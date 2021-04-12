RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Monday called on Muslims to reject differences and discord, and to arbitrate the language of reason.
In a speech marking the start of the month of Ramadan, the king said the Kingdom has achieved great efforts in confronting the coronavirus pandemic.
“We hope that everyone will adhere to the preventive measures and apply for the vaccine,” the king said.
He also said that the Kingdom was proud in the measures and modern technologies it has adopted to ensure safety of those visiting the Two Holy Mosques.
King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman exchanged cables of congratulations with leaders of Islamic countries on the advent of Ramadan.
This will be the second year when Ramadan will be observed under coronavirus pandemic precautions
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman calls on Muslims to reject differences and discord
https://arab.news/65q5m
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman calls on Muslims to reject differences and discord
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Monday called on Muslims to reject differences and discord, and to arbitrate the language of reason.