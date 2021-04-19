You are here

  • Home
  • Oil drops as surging COVID-19 infections stoke demand concerns

Oil drops as surging COVID-19 infections stoke demand concerns

Oil drops as surging COVID-19 infections stoke demand concerns
A man is vaccinated against COVID by a health worker in a remote area of Brazil. The country hasthe second-highest death toll in the world. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zejn2

Updated 19 April 2021
Reuters

Oil drops as surging COVID-19 infections stoke demand concerns

Oil drops as surging COVID-19 infections stoke demand concerns
  • Resurgence of virus in emerging economies
  • India reports record risin infections
Updated 19 April 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices were lower on Monday as rising coronavirus infections in India and other countries prompted concerns that stronger measures to contain the pandemic will hit economic activity, along with demand for commodities such as crude.
Brent crude was down 23 cents, or 0.3 percent in early London trade, after rising 6 percent last week. US oil was down 27 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $62.96 a barrel, having gained 6.4 percent last week.
“The progress of vaccination drives in the developed markets can be seen in road traffic levels, but resurging case numbers have reversed the recovery in the emerging countries,” such as India and Brazil, said ANZ Research in a report on Monday.
India reported a record rise in coronavirus infections of 273,810 on Monday, increasing overall cases to just over 15 million, making the country the second-worst affected after the United States, which has reported more than 31 million infections. India’s deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 1,619 to nearly 180,000.
Hong Kong will suspend flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines from April 20 due to imported coronavirus infections, authorities said in a statement late on Sunday.
Japanese companies believe the world’s third-largest economy will experience a fourth round of coronavirus infections, with many bracing for a further blow to business, a Reuters monthly poll showed.
Japan has had far fewer COVID-19 cases than many other major economies, but concerns about a new wave of infections are rising fast, according to their responses in the poll.
A slower rollout of vaccinations compared with other Group of Seven advanced countries and the lack of a sense of crisis among the public will trigger a new wave of infections, some companies wrote in the poll.
In the United States energy companies added oil and natural gas rigs for a fifth consecutive week for the first time since February as higher oil prices this year encouraged drillers to return to the wellpad.

Topics: Oil energy OPEC

Related

Oil rises above $67 in fifth day of gains on demand hopes
Business & Economy
Oil rises above $67 in fifth day of gains on demand hopes
IEA: Goodbye oil glut thanks to OPEC+ and recovery
Business & Economy
IEA: Goodbye oil glut thanks to OPEC+ and recovery

Abu Dhabi’s G42 forms big data JV with Israeli defense company Rafael

Abu Dhabi’s G42 forms big data JV with Israeli defense company Rafael
Updated 3 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

Abu Dhabi’s G42 forms big data JV with Israeli defense company Rafael

Abu Dhabi’s G42 forms big data JV with Israeli defense company Rafael
  • The joint venture will have a research and development site in Israel and will develop products for sectors including banking, health care and public safety
Updated 3 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42 (G42) has formed a joint venture with Israel’s state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to commercialize artificial intelligence and big data technologies, the companies said on Monday.
The joint venture, called Presight.AI, will have a research and development site in Israel and will develop products for sectors including banking, health care and public safety, to be sold in Israel, the United Arab Emirates and internationally.
Israel and the UAE agreed to normalize relations in August, triggering a number of announcements from businesses stating their intention to cooperate across the two countries.
UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamad Al-KHajja said the joint venture strengthened the relationship between Israel and the UAE and opportunities for bilateral economic growth.
G42 is an Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company set up in 2018 which works with government and private clients. In September it became the first UAE company to open an international office in Israel.
UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan is its chairman and a shareholder. Abu Dhabi’s sovereign fund Mubadala in November invested in G42 and last week US private-equity firm Silver Lake invested to help the company expand.
G42 rose to prominence last year as it led Phase III clinical trials of a vaccine developed by Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group (CNBG) in the UAE and regional countries, as well as offering medical diagnostic services.
The joint venture agreement is subject to regulatory approvals by Israeli and UAE authorities.

Topics: Israel UAE

Related

Abu Dhabi’s IHC acquires 45% stake in construction giant Alpha Dhabi Holding
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s IHC acquires 45% stake in construction giant Alpha Dhabi Holding
Israel and Greece sign record defense deal
Business & Economy
Israel and Greece sign record defense deal

More than 1,000 Saudi businesses benefit from $586.5m in Monshaat funding

More than 1,000 Saudi businesses benefit from $586.5m in Monshaat funding
Updated 17 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

More than 1,000 Saudi businesses benefit from $586.5m in Monshaat funding

More than 1,000 Saudi businesses benefit from $586.5m in Monshaat funding
  • Overall, the ‘Kafalah’ program has provided more than SR14.407 billion in 8,718 guarantees
Updated 17 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat) has financed 1,130 SMEs with about SR2.2 billion ($586.5 million) over 15 months through the end of March 2021.
Overall, the ‘Kafalah’ program has provided more than SR14.407 billion in 8,718 guarantees, Monshaat told the Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper.
The Kafalah program was founded in 2006 as a joint initiative between the Kingdom’s ministry of finance and Saudi commercial banks to help overcome SME financing constraints.
Monshaat said that financing could reach a maximum of SR7.5 million and there is no minimal range for applicants.
Enterprise Support Centers also offer a package of programs to develop small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs, the Authority added.
Support is also offered in the form of training and networking with other companies operating in a similar field.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia funding economy

Related

Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption authority initiates a number of criminal cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption authority initiates a number of criminal cases
Revenue management systems key to success of Saudi health reforms says KPMG
Business & Economy
Revenue management systems key to success of Saudi health reforms says KPMG

Ramadan series ‘Al-Tawoos’ to be investigated in Egypt over use of ‘inappropriate’ language

Ramadan series ‘Al-Tawoos’ to be investigated in Egypt over use of ‘inappropriate’ language
Updated 4 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Ramadan series ‘Al-Tawoos’ to be investigated in Egypt over use of ‘inappropriate’ language

Ramadan series ‘Al-Tawoos’ to be investigated in Egypt over use of ‘inappropriate’ language
  • Egyptian TV soap “Al-Tawoos” has become the first Ramadan series to be investigated by Egypt’s media regulatory body
  • The council said it had received “numerous complaints” about “the use of language that does not agree with the council codes”
Updated 4 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Egyptian TV soap “Al-Tawoos” has become the first Ramadan series to be investigated by Egypt’s media regulatory body for its alleged use “of language offensive to family values.” 

The Supreme Media Council issued a statement Sunday saying it had launched an urgent investigation with those who produced the show and the television channel airing it, Al Nahar TV. 

The council said it had received “numerous complaints” about “the use of language that does not agree with the council codes.”

The regulatory body added that while it respects freedom of expression, it insisted that Egyptian family values must remain “a priority for purposeful art” in order “to preserve the identity and cohesion of families and move away from any image that distorts it.”  

“Al-Tawoos” – Arabic for The Peacock -- is set in a social context dominated by mystery and suspense, and stars Syrian actor Gamal Soliman, Egyptian veteran Samiha Ayoub, Sahar Al Sayegh, Khaled Alish, among others.  

Soliman plays the role of a veteran lawyer Kamal El Ostoul who specializes in compensation cases, but circumstances force him to investigate a rape case that turns his life upside down.

When the promo of the series first came out, it started trending among social media users who said they saw a huge resemblance between the show and the infamous Fairmont rape crime.  

The notorious case involved a group of men accused of drugging a girl and raping her as she lay unconscious at a private after party at the five-star Fairmont Nile City hotel. 

The crime has become a case of public opinion and has received international criticism. Some preparators remain outside Egypt and some others who were under arrest were released on bail. 

Though in the TV series has changed the occupation and socio-economic class of the survivor, yet the show still appears strongly inspired by the hotel gang rape case.

Topics: Ramadan TV series investigation

Related

Baked feta pasta.
Lifestyle
Ramadan recipes: An Arab take on TikTok’s famous baked feta pasta

PIF-backed Noon signs deal with UAE emirate to support small businesses

PIF-backed Noon signs deal with UAE emirate to support small businesses
Updated 57 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-backed Noon signs deal with UAE emirate to support small businesses

PIF-backed Noon signs deal with UAE emirate to support small businesses
  • SMEs in Ajman will be able to promote and sell their products through the e-commerce’s company’s “Noon Mahali” platform
Updated 57 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE emirate of Ajman has struck a deal with online retailer Noon to support the growth of small businesses.
It will help members of the emirate’s Tazz program for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well companies that are signed up to the Riyada program for small business owners and e-commerce license holders.
“Through this cooperation, we aim to inspire innovation, encourage local entrepreneurs and assist in the SMEs’ digital transformation in the emirate,” Abdulla Bin Nassir Al-Nuaimi, Ajman DED’s director of planning and development, said.
SMEs in Ajman will be able to promote and sell their products through the e-commerce’s company’s “Noon Mahali” platform, which is specifically designed for them.
There will also be training sessions and other activities to guide sellers in making the most of Noon’s platform.
Al-Nuaimi said the private sector “has become a major partner and supporter of the government sector” in strengthening local businesses.
The move follows the UAE’s wider push to revitalize its SME scene as the country diversifies its income sources and encourage more economic activity amid a pandemic-induced slowdown.

Topics: UAE ajman Noon economy SME

Related

Ajman Tourism launches safety inspection campaign
Corporate News
Ajman Tourism launches safety inspection campaign
PIF’s Noon launches Ramadan drive to help poor families
Business & Economy
PIF’s Noon launches Ramadan drive to help poor families

Tottenham fires manager Jose Mourinho

Tottenham fires manager Jose Mourinho
Updated 19 April 2021
AP

Tottenham fires manager Jose Mourinho

Tottenham fires manager Jose Mourinho
  • Mourinho took over in November 2019
  • His firing comes with seventh-place Tottenham outside the Champions League places but with a League Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday
Updated 19 April 2021
AP

LONDON: Tottenham has fired manager Jose Mourinho, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision has not yet been made public by Tottenham.
Mourinho took over in November 2019. His firing comes with seventh-place Tottenham outside the Champions League places but with a League Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday.

Topics: Jose Mourinho Tottenham Hotspur football sport english Premier League

Related

Man Utd battle back to gain revenge on Tottenham
Sport
Man Utd battle back to gain revenge on Tottenham
The social network that wants to unite the football community
Sport
The social network that wants to unite the football community

Latest updates

Abu Dhabi’s G42 forms big data JV with Israeli defense company Rafael
Abu Dhabi’s G42 forms big data JV with Israeli defense company Rafael
More than 1,000 Saudi businesses benefit from $586.5m in Monshaat funding
More than 1,000 Saudi businesses benefit from $586.5m in Monshaat funding
Ramadan series ‘Al-Tawoos’ to be investigated in Egypt over use of ‘inappropriate’ language
Ramadan series ‘Al-Tawoos’ to be investigated in Egypt over use of ‘inappropriate’ language
PIF-backed Noon signs deal with UAE emirate to support small businesses
PIF-backed Noon signs deal with UAE emirate to support small businesses
Tottenham fires manager Jose Mourinho
Tottenham fires manager Jose Mourinho

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.