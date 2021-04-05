You are here

  • Home
  • Mo Salah can prove loyalty to Liverpool in Real Madrid showdown

Mo Salah can prove loyalty to Liverpool in Real Madrid showdown

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (C) jumps over a challenge from Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 3, 2021. (AFP)
Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (C) jumps over a challenge from Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 3, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y5tpe

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

Mo Salah can prove loyalty to Liverpool in Real Madrid showdown

Mo Salah can prove loyalty to Liverpool in Real Madrid showdown
  • Salah sparked howls of indignation among Liverpool fans recently when he refused to rule out the possibility of playing for a Spanish club in the future
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Mohamed Salah can silence the critics who question his loyalty to Liverpool by avenging the most painful moment of his career when the Egypt star faces Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.
Salah sparked howls of indignation among Liverpool fans recently when he refused to rule out the possibility of playing for a Spanish club in the future.
The fact that Salah was speaking to Madrid-based newspaper Marca at the time only increased speculation that he was laying the groundwork for a move to Real Madrid.
"I hope to be able to play for many more years. Why not? No one knows what's going to happen in the future, so maybe one day, yes. It's not up to me," Salah said when asked if he was keen to try Spanish football.
Salah's flirtatious response was similar to the one he gave to another Spanish outlet in December when questioned about a potential La Liga move.
"I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs," he told AS.
Whether either Real or Barcelona could afford to buy Salah amid the current financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic remains to be seen.
But for a club whose supporters pride themselves on their passionate and unflinching loyalty to the Liverpool cause, Salah's refusal to rule out a switch to Spain was a careless own goal.
It tapped into the long-standing suspicion among a section of Liverpool's fanbase that Salah, whose contract runs until 2023, is motivated by personal glory rather than team success.
The cynics support their claims by highlighting Salah's occasional spats with Liverpool forward Sadio Mane when he shoots rather than passing to a better placed team-mate.
They also point to Salah's sulky response to being substituted during the defeat against Chelsea in March, and his reported frustration at being ignored for the Liverpool captaincy in the absence of the injured Jordan Henderson.
Of course, Salah could rightly mention that Liverpool might well have failed to win either the Champions League in 2019 or the Premier League last season without his goals and sublime skills.
Even this season, with Liverpool in the midst of a failed title defence marred by seemingly endless injuries, Salah's haul of 26 goals -- including one in Saturday's 3-0 win at Arsenal -- shows what a threat he carries.
With 120 goals in 193 appearances in all competitions since joining from Roma in 2017, Salah is rightly ranked among Liverpool's all-time greats.
But the 28-year-old's place in the hearts of Kopites might not be so secure.
Michael Owen and Steve McManaman -- both local heroes at Liverpool at the time -- were never so fondly regarded after swapping Anfield for Real's Bernabeu.
Inspiring Liverpool to a revenge victory against Real in a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final won by the Spanish club would go some way to appeasing the doubters.
That bitter 3-1 loss in Kiev remains a personal nadir for Salah, who was in tears on the pitch after being forced to come off with a first half injury following a clash with Sergio Ramos.
Salah had suffered a dislocated shoulder that would hamper him at the World Cup later that year, with some claiming Ramos had deliberately exacerbated the injury with the way he dragged the Egyptian to the turf.
"Let's just say that I have special motivation to win the tie and go through to the semi-finals," Salah told Marca about the Real reunion.
Ironically, Real captain Ramos is expected to miss both legs of the quarter-final with a calf injury.
Ramos's absence is a major boost for Liverpool as they seek to salvage a miserable season by winning a seventh European Cup.
If Salah can play a leading role in making that dream come true, his commitment might not be questioned quite so often.

Topics: Mo Salah Liverpool

Related

Klopp plays down Salah reaction after substituting top striker
Sport
Klopp plays down Salah reaction after substituting top striker
General view ahead of the quarterfinal and semifinal draw of the UEFA Champions League. (Reuters via UEFA)
Sport
Salah v. Sergio Ramos: Champions League final rematches dominate quarterfinal draw

Rosberg X Racing make history as first ever Extreme E winner after dramatic Desert X Prix in AlUla

Roseberg X Racing, Andretti United and X44 celebrate their 1-2-3 podium finish in the first ever Desert X Prix. (Supplied/Extreme E)
Roseberg X Racing, Andretti United and X44 celebrate their 1-2-3 podium finish in the first ever Desert X Prix. (Supplied/Extreme E)
Updated 04 April 2021
Ali Khaled

Rosberg X Racing make history as first ever Extreme E winner after dramatic Desert X Prix in AlUla

Roseberg X Racing, Andretti United and X44 celebrate their 1-2-3 podium finish in the first ever Desert X Prix. (Supplied/Extreme E)
  • Molly Taylor and Johan Kristoffersson ensure team founded by former Formula 1 champion finished ahead of Andretti United and Lewis Hamilton’s X44
Updated 04 April 2021
Ali Khaled

ALULA: Rosberg X Racing have won the inaugural Desert X Prix in the desert of AlUla to become the first team to claim a victory in an Extreme E event thanks to a masterclass of rally driving from Molly Taylor and Johan Kristoffersson.

In the final, former Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg’s team overcame Andretti United and Lewis Hamilton’s X44, who finished second and third on the podium.

The winners may have had a few technical issues over the weekend — not to mention a 60-second penalty in Saturday’s qualification that saw them drop from first to third in the standings — but when it mattered, the team delivered an almost faultless drive.

“I’m so thankful,” said an ecstatic Rosberg. “Thankful to Molly for driving so fantastically throughout the weekend, not a single mistake out there because the penalty was technical problem. She did a fantastic job. Molly was always the fastest out there so that was awesome. And also, Johan’s performance was really inspiring and amazing to watch.” He added that he “felt really proud watching them.”

Including points gained from earlier rounds, Extreme E’s early season leaderboard now sees Rosberg X Racing lead with 35 points followed by X44 on 30 and Andretti United on 28.

“For the sport, it’s been a good start,” Rosberg added. “It’s a start-up and of course it needs to evolve, (which) we need to discuss after the weekend. But it’s really been a good start and with Molly and Johan we got the most deserving winners, most deserving drivers on top of the podium because they been the fastest drivers throughout the weekend.”

Kristoffersson thanked his team for his and Taylor’s success, especially taking into account the earlier troubles.

“First of all, huge congratulations to the team,” the Swedish driver said. “We had some minor issues but we came here very well-prepared, which made our life so much easier out on-track. This sport isn’t only about the drivers; it’s about the team giving us the tools to do the job. With such a limited amount of track time, you need to have confidence that the car will do what you ask of it – and the Rosberg X Racing guys did an amazing job to give Molly and myself such a great car.

The Desert X Prix wrapped up the first of the five-event electric SUV series, which has been designed to raise awareness of change and with each locations highlighting a different environmental issue, beginning with Saudi Arabia and desertification. 

“It was the first time we had experienced terrain like that, and on every lap, the course was changing – there were so many different variables to deal with,” said Taylor. “We just wanted to make the most of the little time we had in the car, every single kilometre.”

“You have to be fast when it counts, be smart when it counts and take the big moves when it counts, and for it to all come together when it mattered was really special, “ the Australian added. “Huge thanks to Johan, his opening laps were just insane, and the team has done such an incredible amount of work behind-the-scenes.”

Next up for the awareness-raising series will be Senegal (rising sea levels), followed by stops in Greenland (melting ice caps), the Amazon in Brazil (deforestation) and Patagonia, Argentina (glacial recession).  

Saturday’s qualifying rounds had seen X44, ACCIONA Sainz XE Team and Rosberg X Racing finish as the top three, securing their passage into Sunday’s semi-final, from which the top two would qualify to the final. Andretti United, meanwhile qualified to the Crazy Race against Hispano Suiza Xite Energy Team, and Jenson Button’s JBXE, with winner getting a ticket to the final race

The results led to the teams led by former F1 rivals taking on Catie Munnings and Timmy Hansen, who had come major obstacles to get to that stage.

But as winners of the fan-led GridPlay vote, Andretti United had the luxury of choosing their starting spot for the Final. Hansen went for pole position on the right, with Kristoffersson lining up in the middle for Rosberg X Racing and X44’s Loeb taking up the third grid slot on the left.

Hansen had a flying start but after being overtaken by Loeb, there was only going to be one winner.

Munnings was delighted with the second place finish.

“I just don’t have the words, I’m smiling so much,” she said. “Timmy [Hansen] is my absolute hero, just a legend. His starts today have been incredible, which has made my job easy and all about bringing it home. With the puncture back at the beginning of Qualifying, who would have thought we would be here in second place now? The hard work paid off and we managed to turn our weekend around.”

The British driver also delivered a thumbs up for the new series, particularly as it has given female drivers as many spots places and equal driving time as their male counterparts.

“Extreme E offers an amazing platform for female drivers, and it’s super cool to be racing against such fast girls,” she said. “It’s been really nice to see everyone coming together, encouraging each other and creating a competitive environment, and all of us, men and women alike, have been learning on the job and having a great time while doing it.”

Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Extreme E said he couldn’t have wished for better start for Extreme E.

“We’ve worked so hard on this for many years, and finally everything has come together this weekend,” he said. “It really has been beyond my wildest expectations. If I had written a script for the perfect weekend, I could not have come up with anything better than what we have witnessed these past two days. I’ve never seen such extreme racing in my life.”

With the Desert X Prix now done-and-dusted, the cars will be loaded back onto the St. Helena – Extreme E’s floating centrepiece – to set sail for Lac Rose in Senegal, the setting for the Ocean X Prix on May 29-30.

Extreme Championship Standings:

Rosberg X Racing (Johan Kristoffersson / Molly Taylor) 35 points

X44 (Sébastien Loeb / Cristina Gutiérrez) 30 points

Andretti United (Timmy Hansen / Catie Munnings) 28 points

ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team (Carlos Sainz / Laia Sanz) 26 points

Hispano Suiza XITE Energy Team (Oliver Bennett / Christine Giampaoli Zonca) 20 points

JBXE (Jenson Button / Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky) 17 points

ABT Cupra XE (Mattias Ekström / Claudia Hürtgen) 13 points

Segi TV Chip Ganassi Racing (Kyle LeDuc / Sara Price) 12 points

Veloce Racing (Stéphane Sarrazin / Jamie Chadwick) 8 points

Topics: Extreme E Motorsport Saudi Arabia AlUla

Related

X44, the team founded by Lewis Hamilton, came out on top in Extreme E's first ever qualifying day. (Supplied/Extreme E) video
Sport
Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team claim top qualifying spot on day one of Extreme E’s Desert X Prix in AlUla
Prince Khaled bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF). (Supplied)
Sport
Prince Khaled says Extreme E launch is ‘latest exciting moment in our motorsport history’
Nine teams and 18 drivers will take part in the Desert X Prix across the AlUla desert on Saturday and Sunday. (Supplied/Extreme E) video
Sport
Drivers all set for Extreme E launch after day on AlUla’s desert tracks

Saudi Sports for All Federation launches fitness challenges at the start of Ramadan

Saudi Sports for All Federation launches fitness challenges at the start of Ramadan
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Sports for All Federation launches fitness challenges at the start of Ramadan

Saudi Sports for All Federation launches fitness challenges at the start of Ramadan
  • Step Together will take place eight times in 2021 under the Start Now campaign, which encourages people to be an active part of a healthier and happier Saudi Arabia
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has launched the first of eight Step Together events to be held this year, in its continuing campaign to encourage people across the Kingdom to work towards a healthier and happier Saudi Arabia.

The popular Step Together program has already been held four times since it was introduced last year and will help to improve the fitness of the nation with this eight-part series.

Each Step Together event between now and the end of the year will run for between five and 20 days and will be based around a particular occasion. Each event will set a running or walking challenge that can be undertaken at home or in public, provided participants follow health and safety guidelines.

As an incentive, participants who complete each challenge will receive a medal for that event, along with a certificate of completion. When combined, the design of the medals forms a circle with the outline of Saudi Arabia at the center, a representation of the hard work the participant has done to help boost the health of the nation.

Trophies will also be on offer, as well as raffle prizes including cash and electronic equipment. Prizes will be awarded to the events’ top performers, with rankings available to view on the event platform and on social media.

The first event will take place on either April 12 or April 13 — the start of Ramadan. It will last for 20 days, and the challenge is simply to get moving. There is no limit in this first challenge; however, participants are encouraged to walk more than the recommended 20km to build a healthy habit.

Ramadan is largely about discipline, specifically when it comes to fasting. The first challenge asks participants to use the Holy Month to be disciplined with sport and to start a routine that will last well beyond the boundaries of Step Together.

The series will be held under the banner of Start Now, the SFA’s national health awareness campaign that encourages people of all ages, genders, backgrounds and abilities to be more active and to help Saudi Arabia to shine around the world as a beacon of health, fitness and wellbeing.

Start Now campaign is designed to support people of every demographic in taking the next step in their fitness journeys, using the SFA app to create and join challenges and events, form Community Sports Groups, set goals, and track their progress.

Whether you’re a new mother, grandparent, serious athlete or absolute beginner, the campaign highlights how the app and SFA initiatives can make a difference, with a series of videos presenting every-day people as they strive for more active lifestyles.

Both Step Together and Start Now are part of the wider SFA mission to boost sporting participation across the country. Supported by the Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, the Federation is mandated by Vision 2030’s Quality of Life program to increase physical activity.

In 2020 more than 220,000 people took part in SFA initiatives such as Step Together, Move to Game, the National Cricket League, the Women’s Football League on the community level, Baytak Nadeek campaign and more.

Those wishing to join the Step Together challenge can register at the SFA’s official website.

Topics: fitness Saudi Arabia Sports for All Federation (SFA)

Related

Saudi Sports for All Federation campaign looks to boost physical activity
Sport
Saudi Sports for All Federation campaign looks to boost physical activity
Special How Shaima Al-Husseini and Sports For All helped promote a healthy lifestyle in Saudi Arabia
Sport
How Shaima Al-Husseini and Sports For All helped promote a healthy lifestyle in Saudi Arabia

Al-Taawoun coach El-Maestro soaks in Arab culture as he makes a home in Saudi Arabia

Al-Taawoun coach El-Maestro soaks in Arab culture as he makes a home in Saudi Arabia
Updated 04 April 2021
John Duerden

Al-Taawoun coach El-Maestro soaks in Arab culture as he makes a home in Saudi Arabia

Al-Taawoun coach El-Maestro soaks in Arab culture as he makes a home in Saudi Arabia
  • Much-travelled Serbian-English coach tells Arab News how football has given him a chance to experience different cultures around the world
Updated 04 April 2021
John Duerden

Nestor El-Maestro has managed to squeeze quite a bit into his 38 years. Born in Belgrade, Al-Taawoun’s new coach moved to England when he was just 8 years old to escape the civil war that tore Yugoslavia apart in the 1990s.

From the south coast of England to Slovakia to CSKA Sofia to Sturm Graz, the coach is now with Al-Taawoun and settling slowly into Saudi Arabian life on and off the pitch.

“From the offers I had that were serious, Al-Taawoun was the best one so I jumped on board. It helped that I had never had an aversion to working in the Arab world and I had always followed the football here,” El-Maestro said.

“I have come from Vienna,” the 38-year-old said. “It’s one of the most picturesque cities in Europe but I have been positively surprised here. But I don’t know why I have been surprised, I shouldn’t have been. Everyone has been helpful, supportive and friendly. We have much more in common than I thought and this is more important than where the closest Starbucks is.”

“I have just moved into my apartment and that went well,” El-Maestro added. “I don’t know much about the city as I have spent most of my time so far at the hotel or training ground but everything so far in Saudi Arabia has gone as well as it could. I am enjoying being in the country and looking forward to spending more time here.”

After working with youngsters in England, El-Maestro, born as Nestor Jevtic, worked as assistant at a succession of Bundesliga clubs — Schalke 04, Hannover and Hamburg — and took his first head coach position with the Slovakian club Spartak Trnava. After winning the league title in 2018 he had spells in charge of CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria and Sturm Graz in Austria.

“For me, it was about making a name for myself in Europe and then moving over here,” he said. “It’s always been an ambition of mine to come to this part of the world. I always planned to spend a significant part of my career in this region. You can’t plan exactly, of course. So after my last job at Strum Graz, I was out of work for almost a season. The pandemic did not make things easier as I found that clubs were a lot more cautious when it came to changing managers.”

In Saudi Arabia Al-Taawoun became available after Patrice Carteron moved to Egypt to take over Zamalek.

It has been an exciting ride so far especially as it is the first time El-Maestro has worked in a Muslim country.

“Obviously I had an idea about the cultural aspects but this is the first time I have lived here and experienced it. It takes a little getting used to with the prayer times which come before everything and you have to keep that in mind when planning schedules. We will be playing very little or not at all during Ramadan but I knew that beforehand. I have big respect for the religion and the culture.”

Looking back on his globe-trotting career so far, he said: “I like to think of myself as a citizen of the world. It’s difficult for me to say what nation I belong to or where I feel at home. I’ve had a lot of criticism from Serbia about this sentiment but it is the way I feel. I don’t like to identify myself with a country. I say I am European and I am a British citizen. I love Serbia very much, still have friends and relatives over there. I adore the country, my wife is Serbian and I speak it at home with the children. I support the national team whenever they play — except when it is against England, and then I am torn.”

What also made people back home sit up was the change of name from Jevtic to El-Maestro, “The Master.”

“It has followed me throughout my whole career,” he said. “It is something I did 20 years ago. My children have the name so there’s no going back. The best way to describe or explain it is to say that I would like people to keep in mind that I did it when I was 18 and I am 38 now, and I am older and wiser. It’s one of the few teenage erratic decisions that I made and I am happy that the world only knows about one.”

The change of name was not done on a whim.

“One of the reasons I changed my name was because it was during the time of the civil war and the Milosevic era,” El-Maestro said. “We Serbians have names that are typical Yugoslav and end with ‘ic’ — Matic, Vidic etc., and I felt that it was a kind of label. I didn’t like the fact that everyone knew where I was from as soon as they heard my name.”

He hopes that one day people will know who he is from his exploits as a football coach but whatever happens, Nestor El-Maestro is determined to enjoy his experience in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia

Related

Kaku playing for the New York Red Bulls during a game against Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium on March 7, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. (AFP/File Photo)
Sport
Kaku makes a losing Al-Taawoun debut as standoff with MLS continues
Special Al-Taawoun sharpen attack with star signings
Sport
Al-Taawoun sharpen attack with star signings

Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team claim top qualifying spot on day one of Extreme E’s Desert X Prix in AlUla

X44, the team founded by Lewis Hamilton, came out on top in Extreme E's first ever qualifying day. (Supplied/Extreme E)
X44, the team founded by Lewis Hamilton, came out on top in Extreme E's first ever qualifying day. (Supplied/Extreme E)
Updated 04 April 2021
Ali Khaled

Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team claim top qualifying spot on day one of Extreme E’s Desert X Prix in AlUla

X44, the team founded by Lewis Hamilton, came out on top in Extreme E's first ever qualifying day. (Supplied/Extreme E)
  • Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutiérrez edged ACCIONA Sainz XE Team and Roseberg X Racing, with all three progressing to Sunday’s semi-finals
Updated 04 April 2021
Ali Khaled

ALULA: Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team ended day one of Extreme E’s Desert X Prix weekend at AlUla by finishing top of the qualifying standings and securing a place in Sunday’s semi-finals.

Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutiérrez recorded the best aggregate time over Saturday’s two qualifying rounds to edge ACCIONA Sainz XE Team and Roseberg X Racing, the two other teams to progress to the last four.

Sébastien Loeb and Cristina Gutiérrez of X44 were the team to catch at day one of the Desert x Prix. (Supplied/Extreme E)

“We’re very happy to have finished qualifying in first place. Today went really well and the whole X44 team did a great job with the car in difficult conditions,” Loeb said. “We were the first drivers to get out onto the track so it was hard to know what to expect in the first qualifying round, but obviously our strategy paid off and we achieved the time we needed to. Tomorrow is a new day and the standard of the other teams will be really high, so we’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing and pushing to win.”

The current Formula 1 champions’s team ended the day with a 44-second lead over their Spanish rivals at the top of standings, but only after a closely fought battle against the team founded by Nico Rosberg, a former team-mate of Hamilton at Mercedes and an ex-F1 champion himself.

Roseberg X Racing’s three-time FIA World Rallycross Champion Johan Kristoffersson and former Australian Rally Champion Molly Taylor combined to set the pace in the first qualifying session, with the former showcasing his effortlessly smooth style and the latter demonstrating her famed car control as she artfully held on to a wild bucking bronco moment along the way.

The Swedish-Australian pairing followed that up by posting the fastest time in qualifying two as well — beating X44 by just under five seconds — but a 60-second penalty for exceeding the 30km/h speed limit in the driver switch zone cost them top spot and elevated Loeb and Gutiérrez to the head of the overnight order. Laia Sanz and Carlos Zainz moved up to second.

“It’s been a strong start to the weekend for RXR, and I’m happy with our performance,” Taylor said. “The course is changing a lot during the sessions because of the ruts and new tyre tracks that are appearing, so every lap feels different to the last and is a new challenge. We had some wild moments in qualifying one, but we managed to keep it pinned to go fastest and had a strong run in qualifying two to make it through to the semi-finals tomorrow.”

Andretti United, Hispano Suiza Xite Energy Team, and Jenson Button’s JBXE finished in fourth, fifth, and sixth positions to qualify for The Crazy Race, which will determine the last team to join the top three in the semi-finals.

Veloce Racing, who did not complete the qualifying round, SEGI TV Chip Ganassi, and ABU CUPRA will face off in the consolation Shootout race but will progress no further in the competition.

Laia Sanz and Carlos Sainz of ACCIONA Sainz XE Team finished second in the qualifying round. (Supplied/Extreme E)

“I think the first day of Extreme E has been absolutely fantastic,” Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E, said. “I have been blown away by the action and the images — there was just so much to look at. It was even better than we expected, and the feedback on social media has been amazing — and this was only qualifying. I really think we are onto something huge here.”

Extreme E’s five destinations were specifically chosen to highlight a different environmental issue, beginning with Saudi Arabia and desertification. Further races will follow in Senegal (rising sea levels), Greenland (melting ice caps), the Amazon in Brazil (deforestation), and Patagonia, Argentina (glacial recession).

In ideal weather conditions, the debut Extreme E event kicked off with the female and male drivers from all the teams doing one lap each in the morning. After a break in the action, which saw some unforeseen delays, they returned for the second round in the afternoon.

The new electric SUV off-road racing series has ventured into the heart of the Saudi Arabian desert for its inaugural X Prix, and the challenging, high-speed 8.8km track layout was designed to wind its way spectacularly between canyons, through ravines and across deep sand dunes.

Punctuated by 33 waypoints, the rock-strewn course was bumpy, with steep climbs offset by “The Drop”, a 100m, 45-degree descent likened by some competitors to tackling a black ski run.

Friday’s shakedown had already seen some drama when SEGI TV Chip Ganassi’s Kyle LeDuc hit a rock and flipped his SUV, causing extensive damage to the car’s body.

Thanks to some diligent work by the team, the car was fixed by the next morning but it meant that the two drivers had missed out on some valuable time on the track. Their relatively poor first qualifying round, which saw them finish in sixth position, was compounded by steering-wheel issues for Sara Price in round two, meaning she and LeDuc will be restricted to the “Shoot Out” race tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a promising run for Button and Åhlin-Kottulinsky in qualifying two was then undone by penalties totalling just under three minutes for a switch zone infraction and speeding, although the 2009 F1 World Champion’s team was dealt a get-out-of-jail-free card by even greater problems for three of their adversaries.

Combined Qualifying Results:

- X44 (Sébastien Loeb / Cristina Gutiérrez) 21m55.998s

- ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team (Carlos Sainz / Laia Sanz) +41.097s

- Rosberg X Racing (Johan Kristoffersson / Molly Taylor) +50.825s

- Andretti United (Timmy Hansen / Catie Munnings) +1m08.536s

- Hispano Suiza XITE Energy Team (Oliver Bennett / Christine Giampaoli Zonca) +3m14.734s

- JBXE (Jenson Button / Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky) +4m54.880s

- Segi TV Chip Ganassi Racing (Kyle LeDuc / Sara Price) +2 laps

- ABT Cupra XE (Mattias Ekström / Claudia Hürtgen) +3 laps

- Veloce Racing (Stéphane Sarrazin / Jamie Chadwick) +4 laps

Topics: Extreme E Motorsport Saudi Arabia Lewis Hamilton AlUla

Related

Nine teams and 18 drivers will take part in the Desert X Prix across the AlUla desert on Saturday and Sunday. (Supplied/Extreme E) video
Sport
Drivers all set for Extreme E launch after day on AlUla’s desert tracks
Prince Khaled bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF). (Supplied)
Sport
Prince Khaled says Extreme E launch is ‘latest exciting moment in our motorsport history’

Real Madrid see off Eibar ahead of Liverpool and Barca tests

Real Madrid see off Eibar ahead of Liverpool and Barca tests
Updated 04 April 2021
AFP

Real Madrid see off Eibar ahead of Liverpool and Barca tests

Real Madrid see off Eibar ahead of Liverpool and Barca tests
  • Barcelona, who are four points off the top, host Real Valladolid on Monday
Updated 04 April 2021
AFP

MADRID: A patched-up Real Madrid began a crucial week by beating Eibar 2-0 on Saturday to increase the pressure on Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga.

With Liverpool to come in the Champions League on Tuesday and a Clasico against Barcelona next weekend, Madrid welcomed a comfortable win thanks to goals from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema.

Victory means Atletico’s advantage over Zinedine Zidane’s side is reduced to three points before they play away at Sevilla on Sunday night.

Barcelona, who are four points off the top, host Real Valladolid on Monday.

Zidane picked a makeshift starting lineup but not by choice, with Raphael Varane and Toni Kroos both on the bench, the latter after returning early from international duty due to a muscle problem.

Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal and Eden Hazard were all injured and left out completely.

None of those three are expected to return against Liverpool at Valdebebas in midweek but a hesitant Eibar performance offered Zidane the chance to take off the likes of Luka Modric, Benzema and Asensio in the second half.

Benzema will be essential to Madrid’s hopes of reaching the semifinals, and of beating Barcelona too, after the Frenchman made it 11 goals in his last 10 games.

He looked refreshed, with his exclusion from the national team continuing to be of benefit to Real Madrid.

But Asensio was arguably the star of the show, his lively display in the front three likely to earn him a starting spot in the trio of crunch games now to come.

Eibar, who stay 19th, would have suffered a heavier defeat were it not for three goals being chalked off for offside.

Benzema twice went close early on but was denied by Marko Dmitrovic after latching onto Alejandro Pozo’s backpass and then was the first to be ruled offside, having headed in Marcelo’s cross.

The excellent Asensio hit the crossbar with a free kick from out wide and then flicked in Isco’s shot, only for the flag to go up again.

Madrid though kept coming, and so did Asensio. Casemiro intercepted Pape Diop’s pass in midfield and steered a superb ball through to Asensio, whose cushioned touch took him away from Anaitz Irbilla and left him with a simple finish.

Modric and Asensio went off after the hour as torrential rain added to the sense Real Madrid needed a second, with Thibaut Courtois scrambling back just in time after misjudging a back pass.

Casemiro curled in from the edge of the area but again, the goal was ruled out, until Benzema headed in to make the victory secure, capitalzing on an impressive run down the left from Vinicius Junior.

Topics: La Liga real madrid Eibar

Related

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema during the warm up before the match between Real Madrid and Valencia on Feb. 14, 2021. (REUTERS)
Sport
Real Madrid hit by Benzema injury ahead of Atalanta match
Hazard stunner gives revived Real Madrid win over Huesca
Sport
Hazard stunner gives revived Real Madrid win over Huesca

Latest updates

Arab News official media partner for Saudi National Cricket Team
SACF Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal presenting Arab News Editor-in-Chief with Saudi national cricket team jersey. (AN photo)
Mo Salah can prove loyalty to Liverpool in Real Madrid showdown
Mo Salah can prove loyalty to Liverpool in Real Madrid showdown
What We Are Reading Today: The Gun, the Ship, and the Pen by Linda Colley
What We Are Reading Today: The Gun, the Ship, and the Pen by Linda Colley
Easter bombings probe: Cardinal issues warning
Easter bombings probe: Cardinal issues warning
Philippines accuses China of plans to occupy more South China Sea ‘features’
Philippines accuses China of plans to occupy more South China Sea ‘features’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.