Madinah university president receives Malaysian minister

Who’s Who: Majed bin Ayed Al-Nefaie, CEO of Seera Group Holding

Majed bin Ayed Al-Nefaie has recently been appointed acting CEO of Seera Group Holding, one of the Middle East and North Africa’s largest travel and tourism groups.

Al-Nefaie succeeded Abdullah Al-Dawood, who moved to additional supervisory and leadership responsibilities with his appointment as a managing director of the group.

The board of directors wished Al-Nefaie success after appointing him to the new role.

Prior to his latest appointment, Al-Nefaie served at several key positions in different industries in both the public and private sector.

He had been the vice president of the revenue department at Makkah Construction and Development Co. and director of Makkah Hilton Towers for many years.

He also works with several companies operating in the field of tourism and hotel services.

Al-Nefaie is also the board chairman of Mawasim Investment Group.

Moreover, Al-Nefaie served as the president of Al-Ahli Saudi Football Club in 2018 for less than a year, and he holds a golden membership at the club’s general assembly.

Al-Nefaie holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah. He also completed an advanced diploma in hotel management in the US.