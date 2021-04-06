Registration opens for NEOM training program

TABUK: NEOM has launched the registration for its first special program to develop business skills.
The program, which is being organized in cooperation with Fahd bin Sultan University, also includes teaching English for commercial and administrative uses. A total of 100 participants will be selected from Tabuk. The registration continues until April 8.
The program will be held at the university and help fresh graduates acquire skills in administrative fields and experienced individuals will be able to hone their skills required in the labor market.
Classes for the 10-day program will begin on April 11. These courses are an extension of NEOM’s efforts to teach English and IT to the local community in NEOM and Tabuk.
Two batches comprising 1,000 people have already graduated from two similar programs conducted earlier.
The program will also be held online in cooperation with the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf), through its “Doroob” platform.
Participants will be selected from those registered through the website of NEOM’s Social Responsibility Department in the following link: https://bit.ly/2QZKRCW. Placement tests for the accepted applicants will be held at Fahd bin Sultan University on April 11.
