad luck? 

The ancient phenomenon suggests that a curse would be cast upon anyone who disturb the mummies of ancient Egypt. 

Renowned Egyptologist Zahi Hawass commented on the matter saying the supposed curse of the pharaohs cannot have any relation to the events happening in the country. 

Hawass went on to say that there was no such thing as “the curse of the pharaohs” during to a televised interview.   

Hawass said the event of transferring the mummies to a new museum will be watched worldwide and is going to be “the country’s biggest promotion”, as quoted by the Daily News Egypt. 

The parade of 22 royal mummies will be transferred from the museum in Tahrir Square to their new permanent display at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization. The event is scheduled to take place in Cairo on April 3. 

In this Friday, March 26, 2021 file photo, Egyptians gather around mangled train carriages at the scene of a train accident in the southern Egyptian city of Sohag. (AP)

 

Topics: Egypt Sohag train Suez Canal blocked Cairo Ancient Egypt Egypt mummies

Related

Update Egypt orders eight arrests over fatal train crash
Middle-East
Egypt orders eight arrests over fatal train crash
Special Some trying to exploit Suez Canal blockage, says Egyptian presidency
Middle-East
Some trying to exploit Suez Canal blockage, says Egyptian presidency

WATCH: Video captures horrifying fatal crash in Egypt

WATCH: Video captures horrifying fatal crash in Egypt
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

WATCH: Video captures horrifying fatal crash in Egypt

WATCH: Video captures horrifying fatal crash in Egypt
  • A girl was driving the car in the opposite direction on El-Galalah road in Suez
  • A security source confirmed that the accident happened on Saturday morning.
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

CAIRO: A video capturing the moment a woman was killed in a horrific car crash in Egypt has circulated on social media on Sunday.
In only a few hours, the video shows a car speeding against the direction of traffic and avoiding several vehicles before colliding with a lorry and exploding. Another shot shows the car flipped on its side and on fire.

A man who appears to be filming the video claimed that a girl was driving the car on El-Galalah road in Suez and that she was driving at speeds of up to 170kph, as he pointed his camera to the speedometer on his own dashboard to show.
“She is driving against the traffic, and the car that is approaching her is flashing their lights saying ‘What are you doing?’ and she doesn’t even move aside a lane,” the man said.
A security source confirmed that the accident happened on Saturday morning.
The Suez Traffic Operations Room said it had received a report of a terrible accident on El-Galalah road and that a girl had died on the spot. Upon arrival at the scene, the girl was found dead and her body was taken by ambulance to the nearest hospital, after the civil protection forces put out the fire.

Topics: Egypt El-Galalah road Suez car accident

Related

Anti-feminist trolls target first Egyptian woman captain with fake Arab News profile
Media
Anti-feminist trolls target first Egyptian woman captain with fake Arab News profile
Death toll from Egypt building collapse climbs to 25
Middle-East
Death toll from Egypt building collapse climbs to 25

Latest updates

KSA’s Alfaisal University unveils its first solar car
KSA’s Alfaisal University unveils its first solar car
King Saud University signals go-ahead for second satellite
King Saud University signals go-ahead for second satellite
WTO chief says vaccine inequity ‘unacceptable’
WTO chief says vaccine inequity ‘unacceptable’
Saudi photographer captures beauty of Makkah’s Grand Mosque
Saudi photographer captures beauty of Makkah’s Grand Mosque
Multilateralism is vital in COVID era, says Saudi envoy
Multilateralism is vital in COVID era, says Saudi envoy

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.