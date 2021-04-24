Iranian news agency criticizes Al Arabiya for missile coverage

DUBAI: Al Arabiya TV is being accused by the Iranian news agency IRNA of distorting the “truth” behind the Iranian missile ideology, the Saudi-owned network said Saturday.
The network said the IRNA had accused Al Arabiya of focusing its news reports on “the regional threats posed by Iranian missiles.”
IRNA said Al-Arabiya “claims” the range of Iranian missiles threatens the region.
It also said the channel links between the use of missiles as well as some of the regional files that Tehran is involved in to the ongoing negotiations in Vienna to revive Iran’s nuclear accord.
Al Arabiya also said the IRNA accuses the network of “ignoring terror attacks on Iran” during its news coverage.
Interview: Gulf News chief editor reveals paywall strategy, explains why it is key to saving journalism
Gulf News is the UAE’s main English language daily, its decision is a first for an Emirati newspaper
Updated 24 April 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD
DUBAI: In an online universe awash with websites publishing free but inaccurate information, and social media sites offering megaphones to unfiltered opinion, it is no surprise that trusted news media around the globe are facing one of their toughest choices to date — whether to erect a paywall.
Gulf News, the leading UAE English-language daily, is the first to adopt a paywall strategy, asking users to subscribe to one of three currently discounted packages that will allow access to content.
“People think that when you go behind the wall, you’re preventing readers from reading. No, in fact, you’re opening a gateway for them for trusted journalism,” Gulf News’ CEO, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director of Publications, Abdul Hamid Ahmad, exclusively told Arab News.
“That’s important, you know, and in today’s world, you don’t know how many websites there are, how many on social media, how many of this false, fake news. We are here to give the good journalism, the trusted journalism,” he said.
Indeed, at a time when many international news outlets have been lowering their paywalls to allow users access to crucial COVID-19-related news, the question must be asked: Why now?
“Our whole point was that we have high traffic, and we want the engagement with our readers. We have a very strong, loyal readership and, therefore, when we went into the paywall model, we’ve given everybody an opportunity to come through gulfnews.com to get COVID news,” Meher Murshed, Gulf News executive editor of digital, told Arab News.
“If you come through the site, it gives you the flexibility of scanning the entire site without coming upon a wall. You can read the full site, you know, and get your news, and then move on if you wish.”
The UAE daily competes with media outlets such as The National, Khaleej Times and a host of other publications that currently do not require a paid subscription, and the editors believe that their unique readers will not migrate from the platform to others due to the paywall.
“That’s our strength — the audience that we have is an engaged audience, it’s a local audience and expatriates who want news on the home country and the opinion,” Murshed said.
Currently, the news industry relies heavily on advertising revenue to remain afloat, and while Gulf News averages 230 million page views with 15 million unique visitors monthly, subscriptions will not become the paper’s main source of funding.
INNUMBERS
15 million monthly users
230 million monthly page views
Over 5.4 million engaged social audience
He added: “It’s not that we blocked anyone out, or anything like that. In fact, if anything, the engagement level has gone up, even during these times.”
However, both Ahmad and Murshed believe that this will fine tune the types of ads with which readers interact.
“You have to respect the reader — you have to give them a good experience when they read and not bombard them with too many ads and disrupt their reading,” Ahmad said.
“If you respect the reader, the advertiser will respect you and will come to you.”
Murshed echoed Ahmad’s comments, saying: “I think the advertising and the readers go hand in hand. They always have and always will. I don’t think you can choose one or the other.”
The paywall decision required a lot of research, Ahmad and Murshed said, before deciding on a unique model to offer readers an engaging experience — subscriber or not.
“It’s not a model that you see anywhere in the world, because we have a unique audience, and I think we are catering to them,” Murshed said.
While a dip in readership is expected, as is the case when any paywall is set up, the editors are unfazed by the challenge and, if anything, are confident even more readers will sign up.
“It’s a milestone for us, certainly, and at every milestone you have to face certain challenges. Now the challenge for us is really to keep the content as good as it is — it matters to the reader. When the reader feels that you have the content that others don’t have, they’ll come to you,” Ahmad said.
“So, if you keep providing the reader with good content, they will come to you, and stay with you and trust you,” he added, “But when you say good content, it also has to be verified, fact-checked and credible. It also has to be told in a way that is attractive.”
Established over four decades ago, Gulf News has now expanded, with sections on personal finance, parenting and food that cater to a wide UAE readership.
“For 42 years, we’ve been providing content, very strong content, reliable, and we are continuing to do so. Gulf News has been looking to strengthen and innovate all along the way,” Murshed said.
“So, I think, you know, we will give the audience what we do best — what they want, what they’re looking for, and we will strengthen it further and evolve. That’s our journey,” he added.
War-hit Cameroonian town holds film festival as movies get Netflix boost
Updated 24 April 2021
Reuters
BUEA, Cameroon: Filmmakers and actors gathered in the western Cameroon town of Buea for a film festival this week, as the region tries to regain a measure of normalcy despite an ongoing secessionist conflict.
The Cameroon International Film Festival was canceled in 2019 and 2020 because of the conflict between state forces and English-speaking rebels, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.
The festival has returned this year and features two Cameroonian films that have been bought by US streaming service Netflix. One is the 2020 drama Fisherman’s Diary about a young Cameroonian girl determined to go to school, which was inspired by the story of Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai.
“I am so excited. This is something that has been a long time coming,” said actress Ndamo Damarise, who plays a teacher in Fisherman’s Diary, as she posed on the red carpet. “We have our movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime and all the big platforms.”
Cameroon’s two western Anglophone regions have been gripped by fighting since 2017 as the rebels try to break away from the predominantly Francophone government. More than 3,500 people have died and 700,000 have been displaced in the violence.
A fragile calm has reigned in Buea during the festival, which runs from Monday to Saturday. The 400-seat cinema where the films were screened was filled to capacity on opening night. Hardly anyone came in 2018 for fear of violence.
“We asked separatists in the bush not to disturb us. We explained to them that we are not politicians, we are filmmakers,” said Billy Bob Ndive Lifongo, vice president of the festival.
Most films made in Cameroon are made in the Anglophone regions, which is also known as the country’s tech and startup hub.
Some filmmakers have been jailed during the conflict because of their opinions, said cinematographer Rene Etta, who worked on Fisherman’s Diary and Therapy, the other film bought by Netflix.
He hopes the movies’ success will help develop the local industry.
“We can now comfortably tell our children, ‘If you like cinematography, you want to make films, go ahead and do it,’ because there is a future. There is a possibility you can make a living out of it.”
TikTok’s #RamadanVibes includes challenges & shows through the holy month
Updated 22 April 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: TikTok is celebrating Ramadan this month by engaging its community in the Middle East and North Africa region, featuring key Ramadan traditions, from Fawazeer, soaps, dramas and recipes under the hashtag #RamadanVibes.
“Last year, we saw people embrace the spirit of Ramadan on TikTok and come together virtually to celebrate key traditions. As our community couldn’t gather with their families and friends in line with the COVID-19 restrictions, TikTok truly became the platform where Ramadan traditions lived on,” said Rami Zeidan, head of video and creative at TikTok.
“This year, we are building on those traditions to offer our creators a space for celebration, gratitude and entertainment,” he added.
TIkTok’s Ramadan offerings include live events, activities and in-app challenges including:
#GuessTheDish: Through an interactive trivia quiz, users can guess the name of Ramadan dishes in under 3 seconds based on the key ingredients. The #GuessTheDish challenge has received over 50 million views to date, with submissions from the likes of Chef Shaheen and Walid Yari.
#RamadanCheck: Creators can share their daily Ramadan routines using this hashtag. The challenge has received over 188.7 million views to date, including a submission from Rand Majali.
#RamadanMubarak: With 2.5 billion views to date, #RamadanMubarak features Egyptian singer and actor Yousra, and the TikTok community, sharing wishes of good health and wealth to users.
#RamadanStyle: Creators on TikTok can show off their Ramadan outfits under this hashtag. Fashion icon Nirvana Abdul has already shared her own looks this Ramadan.
#Ramadan_Preps: TikTok users share videos about how they prepare for Ramadan. The challenge has reached over 358 million views to date, with submissions from Ahmed Aziz and Rania Ali.
Live shows on TikTok include:
#CookWithTheStars: TikTok will produce a series of cooking episodes to be aired on April 21, 24, 28, and May 1 at 4 p.m. Saudi Arabia Standard Time (SAST) with popular regional celebrities, including Amir Karara, Hend Sabry, Nelly Karim, and Hana Shiha.
Ramadaniat Live Cooking: Viewers will be able to tune in to live cooking sessions with multiple TikTok content creators and regional brands, including Yara Aziz, Hadeel Marei, AtyabTabkha.com and Arla.
The Ramadan UTURN Show: running on April 28, May 2 and May 6 at 11 p.m. SAST, this show is a partnership with leading Saudi online entertainment network UTURN. It will feature entertaining sketches and content covering topics such as sports and entertainment.
Ramadan Radio Shows: Radio stations around the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Fujairah FM and Marina FM, will be streaming live shows daily that include contests and giveaways.
Aghla Min Al-Dahab: In partnership with production company Yas Pro Media, the show includes daily interview streams with renowned regional celebrities every night at 1 a.m. SAST.
Fawazeer Ramadan: Users can tune into Go Arabi’s channel every other day at 10 p.m. SAST to answer trivia questions and participate in challenges.
Arab News radio show discusses future of print media, partnership with FII institute
‘Only journalism can save save journalism,’ says renowned media consultant Juan Senor
Arab News assistant editor Noor Nugali says FII partnership will help bring stakeholders together
Updated 22 April 2021
RAY HANANIA
CHICAGO: Despite harsh restrictions and widespread health fears caused by the year-long COVID-19 Pandemic, the newspaper industry is beginning to see a brighter future, media industry experts agreed Wednesday.
Assistant Editor-in-Chief Noor Nugali and London-based INNOVATION Media Consulting Group President Juan Senor said that a new partnership they are forging will together provide more information and news in a faster and more efficient manner than previously possible.
Contrary to common beliefs, Senor suggested that the future of journalism and the news industry is much brighter today, in part because of needs caused by the COVID pandemic.
“The future is very bright for the news industry. A pandemic without journalism -- unthinkable. And that is a global reality. And this is a turning moment, a landmark moment where people have realized that indeed they have rediscovered the value of journalism,” said Senor.
“When your lives are at stake. When the health of your loved ones are at stake, who are you going to turn to? The Politicians saying this is a fluke? Somebody on Facebook saying that if you inject bleach you will be cured? Or take a steam shower? Journalism has reconnected with a global audience and the turning point is that people are willing to pay for that journalism.”
Senor called the COVID pandemic a major influence in spurring a journalism resurgence.
“What’s happened during the pandemic is that before the pandemic people said we get our news from Facebook and that was good enough,” Senior said.
“Now people are saying well I now develop a half a retaking and rediscovered the value of visiting a local or regional news site everyday to find out what is true. What is really going on? Because my life is at stake. … We call it the Netflix moment for digital news.”
Nugali detailed how Arab News evolved through expanding its editorial and writing staff and assimilating into the expanding social media world.
“Arab News is the Middle East’s leading English Language Daily. It initiated 46 years ago in a garage by two young brothers, the Hafez Brothers,” Nugali said.
“Now it has become an international newspaper born from Saudi with three online editions in different languages. In 2018 we had the Pakistani edition that was launched. In 2019 we launched the Japanese edition. And remarkably in the midst of the pandemic, in 2019 we launched the French edition.”
Nugali said the partnership with the Future Investment Initiative Institute and Arab News will bring all of the industry stakeholders together to provide the best platform for news information.
“What you are going to see is a co-production of a series of expert panel discussions. You’re going to see surveys, white papers and recommendations on how the industry can survive the digital disruption and create sustainable models for the future,” Nugali said.
“The first deliverable of this cooperation is going to be in May. And it is going to be a White Paper produced by the Arab News Research and Studies Unit which is based in London. The first paper is going to be under the title ‘The Myth of Digital Transformation’ and it is going to explain in detail the technical problems that face the media industry from a commercial perspective and what impacts they have.”
“The Ray Hanania Show” is broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network on WNZK AM 690 in Detroit and WDMV AM 700 in Washington DC, and live streamed on Facebook.com/ArabNewswhere you can view the entire interview.
Black Lives Matter leader to take Houthi violence against Ethiopians to UN
Hawk Newsome wants Americans to focus on the killings of Blacks inside and outside of the US
Arab News reporter Rua’a Al-Ameri details Houthi kidnapping of Yemeni-Ethiopian model
Updated 22 April 2021
RAY HANANIA
Hawk Newsome, the leader of the Black Lives Movement of Greater New York City, said Wednesday he might take the plight of Africans and especially Ethiopians in Yemen to the United Nations.
Newsome, whose organization confronts racism and racist actions against African Americans, said he was shocked at how little attention the mainstream American news media has placed on Blacks and Ethiopian migrants in places like Yemen.
During an interview on “The Ray Hanania Radio Show,” the BLM leader said people must “rise above” and not just focus on the politics of the conflicts. He wants people to focus on the killing of Blacks inside and outside of the US. A good example was when 44 Ethiopian migrants were massacred in a Houthi-controlled detention center in Sana’a last month.
“I do not have time to get into the personal politics but what I do know is that people were being raped and people were starving in Ethiopia,” Newsome said.
“So, when I hear about what the Houthis did to these African refugees or asylum seekers it really, truly breaks my heart and I am glad that you (Arab News) are all doing a great job in shining a light on this.”
Newsome said that concern for human life should be prioritized above the “politics” of a conflict.
“What we need to do is explain Black Lives Matter across the globe. It does not just matter here because we have phenomenal activists and we also have the first amendment which protects our speech and gives us the right to push back and fight back against this government, at the risk of our deaths,” Newsome said.
“But what folks really need to understand is that a new day has arrived. Black people refuse to be the world’s punching bag, or that they are second-class citizens. We will unify and we will unite and we will shed justice on injustice against Black people wherever it occurs in the world. To my Ethiopian brothers and sisters: My heart bleeds for you and I am terribly sorry for what you are experiencing. But I will do my absolute best to shed light on this subject and to draw attention to this.”
Newsome said that most Americans are unaware of what is happening to Africans in other countries like Yemen and fixate on the politics rather than on the toll it takes on the people, especially Blacks and he blamed the mainstream American news media.
Arab News reporter Rua’a Al-Ameri detailed the kidnapping of Entisar Al-Hammadi, a Yemeni-Ethiopian model, by the Houthi rebels. Al-Hammadi has been held since Feb. 20 as little information on her health or wellbeing has been revealed.
“Entisar is a young Yemeni and Ethiopian model who lives in Sana’a and she was abducted by the Houthis almost two months ago now,” Al-Ameri said.
“She was meant to have her case opened two weeks ago in front of her prosecution. For the second week, it has not been possible. Her lawyer has called for her immediate release. He said she is in a terrible condition and he has also said she is threatening to go on a hunger strike because of her conditions.”
Al-Ameri added the Houthis have a history of persecuting and killing minorities such as the Ethiopians.
“In terms of the Houthis targeting ethnic minority groups, that has been evident in the past,” Al-Ameri said.
“Of course there was the fire in the migrant detention center. The Houthis also have a history of targeting the Jewish community and the Baha’i community in Yemen. So, there has been a lot of issues involving the Houthis and their approach towards minorities.”
Newsome said he was learning more and more about the Ethiopians massacre from last March and is in contact with the Yemeni community in New York City. But he said he was unaware of the kidnapping of Al-Hammadi by the Houthis.
“There is a huge problem in America and in the rest of the world and that problem is called white supremacy,” Newsome said.
“A lot of people will say ‘Oh, you are just calling out racism’ but no the fact is when things happen to Black people they do not matter as much as when they happen to white people. When there is mass murder and genocide happening to Black people across the world, no one cares. But if the same thing were to happen to little blond-haired, blue-eyed white children, then everybody would care.
“So, when you start talking about my Ethiopian brothers and sisters and them being murdered, people barely lift a brow. And that is Black people, that is white people and that is everyone in between because that has been indoctrinated into them. You are taught through the media, you are taught through television, you are taught in so many different ways that our Black lives truly do not matter and that is on a global scale.”
* “The Ray Hanania Show” is broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network on WNZK AM 690 in Detroit and WDMV AM 700 in Washington DC, and live streamed on Facebook.com/ArabNews where you can see the entire interview.