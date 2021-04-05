You are here

Startup of the Week: Galag — redefining Saudi fashion

Startup of the Week: Galag — redefining Saudi fashion
Startup of the Week: Galag — redefining Saudi fashion
Startup of the Week: Galag — redefining Saudi fashion
Startup of the Week: Galag — redefining Saudi fashion
Startup of the Week: Galag — redefining Saudi fashion
Startup of the Week: Galag — redefining Saudi fashion
Updated 05 April 2021
AMEERA ABID

  • The brand was not originally sold in Saudi, but the co-founders wanted to release it in the Kingdom as a pop-up
JEDDAH: Sultan bin Mohammad, a 33-year-old entrepreneur, co-founded the fashion brand Galag with Talal bin Mohammad.

Galag started off as a merchandise store and from there developed into the clothing brand that it is today.

“In 2017 we just kept on launching different collections,” Sultan said.

Sultan believes that what makes Galag stand out from other clothing lines is that it is always striving to find something new, with experimentation a core part of the brand.

“Every time we create something we try to elevate the previous pieces, we are always trying to expand the brand image by using better fabrics and better manufacturing.”

The entrepreneur loves fashion and it is the prime source of his motivation. “I keep my eyes open and look at all kinds of fashion, whether it is originating from Korea, Japan or Europe, and then figure out how do I put my own twist on it. When the product comes together, the satisfaction of looking at this new product is what keeps me going.”

The business venture has not been without its challenges, Sultan said.

“The first challenge is getting eyes on the brand when so many people are starting brands and many are doing a good job with it as well. The challenge is to put your brand through and see if it connects with people.”

Another challenge that the entrepreneur has experienced is the financial side of the business. He said that people investing in a startup needed to be OK with it not returning profits for a few years. “A lot of the clothing brands in the first couple of years don’t continue because they aren’t seeing the return.”

The brand was not originally sold in Saudi, but the co-founders wanted to release it in the Kingdom as a pop-up. “Our designs weren’t necessarily similar to what a Saudi brand is, it was different, and we had to explain to them that we are a Saudi brand. To my surprise, people were amused by the details and they understood the style and what we were trying to portray.”

People buying their products was all the motivation the brand needed to start selling in Saudi Arabia, he said, and now there are plans for further expansion.

The future will be built on attention to detail and creativity, Sultan said, with each piece designed with precision.

“I want to create such products that the customers will have a product for each day, my aim is to create clothes that look good on their own but also add personality when incorporated in an outfit.”

 

Topics: Startup of the Week

Actress Lily Collins stuns in Georges Hobeika gown at 2021 SAG Awards

Lily Collins wearing Georges Hobeika for the 27th SAG Awards. Instagram --
Lily Collins wearing Georges Hobeika for the 27th SAG Awards. Instagram --
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Awards season is here and while it does bring the glamour and glitz back to fashion, this year things are a little different. Due to the ongoing pandemic and strict safety restrictions in place, celebrities are dressing up to the nines in the comfort of their own backyards and posting their glamorous get-ups via social media. The award season continues with the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021, and the one-hour pre-taped ceremony had some memorable fashion moments despite the lack of a physical red carpet.

First up, there was British-American actress Lily Collins who presented an award wearing a pastel pink mini dress from Lebanese couture house Georges Hobeika that we could easily picture her “Emily in Paris” character wearing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

 The A-line gown featured a high collared neckline with short sleeves. The heavily-embellished dress also featured an explosion of pale pink jewels and floral embroidery that shone bright. Upon closer inspection, there was a pair of beaded wings stitched on the waistline. 

She completed the look with strappy Casadei heels and Cartier jewels.

“Puttin’ on the glitz for the @sagawards,” wrote Collins, who appeared from her home ahead of the pre-taped ceremony. “Might be a little dressed up for the location, but so excited to be a (virtual) presenter tonight! See you soon,” she added.

The sparkling gown was plucked from the Beirut-based brand’s Spring 2018 couture collection and was the brainchild of the label’s co-creative director Jad Hobeika, who reposted the 32-year-old actress on his Instagram feed and wrote: “@lilyjcollins wearing one of the first dresses I drew for @georgeshobeika.”

The fashion house’s Spring 2018 couture offering paid tribute to the cultural richness of ancient Greek civilization. Presented during Paris Fashion Week, the collection spilled over with strategically-placed laurel leaf appliques, crystal embroidery evoking Icarus’s wings and ultra-feminine diaphanous gowns.

Collins wasn’t the only star to champion Lebanese talent during the awards show, however.

American actress Jurnee Smollett wore a bordeaux taffeta, off-the-shoulder, high-low gown from Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad’s Pre-fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection. She paired the dramatic, plunging gown with diamond and ruby jewelry by Bulgari.

Elsewhere, Broadway star Merle Dandridge opted for a heavily-embellished Georges Chakra jumpsuit with a bright blue bow tied around the waist.

Topics: Lily Collins Georges Hobeika

Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: From egg hunts to decorative baskets, celebrities around the world shared their Easter celebrations with family and friends on social media.

Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid shared a sweet picture of her daughter Khai’s first celebration wearing an easter bunny outfit. 

“Our little bunny, first Easter!” the supermodel captioned the photo.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Meanwhile, part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik posted on her Instagram stories videos of her Easter bash that featured not only big pastel balloons and bunny statues, but also real rabbits.      

Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen took to Instagram to post pictures and videos of her three children painting eggs and competing for an egg hunt. 

Paris-based Lebanese model Nour Arida also shared videos on her stories of her Insta-famous daughter Ayla decorating her eggs.  

Scroll through the below posts for more celebrity celebrations.





 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmith)

Topics: Gigi Hadid Easter Shanina Shaik

Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Modist founder Ghizlan Guenez has teamed up with Emirati fine jewelry designer Salama Khalfan to launch Sawa, a pre-Ramadan exhibition taking place from April 7 to 10 at Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue. The exhibition aims to support local designers who have been adversely impacted by the pandemic and will feature over 30 local ready-to-wear, accessories, jewelry and lifestyle brands. 

Read on for some of the brands you don’t want to miss.

Bouguessa

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BOUGUESSA (@bouguessa)

The Dubai-based Algerian designer’s designs are distinguished by a sharp attention to tailoring details. With each stitch rigidly accounted for, the elegant pieces speak volumes even without embroidery or ornaments.

 

Bleach 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BLEACH (@bleachdubai)

A contemporary Emirati label established in 2012. The label specializes in minimalistic and edgy abayas and other traditional wear.

Bambah

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bambah (@bambah)

Founded by Egyptian designer Maha Abdul Rasheed, the Dubai-based label has been sported by the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Amal Clooney and Emma Roberts.

 

Le Pom Pom

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Le Pom Pom (@le_pom_pom)

The homegrown brand specializes in locally handmade accessories such as vibrant strappy sandals, clutches, phone cases and more.

 

Dima Ayad

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dima Ayad (@dimaayad)

Expect multi-functional wardrobe pieces brimming with timeless elegance from the Beirut-born designer’s eponymous UAE-based brand.

 

Shatha Essa

The Emirati label, led by the young designer of the same name, is known to blend modern elegance with styles that transcend seasons.

Topics: Sawa

Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordanian-Romanian designer Amina Muaddi’s bold footwear has become a staple in the closets of celebrity circles, where stars like Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa routinely step out in the 33-year-old’s signature flared heels, mules and thigh-high boots. 

And despite a global pandemic that rendered all red carpet events, fancy fundraising galas and parties non-existent, every capsule collection that Muaddi has dropped in the past year has still managed to sell-out online almost immediately.

The Paris-based designer, who was born to a Jordanian father and a Romanian mother in Italy, recently teased her newest footwear collection for spring. Muaddi gave her 798,000 Instagram fans a sneak peek of the new offering by uploading a picture of lime green, croc-embossed wedge mules. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AMINA MUADDI (@aminamuaddi)

She captioned the post “Sneak peek,” alongside an avocado emoji.

Naturally, Muaddi’s post sparked a flurry of comments from celebrities who are keen to get their hands on the coveted footwear.

“Okay wow,” commented US model Paloma Elsesser.

“Omg,” wrote actress and model Karrueche Tran alongside the heart-eyes emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AMINA MUADDI (@aminamuaddi)

The part-Arab designer routinely steps out in her own unreleased creations, sharing them on Instagram before launching the product.

Ahead of her spring 2021 collection, Muaddi posted two snaps of herself lounging on a wicker chair while wearing a pair of zebra-print platform sandals. “The sandal, where is it from?” one Instagram user commented along with a series of fire emojis, prompting Muaddi to respond “SS21” with the nails and shushing emojis.

Muaddi, who launched her eponymous label in 2018, has had quite the busy few months.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AMINA MUADDI (@aminamuaddi)

In addition to consistently churning out new, covetable collections to line the wardrobes of her loyal celebrity clients, the designer recently picked up the FN Achievement Award alongside Rihanna and Jahleel Weaver for her collaboration with Fenty.

And that wasn’t Muaddi’s only footwear collaboration in recent months.

In December, the designer teamed up with US rapper A$AP Rocky on a new collection of AWGE x Amina Muaddi shoes.

The collection by the longtime friends features flared pumps, lace-ups in black and rainbow and Cinderella-like heels. 

Topics: Amina Muaddi

Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: US actress Sophia Bush has joined forces with independent podcast network Wondery to launch new episodes of her podcast, “Work in Progress.” The “One Tree Hill” actress announced the news this week, after uploading her podcast’s artwork for her 3.7 million Instagram followers to see. In the poster, Bush can be seen reclining on an orange chair and wearing heels from Lebanese footwear label Andrea Wazen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush)

Bush opted for the Denver pumps in nude, a pair of mesh pointed-toe heels that were also recently championed by the likes of Kylie Jenner, Emma Roberts and Millie Bobbie Brown, to name a few.

The 38-year-old actress elevated her strappy pumps with a white blouse tucked into a pair of high-waisted orange trousers.

Since launching her brand in 2013, the designer, who is the younger sister of Lebanese fashion blogger Karen Wazen, has quickly made a name for herself in the fashion industry.

In addition to boasting an impressive list of celebrity clientele that covers a broad spectrum of stars, from Hailey Bieber to Tracee Ellis Ross and Jennifer Lopez to Addison Rae, Wazen is also an award-winning fashion designer.

The Lebanese footwear designer recently won the Emerging Talent prize at the Footwear News (FN) Achievement Awards in December.

Wazen was trained by the leading footwear brands Rupert Sanderson and Christian Louboutin in London before launching her namesake brand. Her shoes are now designed and produced in Beirut.

She is not the only member of her family who has made headlines. Her sister, Karen, launched an edgy eyewear line in December 2018 that has been championed by A-listers like Dua Lipa and Becky G.

Andrea took to her Instagram Stories to repost Bush’s post, writing: “Love her!”

Meanwhile, Bush’s podcast, which will return in mid-April, features exclusive interviews with guests who inspire the actress, including Hillary Clinton, Diane von Furstenberg, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Jose Andres and more.

Conversations explore how her guests have gotten to where they are, and where they think they’re still going.

Previous guests on “Work in Progress” include Natalie Portman, Mary Trump and Damon Lindelof.

It will be available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Topics: andrea wazen

