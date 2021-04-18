Saudi HR development fund to support 50% of wages in industrial sector

RIYADH: The Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) contributes to providing training and employment support programs for the industrial sector, bearing 50 percent of the wages for employment, training and qualification for jobs.
The initiative is part of the launch of the wage support program to stimulate the localization of jobs in the industrial sector in the Kingdom during 2021.
The initiative includes “Wusoul” — supporting working women whose salaries are less than SR8,000 ($2,133), training programs approved by Hadaf, programs that cover plants that have an industrial license, and job opportunity programs in all regions of the Kingdom.
The fund called on the owners of industrial establishments to join the support program and list job opportunities through the national labor portal “Taqat.sa,” to benefit from the fund’s support. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources announced the launch of the wage support program last week.
The program was launched in partnership with the Hadaf, the General Organization for Technical and Vocational Training, and the Council of Saudi Chambers, by providing incentives and support to plants and attracting national talent to work in them.
According to the work mechanism, participating entities will have to raise the desirability of jobs in factories for Saudis and provide the appropriate environment for them to work in the industrial sector by creating legislation and regulations that contribute to them joining the sector. This is in addition to the support provided by Hadaf, as well as training and qualification aspects by the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation.
The plan comes as an activation of the memorandum of understanding signed between several bodies that include the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the General Organization for Technical and Vocational Training, the Hadaf, and the Council of Saudi Chambers.
More than 16 executive meetings were held to study the targets of the industrial sector, in addition to listening to industrialists’ needs and the challenges that they face.