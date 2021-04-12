Saudi project clears 1,665 more mines in Yemen

RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) dismantled 1,665 mines in Yemen during the first week of April.
They comprised five anti-personnel mines, 468 anti-tank mines, 1,149 unexploded ordnances and 43 explosive devices.
Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the directive of King Salman to help ease the suffering of the Yemeni people.
It is implemented by Saudi cadres and international experts to remove mines planted by Iran-backed Houthi militias in various Yemeni regions, especially Marib, Aden, Sanaa, Al-Jawf, Al-Dhale, Hodeidah, Shabwa and Taiz.
A total of 232,257 mines have been extracted since the start of the project. More than 1.1 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming hundreds of civilian lives. Masam has 32 demining teams, and aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. It trains local demining engineers, gives them modern equipment and helps mine victims. In 2020, Masam’s contract was extended for one year at a cost of $30 million.
