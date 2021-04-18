Saudi ministry delivers food baskets to Senegal

DAKAR: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has distributed more than 2,000 Ramadan food baskets in Senegal as part of King Salman’s iftar program, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
The delivery was launched in cooperation with Hazza Al-Mutairi, the religious attache at the Kingdom’s Embassy in Dakar.
The program covers more than 14 cities, governorates and centers. Through the work of the ministry, more than 200,000 people will receive food gifts.
Al-Mutairi said that the program is part of the “unlimited support” provided by King Salman to Muslims around the world, adding that the distribution process is taking place in accordance with anti-coronavirus precautionary measures.
The adviser to the president of Senegal, Yuro Bah, hailed Saudi Arabia’s relief efforts and its humanitarian approach in aiding development efforts around the world.
For Ramadan this year, The Kingdom has launched iftar programs in 16 countries. The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has arranged for the King Salman program to reach all continents through coordination with Saudi embassies and Islamic centers.
