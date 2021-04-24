RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance temporarily closed 18 mosques across the Kingdom after coronavirus cases were detected among worshippers, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Riyadh region saw 11 mosques closed, while three were shut in the Eastern Province. Two mosques were closed in each Baha and Asir.
Coronavirus cases have led to the temporary closure of 782 mosques in the past 75 days, with 725 reopening following sanitization measures.
There are 24 mosques in Riyadh, Qassim, Makkah, Tabuk, Baha, the Eastern Province, Asir, and the Northern Borders that have reopened after precautionary measures, including sanitization and maintenance, were carried out.
Worshippers and mosque employees were praised by the ministry for complying with health and safety requirements.
Authorities will continue to implement measures to ensure the safety of worshippers, the ministry added.
18 Saudi mosques closed amid virus outbreaks
https://arab.news/2vv2m
18 Saudi mosques closed amid virus outbreaks
- Worshippers and mosque employees were praised by the ministry for complying with health and safety requirements
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance temporarily closed 18 mosques across the Kingdom after coronavirus cases were detected among worshippers, the Saudi Press Agency reported.