You are here

  • Home
  • COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia rise above 700 infections
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia rise above 700 infections

COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia rise above 700 infections
The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the Kingdom with 728 infections announced on Friday. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wcjbq

Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia rise above 700 infections

COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia rise above 700 infections
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 378,873
  • A total of 6,684 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the Kingdom with 728 infections announced on Friday.
Of the new cases, 338 were recorded in Riyadh, 114 in the Eastern Province, 108 in Makkah, 44 in Madinah, 30 in the Northern Borders region, 22 in Hail, 19 in Asir, 11 in Tabuk, 10 in Jazan, five in Al-Jouf and five in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 378,873 after 404 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,684 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom after eight more people died.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Research looks at boosting Saudi jobs in the private sector
Business & Economy
Research looks at boosting Saudi jobs in the private sector
Update Prince Khalid: Iraq PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia reflects high level of cooperation
Saudi Arabia
Prince Khalid: Iraq PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia reflects high level of cooperation

US affirms its support for Saudi Arabia to defend its territory from Houthi attacks

US affirms its support for Saudi Arabia to defend its territory from Houthi attacks
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

US affirms its support for Saudi Arabia to defend its territory from Houthi attacks

US affirms its support for Saudi Arabia to defend its territory from Houthi attacks
  • Kirby called on the Houthis to stop their cross-border attacks on the Kingdom
  • US administration also realizes that Iran continues to pose a threat to its neighbors
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The US reiterated its support for Saudi Arabia defending its territory and facing down threats from the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.
John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, called on the Houthis to stop their cross-border attacks on the Kingdom and work to achieve a political solution to the crisis in Yemen.
The Houthi militia have stepped up attacks on the Kingdom in recent weeks, targeting populated areas and vital and oil installations, threatening global energy security.
The US administration also realizes that Iran continues to pose a threat to its neighbors and to US national security interests in the region, Kirby said in a press conference on Thursday evening.
He added that the Iranian ballistic missile program still exists, that the Iranian regime’s continued support of terrorist groups in the region is a problem and that it had accelerated in many ways, which threatened US interests and the interests of its allies in the region.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States US Department of Defense John Kirby Houthi Yemen Iran

Related

Update Arab coalition destroys 2 Houthi drones fired toward Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition destroys 2 Houthi drones fired toward Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait
US envoy to Yemen returns to Washington following talks on war-torn country
Middle-East
US envoy to Yemen returns to Washington following talks on war-torn country

UN, Saudi Arabia sign collaboration agreement to fight terrorism

UN, Saudi Arabia sign collaboration agreement to fight terrorism
Updated 02 April 2021
Mohammad Al-Sulami

UN, Saudi Arabia sign collaboration agreement to fight terrorism

UN, Saudi Arabia sign collaboration agreement to fight terrorism
  • The deal is part of UNCCT efforts to unite the international community in tackling the scourge of terrorism
  • A number of joint projects will be developed to support the implementation of the UN’s counterterrorism strategy
Updated 02 April 2021
Mohammad Al-Sulami

RIYADH: The UN and the Riyadh-based Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) have signed a collaboration agreement to fight terrorism.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked between the UN Counterterrorism Center (UNCCT) of the UN Office of Counterterrorism (UNOCT) and Etidal is aimed at strengthening cooperation in preventing and countering terrorism and violent extremism.
UN under-secretary for counterterrorism and UNCCT executive director, Vladimir Voronkov, penned the MoU with Etidal secretary-general, Dr. Mansour Al-Shammari, in the presence of the Saudi permanent representative to the UN and chairman of the UNCCT advisory board, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi.
The deal is part of the UNCCT’s ongoing efforts to unite the international community in tackling the scourge of terrorism and combating the spread of extremist ideologies.
Under the terms of the MoU, a number of joint projects will be developed to support the implementation of the UN’s global counterterrorism strategy. Activities will include capacity building workshops on strategic communications to prevent violent extremism and the use of the Internet for terrorist purposes, as well as awareness campaigns on youth engagement, tolerance, and support for victims of terrorism.
Al-Mouallimi said: “The memorandum of understanding with the UNCCT reflects Saudi Arabia’s keen interest and its continuous commitment to combating terrorism.”
Voronkov said: “The MoU marks the start of our plan to develop a sustainable, practical partnership between our two organizations, leveraging our respective comparative advantages in technology, analysis, and global capacity building.
“It will also allow the UNCCT and Etidal to find synergies in our work as centers of excellence in preventing and countering violent extremism and to share good practices in combatting the spread of violent extremist ideology.”
Al-Shammari noted the commitment of Etidal to support the UN’s global strategy for defeating terrorism.
“This is what we embody today in signing the MoU as we seek for cooperation and partnership in a systematic, accurate, and professional manner, using the center’s capabilities of ideological, media, and digital assets in order to achieve the desired noble goals,” he said.

Topics: UN Saudi Arabia terrorism

Related

Syria Kurds say 125 Daesh militants captured in displacement camp sweep
Middle-East
Syria Kurds say 125 Daesh militants captured in displacement camp sweep
London police arrest man on suspicion of terrorism offences
World
London police arrest man on suspicion of terrorism offences

Saudi Arabia’s leaders wish Pakistan’s president speedy recovery from COVID-19

Saudi Arabia’s leaders wish Pakistan’s president speedy recovery from COVID-19
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s leaders wish Pakistan’s president speedy recovery from COVID-19

Saudi Arabia’s leaders wish Pakistan’s president speedy recovery from COVID-19
  • The king and crown prince sent a cable to Arif Alvi following news he tested positive for coronavirus
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable to Pakistani President Arif Alvi after he has tested positive for COVID-19, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
The king said: “We learned of the news that Your Excellency has been infected with the new coronavirus, and we send our best wishes for good health, happiness, and a speedy recovery from this virus, and that no harm comes to you.”
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent the Pakistani president a similar cable.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman arif alvi Pakistan Mohammed bin Salman COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia's crown prince wishes Pakistan's Khan speedy recovery from COVID1-9
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's crown prince wishes Pakistan's Khan speedy recovery from COVID1-9

Saudi foreign minister says normalization of Israel’s status would bring ‘tremendous benefits’ for Middle East

Prince Faisal bin Farhan said during an interview with CNN that any potential deal to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel would benefit the Middle East. (Reuters/File Photo)
Prince Faisal bin Farhan said during an interview with CNN that any potential deal to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel would benefit the Middle East. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister says normalization of Israel’s status would bring ‘tremendous benefits’ for Middle East

Prince Faisal bin Farhan said during an interview with CNN that any potential deal to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel would benefit the Middle East. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Prince Faisal added any potential deal would only be possible if progress towards peace between Israel and Palestine is made
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Any potential deal to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel would benefit the Middle East, but depends on the progress of the peace process between Israelis and Palestinians, the Kingdom’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

“The normalization of Israel’s status within the region would bring tremendous benefits to the region as a whole,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan said during an interview with CNN. “It would be extremely helpful economically, socially and from a security perspective.”

 

 

The foreign minister added, however, that any potential deal would only be possible if progress towards peace between Israel and Palestine is made, with Palestinians being given a sovereign state based on 1967 borders.

“I don’t know if (a deal is) imminent, it’s very much dependent on progress with the peace process,” Prince Faisal said. “There is, of course, a normalization deal on the table — it has been on the table since 2002; it’s called the Arab peace plan. And even before that we had the Fez initiative, which was presented by the Kingdom in 1982 and puts forward the prospect of full and complete normalization with Israel in return for a just settlement to the Palestinian issue.

“Now, normalization in the region can only be successful if we address the issue of the Palestinians and if we are able to deliver a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders that gives the Palestinians dignity and gives them their rights. If we can find a path towards that, then I think we can see a much, much safer region and a much more prosperous one where everybody can contribute to its success, including Israel,” he continued.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan also discussed the potential for Israeli Muslims performing pilgrimage to Makkah with CNN's Becky Anderson. (Screenshot/CNN)

When asked about the potential for Israeli Muslims performing pilgrimage to Makkah, Prince Faisal said that would also depend on progress in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

“We haven’t agreed to it, but, as I said, if we have progress on the Israeli-Palestinian issue, then we would, hopefully, welcome Israeli citizens of all faiths to the Kingdom, not just Muslims,” he said.

The UAE and Bahrain signed normalization deals with Israel last September as part of the Abraham Accords, brokered by then-US President Donald Trump and signed in Washington.

They became the first Arab nations to normalize ties with Israel since Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. Sudan and Morocco have since followed suit.

In February, Prince Faisal told Arab League foreign ministers that Saudi Arabia remained committed to the establishment of a Palestinian state, stood with the Palestinian people and supported all efforts to reach a solution.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Israel Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Children not allowed in Saudi Arabia’s Prophet’s Mosque during Ramadan

Children not allowed in Saudi Arabia’s Prophet’s Mosque during Ramadan
Updated 02 April 2021
Ruba Obaid

Children not allowed in Saudi Arabia’s Prophet’s Mosque during Ramadan

Children not allowed in Saudi Arabia’s Prophet’s Mosque during Ramadan
  • Plan includes shortening Tarawih prayer time to half, and suspending itikaf
Updated 02 April 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Children under the age of 15 will not be allowed to enter the Prophet’s Mosque and its courtyards during Ramadan as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to the mosque’s general presidency.

The Ramadan plan by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque also included shortening Tarawih prayer time to half, closing the mosque 30 minutes after Tarawih prayer, and suspending itikaf (staying in a mosque for a certain number of days, devoting oneself to worship) for the second year in a row.

Moreover, those who wish to break their fast at the Prophet’s Mosque will be offered water and dates for personal consumption only. No sharing, distribution, or gatherings will be allowed.

Arranging and distributing sahoor meals at the mosque’s courtyards are also not allowed.

Worshippers are required to use the national parking app “Mawqif” to facilitate their exit from the mosque.

FASTFACTS

390,597 - Total number of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia

378,469 - Total number of recoveries from COVID-19 cases

6,677 - Total deaths from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia reported seven more COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday. The death toll now stands at 6,676.

The Ministry of Health reported 590 new cases, meaning that 390,597 people have now contracted the disease. There are 5,452 active cases, 699 of them are in critical condition.

According to the Ministry, 238 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, 111 in Makkah, 84 in the Eastern Province, and 34 in Madinah.

In addition, 386 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 378,469 recoveries.

Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 15,184,311 PCR tests, with 58,199 carried out in the past 24 hours.

Saudis and expats in the Kingdom continue to receive their jabs of the coronavirus vaccine, with 4,504,882 people having been inoculated so far.

Topics: Madinah Ramadan Prophet's Mosque Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Vaccination not required to perform Umrah in Ramadan
Saudi Arabia
Vaccination not required to perform Umrah in Ramadan
Suspension of group prayers during Ramadan is ‘possible’ in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Suspension of group prayers during Ramadan is ‘possible’ in Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Aging brothers in Hyderabad run last radio repair shop in southern Indian state
Aging brothers in Hyderabad run last radio repair shop in southern Indian state
Turkish police detain pro-Kurdish lawmaker who lost his seat
Turkish police detain pro-Kurdish lawmaker who lost his seat
Drivers all set for Extreme E launch after day on AlUla’s desert tracks
Nine teams and 18 drivers will take part in the Desert X Prix across the AlUla desert on Saturday and Sunday. (Supplied/Extreme E)
US calls on Iran to release all American citizens wrongfully detained in Iran
US calls on Iran to release all American citizens wrongfully detained in Iran
Prosecutors seek 18-month sentence for doctor over death of Astori
Prosecutors seek 18-month sentence for doctor over death of Astori

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.