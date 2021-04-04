You are here

  • Home
  • Madinah governor patronizes history award launch ceremony 

Madinah governor patronizes history award launch ceremony 

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman leading the launch ceremony for the Dr. Nizar Madani Award in Madinah on Saturday. (SPA)
Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman leading the launch ceremony for the Dr. Nizar Madani Award in Madinah on Saturday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9nnev

Updated 32 sec ago
SPA

Madinah governor patronizes history award launch ceremony 

Madinah governor patronizes history award launch ceremony 
Updated 32 sec ago
SPA

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Saturday patronized the launch ceremony for a history award.

Prince Faisal, who also heads the board of trustees at the Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah Research and Studies Center, said that the Dr. Nizar Madani Award was an extension of what King Salman had started when he met Madani at the end of his service and presented him with the King Abdul Aziz Medal. The king said at the time that a person should be thanked and honored during his lifetime.

The prince also said that Madani was a son of Madinah and had served his government and the country’s monarchs since the days of the late King Faisal until the era of King Salman.

He added that Madani deserved to be honored and to have his name associated with an award of this kind and in a rare specialty for which a distinguished number of researchers were competing.

Dr. Fahd bin Mubarak Al-Wahabi, director of the Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah Research and Studies Center, said that the award was concerned with scientific studies on the civilizational history of Madinah and aimed to encourage and motivate researchers in this field.

He added that the governor had given his directives to name the award after Madani in appreciation of his efforts in serving his religion and his country, and to highlight Madinah’s pride in its creative people.

Madani gave a speech in which he thanked Prince Faisal for patronizing the award ceremony, saying: “There is nothing greater than belonging to a country that is the home of divine revelation, the qibla of Muslims, and the home of civilizations, a country that prides itself on its wise leadership and boasts (of) its honorable and proud people, who practice wisdom through silence and decency when they speak. Whoever threatens this country regrets it, and whoever fights it is defeated. It is the country of glory and the home of firmness and resolve — the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

He added that the award should not be seen as a tribute to a particular person, but as an expression of the importance that the governor had attached to the history and civilization of the city, and his keenness to revive the Islamic heritage and preserve the historical identity represented in the historical sites and the heritage they carried.

“The governor’s initiative to establish this award reflects a new link in the chain of an interconnected and balanced system, which he has been keen to weave and follow in the past years in the service of Madinah and in implementation of the royal directives,” said Madani.

Topics: Madinah Dr. Nizar Madani Award

Related

Saudi aid agency provides medical services in Jordan, Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency provides medical services in Jordan, Yemen
Stricter measures are in public’s hands, say Saudi officials
Saudi Arabia
Stricter measures are in public’s hands, say Saudi officials

Stricter measures are in public’s hands, say Saudi officials

Stricter measures are in public’s hands, say Saudi officials
Saudi Arabia administered nearly 4.9 million vaccine doses at a rate of 117,839 daily doses. (SPA)
Updated 04 April 2021
Rawan Radwan

Stricter measures are in public’s hands, say Saudi officials

Stricter measures are in public’s hands, say Saudi officials
  • More than 15.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic, 53,777 of which conducted in the past 24 hours
Updated 04 April 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: With the sudden rise in confirmed in COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, Saudi Arabia’s Public Security Department reminded residents to remain vigilant as stricter measures rely on the public’s adherence.
In a video published on the department’s Twitter account with a hashtag “The decision is in your hands,” the simple and straightforward video showed Saudi Arabia’s empty streets and the jarring image of the empty courtyard around the Kaaba during last year’s lockdown.
On Saturday, 684 cases were confirmed, raising the total number of cases to 392,009.
Riyadh was the region with the most new cases at 320, Makkah had 131 cases and the Eastern Province 98 cases. Baha reported only 4 new cases.
The number of active cases passed the 6,000 mark, 761 of whom are in critical care units, a rise of 26 cases in the past 24 hours.
In addition, 439 new recoveries were reported, raising the total number of cases to 379,312. The Kingdom’s recovery rate is currently 96.7 percent.

INNUMBERS

392,009 Total cases

379,312 Recoveries

6,690 Deaths

Six new COVID-19 related fatalities were reported, raising the Kingdom’s death tally to 6,690.
On the vaccine front, Saudi Arabia administered nearly 4.9 million doses at a rate of 117,839 daily doses. Nearly 14 percent of the Kingdom’s population of 34.8 million have received their vaccinations.
More than 15.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic, 53,777 of which conducted in the past 24 hours.
Thirteen mosques have been temporarily shut down in the past 24 hours across seven regions due to confirmed cases amongst worshippers. In total, 454 mosques have been temporarily shut over a period of nearly 2 months; 430 have since reopened after completing the necessary sanitization process.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia announces six more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces six more COVID-19 deaths
Arab News official media partner for Saudi National Cricket Team
Sport
Arab News official media partner for Saudi National Cricket Team

Technology supports advanced position of Saudi Arabia

Technology supports advanced position of Saudi Arabia
A view shows buildings and the Kingdom Centre Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 04 April 2021
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Technology supports advanced position of Saudi Arabia

Technology supports advanced position of Saudi Arabia
  • New partnership between MCIT and TechStars Global Accelerator to grow KSA digital economy
Updated 04 April 2021
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) continues to push for digital advancement through partnerships with global tech companies with an aim to accelerate the Kingdom’s adoption of digital technologies and to branch out into emerging markets.

The MCIT announced a partnership agreement with the Global TechStars Accelerator, which specializes in technical advancement, in partnership with Raed Ventures Investment Fund, a capital fund that focuses on investing in the initial stages of projects to enhance the success of emerging companies in the Kingdom.
The three entities will launch an integrated back-up program for entrepreneurs, under the supervision of a group of mentors and international experts. The program includes a series of workshops and training courses where experts will work with entrepreneurs to discover elements of success and how to strengthen them in their projects. They will also work to overcome the obstacles they may encounter during the project launch phase.
The accelerator will adopt 10 startup companies in its first program.
Projects involved in the programs will also receive SR450,000 ($120,000) in funding, provided that the project meets some conditions for success.
Ibrahim Al-Hudhaif, a business development specialist at Sulaiman Abdulaziz Al Rajhi Holding Company, told Arab News that technology is one of the key drivers of an economy as it improves efficiency. He added that finding a well-knitted system and a value chain will support the advanced position of the Kingdom and will attract skills and act as business incubators for innovation and new ideas.
He noted that accelerators can speed up the implementation of a business idea and make it investible through funds and reduce the chances of failure.

HIGHLIGHT

The program includes a series of workshops and training courses where experts will work with entrepreneurs to discover elements of success and how to strengthen them in their projects.

Al-Hudhaif added: “The Careem application has created more than 200,000 job opportunities in the transportation sector and a monthly income of SR7,000. The Saudi Venture Capital Company injected SR1 billion through its various programs and its total investments including shareholders estimated at SR4.26 billion. Seventeen investment funds invested in 63 startup Saudi companies in fields such as e-commerce, fintech, technology information solutions, education, delivery,  and transportation.”
Dr. Ahmed Al-Thunayan, deputy minister for future jobs and digital entrepreneurship at the MCIT, underscored the ministry’s keenness to support and stimulate emerging companies. He said that emerging companies are the engine of the fourth industrial revolution and the real investment in the journey to realizing all-out digital transformation.
Al-Thunayan added that the capabilities and expertise that this accelerator possesses made the MCIT support the new partnership.
Co-founder of Raed Ventures Talal Al-Asmari said that empowering entrepreneurs is the way to create a growing economy that contributes to the realization of Vision 2030, adding that the program will stimulate the creation of new local entrepreneurs over the next few years.

Topics: Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) TECHSTARS Saudi Digital Economy Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

Stricter measures are in public’s hands, say Saudi officials
Saudi Arabia
Stricter measures are in public’s hands, say Saudi officials
UN secretary-general candidate recalls childhood memories in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
UN secretary-general candidate recalls childhood memories in Saudi Arabia

UN secretary-general candidate recalls childhood memories in Saudi Arabia

UN secretary-general candidate recalls childhood memories in Saudi Arabia
Born in India on July 31, 1986, Akanksha’s family moved to Saudi Arabia in July 1992. Her last visit to the Kingdom was in 2000, but she would love to return again. (Supplied)
Updated 04 April 2021
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

UN secretary-general candidate recalls childhood memories in Saudi Arabia

UN secretary-general candidate recalls childhood memories in Saudi Arabia
  • Arora Akanksha wants to prioritize funding to ensure all refugees provided with required humanitarian assistance to survive
Updated 04 April 2021
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

MAKKAH: Arora Akanksha, an audit coordinator at the UN Development Project, faces a tough challenge as the first female millennial candidate running for the role of UN secretary-general.

For years, the selection process at the UN has been a closed-door process; candidates are appointed by the UN General Assembly on the recommendation of the UN Security Council. Every five years, selected candidates must receive nine of 15 council votes with no veto, and then receive two-thirds of the votes from the 193 member states in the assembly.
Born in India on July 31, 1986, Akanksha’s family moved to Saudi Arabia in July 1992. “I remember celebrating my sixth birthday in the Kingdom,” she told Arab News. “We lived in Khamis Mushayt. My parents are doctors — my dad is a microbiologist and my mother is in obstetrics and gynaecology. They moved to work with the Ministry of Health in Khamis.”
Although there were schools for girls in Khamis Mushayt, she struggled to learn Arabic. “There was an American school in town but my parents couldn’t afford to send me there. My parents decided to homeschool me for as long as they could till the age of nine. After that, I went to boarding school in India,” she said.
Her last visit to the Kingdom was in 2000, but she would love to return again. “I am sure things have changed a lot, but the warmth and kindness of the people will still be the same,” she said.
Speaking about her candidacy for the UN, she said: “Our founders realized from the lessons learnt from the League of Nations that the success of the UN rests on the secretary-general’s ability to effectively implement their decisions.”
She added that all member states want a UN that works for and helps those in need. “We have the highest number of refugees, displaced people, those stuck in conflicts around the world.”
For every dollar the UN receives, only 30 cents is used for the cause, she said. The UN receives $50 billion taxpayer dollars annually, and only $15 billion is used to serve people; the rest goes on bureaucracy.

HIGHLIGHT

While in the refugee camps, Arora Akanksha will ensure refugees are provided with the means, tools and opportunities to reclaim a normal life through education.

All that expenditure whilst there are 85 million refugees and displaced people globally — the highest number ever recorded since World War II. “Half are children. Half have been displaced for more than 10 years. These people are not voters in any country, don’t have social media to tell their stories, they just have the UN,” Akanksha said.
“Because we have failed one of our most basic responsibilities — providing food, shelter, safety and security — many refugees have become victims of human trafficking, smuggling, or lured into terrorist organizations for sustenance and survival. This abuse of human rights is a threat to global peace and security.”


As secretary-general, Akanksha wants to prioritize funding to ensure all refugees are provided with the required humanitarian assistance to survive, and are not subject to human rights abuses.
While in the refugee camps, she will also ensure refugees are provided with the means, tools and opportunities to reclaim a normal life through education.
“In order to provide sustainable solutions to this problem, I will bring countries together to provide sustainable solutions for refugees either through voluntary repatriation, local integration or resettlement of refugees,” she added.
Her objective when she assumes office is to restore the world’s confidence in the UN and its ability to serve and make the world a better place for everyone.
“In my candidacy, countries have a real alternative to choose a clean slate; someone who has credibility, brings a new kind of leadership that’s focused on fresh thinking and innovative ways of approaching problems,” she added. “I can lead and create impact from day one. As an auditor and someone with finance expertise, I am uniquely qualified to ensure I bring value for the money.”
Her experience as a global citizen, meanwhile, having also lived in Canada, has given her the empathy to represent people from different backgrounds around the world.
“I represent women of the world who have never been given a chance to lead. My generation, millennials —we have made strides in every profession, but when it comes to international organizations we are given ‘visitation rights’ and not participation rights.”
As for her plans for the election campaign, she said that as the UN tells all countries to respect the democratic process and have transparent and fair elections, “I expect member states will ensure the UN secretary-general election is fair, open and transparent.”
“I will run my campaign in an honest and transparent manner. All documents I submit to member states are on my website. I actively engage with civil society to hear their views. The UN charter reads ‘we the people,’ and I want to bring inclusivity to the UN through my election.”
As for other humanitarian crises, she said that the UN is here to help rebuild countries struck by natural disaster, and bring some measure of peace to countries affected by civil strife. Yet, she added, despite humanitarian relief efforts initiated more than 10 years ago in Haiti, Libya and Syria, millions continue to live in squalor, without clean water, adequate healthcare, safety or security.
According to Akanksha, the current UN system is not serving people. “How do we explain the highest number of refugees and displaced people in the world and growing inequality? Everyone in the UN knows about this. We must have the courage to do something about it,” she said. “Inaction is no longer an option. Indifference is a disease. The time of protecting the status quo is long past. We must confront UN failures now instead of passing them on to future generations.”
She added many of the issues surrounding the UN came as a direct result of ineffective and poor leadership, recalling an incident on a mission in Uganda, where she saw a child eating mud by a gas station. The little girl was by herself, and people were walking by without taking note of her.
“I was heartbroken and at that time all I could do was give her food and cash. When I returned to New York, I asked one of our senior executives why is a child eating mud, what can we do about it. He said, ‘mud is good for children, it has iron’.”
The response, she said, was the moment she knew she needed to bring moral and conscious leadership to pursue a new UN. “We have the financial resources, we need to succeed and the best human talent at our disposal,” she added. “With the right leadership we can absolutely fulfil our promise to the world and impact the lives of people.”

Topics: Arora Akanksha

Related

Saudi family reunites with kidnapped son after 20 years
Saudi Arabia
Saudi family reunites with kidnapped son after 20 years
28-year sentence for Saudis and expats in a $182 million corruption case
Saudi Arabia
28-year sentence for Saudis and expats in a $182 million corruption case

Saudi ministry records 1,782 labor violations

Saudi ministry records 1,782 labor violations
Authorities followed up on precautionary and preventive measures against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (SPA)
Updated 04 April 2021
SPA

Saudi ministry records 1,782 labor violations

Saudi ministry records 1,782 labor violations
  • The ministry received 1,004 reports via various media, which were directly handled by officials
Updated 04 April 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development control teams carried out 17,050 inspection tours in a single week on private sector enterprises in the Kingdom to ensure compliance with labor regulations.
Teams also followed up on precautionary and preventive measures against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The inspection tours, carried out between March 25-31, recorded 1,782 violations of work regulations and 186 violations of precautionary measures, while the ministry issued 2,145 warnings.
The ministry received 1,004 reports via various media, which were directly handled by officials.

Inspection tours will continue on private sector enterprises in all regions of the Kingdom, the ministry said, stressing the importance of complying with labor market regulations to avoid penalties.

Breaches of labor laws can be reported through the call center (19911) or the “ma3an-lil-rasd” app.

Topics: SAUDI LABOR LAW Coronavirus

Related

Saudi HR ministry records 1,098 labor violations photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi HR ministry records 1,098 labor violations
Saudi HR ministry records 2,039 labor violations
Saudi Arabia
Saudi HR ministry records 2,039 labor violations

98 commercial outlets shut for COVID-19 breaches in Jeddah

98 commercial outlets shut for COVID-19 breaches in Jeddah
A total of 3,775 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities were carried out by the municipality. (SPA)
Updated 04 April 2021
SPA

98 commercial outlets shut for COVID-19 breaches in Jeddah

98 commercial outlets shut for COVID-19 breaches in Jeddah
  • During checks, 155 violations were identified for issues related to noncompliance with preventative measures
Updated 04 April 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: The municipality of Jeddah governorate and its sub-municipalities closed 98 commercial outlets for violating COVID-19 health protocols, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
A total of 3,775 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities were carried out by the municipality to ensure adherence to precautionary measures.
During checks, 155 violations were identified for issues related to noncompliance with preventative measures, overcrowding, and failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app. The municipality urged people to help maintain public health by reporting any COVID-19 breaches to the 940 call center number. 

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi HR ministry records 2,042 labor violations
Saudi Arabia
Saudi HR ministry records 2,042 labor violations
Saudi authorities monitor multiple Umrah permit violations
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities monitor multiple Umrah permit violations

Latest updates

Madinah governor patronizes history award launch ceremony 
Madinah governor patronizes history award launch ceremony 
Former Jordanian crown prince says he is under house arrest 
Former Jordanian crown prince says he is under house arrest 
Riyadh, Washington voice support for Jordan’s King Abdullah II
Riyadh, Washington voice support for Jordan’s King Abdullah II
‘Give us money not jabs’ — In Pakistan’s refugee camps, skepticism over government’s vaccine plans
‘Give us money not jabs’ — In Pakistan’s refugee camps, skepticism over government’s vaccine plans
Stricter measures are in public’s hands, say Saudi officials
Stricter measures are in public’s hands, say Saudi officials

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.