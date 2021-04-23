AlUla opens new department to help film industry

Tawakkalna health status confirmation needed to fly from Saudi Arabia
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has told airlines operating in the Kingdom that boarding passes must only be issued to passengers whose health status, as recorded by the Tawakkalna application, is “immune” or “not been confirmed with infection.”
Airlines and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority were instructed to work quickly and as a matter of urgency to ensure that passenger data is linked to the application. GACA said that Tawakkalna status alone will be sufficient proof that a person is not suffering from coronavirus infection, and there will be no need for supporting documents.
The authority also instructed that a mechanism must be provided to contact by text message those passengers whose health status does not meet requirements and inform them that their bookings have to be canceled. It stressed the importance of protecting the rights of travelers when canceling their bookings.
Meanwhile Saudis and expatriates in the Kingdom continue to receive coronavirus vaccines, with 7,868,232 people inoculated so far, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).
The ministry on Friday reported 1,098 new coronavirus cases, meaning that 410,191 people in the Kingdom have contracted the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 9,660 active cases, and 1,205 patients are in critical condition.
Of the new cases, 454 are in the Riyadh region, 244 in the Makkah region, 171 in the Eastern Province and 42 in the Madinah region.
Meanwhile, an additional 1,205 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 393,653.
Nine more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, raising the death toll to 6,878.
Health authorities have so far conducted 16,477,359 PCR tests, including 63,320 in the previous 24 hours.
Saudi health clinics set up by the ministry as testing hubs or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people around the Kingdom.
Among those testing hubs are Taakad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no, or mild, symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments for either service can be made through the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
Rawasheen in Makkah: A civilized window to the past and present
Architectural designs reflect the identity of the holy city, and a culture that is still present in the minds of Makkans
Updated 24 April 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Visitors to Makkah can see Makkan Islamic architecture throughout the city’s central area and main streets, where Rawasheen and Hijazi doors are still present on the facades of hotels overlooking the Grand Mosque.
These architectural designs reflect the identity of Makkah, and a culture that is still present in the minds of Makkans, who see it as an extension of the past, and an embodiment of the holy city’s historical wealth.
Architect Talal Samarkandi told Arab News that Rawasheen — the elaborate patterned wooden window frames found in old buildings in Makkah and Jeddah that maximize natural light and air flow — are rooted in Hijazi architectural heritage, constructed with rare wooden tools, which used to be purchased from India, Indonesia and Sudan.
“The heritage is featured on doors, windows and mashrabiyas (a type of projecting oriel window enclosed with carved wood latticework),” Samarkandi told Arab News, adding that beautiful inscriptions used to decorate the sharabeesh holes in ceilings and doors. “People believed that the house was identified by its door, and thus, made sure that their doors and windows were beautiful and stylish.”
He added that timber was used for environmental purposes, as wood is a poor conductor of heat and is used for ventilation.
According to Samarkandi, Hijazi people cared a lot about the quality of their houses’ interiors and temperatures. Rawasheen helped them reduce the consumption of energy to cool the inside of buildings. Rawasheen served as panoramic windows for mothers to watch their children in the streets while maintaining total privacy. They were also the “social media” of the age, allowing people to communicate with their surroundings. These stylish windows were also used as trade portals, where people could dangle baskets tied to a rope to buy goods from street vendors outside.
Embracing the Makkan legacy promotes the heritage and architectural charm of the city, and creates a new touristic destination for visitors from different cultural backgrounds.
Dr. Samir Barqah, History researcher
“Mashrabiyas were placed in front of the Rawasheen to cool houses, with holes in them that allowed fresh air to enter the rooms of the houses,” Samarkandi added.
One of the advantages of the Hijazi customs in old buildings was respecting rights and duties, he noted. Owners of taller buildings could not stare at their neighbors in lower buildings; mashrabiyas were closed and tilted from the top.
The art of inscriptions on doors developed and flourished. At the time, carpenters used to engrave their names on the doors, with some now centuries old.
Wooden doors were also carved in Islamic architectural patterns, forms and shapes, such as the five-pointed star that represents Islam’s five pillars, the eight-pointed star usually placed at the base of the dome over the seat of a ruler or person of power, the 12-pointed star that represents the months of the year, and the crescent, which is related to the moon in all tribes, used to determine the Qibla.
“Each country has its own architectural trends, which are inspired by its culture and history. Our trends kicked off in Makkah, where we see a lot of these architectural features in the central area and the main facades of Makkah’s streets,” he added.
History researcher Dr. Samir Barqah suggested Makkah has a unique architectural legacy. “Makkah has witnessed different architectural cultures over the years,” he said.
“Embracing the Makkan legacy promotes the heritage and architectural charm of the city, creates a new touristic destination for visitors from different cultural backgrounds, and encourages pilgrims to stay longer in Makkah, which would boost the economy and create hundreds of jobs for nationals,” he told Arab News.
Social traditions partly blamed for fueling rise in Saudi COVID-19 cases: Sociologist
Updated 24 April 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: Saudis and expats must not put social traditions ahead of following strict health and safety rules designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a top sociologist has warned.
Speaking as the rate of infections in the country rose above 1,000 new cases a day, Jeddah-based Soaad Al-Aali told Arab News that the temptation to hold social gatherings could ultimately result in unnecessary deaths.
In January, the daily COVID-19 caseload in the Kingdom had dropped to nearly 100, but while the majority of people were adhering to preventive measures, she said social traditions were causing some to overlook regulations.
“Saudis are experiencing their first real crisis in the history of their country. With their love for their country, the majority of Saudi people, if not all, have shown a great response to the instruction of the concerned health authorities despite their traditional tendency to intimate social gatherings and meetings,” she added.
However, she said there would always be a small minority who ignored rules. “They are found in nearly all societies. Most people are disciplined and respect instructions, but this long pandemic may have made some feel bored and, consequently, a bit careless with regard to precautionary measures.”
Al-Aali added that the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination programs in the Kingdom may also have lulled some people into a false sense of security over spreading the virus.
“The introduction of the vaccine has surely given people a feeling that the pandemic will soon be something to remember,” she said, adding that dropping their guard could potentially lead to more COVID-19 deaths.
In Jeddah, authorities have been conducting inspection tours around the city to ensure visitors to public parks, seafront locations, and shops stick to health and safety regulations.
On its Twitter account, the municipality said its teams had carried out 4,049 checks, while also confiscating 30 tons of vegetables and food of unknown origin being sold by street vendors.
In addition, municipality officials recorded 38 violations of precautionary measures among weekend seafront picnickers after having made 337 inspection tours in the area. In a statement, the municipality said it had stepped up and would continue its efforts to ensure rules on social distancing, public gatherings, and the wearing of face masks were being adhered to.
“These efforts come as part of the municipality’s plans to utilize its apparatus and equipment to regularly clean parks and disinfect seating areas, waste containers, and children’s playing zones.”
The statement added that anyone wishing to report suspected violations of COVID-19 health and safety measures could call 940.
Who’s Who: Dr. Maysoon Khoja, dean of admission and student affairs at Saudi Electronic University
Updated 23 April 2021
Arab News
Dr. Maysoon Khoja has been appointed as dean of admission and student affairs at Saudi Electronic University.
Khoja completed a bachelor’s degree in accounting from King Abdul Aziz University in 2001, and a master’s degree in accounting and financial management from the University of Essex in the UK in 2010.
She also worked as an assistant professor of accounting at the University of Essex in 2018.
Khoja has been an assistant professor of accounting at the Saudi Electronic University since May 2018. Before that, she was supervisor of the Jeddah female branch of the university from September to November 2019, and was the vice dean for the female section at the College of Administrative and Financial Sciences between April and December 2020.
She has worked as the quality unit coordinator at the College of Administrative and Financial Sciences since February 2020, chair of the study plans committee in the accounting department since September 2020, and is a standing committee member of psychological and social counseling at the university.
Khoja is also a member of the board at the College of Administrative and Financial Sciences, and the chairman of the students rights committee of the college.
Her training and workshops at the University of Essex included three levels of academic writing skills, an NVivo software training workshop, and a qualitative data in academic research workshop.
At the National Commission for Academic Accreditation and Assessment in Riyadh, she hosted a workshop on the characterization of courses and field experience, and gave a SwiftAssess training course at the Saudi Electronic University.
Khoja’s areas of interest in research include accounting education, corporate governance and auditing.