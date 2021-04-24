Grand Mosque provides supervision during Ramadan

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has allocated about 120 employees to work at the General Administration of the Grand Mosque Authority, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
These employees are divided during Ramadan into four groups to carry out a range of tasks, including field tours inside the Grand Mosque, educational services in the Mataf and the Masa’a, the issuing of electronic publications and information packs, and operating the awareness program “Tabsira.”
Khaled bin Muhammad Al- Harithi, director general of the Grand Mosque Authority, said that the General Administration offers several programs during the holy month, most notably the publication of scientific and educational materials for visitors using barcodes. These materials have been translated into more than 10 languages.
The General Administration also performs the rite of enjoining good and forbidding evil in the Mataf and the Masa’a. Members from the authority are always present in the Mataf, the Masa’a, and in all parts of the Grand Mosque 24 hours a day, covering four shifts.
Al-Harithi pointed out that the Grand Mosque Authority aims to perform 20 field tours and 8,000 supervisory tours during Ramadan to oversee awareness services, in addition to publishing five electronic publications and three information packs.
This will be achieved through a plan that was prepared and divided into four phases, the first of which is the reception of the holy month, the second the beginning of the month, the third in the middle of the month, and the fourth on the eve and day of Al-Fitr.