Merkel party chief swings ahead in race to be next chancellor

Armin Laschet, CDU federal chairman and minister president of North Rhine-Westphalia, arrives at the CDU presidium meeting in front of party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP)
Updated 2 min 59 sec ago

BERLIN: The head of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU secured the backing of the party’s top brass on Monday, party sources told AFP, in a key boost for his campaign to succeed the veteran leader at elections in September.
As head of the CDU, Armin Laschet would normally be a shoo-in to head the party and the CSU, its smaller Bavarian sister party, to the polls on September 26 — when Merkel will retire after 16 years as chancellor.
But with public support for the conservatives tumbling over their recent handling of the coronavirus pandemic, some have called for Laschet to step aside in favor of Markus Soeder, the more popular CSU leader.
However, after a key huddle of the party’s top brass on Monday, a party source told AFP that “the CDU leadership is in favor of Armin Laschet running as the (conservative) candidate in the 2021 election campaign.”
While the backing of the party heavyweights does not mean Laschet is home and dry in the race, it is seen as a key indicator of who the alliance will end up picking.
Long-time Merkel ally Laschet, 60, took over as CDU leader in January but has since suffered a series of setback including a damaging spat with Merkel over virus containment measures.
As head of the country’s most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Laschet defended his region’s broad interpretation of national virus measures, calling for “more freedom and flexibility.”
He was also ridiculed on social media for saying he needed time to “think about” how to deal with Germany’s spiralling third wave over Easter, and accused of flip-flopping when he then appeared to change his mind with calls for a “bridge lockdown.”
Soeder, meanwhile, has been praised for taking a hard line on virus measures in Bavaria and has sought to align himself with Merkel, arguing that the chancellor should help decide who would be her successor.
“A CDU-CSU candidate without the support of Angela Merkel will not be successful,” he told Bild last weekend.
The Star Trek fan and fancy-dress loving Bavarian also insisted in an interview with Spiegel magazine that the candidate needed to be “accepted by the whole population, not just the party.”
Soeder has consistently beaten Laschet in recent popularity polls, with one survey by public broadcaster ARD showing that 54 percent of Germans thought he would be a good chancellor candidate, compared to just 19 percent for Laschet.
The Bavarian premier had remained tight-lipped about his ambitions to be chancellor candidate, but openly declared his willingness to run for the first time on Sunday — on the condition that he had the backing of the more powerful CDU.
A final decision expected some time in the next two weeks, according to German media reports.
Trust in the CDU-CSU has been severely hit in recent months by a sluggish vaccination program and a corruption scandal over mask procurement, leaving the conservatives at record lows of less than 30 percent.
With the once fringe Green Party now just a few points behind them, the CDU-CSU could face the real prospect of losing the chancellery for the first time since 2005.

DUBAI: US-Palestinian twins and DJ duo Simi and Haze Khadra showed support for Lebanese creatives this week by wearing merchandise from Ya Habibi Market, an online streetwear store designed to support artists from the Middle East.

Simi championed the brand’s Laurel Soap Official Stamp sweater and wrote on her Instagram Stories: “All proceeds go to Impact Lebanon.” 

(Instagram/@simihaze)

The duo, whose real names are Sama and Haya, were born in Palestine, but grew up between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. They are the younger sisters of Fai Khadra, who first made waves when he accompanied model and reality television star Kendall Jenner to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding in September 2018. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Simi & Haze (@simihaze)

Ya Habibi Market started after the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion in Beirut’s port area, with the aim of uniting artists in the region and helping those affected by the blast.

LONDON: At least 20 German police officers are suspected of stealing service-issue pistol, submachine gun and sniper rifle ammunition and giving it to a shooting range linked to a far-right extremist group.

Nordkreuz, the group at the center of the investigation, was stockpiling weaponry, ammunition and other supplies in the belief that Germany would collapse into civil war amid an armed Muslim uprising.

Its 50 or so members, thought to include army and police officers, had planned to exploit the chaos of civil war by seizing power through a military coup using weapons stashed in “safe houses” across the country, according to messages sent on an encrypted messaging app.

A police raid on one of the group’s founders, a police officer known as Marko G, 50, uncovered 55,000 cartridges for various weapons.

That stash included 90 sniper rifle bullets believed to have been stolen from a special forces armory in the south-eastern state of Bavaria.

In a separate raid on other Nordkreuz members, authorities found 7,000 more cartridges for various weapons stolen from a Saxony armory.

Prosecutors say the ammunition was handed to the Baltic Shooters range in the town of Gustrow, in the northeast of the country, in exchange for unauthorized firearms lessons.

Seventeen officers from the police special forces unit in Saxony, and at least three from its Bavarian counterpart, are under investigation.

Petric Kleine, president of Saxony’s state police force, said: “These allegations feel like a slap in the face for my agency. I’m furious and disappointed that a whole special operations unit not only deliberately ignored their orders, but that some of them abused our trust for their criminal activities.”

The Gustrow shooting range is said to have been used as a hub for Nordkreuz. Marko G periodically worked there as a firearms instructor, and was given a 21-month suspended sentence for violating weapon laws.

The investigation into Nordkreuz has also drawn in one of Germany’s top competitive shooters.

Frank Thiel, a 42-time national shooting champion across various events, ran classes at Baltic Shooters and has provided officially sanctioned training to elite police and army special operations units from Germany and across the world. One shooting magazine described him as a mentor to the “crème de la crème of elite units.”

Thiel was briefly a member of Nordkreuz but denied any extremist leanings. He was added to a Nordkreuz chat group in 2015, but left after a month after realizing that “the group is moving in a direction that isn’t mine.” Thiel is currently being treated as a witness, not a suspect, in the Nordkreuz investigation.

Germany has worked to counter the growing influence of the country’s far and extreme right. A 2019 report by the Interior Ministry warned of an estimated 24,000 far-right extremists in the country, nearly 13,000 of them inclined toward violence.

In October 2019, a right-wing terrorist shot dead two people near a synagogue in the city of Halle, and in February 2020, a neo-Nazi committed two mass shootings at shisha bars in the town of Hanau, killing nine people, all of whom had an immigrant background.

DUBAI: Low interest rates may fuel the recovery of the UAE real estate sector, according to the boss of one of the country’s biggest brokers.
The country is well positioned for an “accelerated bounce back from 2020 as all the ingredients for growth come back in play starting in 2021,”
Al Ramz chairman Dhafer Sahmi Al-Ahbabi said in the company’s annual report published on Monday.
“The backdrop of low interest rates not seen since the 2011 lows, will fuel the private sector and real estate sector in the country to fuel the growth over the next few years,” he said.

The UAE stock market has already signaled this positive outlook with the UAE indexes already outperforming in the EMEA and EM region in 2021.”
It comes after a tough year for regional brokers hit hard by the sharp decline in corporate profits and trading activity.
Dubai-listed Al Ramz recorded a 2020 loss of investments of about 31 million dirhams ($8.4 million), resulting to a net loss of 10.9 million dirhams, compared to a profit of 4.1 million in 2019.
Al Ramz had to diversify its income sources to buffer the blow of COVID-19, Al-Ahbabi said.

DUBAI: US singer and songwriter Katy Perry this week championed a dress by renowned luxury label Maison Alaia, which was founded by late French-Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaia. 

The superstar wore the brand’s Panther Print Velvet Jacquard Gown on Monday’s episode of “American Idol,” which she judges alongside Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Not only did the 36-year-old singer step out in an Arab label, but she also rocked a new darker hair color.

Fans quickly took to social media to comment on Perry’s new look.

 “Is it just me or is @katyperry hotter than normal tonight?” one Twitter user asked. 

