RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced nine deaths from COVID-19 and 904 new infections on Friday.
Of the new cases, 401 were recorded in Riyadh, 169 in Makkah, 143 in the the Eastern Province, 39 in Asir, 25 in Madinah, 25 in Hail, 22 in Jazan, 19 in Tabuk, 12 in Najran, 10 in the Northern Borders region and nine in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 382,198 after 540 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,737 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 5.9 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saudi Arabia to date.
Saudi Arabia announces nine more COVID-19 deaths
https://arab.news/yn94y
Saudi Arabia announces nine more COVID-19 deaths
- The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 382,198
- A total of 6,737 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced nine deaths from COVID-19 and 904 new infections on Friday.