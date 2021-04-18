Saudi Arabia records 27,377 COVID-19 violations

RIYADH: Saudi authorities continued their monitoring campaigns to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
They recorded 27,377 violations of the regulations within one week, according to recent statistics from the Ministry of Interior.
The statistics indicated that the region of Riyadh recorded the highest number with 9,471 violations, followed by Makkah (5,756), the Eastern Province (3,589), Qassim (1,969), Madinah (1,690), Jouf (1,343), Tabuk (897), Hail (801), Baha (579), Asir (503), the Northern Borders (451), Najran (171) and Jazan (157).
The ministry called on citizens and residents to keep abiding by the preventive protocols and the instructions issued by authorities in this regard.
Meanwhile, Saudi health clinics set up by the Ministry of Health as testing hubs or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people around the Kingdom since the pandemic began.
Among those testing hubs are Taakad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to people with symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties. Appointments to either service can also be made through the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
