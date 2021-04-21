Saudi transport program extends support for women

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) has added vehicle for hire company Careem as a Wusool transportation program service provider as part of efforts to boost female employment in the private sector.
Careem services will be available in 28 cities in Saudi Arabia and woman qualifying for the scheme can register online at http://wusool.sa.
Under the terms of the initiative, beneficiaries can receive an 80 percent discount on the cost of each journey. The ceiling of support — that lasts for up to 24 months — was recently increased to SR1,100 ($293) a month for those with a monthly wage of SR6,000 or less, and SR800 for people earning between SR6,001 and SR8,000. The program aims to reduce the burden of transport costs for Saudi women in private-sector jobs while also providing a safe and high-quality transport service.
Wusool covers 13 regions throughout the Kingdom, namely Riyadh, Makkah, the Eastern Province, Madinah, Tabuk, Asir, Qassim, Hail, Jazan, the Northern Borders, Najran, Jouf, and Baha.
