Saudi Arabia records 11 COVID-19 deaths, 842 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 11 new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,765.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 842 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 399,277 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 8,485 remain active and 950 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 365, followed by Makkah with 150, the Eastern Province with 147, Asir recorded 34 and Hail confirmed 32 cases.
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (842) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (11) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (706) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (384,027) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/TlMdUf0AJN
The ministry also announced that 706 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 384,027.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the jab, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
It also launched a priority rapid vaccination service for citizens and residents aged 75 and over, without the need to register or make an appointment.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs temporarily closed 18 mosques in eight regions on Monday after 18 worshipers tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of mosques closed to 570 within 64 days, 542 of which have been reopened after being sterilized.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 136 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.94 million.