Saudi authorities seize massive amphetamine haul

RIYADH: Saudi authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 9.5 million amphetamine pills into the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
Capt. Mohammed bin Khaled Al-Najidi, a spokesperson for the General Directorate for Narcotics Control, said security officials monitoring criminal networks discovered 9,504,000 pills hidden in a shipment of wooden planks.
As a result of the investigation, four Saudis and two Syrian citizens were arrested, he added.
Al-Najidi said that preliminary legal measures were taken against the group and that they have been referred to the Public Prosecution.
He urged anyone with information on drug activity to call 995.
