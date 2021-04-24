MAKKAH: The operations center of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) in Makkah received 24,633 phone calls in the first 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan, resulting in 9,947 call-outs for ambulance teams.
There were 3,785 reports of disease-related illness, 2,159 reports of road traffic accidents, 568 respiratory crises, 631 fires and 528 cases of fainting. 98 centers are working around the clock, equipped with the latest ambulance equipment and staffed by doctors, specialists and rescue technicians.
The SRCA receives emergency calls on 997 or through the “Asefni” (Save Me) application, which allows users to communicate their distress to an emergency team via a phone call or text message. They are also able to track the status of their communication.
The application provides the emergency teams with the user’s location, as well as information about health facilities within the user’s vicinity, emergency contact numbers of other relief organizations and other features.
Saudi Red Crescent receives 24,633 emergency calls in Makkah
https://arab.news/2dw8y
Saudi Red Crescent receives 24,633 emergency calls in Makkah
- The application provides the emergency teams with the user’s location, as well as information about health facilities within the user’s vicinity
MAKKAH: The operations center of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) in Makkah received 24,633 phone calls in the first 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan, resulting in 9,947 call-outs for ambulance teams.