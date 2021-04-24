You are here

  • Home
  • Grand Mosque provides supervision during Ramadan

Grand Mosque provides supervision during Ramadan

Grand Mosque provides supervision during Ramadan
1 / 6
Grand Mosque in Makkah provides supervision during Ramadan. (SPA)
Grand Mosque provides supervision during Ramadan
2 / 6
Grand Mosque in Makkah provides supervision during Ramadan. (SPA)
Grand Mosque provides supervision during Ramadan
3 / 6
Grand Mosque in Makkah provides supervision during Ramadan. (SPA)
Grand Mosque provides supervision during Ramadan
4 / 6
Grand Mosque in Makkah provides supervision during Ramadan. (SPA)
Grand Mosque provides supervision during Ramadan
5 / 6
Grand Mosque in Makkah provides supervision during Ramadan. (SPA)
Grand Mosque provides supervision during Ramadan
6 / 6
Grand Mosque in Makkah provides supervision during Ramadan. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nvu38

Updated 18 sec ago
SPA

Grand Mosque provides supervision during Ramadan

Grand Mosque provides supervision during Ramadan
  • Members from the authority are always present in the Mataf, the Masa’a, and in all parts of the Grand Mosque 24 hours a day, covering four shifts
Updated 18 sec ago
SPA

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has allocated about 120 employees to work at the General Administration of the Grand Mosque Authority, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
These employees are divided during Ramadan into four groups to carry out a range of tasks, including field tours inside the Grand Mosque, educational services in the Mataf and the Masa’a, the issuing of electronic publications and information packs, and operating the awareness program “Tabsira.”
Khaled bin Muhammad Al- Harithi, director general of the Grand Mosque Authority, said that the General Administration offers several programs during the holy month, most notably the publication of scientific and educational materials for visitors using barcodes. These materials have been translated into more than 10 languages.
The General Administration also performs the rite of enjoining good and forbidding evil in the Mataf and the Masa’a. Members from the authority are always present in the Mataf, the Masa’a, and in all parts of the Grand Mosque 24 hours a day, covering four shifts.

Al-​Harithi pointed out that the Grand Mosque Authority aims to perform 20 field tours and 8,000 supervisory tours during Ramadan to oversee awareness services, in addition to publishing five electronic publications and three information packs.

This will be achieved through a plan that was prepared and divided into four phases, the first of which is the reception of the holy month, the second the beginning of the month, the third in the middle of the month, and the fourth on the eve and day of Al-Fitr.

 

 

Topics: Makkah Madinah Ramadan Ramadan 2021

Related

Rawasheen in Makkah: A civilized window to the past and present photos
Saudi Arabia
Rawasheen in Makkah: A civilized window to the past and present
Special Six years on, the sound of Makkah’s Ramadan cannon is still missed
Saudi Arabia
Six years on, the sound of Makkah’s Ramadan cannon is still missed

‘Severe punishment’ for those who expose public to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

‘Severe punishment’ for those who expose public to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia
Almost 22.9 percent of the Kingdom’s population have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far. (SPA)
Updated 25 April 2021
Rawan Radwan

‘Severe punishment’ for those who expose public to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

‘Severe punishment’ for those who expose public to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia
  • Health Ministry reports 1,072 new cases, 858 recoveries, 9 deaths
Updated 25 April 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: People who intentionally transmit COVID-19 and place the public’s health at risk in Saudi Arabia will be “severely punished” and face fines and jail time, the Kingdom’s Public Prosecution has warned.

The government agency released a statement on Friday that said individuals who commit the crime will face up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to SR500,000 ($266,000), while expats will be deported and prohibited from ever returning to the Kingdom. The statement added that if the violation is repeated, the punishment will be doubled.
Penalties for private rights vary, depending on the gravity of the crime and the resulting harm.
It comes as health authorities warn that an alarming rise in daily coronavirus cases in recent weeks was the result of improper public behaviors. These behaviors include overcrowding in public places, private gatherings exceeding the maximum people limit, and noncompliance with social distancing, face mask and hand-washing guidelines.
For the fifth day in a row, Saudi Arabia reported a daily case count above the 1,000 mark after 1,072 cases were recorded, raising the total number of cases to 411,263 since the beginning of the pandemic.

INNUMBERS

411,263 Total cases

394,529 Recoveries

6,887 Deaths

The Riyadh region reported the highest count with 447. It was followed by Makkah with 236 and the Eastern Province with 164.
The rest of the Kingdom’s regions reported fewer than 50 cases each, with Baha and Jouf each recording just 10 cases.
As the number of cases continues to rise, the number of active cases is approaching the 10,000 mark. There are now 9,874 active cases in the Kingdom, 1,224 of which are in critical condition.
The number of recoveries has increased to 394,529 over the course of the pandemic, with 858 new recoveries reported in the past 24 hours. The Kingdom’s recovery rate is holding steady at 95.9 percent.
The Kingdom’s death toll rose to 6,887 after nine more coronavirus-related deaths were recorded.
The Saudi Ministry of Health has announced that more than 8 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across 587 vaccine centers in the Kingdom. Vaccines are being delivered at a rate of about 149,213 per day.
Almost 22.9 percent of the Kingdom’s population have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Tawakkalna health status confirmation needed to fly from Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Tawakkalna health status confirmation needed to fly from Saudi Arabia
Saudi students boosting Australia ties through heroism and charity, says envoy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi students boosting Australia ties through heroism and charity, says envoy

Saudi Arabia to launch global electronic platform for dates

Saudi Arabia to launch global electronic platform for dates
Saudi Arabia is one of the most important date-producing countries in the world. (SPA)
Updated 25 April 2021
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Saudi Arabia to launch global electronic platform for dates

Saudi Arabia to launch global electronic platform for dates
  • Research and marketing studies had been presented to target countries in order to classify dates as a high-quality fruit
Updated 25 April 2021
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is launching a global electronic platform for dates as a way to introduce international investors to the different types of the fruit being produced in the country.
The Kingdom is one of the most important date-producing nations in the world, accounting for 17 percent of global output.
Dr. Mohammed Al-Nuwairan, CEO of the National Center for Palm and Dates (NCPD), said the platform would be launched before the end of the year and that it would be in four languages: Arabic, English, Indonesian and German.
He explained that the platform’s goal was to enhance marketing, as well as to provide investors and buyers with product choice and information about dates including their type and origin.

FASTFACT

The Kingdom has over 31 million palm trees and produces more than 1.5 million tons of the fruit every year.

“We are working with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and the National Center for Palms and Dates to facilitate export procedures and open up marketing sales outlets outside the Kingdom to deliver Saudi dates to all countries of the world.”
He said that efforts were being made to market Saudi dates overseas and to raise date exports by taking part in events, international exhibitions, bilateral meetings, and an export empowerment program with the aim of opening new marketing outlets.
Research and marketing studies had been presented to target countries in order to classify dates as a high-quality fruit, he added, contributing to increased demand.
Efforts were also being made to work with companies that developed products from dates — powder, jam, liquid sugar, yeast, juice, dough, molasses, medicinal alcohol, and vinegar ­— by seeking and stimulating private sector engagement.

The NCPD was working to raise the efficiency of services and strengthen supply chains in the sector through programs that targeted farmers and producers of dates.

It was encouraging the private sector to invest in collection centers and post-harvest services, he said, and four service centers had been approved recently that would lead to an infrastructure boosting e-commerce.

Al-Nuwairan said the NCPD was working with Saudi government agencies to encourage people to pay Zakat Al-Fitr, a form of almsgiving or tax given at the end of Ramadan, in the form of dates instead of the current main alternative of rice.

A recent report from the NCPD said that the Kingdom’s date exports increased from 127,000 tons to 215,000 tons, while the export value increased from SR535 million ($142.6 million) to SR927 million from 2015 to 2020. Saudi dates were exported to more than 107 countries.

According to figures from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), date palm production covers an area of more than a million hectares globally and total production is 8.5 million tons.

Africa and Asia are the world’s two major date-growing regions, with 435,700 hectares and 648,300 hectares.  

In December the FAO approved the Kingdom’s campaign to declare 2027 as the International Year of Dates.

 

Topics: saudi dates

Related

Experts call for undertaking new technology to promote Saudi dates
Saudi Arabia
Experts call for undertaking new technology to promote Saudi dates
Saudi dates among major exhibits at Hong Kong trade fair
Business & Economy
Saudi dates among major exhibits at Hong Kong trade fair

Saudi students boosting Australia ties through heroism and charity, says envoy

Saudi students boosting Australia ties through heroism and charity, says envoy
There are about 4,875 Saudi students studying in Australia. These students were able to reach Australian society beyond the walls of their universities, providing many services through voluntary programs. (Supplied)
Updated 24 April 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi students boosting Australia ties through heroism and charity, says envoy

Saudi students boosting Australia ties through heroism and charity, says envoy
  • These students carry out initiatives to promote services for society in order to promote cultural communication
Updated 24 April 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Thousands of Saudi students each year travel across the globe to pursue their education, taking with them local traditions and customs. Many of them assimilate well into their new communities, often lending a hand and keeping the gift of giving alive.

From the UK, to the US and Australia, Saudi Arabia has appeared in mainstream news for various reasons. Looking away from the heavy news elements, Saudi students have appeared in smaller local news outlets, mostly for welcome integration in their new communities, and at times, for demonstrations of heroism, which are appreciated and respected by the community.
Compassion is an innate feeling found in many people, but for Saudis, it is an important and vital trait children are raised with as it represents the true spirit of Islam as part of their Islamic teachings.
“The humanitarian work that our religion encourages us to do is not determined by place and time, but derives from the morals and ethics of young Saudis,” Saudi Ambassador to Australia Musaed bin Ibrahim Al-Saleem told Arab News in an exclusive interview.
“Our values are a symbol of giving highlighted by our behaviors and attitudes at any time and place. We take pride in these values as they reflect the true image of the Saudi people.”
Al-Saleem was keen to highlight the significant humanitarian work carried out by a number of Saudi nationals in Australia, as he recalled several heroic actions that recently became headline news in the country.
In the southern state of Victoria, Ahmed Al-Mohaimeed jumped into the Yarra River and rescued a man who was drowning. He later received an Australian Bravery Award for his heroism.
Recently, another Saudi living in Adelaide risked his life and rescued his 94-year-old neighbor from a house fire. Noah Al-Harbi broke into the elderly man’s home and managed to carry him out of the fiery blaze. Both are recovering well.
Other Saudis have left legacies that continue to resonate in the heart of Australian society through humanitarian and voluntary participation in work organized by neighborhood centers in cities where they study, or through volunteering during the wave of fires and floods that ravaged Australia last year.
Al-Saleem said that there are about 4,875 Saudi students studying in more than 20 Australian universities.
These students carry out individual initiatives or use student clubs to promote services for society in order to promote cultural communication between the two countries. Saudi students were able to reach Australian society beyond the walls of their universities, providing many services through voluntary programs during the pandemic, he added. “It is well known that Australian society is multi-ethnic, helping it to accept the other swiftly and easily out of its desire to learn more about Saudi society, about which Australians do not know much,” said Al-Saleem. Through watching Saudi events, festivals, cultural marches, social events and theatrical shows, Australians are eager to learn more about Saudi society and culture, he added.
“With the launch of tourist visas, we expect that a large turnout of Australians will be visiting the Kingdom to learn closely about our civilization, heritage and culture, which will contribute significantly to bridging the relationship between Saudi and Australian society,” he said.

Our values are a symbol of giving highlighted by our behaviors and attitudes at any time and place. Musaed bin Ibrahim Al-Saleem

“The relationship with Australia goes beyond tourism and heroic stances, with Australian news channels reporting last week the discovery by Australian archaeologists of bones from a pet dog alongside the human remains of its owners at a burial site in Saudi Arabia.
“The remains may be the earliest example of domestication in the region, dating back to about 4300 B.C. This discovery is the fruit of a research partnership program between the Royal Commission for AlUla and the University of Western Australia to study ancient civilizations in the Arabian Peninsula.”
Relations also go beyond culture, education and traditions. The Kingdom has strong investment and trade relations with Australia and is considered one of its largest trading partners in the Middle East.
The nature of this relationship has paved the way for the implementation of many joint investment projects, boosting bilateral trade to about SR5 billion ($1.3 billion), with the most important national commodities exported to Australia for the fiscal year 2019-2020 being gold, aluminum and chemical fertilizers, for a value of about $634 million.
Australia’s imports to the Kingdom amounted to about $838 million, and included meat, food and medical products. The Saudi Embassy is aiming to increase the volume of investment and trade between the two countries in the coming period by showcasing investment opportunities in the Kingdom, and offering Australian companies the opportunity to take part in projects and opportunities provided by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
On the strength of Australian universities and the number of Saudi students studying in them, Al-Saleem said that Australian universities have a “very good system,” and that almost 40,000 Saudi students have graduated across a number of disciplines since 2005.
“Australia is a leader in engineering and medical, health and environment sciences. Following the new vision of the Ministry of Education in limiting the number of Australian universities that Saudi students can enroll in to the top 100 universities, I can say that Australia will get a good share of Saudi students in the coming period,” he added.

Topics: Saudi students in Australia saudi students abroad

Related

Saudi students win four awards in European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad
Saudi Arabia
Saudi students win four awards in European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad
Saudi students among winners of UAE space pioneers program
Saudi Arabia
Saudi students among winners of UAE space pioneers program

Who’s Who: Einas Al-Shahwan, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador-designate to Sweden and Iceland

Who’s Who: Einas Al-Shahwan, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador-designate to Sweden and Iceland
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Einas Al-Shahwan, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador-designate to Sweden and Iceland

Who’s Who: Einas Al-Shahwan, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador-designate to Sweden and Iceland
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

Einas Al-Shahwan, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador-designate to Sweden and Iceland, has become the Kingdom’s third female envoy.

Al-Shahwan was among a number of newly appointed ambassadors who took the oath in a virtual meeting with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The ceremony was also attended by Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister.

Al-Shahwan expressed thanks and gratitude to the king and crown prince for her appointment, and said that she hoped to meet the expectations of the leadership in serving the Kingdom, and strengthening bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and the two friendly countries.

Al-Shahwan noted the unprecedented empowerment of women in the Kingdom under the guidance of leadership, with achievements and successes in various fields, including diplomatic work and representing the Kingdom abroad as well as at international forums.

“On this occasion, I would like to mention that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was a pioneer in the field of empowering women. From the early years of women joining the diplomatic work, they’ve received training and qualification, and have had opportunities to participate in representing the Kingdom abroad,” she said.

Al-Shahwan joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2007, becoming the first woman to be an ambassador from the diplomatic corps. She held a number of positions in the ministry, the most recent of which was adviser to the deputy foreign minister for political affairs.

She is also the first woman to hold a department manager position at the ministry’s department for political and economic affairs.

She holds a master’s degree in international relations from an Australian university. She also holds the Emerging Leadership Program certificate from Harvard University.

Topics: Who's Who Einas Al-Shahwan Saudi diplomats

Related

Who’s Who: Dr. Maysoon Khoja, dean of admission and student affairs at Saudi Electronic University
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Maysoon Khoja, dean of admission and student affairs at Saudi Electronic University
Who’s Who: Deemah Al-Yahya, secretary-general of the Digital Cooperation Organization
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Deemah Al-Yahya, secretary-general of the Digital Cooperation Organization

Following the parallel lines of Najran’s traditional wear

Following the parallel lines of Najran’s traditional wear
Ibn Sarwan moved on to the hand sewing machine and then the electric sewing machine, which he is currently uses in his well-known shop in the Abba Al-Saud neighborhood. (SPA)
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

Following the parallel lines of Najran’s traditional wear

Following the parallel lines of Najran’s traditional wear
  • Najran is famous for the “Miznada” and the “Makmam” for women, and the “Muzayyal” and the conventional dress for men
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: As far as tradition goes in the Kingdom, the diversity of its cultures and traditions has historically been influenced by terrain and travels, impacting the style of traditional wear still worn today.
For years, nomads and travelers were believed to have influenced the regional traditional attire’s add-ons, lines, embroidery and even fabrics passed on by travelers that visited the Najran oasis. Historically, handwoven geometric shapes and lines have adorned the traditional costumes of Najran, and over time the traditional art of handweaving almost disappeared as tailors opted for the easier and more modern way.
But that’s not always the case. One of the oldest “masters” of handwaving Najran attire has kept the tradition alive and well preserved.
Ali bin Mohammed Al-Abdullah, known as Ibn Sarwan, has spent more than 50 years tailoring and sewing all types of traditional Najran costumes for men and women. His designs are characterized by the precision of their detail and the multiplicity of the colors of threads and beautiful geometric forms, thanks to his extensive experience using simple materials and possibilities.
He learnt his profession from his father and mother, and sewed his first costume at the age of 15. He used to sew his costumes using a thread and a needle. He moved on to the hand sewing machine and then the electric sewing machine, which he is currently uses in his well-known shop in the Abba Al-Saud neighborhood.

HIGHLIGHT

Ali bin Mohammed Al-Abdullah, known as Ibn Sarwan, has spent more than 50 years tailoring and sewing all types of traditional Najran costumes for men and women.

Najran is famous for the “Miznada” and the “Makmam” for women, and the “Muzayyal” and the conventional dress for men, he said.
From silk chains to parallel lines of red and gold, with sparse yellow and white decorations and broad hem bands, chain stitching is carried out before the gown is sewn up and finishing touches are sewn over the seams. Traditionally sewn over black cloth, the dress sometimes has so much embroidery — hand or machine stitched — that, at a distance, the base textile appears to be multicolored rather than black.
Thanks to the experience that he has gained, Ibn Sarwan is now able to visualize how many meters of textile he needs to use to make a dress by simply looking at a customer.
Ibn Sarwan’s fame has reached Najran poets who sing his praises in their work, paying tribute to his meticulousness and precision.

Topics: Najran

Related

Najran Cement announces $34m cash dividend for second half of 2020
Business & Economy
Najran Cement announces $34m cash dividend for second half of 2020
Najran Cement profits jump 282% to $54 million
Business & Economy
Najran Cement profits jump 282% to $54 million

Latest updates

Thailand sets daily record of COVID-19 deaths for second day
Thailand sets daily record of COVID-19 deaths for second day
‘Common ground’ at premium as Cyprus rivals head to Geneva
‘Common ground’ at premium as Cyprus rivals head to Geneva
ASEAN leaders tell Myanmar coup maker to end killings, resume dialogue
ASEAN leaders tell Myanmar coup maker to end killings, resume dialogue
Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal stunned by Tajiks in Asian Champions League
Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal stunned by Tajiks in Asian Champions League
‘Severe punishment’ for those who expose public to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia
‘Severe punishment’ for those who expose public to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.