Madinah university president receives Malaysian minister
Updated 27 sec ago
Updated 27 sec ago
The president of the Islamic University of Madinah, Dr. Mamdouh bin Saud bin Thunayan, received Malaysian Minister of Religious Affairs Dr. Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
During the meeting, they reviewed the university’s third strategic plan, which included three pillars: Innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development, and looked at the accreditations obtained by the university.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Who’s Who: Majed bin Ayed Al-Nefaie, CEO of Seera Group Holding

Updated 5 min 8 sec ago
Updated 5 min 8 sec ago
Majed bin Ayed Al-Nefaie has recently been appointed acting CEO of Seera Group Holding, one of the Middle East and North Africa’s largest travel and tourism groups.
Al-Nefaie succeeded Abdullah Al-Dawood, who moved to additional supervisory and leadership responsibilities with his appointment as a managing director of the group.
The board of directors wished Al-Nefaie success after appointing him to the new role. 
Prior to his latest appointment, Al-Nefaie served at several key positions in different industries in both the public and private sector.
He had been the vice president of the revenue department at Makkah Construction and Development Co. and director of Makkah Hilton Towers for many years.
He also works with several companies operating in the field of tourism and hotel services.
Al-Nefaie is also the board chairman of Mawasim Investment Group.
Moreover, Al-Nefaie served as the president of Al-Ahli Saudi Football Club in 2018 for less than a year, and he holds a golden membership at the club’s general assembly.
Al-Nefaie holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah. He also completed an advanced diploma in hotel management in the US.

Topics: Who's Who

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Updated 46 min 38 sec ago
Updated 46 min 38 sec ago
RIYADH: The Arab coalition destroyed a Houthi explosive-laden drone launched toward Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, Al-Ekhbariya reported.
The drone targeting Jazan is the latest in a long line of attacks against the Kingdom by the Iran-back Houthi militia. 
The coalition said the attack is a continuation of the Houthi’s systematic and intentional hostile attempts to target civilians. 
The Houthis, who took over the capital of Yemen, Sanaa, in 2014, have been condemned for their actions against the Kingdom. 

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives call from Turkey’s Erdogan

Updated 14 April 2021
  • During the call, they exchanged well wishes for the month of Ramadan
Updated 14 April 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a phone call on Wednesday from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the call, Erdogan extended his greetings to the king for the month of Ramadan.
King Salman thanked thanked the Turkish president and exchanged well wishes for the Muslim holy month.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Turkey Ramadan Recep Tayyip Erdogan Ramadan 2021

Watch: The Kaaba and Grand Mosque fragranced 10 times a day

Updated 53 min 20 sec ago
  • Perfuming the Grand Mosque and the Kaaba is seen as an act of service and reverence for Islam’s holiest site
  • Sixty incense burners are used daily to burn 60kg of oud in the mosque
Updated 53 min 20 sec ago
MAKKAH: The Grand Mosque and Kaaba are perfumed with high quality fragrances ten times a day, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Fragrance is applied to the Kaaba and is used in the mosque more regularly during special occasions such as the holy month of Ramadan, days of Hajj and on Fridays.
Perfuming the Grand Mosque and the Kaaba is seen as an act of service and reverence for Islam’s holiest site and those visiting it.
It aims to provide an atmosphere of spirituality and holiness to the thousands of people who visit, pray and perform Umrah pilgrimage at the mosque.
Sixty incense burners are used daily to burn 60kg of oud in the mosque, a practice that signals veneration for the holy site.
There is a huge importance placed on cleanliness and smelling good in Islam and Muslims apply perfume to prayer mats, prayer clothes, rosaries and burn incense in mosques.

Topics: Ramadan Makkah Kaaba

Saudi Arabia announces eight more COVID-19 deaths

Updated 14 April 2021
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 385,441
  • A total of 6,781 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 14 April 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced eight deaths from COVID-19 and 929 new infections on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 443 were recorded in Riyadh, 172 in Makkah, 130 in the the Eastern Province, 30 in Madinah, 26 in Asir, 24 in Tabuk, 22 in Jazan, 22 in Hail, 11 in the Northern Borders region,11 in Najran and six in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 385,441 after 806 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,781 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 6.5 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saudi Arabia to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

