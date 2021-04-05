You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi big data marketing platform raises $2.6m funding

Business

Saudi big data marketing platform raises $2.6m funding

Saudi big data marketing platform raises $2.6m funding
Saudi Tech Invest Com and Vision Ventures led the round with 500 Startups MENA and other angel investors. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4s42y

Updated 14 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

Saudi big data marketing platform raises $2.6m funding

Saudi big data marketing platform raises $2.6m funding
Updated 14 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Quantum, a Jeddah-based marketing platform, announced this week it has raised $2.6 million in a seed funding round.

Saudi Tech Invest Com and Vision Ventures led the round with 500 Startups MENA and other angel investors.

Quantum helps brands acquire new customers using digital sampling and data-driven marketing tools to target the right audience for their products, resulting in up to 40 percent increases in return on investment.

The newly raised capital will help to improve Quantum’s platform technology, grow its workforce and expand into the UAE and Egypt.

“We are privileged to have leading investors who understand our business model and back our vision,” said Quantum CEO Omar Malaikah.

“Our strategy is to continuously deepen our capabilities and provide a seamless digital process to create proven product trials that utilize consumer-behavior-analysis. Marketers can take real-time decisions to optimize their campaigns, reduce costs and scale their business to the next level,” Malaikah said.

Currently, the company operates in 12 cities across Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Established in 2018, the company has delivered six million targeted samples for leading local and multinational brands, including Nestle, Pepsi, Mondelez, Kimberly-Clark, Goody, Savola, SADAFCO and Mars.

“Quantum bridges a critical gap in the region by digitizing the offline marketing activities with real-time metrics and numbers. It has never been done before,” said Kais Al-Essa, founding partner and CEO of Vision Ventures.

Al-Essa added: “The value Quantum brings to brands is second to none and we anticipate its abilities will only increase with the use of big data and analytics down the road.”

Topics: consumer Nestle

Related

Philippine consumer prices rise at fastest pace in 26 months
Business & Economy
Philippine consumer prices rise at fastest pace in 26 months
Saudi anti-concealment law to protect consumers and small businesses
Business & Economy
Saudi anti-concealment law to protect consumers and small businesses

Latest updates

Saudi big data marketing platform raises $2.6m funding
Saudi big data marketing platform raises $2.6m funding
France: Ministers accused of dining at secret restaurants
France: Ministers accused of dining at secret restaurants
Mozambique army says ‘significant’ number of militants killed in Palma battle
Mozambique army says ‘significant’ number of militants killed in Palma battle
Iran has arrested an ‘Israeli spy’ in its East Azerbaijan province
Iran has arrested an ‘Israeli spy’ in its East Azerbaijan province
The Weeknd donates $1m to Ethiopian relief efforts
The Weeknd donates $1m to Ethiopian relief efforts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.