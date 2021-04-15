RIYADH: Officials from the Saudi Ministry of Culture took part in the virtual preparatory meetings organized by Italy, the host of the 2021 G20 summit, as part of the work of the cultural track on the sidelines of the G20 agenda.
The cultural track emerged during Saudi Arabia’s presidency of the G20 in 2020, which resulted in the establishment of the “Cultural Sherpa Track.”
The meetings come within the efforts of the G20 presidency to establish a global cultural dialogue platform to enhance multilateral cultural cooperation.
Saudi Arabia succeeded in adding this cultural track to the agenda of the G20 for the first time in the history.
Saudi Arabia participates in G20 cultural track meetings
https://arab.news/wvsj8
Saudi Arabia participates in G20 cultural track meetings
RIYADH: Officials from the Saudi Ministry of Culture took part in the virtual preparatory meetings organized by Italy, the host of the 2021 G20 summit, as part of the work of the cultural track on the sidelines of the G20 agenda.