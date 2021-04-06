You are here

On International Day of Conscience, Saudi Arabia urges adherence to UN Charter

On International Day of Conscience, Saudi Arabia urges adherence to UN Charter
Abdallah Al-Mouallimi was speaking at a meeting celebrating the second annual International Day of Conscience. (KSA Mission to UN photo)
Updated 06 April 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

On International Day of Conscience, Saudi Arabia urges adherence to UN Charter

On International Day of Conscience, Saudi Arabia urges adherence to UN Charter
  Abdallah Al-Mouallimi: Kingdom 'spares no effort in fostering respect and co-existence among people'
  'Saudi Arabia is a leading force in promoting dialogue among civilizations and cultures'
Updated 06 April 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: With the world torn apart by conflict, hate speech, and rising threats to peace and safety “perpetuated by the forces of evil,” there is a dire need to emphasize the values of peace, tolerance, humanity and mutual respect, said Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN.

Abdallah Al-Mouallimi was speaking on Tuesday at a meeting celebrating the second annual International Day of Conscience that was organized by the Bahraini mission.

According to the first article of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood.”

Human conscience, said Al-Mouallimi, is what makes nations and people equal in dignity and rights. “Peace is the essence of humanity, and conscience obliges people to denounce evil practices,” he added.

The top Saudi envoy warned participants that flouting international law and the principles of the UN Charter leads to conflict and violence, a rise in hate and extremism, and terrorist attacks on religious places.

Conscience, he said, is what binds people and societies together under the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, justice, equality and the preservation of human dignity.

He again hailed multilateralism as the cornerstone of any attempt to address rising geopolitical threats, hate speech and extremism.

The UN system “was established with an aim of ‘saving succeeding generations from the scourge of wars’,” Al-Mouallimi said.

“It is crucial to realize the prominent role of the UN and its entities in promoting peace and supporting vulnerable groups, and its responsibility towards promoting cooperation amongst member states,” he added.

“International relations should be aimed to help ensure peace and sustainable development, including by working with communities and other relevant actors, through reconciliatory measures and by encouraging understanding and compassion among individuals and societies.

“Without acknowledging the values ​​of coexistence and mutual respect, this balance will be disrupted and the world will descend into a conflict of ideologies against one another.”

Saudi Arabia has always been at the forefront of promoting a culture of peace, Al-Mouallimi said.

As an “active” member of the UN, the Kingdom “spares no effort in fostering respect and co-existence among people, and emphasizing mediation to settle disputes through peaceful means,” he added. “Today, Saudi Arabia is a leading force in promoting dialogue among civilizations and cultures.”

He pointed to the UN’s adoption of the Saudi initiative of “promoting a culture of peace and tolerance to safeguard religious sites” as a sign of the world body’s recognition of the Kingdom’s pioneering role in promoting inter-civilization dialogue.

The initiative highlights the importance of promoting peace and tolerance, denouncing hate speech, and protecting places of worship against extremist attacks.  

“Saudi Arabia takes pride in its prominent role in combating terrorism, extremism, hate speech and intolerance,” Al-Mouallimi said.

“We realize our responsibility in countering terrorism as a key player in the international system. We aim to promote interfaith dialogue, and stand ready against all radical ideologies and terrorist attacks that seek to destabilize the security of our region and world.”

Al-Mouallimi concluded by emphasizing the need for the International Day of Conscience to continue mobilizing international efforts to promote tolerance and inclusion “in order to build a sustainable world of peace, solidarity and harmony.”

Topics: Abdallah Al-Mouallimi Saudi Arabia UN

Iftar and Suhur meals not allowed in mosques during Ramadan in Saudi Arabia

Iftar and Suhur meals not allowed in mosques during Ramadan in Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Iftar and Suhur meals not allowed in mosques during Ramadan in Saudi Arabia

Iftar and Suhur meals not allowed in mosques during Ramadan in Saudi Arabia
  Move is part of measures to reduce spread of COVID-19 during the holy month
  I'tikaaf, staying in a mosque for few days, to be suspended
Updated 18 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Iftar and Suhur meals will not be allowed to take place inside mosques in Saudi Arabia during Ramadan, the Minister of Islamic Affairs said on Tuesday.

The move is part of measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during the holy month, which starts next week.

Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh said the practice of i’tikaaf, which consists of staying in a mosque for a number of days, will also be suspended.

He said that matters related to holding tarawih and qiyam prayers in mosques would be announced later.

Meanwhile, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said the daily capacity of the Grand Mosque in Makkah would be raised to 50,000 pilgrims and 100,000 worshippers.

The decision follows an announcement on Monday that the authority would issue Umrah permits to those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, from the start of Ramadan.

Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques, said the inoculation is a requirement for entering the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

Topics: Ramadan Suhur iftar Tarawih

Saudi parents welcome possible schools reopening but concerns remain

Saudi parents welcome possible schools reopening but concerns remain
In the wake of the pandemic, the Saudi authorities swiftly launched programs like the Madrasati platform, 33 educational TV channels, lesson channels on YouTube and the national education platform Ain. (SPA)
Updated 20 min 13 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

Saudi parents welcome possible schools reopening but concerns remain

Saudi parents welcome possible schools reopening but concerns remain
  Education minister unveils plans to vaccinate all school staff, raising hopes that in-person learning can resume in August
Updated 20 min 13 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: After a year of coping with the challenges created by distance learning, many parents in Saudi Arabia breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday as hopes grew that their children will soon be able to return to full-time in-person classes.

Education Minister Hamad Al-Sheikh announced a schedule for all school staff, at all levels, to receive COVID-19 vaccinations before the start of the next school semester in August. This is in keeping with announcements by other Saudi ministries and organizations that have requested their staff to get vaccinated in preparation for a return to normal daily life.
Though there has yet to be an official announcement of schools reopening, many of the parents Arab News spoke to saw the education minister’s statement as a hopeful sign that children will be able to return to in-person lessons in August. However, some are still concerned about the possible health risks of this and said they will need more information.
Wesam Abdullatif, a mother of two middle-school pupils in Jeddah, told Arab News that the prospect of them being able to return to school is very welcome as it has been difficult to juggle the demands of her 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. job and the requirements of their online school work.
“My daughters start school early in the day and have their heads on straight when it comes to their education but I am thankful that there’s a good chance they could be going back after school staff get their vaccinations,” she said.
“But the COVID-19 threat still looms,” she added, and said that she and her husband have conflicting emotions.

FASTFACT

On Monday, the Ministry of Education announced that it is launching an updated version of its Madrasati (my school) platform for early childhood learning.

“My daughters are old enough and smart enough to know what to do,” said Abdullatif. “They practice safe social distancing now as if it’s a natural thing, as their father and I have made it very clear what the implications are if they’re not safe. But we also want to make sure that they will continue to be safe at school, too.”
But she added: “We have to go back to our normal lives again and this is a good start.”
Stay-at-home mom Shaza Nazer, from Jeddah, said her five-year-old son, Suraqa, started school this year and she has been doing her best to help him with distance learning. She admitted that there have been some limitations and challenges but added that overall she has been impressed with the efforts of teachers and they deserve praise and great respect for the good job they are doing.
“I’ve enrolled him a little later than other kids but I’ve always made sure that there was a lesson incorporated in his day,” she told Arab News. “Whether it was learning numbers or letters, for example, or games that require a bit of his attention, I tried my best to do that — and Suraqa is a good boy and loves to learn.
“It wasn’t much of a tough semester for Suraqa as it is his first time attending a school. I think because he’s willing to learn and is still young he can listen to his teachers and follow the class, up to a limit.
“But there’s nothing like in-person schooling. If we reach herd immunity and the staff at his school are all inoculated then, yes, I will be sending him off.”
Nazer added that although her son seems to be enjoying and coping well with distance learning, interaction with other children is much better. She said she sees, for example, how animated and excited he is when he is able to join a few classmates for a play date every few days.
This sentiment is shared by Mashael Al-Mintakh, from Jeddah, who said her three-year-old son, Yousef, is at a key stage in his development, when it is important he enjoys the benefits of being a child and learns to make friends and play with them in person. However she still has concerns about the possible health risks of in-person classes.

We have to go back to our normal lives again and this is a good start.

Wesam Abdullatif

“If I don’t feel safe then I’d rather keep my child at home, and since I am a stay-at-home mom it wouldn’t be an issue anyway,” she told Arab News.
On Monday, the Ministry of Education announced that it is launching an updated version of its Madrasati (my school) platform for early childhood learning. Introduced last August, the distance learning platform allows teachers to create virtual classes and offers a wide variety of content including presentations, videos, textbooks and exercises for pupils at all levels.
“Schools and teachers getting the vaccine jabs is important for everyone to feel safe enough to send their children off but an online platform such as Madrasati could give the option for mothers to keep their children at home,” Al-Mintakh added.

Topics: Saudi schools

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia
  The Houthi drone was targeting the southern city of Khamis Mushait
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Tuesday it intercepted a “booby-trapped” drone launched by the Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia’s southern region, state TV reported. 
Coalition forces managed to intercept and destroy the drone which was targeting the city of Khamis Mushait.
The coalition said attempts by the Iran-backed Houthis to target civilians and populated areas constituted war crimes, adding it is taking operational measures to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition Houthi Yemen drone drones

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain join efforts to reduce Iranian, Turkish interference in the Gulf

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Al-Zayani chair meeting of the Political Coordination Committee of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Al-Zayani chair meeting of the Political Coordination Committee of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council. (SPA)
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain join efforts to reduce Iranian, Turkish interference in the Gulf

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Al-Zayani chair meeting of the Political Coordination Committee of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council. (SPA)
  Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad held talks with Prince Faisal bin Farhan
  Saudi and Bahraini foreign ministers chair first meeting of Political Coordination Committee, part of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain and Saudi Arabia agreed on Tuesday to strengthen “joint action” to reduce Iranian and Turkish interference in the Gulf.
The announcement came as Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad held talks with the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Manama.
During the meeting at Riffa Al-Zahir Palace, Prince Salman and Prince Faisal discussed regional and international developments, the Saudi foreign ministry said.
Prince Faisal and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani then chaired the first meeting of the Political Coordination Committee that was created by the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council.
“The two sides agreed to strengthen joint action that would reduce Iranian interference and expansionist Turkish interventions in Gulf and Arab countries,” the ministry said.
They said they would make clear positions on “bilateral and international issues of concern to both sides” and do more in the interest of security and stability for the two kingdoms.
They also agreed to strengthen coordination to curb the spread of extremist ideology among young people.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bahrain Bahrain’ Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa Prince Faisal bin Farhan Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al-Zayani Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council

Saudi Arabia records 7 COVID-19 deaths, 792 new cases

Saudi Arabia records 7 COVID-19 deaths, 792 new cases
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records 7 COVID-19 deaths, 792 new cases

Saudi Arabia records 7 COVID-19 deaths, 792 new cases
  The Kingdom said 467 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  15 mosques have been closed after some worshippers tested positive for COVID-19
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded seven new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,711.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 792 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 394,169 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 6,686 remain active and 846 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 363, followed by Makkah with 154, the Eastern Province with 112, Asir recorded 24 and Qassim confirmed 22 cases.

The ministry also announced that 467 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 380,772.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the jab, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs temporarily closed 15 mosques in six regions on Tuesday after some worshipers tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of mosques closed to 490 within 58 days, 461 of which have been reopened after being sterilized.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 132 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.86 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Coronavirus Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health

