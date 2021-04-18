Bahrain's King Hamad receives Saudi interior minister

RIYADH: Bahrain’s King Hamad received Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif at Sakhir Palace in the kingdom’s western region on Sunday.
At the beginning of the meeting, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the king, and their wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the government and people of Bahrain. King Hamad also conveyed his greetings and appreciation to the Saudi leaders and reciprocated the sentiments.
During the meeting, they discussed the latest regional and international developments.
The Saudi minister also met with Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad to discuss relations and cooperation between the two countries and means of developing them in various fields.
- Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad also met with the visiting Saudi minister
