Lewis Hamilton's X44 team claim top qualifying spot on day one of Extreme E's Desert X Prix in AlUla

X44, the team founded by Lewis Hamilton, came out on top in Extreme E's first ever qualifying day. (Supplied/Extreme E)
X44, the team founded by Lewis Hamilton, came out on top in Extreme E's first ever qualifying day. (Supplied/Extreme E)
The pioneering electric SUV off-road racing series has ventured into the heart of the Saudi Arabian desert for its inaugural X Prix. (Supplied/Extreme E)
The pioneering electric SUV off-road racing series has ventured into the heart of the Saudi Arabian desert for its inaugural X Prix. (Supplied/Extreme E)
The pioneering electric SUV off-road racing series has ventured into the heart of the Saudi Arabian desert for its inaugural X Prix. (Supplied/Extreme E)
The pioneering electric SUV off-road racing series has ventured into the heart of the Saudi Arabian desert for its inaugural X Prix. (Supplied/Extreme E)
Updated 14 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team claim top qualifying spot on day one of Extreme E’s Desert X Prix in AlUla

X44, the team founded by Lewis Hamilton, came out on top in Extreme E's first ever qualifying day. (Supplied/Extreme E)
  Sebastein Loeb and Cristina Gutiérrez edged ACCIONA Sainz XE Team and Roseberg X Racing, with all three progressing to Sunday's semi-finals
Updated 14 sec ago
Ali Khaled

ALULA: Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team ended day one of Extreme E’s Desert X Prix weekend at AlUla by finishing top of the qualifying standings and securing a place in Sunday’s semi-finals.

Sebastein Loeb and Cristina Gutiérrez recorded the best aggregate time over Saturday’s two qualifying rounds to edge ACCIONA Sainz XE Team and Roseberg X Racing, the two other teams to progress to the last four.




Sébastien Loeb and Cristina Gutiérrez of X44 were the team to catch at day one of the Desert x Prix. (Supplied/Extreme E)

“We’re very happy to have finished qualifying in first place. Today went really well and the whole X44 team did a great job with the car in difficult conditions,” Loeb said. “We were the first drivers to get out onto the track so it was hard to know what to expect in the first qualifying round, but obviously our strategy paid off and we achieved the time we needed to. Tomorrow is a new day and the standard of the other teams will be really high, so we’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing and pushing to win.”

The current Formula 1 champions’s team ended the day with a 44-second lead over their Spanish rivals at the top of standings, but only after a closely fought battle against the team founded by Nico Rosberg, a former team-mate of Hamilton at Mercedes and an ex-F1 champion himself.

Roseberg X Racing’s three-time FIA World Rallycross Champion Johan Kristoffersson and former Australian Rally Champion Molly Taylor combined to set the pace in the first qualifying session, with the former showcasing his effortlessly smooth style and the latter demonstrating her famed car control as she artfully held on to a wild bucking bronco moment along the way.

The Swedish-Australian pairing followed that up by posting the fastest time in qualifying two as well — beating X44 by just under five seconds — but a 60-second penalty for exceeding the 30km/h speed limit in the driver switch zone cost them top spot and elevated Loeb and Gutiérrez to the head of the overnight order. Laia Sanz and Carlos Zainz moved up to second.

“It’s been a strong start to the weekend for RXR, and I’m happy with our performance,” Taylor said. “The course is changing a lot during the sessions because of the ruts and new tyre tracks that are appearing, so every lap feels different to the last and is a new challenge. We had some wild moments in qualifying one, but we managed to keep it pinned to go fastest and had a strong run in qualifying two to make it through to the semi-finals tomorrow.”

Andretti United, Hispano Suiza Xite Energy Team, and Jenson Button’s JBXE finished in fourth, fifth, and sixth positions to qualify for The Crazy Race, which will determine the last team to join the top three in the semi-finals.

Veloce Racing, who did not complete the qualifying round, SEGI TV Chip Ganassi, and ABU CUPRA will face off in the consolation Shootout race but will progress no further in the competition.




Laia Sanz and Carlos Sainz of ACCIONA Sainz XE Team finished second in the qualifying round. (Supplied/Extreme E)

“I think the first day of Extreme E has been absolutely fantastic,” Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E, said. “I have been blown away by the action and the images — there was just so much to look at. It was even better than we expected, and the feedback on social media has been amazing — and this was only qualifying. I really think we are onto something huge here.”

Extreme E’s five destinations were specifically chosen to highlight a different environmental issue, beginning with Saudi Arabia and desertification. Further races will follow in Senegal (rising sea levels), Greenland (melting ice caps), the Amazon in Brazil (deforestation), and Patagonia, Argentina (glacial recession).

In ideal weather conditions, the debut Extreme E event kicked off with the female and male drivers from all the teams doing one lap each in the morning. After a break in the action, which saw some unforeseen delays, they returned for the second round in the afternoon.

The new electric SUV off-road racing series has ventured into the heart of the Saudi Arabian desert for its inaugural X Prix, and the challenging, high-speed 8.8km track layout was designed to wind its way spectacularly between canyons, through ravines and across deep sand dunes.

Punctuated by 33 waypoints, the rock-strewn course was bumpy, with steep climbs offset by “The Drop”, a 100m, 45-degree descent likened by some competitors to tackling a black ski run.

Friday’s shakedown had already seen some drama when SEGI TV Chip Ganassi’s Kyle LeDuc hit a rock and flipped his SUV, causing extensive damage to the car’s body.

Thanks to some diligent work by the team, the car was fixed by the next morning but it meant that the two drivers had missed out on some valuable time on the track. Their relatively poor first qualifying round, which saw them finish in sixth position, was compounded by steering-wheel issues for Sara Price in round two, meaning she and LeDuc will be restricted to the “Shoot Out” race tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a promising run for Button and Åhlin-Kottulinsky in qualifying two was then undone by penalties totalling just under three minutes for a switch zone infraction and speeding, although the 2009 F1 World Champion’s team was dealt a get-out-of-jail-free card by even greater problems for three of their adversaries.

Combined Qualifying Results:

- X44 (Sébastien Loeb / Cristina Gutiérrez) 21m55.998s

- ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team (Carlos Sainz / Laia Sanz) +41.097s

- Rosberg X Racing (Johan Kristoffersson / Molly Taylor) +50.825s

- Andretti United (Timmy Hansen / Catie Munnings) +1m08.536s

- Hispano Suiza XITE Energy Team (Oliver Bennett / Christine Giampaoli Zonca) +3m14.734s

- JBXE (Jenson Button / Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky) +4m54.880s

- Segi TV Chip Ganassi Racing (Kyle LeDuc / Sara Price) +2 laps

- ABT Cupra XE (Mattias Ekström / Claudia Hürtgen) +3 laps

- Veloce Racing (Stéphane Sarrazin / Jamie Chadwick) +4 laps

MMA fighter has finger severed in match; doctors reattach it

MMA fighter has finger severed in match; doctors reattach it
Updated 03 April 2021
AP

MMA fighter has finger severed in match; doctors reattach it

MMA fighter has finger severed in match; doctors reattach it
  Khetag Pliev claims his opponent, who was declared winner by TKO, llegally grabbed his gloves during the bout
Updated 03 April 2021
AP

PHILADELPHIA: A mixed martial arts fighter had his finger severed during a match in Philadelphia, but doctors were eventually able to reattach it.
Khetag Pliev was injured Thursday night during the second round of his fight, which was stopped when the referee noticed Pliev was missing his left ring finger.
“In the second round, he (opponent Devin Goodale) caught my glove with one hand and held it,” Pliev told ESPN.  “I felt my finger snapped. He kept pulling my glove and my finger snapped. We kept fighting. When the second round was finished, I see my (bone) was out in the open. I wanted to keep fighting, because I felt like I had this guy. But the doctor saw that and stopped the fight. ”
Event promoter Rob Haydak told ESPN that officials began searching inside the cage where the match was held, and an announcement was made to the crowd, asking them to look for it also.
After several minutes, the finger was ultimately discovered inside Pliev’s glove, Haydak said.
“It was crazy,” Haydak told ESPN. “He didn’t even flinch. He was getting ready to do the (official) decision and I was like, ‘Uh, guys, get him out of the cage and go put his finger back on.’”
Pliev was taken to a hospital where the finger was reattached. He said the doctor told him he tore 50% of the tendon on the finger, and he may need another procedure.
His opponent, Goodale, was ruled the winner by TKO. Pliev, though, said he will appeal the decision to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission, claiming Goodale illegally grabbed his gloves during the bout.
Pliev, 37, is a native of Russia who competed in the 2012 Olympics as a wrestler for Canada.

Drivers all set for Extreme E launch after day on AlUla's desert tracks

Nine teams and 18 drivers will take part in the Desert X Prix across the AlUla desert on Saturday and Sunday. (Supplied/Extreme E)
Nine teams and 18 drivers will take part in the Desert X Prix across the AlUla desert on Saturday and Sunday. (Supplied/Extreme E)
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

Drivers all set for Extreme E launch after day on AlUla’s desert tracks

Nine teams and 18 drivers will take part in the Desert X Prix across the AlUla desert on Saturday and Sunday. (Supplied/Extreme E)
  Saturday will see qualifying rounds of the first ever electric SUV series, with Desert X Prix final taking place on Sunday
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

ALULA: With shakedowns complete, the scene is set for the launch of inaugural Extreme E event in Saudi Arabia this weekend with the Desert X Prix across the desrert terrain of AlUla.

Saturday will see the first ever races of the electric SUV series with the qualifying rounds, while Sunday will see the two semi-finals and final.

“This is a very special day. Extreme E was such an out-of-the-box idea that many people didn’t think it would ever happen, even I didn’t know if we would get to this day,” Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Extreme E, said. “In these Covid times, it would have been impossible to organise this event without the incredible support of our hosts and our teams, and I must thank Saudi Arabia for welcoming us. We are getting ready for something amazing this weekend.”

“I call Extreme E the biggest experiment ever seen in motorsport, and this weekend is like a test and race all at the same time,” he added. “We have an amazing line-up. If you add up all the world championships on the grid amongst drivers and team owners, there are more than 40 in total. Then we have the gender equality aspect and the major innovation of the Command Centre, which sees us putting all of these rivals together in the same room. It’s incredible, and these electric SUVs are going to put on a great show. We’re ready to race.”

Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Automobile & Motor Federation revealed what it meant to him and the Kingdom to host the first Extreme E event.

“We have a big population that likes motorsport and entertainment, and have been working with Alejandro since 2017 on Formula E, which marked our first major international motorsport event,” he said. “We are very honored to be working with Alejandro and his team again on such an ambitious new project. We are from the desert and have the best place for rallies, so to combine electric technology with rallying means Extreme E really fits well with our plans for sustainability and the future in Saudi Arabia.”

All 18 competitors, from the nine teams, had the opportunity to sample the 18km course – centred around three canyons in the vast desert surrounding AlUla – behind the wheel of the ODYSSEY 21, giving them their first taste of what the weekend will have in store.

“It’s exciting to be here, with so many great teams and drivers from around the world,” said former Formula 1 champion Jenson Button, now driving for JBXE, during a virtual press conference. “It’s very special to be a part of this. It’s been great to share the dirt with those guys, although my world championship obviously came on asphalt, so it’s been a bit of a shock. I’ve done a bit of off-roading before in a rally car, but nothing like this in the sand and the ODYSSEY 21 is a very different vehicle. I’ve never previously driven four wheel-drive. It’s certainly extreme. You’re playing with the steering wheel the whole time and the course is insane.”

Some of the drivers were taken aback by the scenery which they were experiencing for the first time.

“It’s incredible to be contesting the first-ever Extreme E event in such an extraordinary setting,” Stéphane Sarrazin, driver for Veloce Racing, said.

“This is a great opportunity to be part of something shaping the future, because there’s no question for me that electric is the future for motorsport. All the drivers here have amazing experience, they’re all top drivers,” he added.

“Maybe I have a small advantage on the electric side from Formula E, so I need to ensure I make the most of that. My team-mate Jamie (Chadwick) is really fast and we spent some time together at my rally school in France where she improved a lot on the gravel. Her background is obviously in circuit racing, but she’s very open-minded and keen to learn and we have a very good relationship.”

Timmy Hansen, of Andretti United, called the experience a huge adventure and that, with the sustainability angle, all the drivers were taking part in something bigger than themselves.

“My team-mate Catie (Munnings) has been really good to work with,” said Hansen. “She’s still young and is taking a massive step up now to four wheel-drive, but she has a lot of talent and a great attitude. I’m also proud and very lucky to be representing two such massive motorsport names as Andretti and United. It’s an incredible team, and I will do everything I can not to let them down. We’ve all tried to prepare as well as we can and this is where it counts, which is very exciting. Okay, I haven’t participated in 15 Dakars or whatever it is like (Carlos) Sainz, but I will certainly do my best.”

Laia Sanz, ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team driver, revealed that she has had a mixture of emotions ever since Carlos Sainz, a man she hugely admires and calls a great teacher, asked her to join his team.

“It won’t be easy up against all these champions and the other drivers all have much more experience than me on four wheels, which adds a bit of pressure,” she said. “Coming from bikes, I have very little prior experience behind a steering wheel and no experience of electric technology, but I’ve been testing with Carlos which helped me to feel a bit more confident. I do feel a little bit at home here from my Dakar experience on the sand, but I have two more wheels to get to grips with so I definitely need time. This is a huge learning curve for me, and I have to adapt very quickly.”

Former Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg,  founder and CEO of the Rosberg X Racing, said: “Since my F1 career ended, I’ve been focussed on sustainability and when Alejandro Agag called me and told me about Extreme E, for me it was the perfect match. To combine my passion for racing and sustainability in the same project is awesome. We’ve been out this week helping turtles and removing plastic from the beach, and of course that’s not big impact on its own but what we want to do is raise awareness of the problems the world is facing and show that we care.

The action gets underway tomorrow on Saturday morning (9 a.m. KSA) with four qualifying time trial sessions and continues on Sunday (April 4) with the semi-finals and final.

Prosecutors seek 18-month sentence for doctor over death of Astori

Prosecutors seek 18-month sentence for doctor over death of Astori
Updated 02 April 2021
AFP

Prosecutors seek 18-month sentence for doctor over death of Astori

Prosecutors seek 18-month sentence for doctor over death of Astori
  Astori died aged just 31 in 2018 following a cardiac arrest in his hotel room ahead of a match against Udinese
  Doctor in question had cleared Astori to play football in July the previous year, seven months before his death
Updated 02 April 2021
AFP

ROME — Prosecutors on Friday requested a doctor receive an 18-month jail term for manslaughter following the death of former Fiorentina and Italy defender Davide Astori.
Astori died aged just 31 in March 2018 following a cardiac arrest in his hotel room ahead of a match against Udinese.
The doctor in question had cleared Astori to play football in July the previous year, seven months before his death.
The prosecution claimed the doctor, then medical director of the sports medicine department at Careggi University Hospital in Florence, should have conducted more in-depth exams based on the findings of a cardiac stress test.
The doctor has “acted in the correct manner,” said his lawyer, Sigfrido Fenyes.
A verdict is expected on May 3, the ANSA and AGI news agencies reported.
According to the autopsy report, Astori died as a result of tachyarrhythmia, an irregular rapid acceleration of the heartbeat.
A second doctor had initially been under investigation before those charges were dropped.
Astori’s funeral was attended by vast crowds of fans and dozens of top footballers who came to pay respect to a player who captained his club and earned 14 caps for Italy.

India legend Sachin Tendulkar in hospital after contracting coronavirus

Sachin Tendulkar entered hospital on April 2, 2021 as a precautionary measure after testing positive for COVID-19 coronavirus. (AFP/File Photo)
Sachin Tendulkar entered hospital on April 2, 2021 as a precautionary measure after testing positive for COVID-19 coronavirus. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 02 April 2021
AFP

India legend Sachin Tendulkar in hospital after contracting coronavirus

Sachin Tendulkar entered hospital on April 2, 2021 as a precautionary measure after testing positive for COVID-19 coronavirus. (AFP/File Photo)
  Tendulkar went to a Mumbai hospital on the 10th anniversary of India's World Cup triumph which he led
Updated 02 April 2021
AFP

MUMBAI: The cricket world united to send support to Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar after he announced that he was hospitalized Friday as a precautionary measure to combat the coronavirus.
The 47-year-old “little master” of batting is one of the most high-profile cases of a new pandemic surge in the country of 1.3 billion people.
Tendulkar went to a Mumbai hospital on the 10th anniversary of India’s World Cup triumph which he led.
“As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalized,” Tendulkar said on Twitter.
“I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone.”
The announcement took Tendulkar’s former cricket friends and foes by surprise.
“Wish you a speedy recovery,” the International Cricket Council world body said in a Twitter message. Fans also inundated social media with messages, many referring to him as a cricket “God.”
Many Indian Premier League teams released messages. Champions the Mumbai Indians, where Tendulkar is an adviser, said they were “rooting” for the batting star.
Former Pakistan arch-rival Wasim Akram also sent special wishes.
“Even when you were 16, you battled world’s best bowlers with guts and aplomb... so I am sure you will hit Covid-19 for a six!” said Akram who bowled at Tendulkar in his debut series as a 16-year-old.
“Recover soon master! Would be great if you celebrate India’s World Cup 2011 anniversary with doctors and hospital staff... do send me a pic!“
Tendulkar had also highlighted that it was the anniversary of India’s win over Sri Lanka in the World Cup final in Mumbai, which he has described as his greatest triumph.
Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer ever in Test matches and one-day internationals. He retired in 2013 after playing in 200 Tests, in which he made 15,921 runs.
He scored another 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs and hit 100 centuries across both formats.
Just before announcing he had the coronavirus, Tendulkar had led an India Legends team to a win over Sri Lanka in a Twenty20 exhibition series.
Three other players who took part in the so-called Road Safety World Series, including brothers Yusuf and Irfan Pathan, have also tested positive for the virus.
Crowds were allowed into the stadium in Raipur for the matches.
India is battling a new wave of Covid-19 cases — daily infections rose to more than 81,000 on Friday with 469 deaths, the highest since October.
Tendulkar’s home state of Maharashtra, which includes Mumbai, accounted for more than 47,000 cases and authorities have said they cannot rule out a full lockdown as the health system risks collapsing under the strain.
Many cities have reported soaring cases over the past two weeks. Priyanka Gandhi, a key member of the Gandhi family that has dominated Indian politics in the seven decades since independence, said she was going into isolation because her husband had tested positive.

Much-travelled Alexander Merkel settling into Saudi lifestyle as Al-Faisaly chase first trophy

Much-travelled Alexander Merkel settling into Saudi lifestyle as Al-Faisaly chase first trophy
Updated 02 April 2021
John Duerden

Much-travelled Alexander Merkel settling into Saudi lifestyle as Al-Faisaly chase first trophy

Much-travelled Alexander Merkel settling into Saudi lifestyle as Al-Faisaly chase first trophy
  Former German youth international will play in club's first King's Cup final should Al-Faisaly beat Al-Nassr on Sunday
Updated 02 April 2021
John Duerden

RIYADH: Italy, England, Austria, and Germany are just a few of the countries that Alexander Merkel has experienced in his colorful footballing career.

Now, at the age of 29, the Kazakhstan-born former German youth international is on the brink of major success in Saudi Arabia.

It has been an up and down first season for Merkel at Al-Faisaly in the Saudi Pro League but there is a chance for glory this weekend. Should the Burgundy defeat Al-Nassr in the semi-final of the King’s Cup on Sunday then a first major trophy is within reach for the club and Kazakhstan full international.

The midfielder, who arrived in the city of Al-Majma’ah in the middle of last year, is looking forward to the king-sized challenge.

“It is the biggest game of the season so far and we know that we have a tough opponent, but we can win,” Merkel told Arab News.

“It would be a first trophy for the club, and it would be a huge thing. Everyone is looking forward to it, but we are not looking too far forward, however. The final would be great, but we have to get there first.”

But if Al-Faisaly do win the cup then the well-travelled 29-year-old, who has played for Milan, Genoa, Udinese, and Watford, among others will be in the 2022 AFC Champions League and playing against the region’s best teams.

“The AFC Champions League would be fantastic, and it would be a great extra bonus. Who knows what would happen?” he said.

Who indeed, especially on Sunday. Big-spending Al-Nassr with their nine league titles – to Al-Faisaly’s none – may be favorites but Merkel has found that football in the country is nothing if not unpredictable.

When the two last met in the league, the Riyadh giants needed a late goal to win a hard-fought contest 3-2. Since then, Merkel’s team have drawn with the top two sides, Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab, and defeated Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli. It is a little surprising then that the team are just three points above the relegation zone.

“Against tough opponents we play really well but against teams at our level we are struggling a bit. Al-Hilal is the one everyone respects the most. Then you have Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, Al-Shabab and Al-Ahli. But the other teams are not far behind. There is not a massive points gap and any team can beat any team,” he added.

“When we play big teams, they play open football and that suits us. Other teams defend more and that makes it difficult for us sometimes but often it is the small details that make a difference.

“I don’t want to think about relegation, but we play good football. I want to think positive, and we have the quality to stay up. If we win the next three games, we could be sixth.”

Whatever happens, Merkel, who arrived in Saudi Arabia from Dutch club Heracles Almelo, has enjoyed his time so far.

“They contacted me last May and at the time, the Netherlands league was already finished. I thought about it for a while as it was a big step to move to Asia for the first time. I decided with my family to try it and I am really happy and positive about the country. People in Europe don’t know about it. People are friendly and the quality of the league is really good. There are no regrets,” he said.

Having his family around makes a big difference. “In the beginning, it was a little hard with the weather as it was 45-50 degrees. After two or three months, it became easier. The lifestyle is different but if you accept it then it is really good.”

Merkel pointed out that his local team-mates were interested in his past career and he would like to see more of them try their luck in Europe, though he accepts it is easier said than done.

“The players ask about Europe and how players train there. One difference there is that we train in Europe in the morning while here we do so in the evening and that is new for us.

“It is more difficult for Saudis to go to Europe than it is for us to come from Europe to Saudi Arabia, the culture is easier. You have more time to adapt here. There is also prayer time and in Europe they don’t have that even for Muslim players. I never saw them having prayer time. In Europe you can train or play when it is prayer time,” he added.

In terms of quality, however, there would be no issues.

Merkel said: “I have seen in six or seven months a lot of young players who are exciting. They have a very good technique, and they are fast with good skills. The national team also plays good football and are always trying to make things happen.

“I enjoy it. I have a contract for one more year but in football you never know. I have really enjoyed my time here and want to stay next year and develop with the team.”

But first, a shot at glory on Sunday. “We can win, I know it for sure,” he added.

