COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia rise above 700 infections

RIYADH: The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the Kingdom with 728 infections announced on Friday.
Of the new cases, 338 were recorded in Riyadh, 114 in the Eastern Province, 108 in Makkah, 44 in Madinah, 30 in the Northern Borders region, 22 in Hail, 19 in Asir, 11 in Tabuk, 10 in Jazan, five in Al-Jouf and five in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 378,873 after 404 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,684 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom after eight more people died.
