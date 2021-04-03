You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces six more COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia announces six more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces six more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announced six deaths from COVID-19 and 684 new infections on Saturday. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m3vxg

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces six more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces six more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 379,312
  • A total of 6,690 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced six deaths from COVID-19 and 684 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 320 were recorded in Riyadh, 131 in Makkah, 98 in the the Eastern Province, 26 in Madinah, 18 in Hail, 18 in Asir, 15 in Jazan, 12 in Tabuk, nine in the Northern Borders region, nine in Najran and eight in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 379,312 after 439 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,690 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi authorities monitor multiple Umrah permit violations
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities monitor multiple Umrah permit violations
11 mosques closed after COVID-19 outbreaks in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
11 mosques closed after COVID-19 outbreaks in Saudi Arabia

Pretty in pink: Saudi Arabia’s summer capital is adorned with millions of spring roses

Pretty in pink: Saudi Arabia’s summer capital is adorned with millions of spring roses
Al-Kamal factory was established in 1831 and is the oldest in the Kingdom. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 03 April 2021
Nada Hameed

Pretty in pink: Saudi Arabia’s summer capital is adorned with millions of spring roses

Pretty in pink: Saudi Arabia’s summer capital is adorned with millions of spring roses
  • For the next two months, farmers in Taif head out to gardens and orchards to harvest the roses in full bloom
Updated 03 April 2021
Nada Hameed

TAIF: Throughout the year, rose gardens and farms in Taif are kept well cultivated, waiting for the spring to arrive and welcome visitors with a charming bloom.

In Saudi Arabia, there are two traditional types of pink roses that are widely adored and sold for various purposes, both significant in their smell, cultivation standards, and price. The light blush pink of the Madinah rose is available all through the year, and it grows in cool to warm weather, while the Taif rose, also known as the Jory or Damascus rose, is a seasonal type that grows only during the spring months for 45 to 60 days in cold to cool weather.
Away from the hot desert weather, the city of mountains, located 1,800 meters above sea level, is known for its mild climate, with cool rainy weather in winter and spring, making it an ideal atmosphere for roses to grow.
For the next two months, farmers across the city head out to gardens and orchards to harvest the roses in full bloom and place them in sacks moistened with water to keep them fresh. Thousands of farms, gardens and orchards are spread across the mountains of the city and distributed around its terraces.
To understand more about the significance of the Taif rose, Arab News visited one of the most famous rose factories in the city.

FASTFACTS

• In Saudi Arabia, there are two traditional types of pink roses that are widely adored and sold for various purposes, both significant in their smell, cultivation standards, and price.

• The Madinah rose is known for its large light pink tone petals and can be grown all year, in cool to warm weather.

• The Taif rose, also known as Jory or Damascus rose, is a seasonal rose that grows in spring for 45 to 60 days only, and grows in cooler weather. It has a darker tone and a stronger scent, with smaller, heavier petals.

Al-Kamal factory was established in 1831 and is the oldest in the Kingdom. Located in Al-Hada, a neighborhood of the city known for its fascinating natural surroundings, we were met by Khalid Al-Kamal, a seventh generation member of the company, whose love for the pink beauty spans generations.
He told Arab News: “It is an inherited career from father to son — from one generation to another — and I am very proud to tell you that I am the seventh generation to inherit this legacy. Working in the field of farming roses requires a lot of delicacy, as the quality of the roses is affected by the soil and weather as well as the method of cultivation. I learned from my forefathers, and now my three sons manage the factory along with a number of workers, some of whom are Saudis.”
Evolution of the rose
It takes each pink rose 10 days to fully bloom; farmers then crop the harvest and pick roses manually in the early morning before sunrise.
“We have 900 rose farms around Taif city, each approximately 5,000 meters wide, producing around 30 million roses during the season,” Al-Kamal said.
When cropping, weighing and processing, Al-Kamal personally supervises the harvest, explaining that “the main stages of counting and weighing the harvest need to be carefully done to assure the process is going as it should be. During the peak of the season we harvest 1.2 million roses a day,” he said.
The factory has three main product lines made from Taif roses, including intense rose water used for medical and cosmetic purposes made from 35,000 roses, regular rose water used in food and beverages, made from 20,000 roses, and refined rose water that produces rose oil as a deluxe perfume, made from 45,000 roses.
The three are developed for a variety of other formulas to produce over 70 products made from pink rose extracts.

Past and present
Inside the factory, five brass pots stand next to one another in a small room dating from when the factory first started. “My ancestors used to rely on this room as a rudimentary factory; the pots used to slowly cook under wooden ovens for days. However, after several generations, the factory expanded to take an extra 120 pots with gas ovens. All the old wooden ovens were kept as a reminder.”
To prepare the products, sacks of thousands of roses are poured into the large 90-liter copper pots, that are later sealed tight for a 9-12 hour distillation process, after which fragrant oil extract can be found floating on the intense rose water surface.
It takes 45,000 roses to make this precious extract, poured into 12ml vials. The scent has citrus and flowery notes, and the price of a vial starts at $400-450 depending on the season.
Each season varies in terms of production, but 2020 was a hard year for the factory, according to Al-Kamal. “We could not make use of the harvest properly last year, but we have high hopes that things would go back to normal this year with the Taif Rose Festival Program ready,” he said.
Despite its setbacks, the factory has a rich pedigree, with a history of dealing with the Kingdom’s elites, from religious institutions to members the royal family such as Prince Turki Al-Faisal and Prince Khalid Al-Faisal.
“My grandfather used to receive letters from King Saud (asking him) to collect fragrances from our factory to send to Makkah,” said Al-Kamal. “We also receive requests from the General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque to deliver 90 liters of intense rose water, called ‘Al-Aroos’ (the bride), and 50 large perfume vials, to wash the Kaaba with every year.”

Topics: Taif flowers

Related

World’s largest rose carpet ready for Taif festival
Taif festival showcases vintage cars
Saudi Arabia
Taif festival showcases vintage cars

Saudi authorities monitor multiple Umrah permit violations

Saudi authorities monitor multiple Umrah permit violations
Mashat called on all pilgrims and worshipers to obtain the proper permit from the ministry’s app and avoid unofficial bodies that issue fake permits. (SPA)
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi authorities monitor multiple Umrah permit violations

Saudi authorities monitor multiple Umrah permit violations
  • Saudi Arabia reports 728 new coronavirus cases, 404 recoveries, 8 deaths
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Multiple cases of violations were monitored by pilgrims and worshipers flocking to the reception centers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah without permits or with illegal permits, Saudi Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdel Fattah bin Suleiman Mashat said.

Immediate coordination was made with the relevant authorities, while informing the violators about their illegal permits.
Permits are obtained through the Eatmarna app, where worshippers are given specific timings to be in the mosque as a measure to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and preserve the safety of pilgrims.
Mashat called on all pilgrims and worshipers to obtain the proper permit from the ministry’s app and avoid unofficial bodies that issue fake permits.
He also stressed the need for pilgrims and worshipers who hold permits to use the transport facilities arranged by the ministry.
Saudi Arabia reported eight more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday. The death toll now stands at 6,684.
The Ministry of Health reported 728 new cases, meaning that 391,325 people have now contracted the disease. There are 5,768 active cases, 735 of them are in critical condition.

FASTFACTS

391,325 Total cases

378,873 Recoveries

6,684 Deaths

According to the ministry, 338 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, 114 in the Eastern Province, 108 in Makkah, and 44 in Madinah.
In addition, 404 patients had recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 378,873 recoveries.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 15,245,394 PCR tests, with 61,083 carried out in the past 24 hours.
In a message posted on Twitter, Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah issued a reminder of the importance of following precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.
“Every commitment to or laxity in precautions will be reflected in the number of daily cases,” he said. “We can still make up for it. Start with yourself first, and then those around you, by adhering to the precautions: wearing masks, social distancing, washing and sterilizing hands and avoiding gatherings.”

Saudi health clinics set up by the ministry as testing hubs or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people around the Kingdom since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Among those testing hubs are Taakad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while the Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell and breathing difficulties.

Appointments to either services can also be made through the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

Saudis and expats in the Kingdom continue to receive coronavirus vaccinations, with 4,667,228 people having been inoculated so far.

Topics: Umrah Makkah Madinah

Related

Saudi Arabia introduces incentives to help Hajj, Umrah businesses
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia introduces incentives to help Hajj, Umrah businesses

20 artists to take part in sculpture symposium in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah

20 artists to take part in sculpture symposium in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah
Professional sculptors wishing to take part in the symposium. (SPA)
Updated 03 April 2021
SPA

20 artists to take part in sculpture symposium in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah

20 artists to take part in sculpture symposium in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah
  • The Tuwaiq International Sculpture Symposium is the second initiative of Riyadh Art, which previously launched the Noor Riyadh initiative
Updated 03 April 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: The Tuwaiq International Sculpture Symposium, launched by Riyadh Art, will run for 22 days, from Nov. 10 to Dec. 6, with the participation of 20 professional sculptors from inside and outside the Kingdom, in Jax district, Diriyah.
Held under the theme “The Poetics of Space,” this year’s symposium seeks to find a motivating platform for sculptors to explore the bonds between matter, emptiness, light and shadow, inspired by the surrounding environment.
The symposium will show various sculptures in an environment open to the public. The artworks will be exhibited from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, before being moved to various outdoor locations across the city.
It will also include 12 panel discussions that will bring together renowned artists and sculptors to share their experiences with visitors, and introduce them to different sculpture trends and schools.

HIGHLIGHT

Held under the theme ‘The Poetics of Space,’ this year’s symposium seeks to find a motivating platform for sculptors to explore the bonds between matter, emptiness, light and shadow, inspired by the surrounding environment.

Other events and educational programs will also be offered to university and school students to learn more about sculpting materials, tools and techniques.
Professional sculptors wishing to take part in the symposium can submit their applications on https://riyadhart.sa/en/events/tuwaiq-international/ by May 7.
Applicants must have a minimum of 5 years of experience and had their work displayed at exhibitions and galleries.
An independent panel of experts will review the applications, under the supervision of Riyadh Art, and will choose the final list of artists to participate in the symposium, after the evaluation of the symposium’s curator, Ali Jabbar.
The Tuwaiq International Sculpture Symposium is the second initiative of Riyadh Art, which previously launched the Noor Riyadh initiative.
The initiative aims to improve the quality of life in Riyadh, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: Ad Diriyah Tuwaiq International Sculpture Symposium

Related

Appointed in 2018 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Jerry Inzerillo is about to oversee his third Formula E event in Riyadh. (Supplied/File Photos)
Sport
Diriyah circuit on track to create history under lights
The streets of Riyadh to light-up again for race two of the Diriyah E-Prix
Sport
The streets of Riyadh to light-up again for race two of the Diriyah E-Prix

KSrelief delivers gift of dates to Bulgaria

KSrelief delivers gift of dates to Bulgaria
Updated 03 April 2021
SPA

KSrelief delivers gift of dates to Bulgaria

KSrelief delivers gift of dates to Bulgaria
Updated 03 April 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) delivered 50 tons of dates to Bulgaria as a gift from Saudi Arabia.

Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Kalin Anastasov received the gift, which was delivered by Saudi Ambassador to Bulgaria Misfer bin Abdulrahman Al-Ghasib.

This gift comes within the relief and humanitarian projects being provided by the government of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to a number of friendly countries around the world.

 

 

Topics: Bulgaria King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

Saudi Arabia launches sustainable waste project in Guinea
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches sustainable waste project in Guinea
KSrelief inspects empowerment project in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief inspects empowerment project in Yemen

Who’s Who: Sarah Al-Suhaimi, first woman member of Saudia's Board of Directors

Who’s Who: Sarah Al-Suhaimi, first woman member of Saudia's Board of Directors
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Sarah Al-Suhaimi, first woman member of Saudia's Board of Directors

Who’s Who: Sarah Al-Suhaimi, first woman member of Saudia's Board of Directors
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

Sarah Al-Suhaimi has been appointed to the board of directors at Saudia airline as a representative of the private sector, following approval from the Kingdom’s Council of Ministers.

Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, the Saudi minister of transport, congratulated Al-Suhaimi as she became the first woman to hold such a position since the company’s inception 75 years ago.

“I wish her success and for our company continued progress and prosperity,” Al-Jasser wrote on Twitter.

Al-Suhaimi is also the chairwoman for the board of directors at the Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange (Tadawul), the largest stock market in the Middle East. In 2017, she became the first Saudi woman to hold that position.

Three years before Tadawul, Al-Suhaimi was the CEO and a board director at the National Commercial Bank, also known as Al-Ahli Bank.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from King Saud University in Riyadh with the highest honors and completed the general management program at Harvard Business School in 2015.

Al-Suhaimi served as the vice chairperson of the advisory committee to the board of the Capital Market Authority between 2013 and 2015.

She worked as the chief investment officer at Jadwa Investment, where she led the asset management and wealth management business lines and was also a member of its management committee between 2007 and 2014.

Al-Suhaimi started her career within asset management at Samba Capital. She is a trustee of the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation and a We-Fi Leadership Champion.

Topics: Who's Who Saudia Sarah Al-Suhaimi

Related

Who’s Who: Dr. Adnan Al-Mazrooa, consultative council chair of the Second Health Cluster in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Adnan Al-Mazrooa, consultative council chair of the Second Health Cluster in Jeddah
Who’s Who: Sheila Al-Rowaily, CEO of Wisayah Global Investment Management Company
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Sheila Al-Rowaily, CEO of Wisayah Global Investment Management Company

Latest updates

K-Pop stars, Emirati opera singer to perform at virtual concert
K-pop group Mamamoo. File/AFP
Saudi Arabia announces six more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces six more COVID-19 deaths
Majestic Cairo parade as Egyptian mummies move museum
Majestic Cairo parade as Egyptian mummies move museum
Philippines’ Duterte extends coronavirus curbs in capital, nearby provinces
Philippines’ Duterte extends coronavirus curbs in capital, nearby provinces
3 dead, 4 injured in overnight shooting in North Carolina 
3 dead, 4 injured in overnight shooting in North Carolina 

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.