Saudi Arabia continues water, sanitation projects in Yemen

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO), helped improve access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) at 45 health centers across Yemen and increased the level of quality control at 117 health facilities at a cost of $7 million.
In cooperation with UNICEF, the center also launched several initiatives to ensure supply of clean drinking water to select health centers in the country at a cost of $9.2 million.
KSrelief is also helping Yemeni health authorities fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic effectively. In this connection, the center organized a training program for health workers and practitioners to impart them skills necessary to work in and maintain COVID-19 isolation units.
The five-day training program has been organized in cooperation with the Yemeni Ministry of Public Health and Population and WHO.
KSrelief has implemented 1,536 projects worth nearly $5 billion in 59 countries since its inception in May 2015.
According to a recent KSrelief report, Yemen has received the most aid ($3.47 billion), followed by Palestine ($363 million), Syria ($305 million) and Somalia ($202 million).
