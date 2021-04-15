The president of the Islamic University of Madinah, Dr. Mamdouh bin Saud bin Thunayan, received Malaysian Minister of Religious Affairs Dr. Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
During the meeting, they reviewed the university’s third strategic plan, which included three pillars: Innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development, and looked at the accreditations obtained by the university.
Madinah university president receives Malaysian minister
