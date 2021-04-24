What We Are Reading Toda: I Am a Girl from Africa

Author: Elizabeth Nyamayaro
This is a deeply personal and wonderfully inspirational memoir that will resonate with anyone who has had to overcome the greatest of odds to reach their dreams and achieve their goals.
Author Elizabeth Nyamayaro weaves a powerful tale of humanitarianism, Africa’s history, and what it means to live a life in service of others.
Each chapter begins with an African proverb and is peppered with the right amount of humor, genuineness and optimism.
This is a memoir about struggle, but not your typical “black issues” book, said a review in goodreads.com.
Nyamayaro is a Zimbabwean-born political scientist and former senior adviser at the UN who founded the influential HeForShe initiative to advance gender equality.
This book “tells the story of how its title becomes a declaration, not just for the author’s tale of remarkable challenges and achievements, but also for a continent suffering from ills ranging from misogyny and masculinism to pessimism about its ability to heal its own wounds,” said a review in The New York Times.
“I Am A Girl from Africa is a rally cry for Africa’s people.”