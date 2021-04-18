You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi ministry delivers food baskets to Senegal

Saudi ministry delivers food baskets to Senegal

Saudi ministry delivers food baskets to Senegal
1 / 4
The program covers more than 14 cities, governorates and centers. (SPA)
Saudi ministry delivers food baskets to Senegal
2 / 4
The program covers more than 14 cities, governorates and centers. (SPA)
Saudi ministry delivers food baskets to Senegal
3 / 4
The program covers more than 14 cities, governorates and centers. (SPA)
Saudi ministry delivers food baskets to Senegal
4 / 4
The program covers more than 14 cities, governorates and centers. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z79rx

Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

Saudi ministry delivers food baskets to Senegal

Saudi ministry delivers food baskets to Senegal
  • Al-Mutairi said that the program is part of the “unlimited support” provided by King Salman to Muslims around the world
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

DAKAR: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has distributed more than 2,000 Ramadan food baskets in Senegal as part of King Salman’s iftar program, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
The delivery was launched in cooperation with Hazza Al-Mutairi, the religious attache at the Kingdom’s Embassy in Dakar.
The program covers more than 14 cities, governorates and centers. Through the work of the ministry, more than 200,000 people will receive food gifts.
Al-Mutairi said that the program is part of the “unlimited support” provided by King Salman to Muslims around the world, adding that the distribution process is taking place in accordance with anti-coronavirus precautionary measures.
The adviser to the president of Senegal, Yuro Bah, hailed Saudi Arabia’s relief efforts and its humanitarian approach in aiding development efforts around the world.
For Ramadan this year, The Kingdom has launched iftar programs in 16 countries. The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has arranged for the King Salman program to reach all continents through coordination with Saudi embassies and Islamic centers. 

Topics: SAUDI ISLAMIC AFFAIRS MINISTRY

Related

Saudi Arabia launches iftar program in Argentina
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches iftar program in Argentina
KSrelief training Yemeni medics to combat COVID-19
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief training Yemeni medics to combat COVID-19

‘We must cooperate’ to curb virus, avoid tough measures, Saudi Ministry of Interior warns

‘We must cooperate’ to curb virus, avoid tough measures, Saudi Ministry of Interior warns
A Saudi woman walks on a social distancing marker at a shopping center, as preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 3, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 15 min 58 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

‘We must cooperate’ to curb virus, avoid tough measures, Saudi Ministry of Interior warns

‘We must cooperate’ to curb virus, avoid tough measures, Saudi Ministry of Interior warns
  • Makkah police arrest 13 people for violating isolation, quarantine instructions
Updated 15 min 58 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced on Sunday that authorities have detected a surge of “worrying” behaviors in the Kingdom since the beginning of Ramadan, warning citizens to avoid ignoring anti-coronavirus health measures.

At a joint press conference between the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, MoI spokesperson Lt. Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub warned that the rising number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom could potentially lead to citywide lockdowns, as well as the banning of certain activities.
“We must cooperate and not trivialize the dangers. We do not want to have to resort to tough measures,” he said.
Al-Shalhoub added that the Kingdom was continuing to crack down on rule-breakers and those who violate safety precautions, including people using social media to spread misinformation about safety measures and ways to circumvent them.
Meanwhile, Makkah’s regional police spokesman said that 13 people were arrested in Jeddah and Taif for violating isolation and quarantine instructions after they tested positive for coronavirus.
Preliminary legal procedures were taken against them and their cases were referred to the Public Prosecution. The MoI previously warned that violators will face up to a two-year prison sentence, a fine of up to SR200,000 ($53,300), or both.
Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly revealed that the Kingdom has seen a slight rise in the percentage of women contracting coronavirus, warning that the number of women coming forward to be vaccinated was lower than expected.
“We have also seen a rise in the number of female cases that become critical and end up needing intensive care. Women also make up 55 percent of the overall number of cases in the Kingdom,” he said.
The MoH announced that 917 new coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday, raising the total number of cases to 404,970.
There are now 9,445 active cases, 1,044 of which are in critical care.

INNUMBERS

404,970 Total cases

388,702 Recoveries

6,823 Deaths

Of the new cases, 402 were in Riyadh, 203 in Makkah and 131 in the Eastern Province. Baha and Jouf reported the lowest cases on Saturday, with just six cases each.
Al-Aly said that appointments for second vaccine doses would be automatically updated, following news that some appointments had been canceled. The Saudi strategy aims to immunize the largest number of people possible with at least the first dose, Al-Aly added.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that more than 15 million people have benefited from its Eatmarna app.
The ministry said that only people who have taken at least the first dose of the vaccine will be permitted to perform Umrah, or pray at either the Grand Mosque in Makkah or the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
Violators will be prosecuted for attempting to perform the pilgrimage without the proper permissions, officials said, adding that authorities are encouraging safety precautions in order to ensure safe, smooth, and seamless pilgrimages for all visitors.
There were 907 new recoveries reported in the Kingdom, raising the total number of recoveries over the course of the pandemic to 388,702. The Kingdom’s death toll rose to 6,823 after 13 new coronavirus-related deaths were recorded.
Almost 7.1 million coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Saudi Arabia so far.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi police catch seven quarantine violators in Eastern Province
Saudi Arabia
Saudi police catch seven quarantine violators in Eastern Province

Saudi Arabia records 27,377 COVID-19 violations

Saudi Arabia records 27,377 COVID-19 violations
During the first five days of Ramadan, Qassim municipality carried out more than 11,000 inspection tours of food and health facilities in Buraidah and other regional governorates. (SPA)
Updated 5 min 18 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia records 27,377 COVID-19 violations

Saudi Arabia records 27,377 COVID-19 violations
  • Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment
Updated 5 min 18 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi authorities continued their monitoring campaigns to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
They recorded 27,377 violations of the regulations within one week, according to recent statistics from the Ministry of Interior.
The statistics indicated that the region of Riyadh recorded the highest number with 9,471 violations, followed by Makkah (5,756), the Eastern Province (3,589), Qassim (1,969), Madinah (1,690), Jouf (1,343), Tabuk (897), Hail (801), Baha (579), Asir (503), the Northern Borders (451), Najran (171) and Jazan (157).
The ministry called on citizens and residents to keep abiding by the preventive protocols and the instructions issued by authorities in this regard.
Meanwhile, Saudi health clinics set up by the Ministry of Health as testing hubs or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people around the Kingdom since the pandemic began.
Among those testing hubs are Taakad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to people with symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties. 

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi police catch seven quarantine violators in Eastern Province
Saudi Arabia
Saudi police catch seven quarantine violators in Eastern Province
Saudi customs catch drug smugglers using grape boxes
Saudi Arabia
Saudi customs catch drug smugglers using grape boxes

Saudi HR development fund to support 50% of wages in industrial sector

Saudi HR development fund to support 50% of wages in industrial sector
Jobseekers stand in line to talk with a recruiter at a booth at a job fair in Riyadh, January 29, 2012. (REUTERS)
Updated 10 min 22 sec ago
SPA

Saudi HR development fund to support 50% of wages in industrial sector

Saudi HR development fund to support 50% of wages in industrial sector
  • The fund called on the owners of industrial establishments to join the support program and list job opportunities
Updated 10 min 22 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) contributes to providing training and employment support programs for the industrial sector, bearing 50 percent of the wages for employment, training and qualification for jobs.
The initiative is part of the launch of the wage support program to stimulate the localization of jobs in the industrial sector in the Kingdom during 2021.
The initiative includes “Wusoul” — supporting working women whose salaries are less than SR8,000 ($2,133), training programs approved by Hadaf, programs that cover plants that have an industrial license, and job opportunity programs in all regions of the Kingdom.
The fund called on the owners of industrial establishments to join the support program and list job opportunities through the national labor portal “Taqat.sa,” to benefit from the fund’s support. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources announced the launch of the wage support program last week.

Topics: Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF)

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Hadaf approves 33 new professional certificates
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Hadaf approves 33 new professional certificates
Saudi King, Crown Prince donate $8.1 million to local charity platform Ehsan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi King, Crown Prince donate $8.1 million to local charity platform Ehsan

Saudi Arabia offers condolences over Egypt train accident

Saudi Arabia offers condolences over Egypt train accident
Updated 37 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia offers condolences over Egypt train accident

Saudi Arabia offers condolences over Egypt train accident
  • The train accident left 97 wounded after it derailed off its tracks
Updated 37 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it expresses its deep sorrow for the train accident north of the Egyptian capital Cairo.
A passenger train derailed earlier on Sunday in the city of Toukh in Qalyubia province, injuring around 100 people.
“The Kingdom expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Egyptian leadership, government and people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Four train wagons ran off the railway while the train was traveling to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura from Cairo, Egypt’s railway authority said.
(With AP)

Related

Eleven dead, 98 injured after train derails in Egypt video
Middle-East
Eleven dead, 98 injured after train derails in Egypt
Saudi senior source denies FT report of holding secret talks with Iran
Saudi Arabia
Saudi senior source denies FT report of holding secret talks with Iran

Bahrain's King Hamad receives Saudi interior minister

Bahrain’s King Hamad receives Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif at Sakhir Palace. (SPA)
Bahrain’s King Hamad receives Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif at Sakhir Palace. (SPA)
Updated 16 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain's King Hamad receives Saudi interior minister

Bahrain’s King Hamad receives Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif at Sakhir Palace. (SPA)
Updated 16 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain’s King Hamad received Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif at Sakhir Palace in the kingdom’s western region on Sunday.
At the beginning of the meeting, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the king, and their wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the government and people of Bahrain. King Hamad also conveyed his greetings and appreciation to the Saudi leaders and reciprocated the sentiments.
During the meeting, they discussed the latest regional and international developments.
The Saudi minister also met with Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad to discuss relations and cooperation between the two countries and means of developing them in various fields.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bahrain King Hamad Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif

Related

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman exchanges Ramadan wishes with Bahraini king
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman exchanges Ramadan wishes with Bahraini king
Bahrain’s Gulf Air makes progress in delaying jet deliveries
Business & Economy
Bahrain’s Gulf Air makes progress in delaying jet deliveries

Latest updates

‘We must cooperate’ to curb virus, avoid tough measures, Saudi Ministry of Interior warns
‘We must cooperate’ to curb virus, avoid tough measures, Saudi Ministry of Interior warns
Saudi Arabia records 27,377 COVID-19 violations
Saudi Arabia records 27,377 COVID-19 violations
Saudi HR development fund to support 50% of wages in industrial sector
Saudi HR development fund to support 50% of wages in industrial sector
How Middle East public attitudes have evolved 1 year into COVID-19 pandemic
Health workers check worshippers entering the Grand Mosque in Makkah on April 18, 2021 as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (SPA)
Deputy commander of Iran’s Quds Force dies from ‘heart condition’
Deputy commander of Iran’s Quds Force dies from ‘heart condition’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.