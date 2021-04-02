You are here

  • Home
  • Pro-Kremlin media scramble to dismiss Navalny health complaints

Pro-Kremlin media scramble to dismiss Navalny health complaints

Pro-Kremlin media scramble to dismiss Navalny health complaints
A rally supporting jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who announced hunger-strike on social media Wednesday, as pro-Kremlin media scrambled Friday to dismiss his health complaints. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mmtph

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Pro-Kremlin media scramble to dismiss Navalny health complaints

Pro-Kremlin media scramble to dismiss Navalny health complaints
  • Pro-Kremlin Life.ru news website on Friday published CCTV footage from what it said is Navalny's penal colony
  • In posts on social media, Navalny who started hunger strike on Wednesday, accused prison officials of "torture" through sleep deprivation
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW — Pro-Kremlin media on Friday launched an offensive against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny aiming to disprove his complaints of mistreatment and lack of medical attention at his penal colony.
On Wednesday, 44-year-old Navalny announced he had launched a hunger strike demanding proper medical treatment in prison after experiencing severe back pain and numbness in his legs.
The opposition figure is serving a 2.5-year sentence on old fraud charges in a penal colony some 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Moscow known for its harsh discipline.
The pro-Kremlin Life.ru news website on Friday published CCTV footage from what it said is Navalny’s penal colony.
Several videos showing what looks like a prison dormitory show a man strongly resembling Navalny, dressed in a dark blue uniform with a shaven head.
The videos are dated March 26, just under two weeks after he was transferred to Penal Colony No. 2 outside the town of Pokrov and a day after he publicly said his health was deteriorating.
Describing Navalny as an “impudent simulator,” Life.ru wrote that he was walking around and was disrespectful to prison authorities, although the published videos have no sound.
The website did not say how it obtained the footage.
In posts on social media, Navalny has accused prison officials of “torture” through sleep deprivation and said he lost eight kilogrammes (18 pounds) since arriving at the colony and before going on hunger strike.
On Wednesday he said the Kremlin-funded broadcaster RT (formerly Russia Today) was filming at his colony.
He added that the crew was led by Maria Butina, who was convicted in the United States for illegally acting as an agent of a foreign government and served more than five months in a correctional facility before being deported back to Russia in October 2019.
Butina on Friday confirmed she was at the Pokrov colony in a post on her Telegram channel, saying Navalny “looks quite normal.”
She said the colony is “practically exemplary” and “resembles a pioneer camp,” referring to Soviet summer camps.
“My wish for Alexei is that if you have committed a crime, be a man and serve your time.”
Navalny was arrested when he returned to Russia in January from Germany, where he had spent months recovering from a near-fatal poisoning he blames on the Kremlin.
Reached by AFP, Navalny’s close ally Leonid Volkov said: “We do not comment on Kremlin infofeces.”

Topics: Alexei Navalny Kremlin Russia

Related

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny launches hunger strike in bid for medical care
World
Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny launches hunger strike in bid for medical care
Russian prisons chief confirm Putin critic Navalny in penal colony
World
Russian prisons chief confirm Putin critic Navalny in penal colony

Russian court fines Twitter on charges of failing to delete content

Russian court fines Twitter on charges of failing to delete content
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

Russian court fines Twitter on charges of failing to delete content

Russian court fines Twitter on charges of failing to delete content
  • Moscow last month had slowed the speed of Twitter inside Russia
  • Twitter declined to comment on Friday
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW — A Russian court fined Twitter a total of 8.9 million roubles ($116,800) on Friday over accusations that the service had failed to delete banned content.
Moscow said last month it had slowed the speed of Twitter inside Russia, and on March 16 threatened to ban the US social media service outright over content that it said ranged from child pornography to drug abuse.
Twitter declined to comment on Friday. Last month it said it was worried about the Russian action’s impact on free speech, and denied that it allowed its platform to be used to promote any illegal behavior.
The Tagansky District Court in Moscow said it had issued three separate fines against Google of 3.2 million roubles, 3.3 million roubles and 2.4 million roubles.
It said the fines related to offenses committed on Jan. 22-24 this year, including “violating the procedure for removing information,” all under Russia’s Administrative Offences Code.
Those dates coincided with the build up to and eruption of protests across Russia by crowds demanding the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
Ahead of those protests, Russia had asked some social networks to stop the spread of posts encouraging minors to take part in unsanctioned rallies.
Russia has in recent months taken steps to exert more influence over foreign social media platforms.
Bills passed by the lower house of parliament in December last year allowed Russia to impose large fines on platforms that do not delete banned content and even to restrict access to US social media giants if they “discriminate” against Russian media.

Topics: Twitter Russia

Related

Russia court issues arrest warrant for doping whistleblower
World
Russia court issues arrest warrant for doping whistleblower
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny tells Russian court to free him
World
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny tells Russian court to free him

OSN looks to major investment in original content

OSN looks to major investment in original content
Updated 02 April 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

OSN looks to major investment in original content

OSN looks to major investment in original content
  • Orbit Showtime Network Streaming aims to have 40 percent of original content in 2021
Updated 02 April 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Last year, Orbit Showtime Network (OSN) rebranded its streaming app Wavo to OSN Streaming with the aim of unifying its traditional and digital offering.

Within two months, content consumption on the app grew by an astounding 900 percent and the download of its apps increased by 1700 percent.

Last year, OSN also announced new original productions that are expected to further expand the streaming service. Arab News spoke to Rolla Karam, Interim Chief Content Officer at OSN, to better understand the growth of the service and its future plans.

The partnership with Disney+ last year was a major propeller for OSN Streaming, which already had partnerships with other major channels and studios including HBO, NBC Universal, Paramount and MGM.

“We have all the major studios on board and we have independent content providers from all over the world so it’s a fresh and unique proposition,” said Karam.

OSN Streaming also has exclusive content, originals, and first-run content, which is content that is exclusively aired on the service for at least a year before being aired on any other channels. “You won’t find it on any competitive platform or free TV, it’s only available on OSN for a minimum of a year,” she said.

The service has also focused on getting and airing content at the same time as it does in Western markets. For instance, new episodes of “New Amsterdam” were being made available on the platform the same minute as they were in the US.

OSN hadn’t really ventured into original content before May 2020, said Karam. However, within a year, 20 percent of its content is original productions with that number expected to go up to 40 percent this year.

This includes “A’adet Rigala” Season 3, the food reality show “Yalla Neta’asha” (Come Dine With Me), the Syrian war drama “No Man’s Land” and the Egyptian film “Curfew.”

In 2021, OSN plans to launch a Ramadan version for the next season of “Yalla Neta’asha” and is also working on two unscripted shows that will be announced soon, said Karam. The aim is to have one piece of original content every two months, if not every month, she said.

At the moment, original content is made to be relevant to the entire Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. “Even though we speak different dialects, at the end of the day we are Arabs; we speak the same language and have the same traditions,” said Karam.

Despite OSN doubling its investment in original content this year, it is “challenging” to develop content especially for certain countries, not least because of COVID-related restrictions, said Karam. However, she remains hopeful that the company would be able to do so in 2022.

It does try to cater to needs of certain markets such as Morocco, for instance, by ensuring French subtitles as well as French content.

She also added that Egypt is a big market for OSN with Egyptian content performing well on the platform, along with Turkish content.

In March 2021, OSN launched a new channel called OSN Woman on both traditional TV and its streaming service. All the content on the channel is picked and curated by women at OSN.

In the future, said Karam, OSN hopes to produce original content for this channel. “We are hoping to produce content for OSN woman,” she said. “I am currently receiving some pitches from female talents in the region and I hope that we can announce by Q3-Q4 2021 some original content on that channel.”

OSN’s goal is to reach the entire spectrum of audiences through its content and traditional TV and streaming offering. “People are watching more TV and people are watching more on their own devices,” said Karam. That’s why OSN caters to both the “old and new generation.”

More and more people want to binge watch series, and not just Western TV shows. There’s a growing demand for Arabic, especially Turkish, TV shows.

There is a common perception that the period after Ramadan is a ‘dead’ period for TV production. However, that’s not the case for OSN, promised Karam, with new shows, including original ones, lined up from May all the way to the end of the year.

OSN Originals

Yalla Neta’asha

Four strangers each week take turns to each host a dinner party in their home, with the other guests rating the evening out of 10. The reality show is hosted by Egyptian comedian Khalid Mansour, bringing together participants from all over the MENA region.

No Man’s Land

Produced in partnership with Fremantle, this Syrian war drama in set in the Daesh and Kurdish camps of Syria in the aftermath of the Iraq war.

Curfew

The feature-length Egyptian film is directed by one of the stalwarts of Egyptian cinema, Amir Ramses. It premiered at the Cairo Film Festival in December.

Aa’det Regala

Three acclaimed Arab celebrities Qays Sheikh Najib, Nicolas Mouawad and Khaled Selim host one A-list female guest star per episode.

Kayd Majhool (Anonymous)

Psycho-thriller drama series Kayd Majhool debuted last month featuring Basel Khayat and Abdelmonem Amayri. The eight-episode thriller is directed by Alsadeer Masoud and written by Mohamed Abu Laban and Lewa’a Yazajy.

Topics: OSN

Related

Kuwait’s KIPCO profits fall even as more people watch OSN at home
Business & Economy
Kuwait’s KIPCO profits fall even as more people watch OSN at home
OSN celebrates International Women’s Day with all-female line-up
Media
OSN celebrates International Women’s Day with all-female line-up

As US newspapers slide toward abyss, a bidding war breaks out

As US newspapers slide toward abyss, a bidding war breaks out
Updated 02 April 2021
AFP

As US newspapers slide toward abyss, a bidding war breaks out

As US newspapers slide toward abyss, a bidding war breaks out
Updated 02 April 2021
AFP
Washington — USA
Washington, April 1, 2021 Agence France Presse: Even as US newspapers sink toward an abyss, an unusual bidding war has broken out for a major chain, pitting hedge fund operators against civic-minded billionaires seeking to promote a nonprofit model for the struggling industry.
Tribune Publishing, which owns the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and other big regional dailies, was set to sell the company to Alden Global Capital at a value of $630 million, a move that would expand the news operations of the hedge fund with a reputation for aggressive cutting of newsroom staff.
Maryland businessman Stewart Bainum had another idea: he initially struck a deal to buy the Baltimore Sun as part of the transaction, but when that plan hit a snag, made a $650 million offer for the entire chain.
Bainum, chairman of Choice Hotels, has pledged to put up $100 million, a sum match by two other wealthy investors. But it remained unclear if he can raise enough in time to head off the Tribune deal with Alden.
“Alden is offering a clean bid; they have cash and are waving it in front of the shareholders,” said Dan Kennedy, a Northeastern University journalism professor.
“It becomes complicated to ask shareholders to wait until (Bainum) can get his financing together.”
Joining Bainum’s effort was Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss, who told the New York Times he would invest $100 million; and Mason Slaine, a minority Tribune stakeholder and former CEO of Thomson Financial.
Slaine told the Wall Street Journal he would commit the same amount to acquire the Orlando Sentinel and Sun-Sentinel in his state of Florida.
Amid efforts to find buyers for other Tribune dailies, a “mystery” investor has emerged for the Morning Call offering $30 million to $40 million for the newspaper, according to the Allentown, Pennsylvania daily.
If Bainum succeeds, he would likely sell off some of the newspapers — which include the Hartford Courant and Virginian-Pilot — with some potentially becoming nonprofits.


The outcome for the Tribune could be a turning point for the troubled sector, either toward a model with civic support for expanded local news coverage, or a pure economic-driven model that could lead to deeper newsroom cuts.
Newsroom employment at US newspapers fell by half between 2008 and 2019, according to Pew Research Center, with more cuts reported during the pandemic.
“Alden’s strategy has been to cut deep and extract as much value as they can from newspapers,” Kennedy said.
“Those of us who care about the future of regional newspapers hope that the Bainum group can pull it together.”
Jon Schleuss, president of the NewsGuild which represents journalists at several Tribune newspapers, has also been pressing for civic support and local ownership in the hope of averting further job cuts.
“Our hope and work is that Alden doesn’t win,” Schleuss said. “Bainum represent a better alternative.”
Complicating matters is that Alden already owns a 31.6 percent stake in Tribune, giving it leverage over any transaction. Another 24 percent is owned by Patrick Soon-Shiong, a biotech billionaire who bought the Los Angeles Times from Tribune Publishing in 2018.


Gabriel Kahn, a former newspaper reporter now on the faculty at the University of Southern California, said the bidding comes at a time when the value of newspapers in the US has plunged.
“When you have only two bidders, it is difficult to gauge what the true value of these papers might be. But these assets have never been cheaper,” Kahn said.
But Kahn said even so-called benevolent owners may be frustrated by a dismal news media landscape where it is difficult to get digital subscriptions or advertising revenues.
Since Soon-Shiong has taken over the Los Angeles daily, “no clear strategy has emerged, nor any clear leadership. It seems obvious that managing this was much thornier than he had anticipated,” Kahn said.
“That makes me think that he is done playing civic-minded hero and will take the highest bidder for his Tribune stake.”
The nonprofit model has been growing in recent years in the United States, and now includes some 300 news outlets.
The movement gained momentum in Philadelphia, where the Inquirer newspaper has been under nonprofit ownership since 2016.
Bainum’s plan for a nonprofit in Baltimore could build on that momentum. But now, Bainum and his allies are likely to either come away with the full Tribune group or nothing.
“These buyers are united by a common interest in the long-term future of local journalism and an antipathy for newspaper investors with a track record of gutting newsrooms for near-term profit,” said Jim Friedlich, chief executive of the Philadelphia institute.
“There is a growing recognition not only that these local news institutions are vital to our democracy, but that they face extinction in the hands of the wrong owners.”

Family of slain UK-based photographer urge Libyan probe

Family of slain UK-based photographer urge Libyan probe
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Family of slain UK-based photographer urge Libyan probe

Family of slain UK-based photographer urge Libyan probe
  • Anton Hammerl was killed by Gaddafi’s forces in 2011
  • His wife is pinning hopes on Libya’s new government
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The family of a UK-based photographer who was killed in Libya by Muammar Gaddafi’s forces during the country’s revolution have launched a campaign to urge the new government to investigate his death.

Anton Hammerl’s body was never recovered after he was shot in the desert and left for dead in 2011.

He was part of a small group of ambushed journalists that included US reporter James Foley, who was kidnapped and later murdered on camera by Daesh in Syria.

A short-lived war crimes investigation into Hammerl’s death was abandoned when Gaddafi’s regime was toppled by rebels backed by NATO air support.

Hammerl’s family hope that with the relative calm emerging following years of instability in Libya, the new interim government will reopen the investigation into his death.

The family plan to take the case to the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions and the UN working group on forced disappearances on Monday, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of his death.

“On the face of it, we believe there’s reasonable evidence to believe that Anton’s death was a war crime,” said a representative for the family.

She added that research into Hammerl’s death that Foley had been working on at the time of his own murder had been supplied to the campaign.

“This wasn’t journalists just caught in a crossfire. They were identifiable as civilians and journalists when they were targeted, and Anton was killed during an enforced abduction,” she said. “The international community has treated his death with a shrug of the shoulders.”

Hammerl had been covering the Libyan war when the group he was with came under fire from Gaddafi’s soldiers in a remote desert location near Brega in April 2011.

The Gaddafi regime initially told the family that Hammerl had been captured by its forces, but they found out nearly two months later that he had been shot dead and his body abandoned in the desert.

Last month, warring sides in Libya reached a power-sharing deal that its backers hope will bring peace to the fractured country.

Hammerl’s wife Penny Sukhraj-Hammerl, who had just given birth to the couple’s second child when he was killed, expressed hope that the new government in Libya will take action to help find her husband’s body and explain his death.

“It’s been … a very hard 10 years for the family, but it’s our hope after all these years there might be a different flavor in the air, a different caliber of leadership that may consider things in a different way,” she said. “So we’re hopeful.”

Topics: Anton Hammerl Libya Muammar Gaddafi Brega James Foley Penny Sukhraj-Hammerl

Related

Foley’s mother flays US govt
World
Foley’s mother flays US govt
South Africa’s Zuma denies he has $30m of Qaddafi’s cash
World
South Africa’s Zuma denies he has $30m of Qaddafi’s cash

The future of Arabic content is paid, says Majarra executive chairman

Abdulsalam Haykal, executive chairman of Majarra, explains why paid content is the right business model for Arabic digital content. (Supplied)
Abdulsalam Haykal, executive chairman of Majarra, explains why paid content is the right business model for Arabic digital content. (Supplied)
Updated 01 April 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

The future of Arabic content is paid, says Majarra executive chairman

Abdulsalam Haykal, executive chairman of Majarra, explains why paid content is the right business model for Arabic digital content. (Supplied)
  • Abdulsalam Haykal, executive chairman of Majarra, explains why paid content is the right business model for Arabic digital content
Updated 01 April 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: It is no surprise that English is the language of the internet, with 60 percent of the top 10 million websites using it.

Arabic, on the other hand, ranks 12th, with only 1.1 percent of the top 10 million websites using the language despite the fact that it is spoken by 3.5 percent of the world’s population.

In comparison, Russian ranks second, with 8.5 percent of the top 10 million websites using the language, even though the world’s Russian-speaking population (3.3 percent) is almost the same as the Arabic-speaking population.

That is the problem Majarra, formerly Haykal Media, is looking to solve.

“We realized that the content gap in the region is not only too big to ignore but also something that people have not been able to solve effectively,” Abdulsalam Haykal, executive chairman of Majarra, told Arab News.

He is often asked if Arabs actually read, and his answer is: “Do they have the content they want to read placed in front of them and distributed to them in a way that is easily accessible?”

In his experience, not only do Arabs read, but they are also willing to pay for quality content.

Good-quality Arabic content on the internet is limited. The existing content mainly consists of entertainment, religion and news, which means that users are forced to turn to English-language content for other topics, said Haykal.

“The Arabic web resembles corner shops. There’s no problem with corner shops; they fulfill a need for the neighborhood they’re in. However, they do not have enough room to innovate or returns to reinvest,” he added.

“There is no ambition to serve more than the basic needs.”

By this definition, the Arabic online content industry does not think of itself as an industry. Haykal said: “Any industry that is dominated by corner shops is not an industry. An industry needs major players. And this is something that has been lacking in the Arabic content space so far.”

At any given time, people are using the internet either through a messaging app, social media channel or search engine.

And while English is more commonly spoke in countries like the UAE, Arabic continues to be the primary language in most countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. For instance, eight out of the top 10 trending Google queries for 2020 in Saudi Arabia were in Arabic.

Furthermore, Haykal added, 85 percent of internet users in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, 50 percent in the UAE and 70 percent across the MENA region use Google Search in Arabic.

He asserted that contrary to common perception, not everyone in the region speaks English. “Everyone can probably transact in English, but a different level of the language is needed to consume knowledge, understand content and share it.”

The goal is to “give high-quality instructive and analytical content that is highly reliable in the region’s language, and that is Arabic.”

The rebrand of Haykal Media to Majarra includes a single subscription sign-on for the company’s publications, which include Harvard Business Review, MIT Technology Review, Stanford Social Innovation Review and Popular Science.

Most online publishers today publish content to increase site views and time spent so that they can attract advertisers.

This model assumes that there is some advertising money, said Haykal, but since the advent of social media, “Big Tech has taken most of the advertising money here, and everyone can feel that impact in the industry.

“Publishers are still trying to publish online content based on the business model of advertising, but there’s no real advertising money, and they’re competing on a very small pie. And when the stakes are low, people become vicious.”

This, in turn, creates a loop whereby publishers steal content and repackage it to improve their ranking on Google and grab a higher share of advertising revenue. “It feeds a spiral of lower-quality content, and so you’ll find that a lot of the Arabic web is basically pirated or recycled content.”

What then is the ideal business model?

“The solution for us is a combination of creating content at scale — the most reliable content in partnership with the most reliable publishers anywhere in the world — and then becoming a hub for the best quality content in our region and attracting the best creators here as well,” said Haykal.

Majarra also plans to publish original content at a very high standard.

The second component to making this model successful is user engagement. “It’s often said that content is king, but distribution is the emperor,” Haykal said.

“It is important to put content in front of people based on what they’re looking for and make it easy to access, consume and share, but we need to be able to understand their needs and bring them the content they want through the channels they use.”

Once a company offers excellent content, distribution, convenience and a seamless experience, it can put a price on the value it is offering.

“This is the model that we are proposing: a subscription-based ecosystem for Arabic content.”

The vision to “build a sustainable, defensible and growing membership-based platform through Majarra” is not only transformative for the industry, said Haykal. “It could actually create an industry.”

Topics: majarra Abdulsalam Haykal

Related

The #SaferArabicInternet campaign will look to turn the tide on the growing number of online fake news and conspiracy theory outlets in the region. (AFP/File Photo)
Media
Google urging Arab web users to stay safe online
Google launches Arabic online safety course for teachers
Corporate News
Google launches Arabic online safety course for teachers

Latest updates

Pro-Kremlin media scramble to dismiss Navalny health complaints
Pro-Kremlin media scramble to dismiss Navalny health complaints
Syria Kurds say 125 Daesh militants captured in displacement camp sweep
Syria Kurds say 125 Daesh militants captured in displacement camp sweep
Egypt considers widening Suez Canal after Ever Given accident
Egypt considers widening Suez Canal after Ever Given accident
Lebanon must ration subsidies before reserves run out — finance minister
Lebanon must ration subsidies before reserves run out — finance minister
HSBC said to be working on possible IPO of Saudi Arabian Logistics
HSBC said to be working on possible IPO of Saudi Arabian Logistics

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.