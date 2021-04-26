You are here

  • Home
  • Who’s Who: Reem Alharbi, head of LinkedIn’s operations in Saudi Arabia

Who’s Who: Reem Alharbi, head of LinkedIn’s operations in Saudi Arabia

Who’s Who: Reem Alharbi, head of LinkedIn’s operations in Saudi Arabia
Reem Alharbi. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6n5m9

Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Reem Alharbi, head of LinkedIn’s operations in Saudi Arabia

Who’s Who: Reem Alharbi, head of LinkedIn’s operations in Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

Reem Alharbi has been the head of LinkedIn’s operations in Saudi Arabia since July 2020.
She has been associated with LinkedIn since 2016. Alharbi joined the company as KSA public sector strategy lead and worked in different key positions until taking over as the head of operations last year.
Since joining the company, her main responsibility has been to connect and work with the highest levels of government and private executives to make a meaningful impact and drive revenue and business growth.
Her current role now sees her working closely with various public and private sector stakeholders to tackle pressing issues such as employment and national strategies.
In 2005, Alharbi started her career in Dubai with Eye of Dubai as a marketing and public relations executive.
She moved to Saudi Arabia in 2008 to lead the marketing and communications with Eye of Riyadh company.
Alharbi is fluent in Arabic, English, and French. She has marketed and organized over 1,000 events around the world.
She is a marketing and communications professional with over 15 years of experience in various multinational companies such as Ernst & Young (EY), Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, and Dur Hospitality.
She was awarded the MENA Female Role Model award for her stellar contributions to the business and her role in developing young talent.
Alharbi obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing at the University of Dubai in 2009. She also obtained a bachelor’s degree in computer science at Prince Sultan University in Riyadh in 2003. Alharbi is an avid chess player and an animal rights activist.

 

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Who’s Who: Khalid Fahad Al-Huzaim, deputy minister at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Khalid Fahad Al-Huzaim, deputy minister at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology
Who’s Who: Einas Al-Shahwan, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador-designate to Sweden and Iceland
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Einas Al-Shahwan, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador-designate to Sweden and Iceland

King Salman chairs King Abdulaziz Foundation board meeting

King Salman chairs King Abdulaziz Foundation board meeting
Updated 39 min 27 sec ago
SPA

King Salman chairs King Abdulaziz Foundation board meeting

King Salman chairs King Abdulaziz Foundation board meeting
Updated 39 min 27 sec ago
SPA

NEOM: King Salman on Monday chaired the 51st meeting of the board of King Abdulaziz Foundation.
The king reaffirmed the importance of taking care of the national history, diffusion of the historical content for all, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The king praised the endeavor of the 50-year-old institution, before hearing the foundation's strategy and its executive plan approved for the years 2021-2022.
At the meeting the “policy of preserving the historical receptacle and classifying them and the project for consolidating the national identity through investing in the Saudi identity cards,” the SPA noted.
The board also approved the program to celebrate the 50th anniversary of establishing the foundation, next year.
The board was also briefed on the foundation's cultural activities carried out during the year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Twitter launches Ramadan-themed audio conversations

Twitter launches Ramadan-themed audio conversations
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

Twitter launches Ramadan-themed audio conversations

Twitter launches Ramadan-themed audio conversations
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: This year, more than 10 million tweets were monitored about Ramadan in the 30 days leading up to the holy month. Building on this interest, Twitter launched جمعات_رمضان# (Ramadan Gatherings), a series of live audio conversations focused on reflections around topics that arise during the month, as well as those which have taken center stage over the past year.

The sessions took place over five days on Spaces, Twitter’s new live audio conversations feature that is being tested. “Keeping Connected” discussed the importance of human connectivity amid the pandemic; “Ramadan Nights” delved into the world of creativity in music during Ramadan; “Audio Literature” had authors talking about their latest works and inspirations; “Food Waste” featured guests in conversation about the impact of waste and how to manage it during the holy month; and “Managing Work-Life Balance,” where women shared their thoughts about balancing Ramadan and family traditions alongside work.

Hosted by Kinda Ibrahim, Twitter’s Director of Media Partnerships in MENA & Turkey, and moderated by media personality Zeina Soufan, the guests included Saudi author Sultan Al-Mousa, Kuwaiti novelist Abdul Wahab Al Refai, Egyptian musician Mohamed Mohsen, Saudi social & behavioral sciences consultant Mohammed Alhajji, Egyptian author Mirna El Helbawi, Saudi content creator Hatoon Kadi, sports coach and health expert Dr Rayan Karkadan, communication specialist Muath Almusallam, UAE film director Nahla Al Fahad, Saudi pianist Daleen Khalid, Saudi media personality Sara Murad, UAE TV presenter Jasem Alsheheimi, Saudi pastry chef Abdulaziz Alhumedan, Kuwaiti influencer Rawan bin Hussain, UAE content creator Abdullah Raesi, and UAE pianist and opera singer Fatima Alhashmi.

The campaign ended with a song created by musician Bandar Mohammad.

Topics: Twitter

Related

A Covid-19 coronavirus patient lies on a stretcher outside a hospital in New Delhi on April 24, 2021. (AFP)
Media
Twitter censors tweets critical of India’s handling of the pandemic at government request
Twitter has arguably become a toxic breeding ground for hate speech it has become, especially in the Arab world. (File/AFP)
Media
15 years on, has Twitter done more harm than good in the Middle East?

US recognition of Armenian genocide is a victory in ‘fight against denialism,’ UN told

US recognition of Armenian genocide is a victory in ‘fight against denialism,’ UN told
Mher Margaryan. (Photo/Twitter: Armenia Mission to UN)
Updated 27 April 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

US recognition of Armenian genocide is a victory in ‘fight against denialism,’ UN told

US recognition of Armenian genocide is a victory in ‘fight against denialism,’ UN told
  • Armenia’s envoy ‘deeply grateful’ to President Joe Biden for acknowledgment of the true nature of atrocities committed during First World War
  • Members urged to ‘end century of indifference and denial’ over the genocide; reminded ‘speeches do not prevent atrocities, timely political action does.’
Updated 27 April 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The announcement by US President Joe Biden on Saturday recognizing the mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman forces during the First World War as genocide not only honors the victims and their families, it is also a victory in “the fight against denialism and attempts to whitewash past crimes,” the UN was told on Monday.
Mher Margaryan, Armenia’s permanent representative to the UN, added that the decision by the administration in Washington is a contribution “for which we are deeply grateful.”
His comments came during a panel discussion organized by the Armenian mission at the UN to reflect on the legacy of US-based humanitarian organization the Near East Foundation, and the effect it has had on the evolution of humanitarian multilateralism. The foundation, which was established in 1915 to tackle the humanitarian consequences of the Armenian genocide, is one of the world’s oldest international philanthropic organizations.
“We are paying tribute to this outstanding effort, initially established with the support of the American people to help alleviate the suffering of the Armenians,” Margaryan said.
It is estimated that the systematic massacre of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1917 led to the deaths of about 1.5 million people. The killings and mass deportations of Armenians, and other mass atrocities around the world, prompted Polish lawyer Raphael Lemkin to coin the term “genocide” and initiate the Genocide Convention, which sets out the legal definition of the term. It was unanimously adopted by the UN in December 1948 and came into force in January 1951.
Margaryan said that although there has been a lot of discussion over the years about the failure of the world to prevent the Armenian genocide, “100 years on, the ability of the international community to properly identify and react to humanitarian crises is still being considerably challenged.”
He added: “Only recently, Azerbaijan and Turkey unleashed brutal, senseless violence against the Armenian people, amid the global pandemic, in an attempt to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by force with the involvement of foreign terrorist fighters and mercenaries, accompanied by numerous, extensively documented war crimes.”
The envoy said the continuing detention of prisoners of war and civilian hostages by Azerbaijan, in contravention of international humanitarian law, as well as “the widespread, state-led campaign of dehumanization of Armenians (show that) genocidal ideology does not merely belong to history.”
Savita Pawnday, deputy executive director of the Global Center for the Responsibility to Protect, said that genocide denial “aggravates the injuries of the past and sows the seeds of future injustice.”
While conceding that Biden’s recognition of the Armenian genocide was largely symbolic, she said that accepting the truth of genocides can help to prevent their recurrence, and is a first step toward securing justice for survivors and other victims and acknowledging the patterns of discrimination that can lead to genocide.
“Finding solutions becomes easier (with acknowledgment of genocides), whereas denial aggravates the injuries of the past and sows the seeds of future injustice (in a) world where 18 million people are currently displaced by conflict and war,” Pawnday said.
She called on all UN member states to officially recognize the Armenian genocide and “end one century of indifference and denial.”
One form denial can take, she added, is the characterization of atrocities as a “humanitarian crisis.”
“We all know that current humanitarian crises cannot be solved by blankets and bandages alone,” said Pawnday. Addressing the UN in general, she added: “Speeches do not prevent atrocities. Timely political action does.”
She highlighted the persecution of the Muslim Rohingya population in Myanmar in recent years by the military junta in the country, during which more than 700,000 Rohingya were forced to flee across the border to Bangladesh. She said it was once described by a deadlocked UN Security Council as “‘a humanitarian crisis taking place in Bangladesh’ rather than a genocide perpetrated by the Tatmadaw.”
Pawnday added: “In the multilateral sphere, viewing the crisis through a humanitarian lens is seen as apolitical and a neutral way to build consensus. Yet the reality on the ground is that humanitarian assistance is deeply political.
“The international community has become complicit in giving some perpetrators a free pass. The failure of the Security Council to adequately respond to the 2017 genocide of the Rohingya has created a climate of impunity that the generals exploited.
“The February coup is the price that the people of Myanmar are going to be paying for very long time for the international community’s failure to uphold human rights and to hold those generals accountable.”
Sarah Lea Whitson, executive director of Democracy for the Arab World Now and the moderator of Monday’s event, said it had been painful for the Armenian diaspora to have to “beg” for US recognition of the genocide.
But she added: “I am very grateful that (Biden) has finally taken this step, taking the genocide issue off of the political table.”
Khatchig Mouradian, a lecturer in Middle Eastern, South Asian and African studies at Columbia University in New York, challenged the widespread implicit perception of Armenians as passive recipients of violence on the one hand, and of western humanitarianism on the other.
In his book, “The Resistance Network,” he demonstrates how Armenians coordinated a “robust self-help, humanitarian resistance effort” even during the darkest hours of the genocide.
Ultimately, he said, this effort raised tremendous funds, particularly from US schools, families and Congress. He described it as “one of the bright spots of a dark history.”
Armenian activists are a crucial part of the story and should not be sidelined in the way they traditionally have been, Mouradian added, because they were the intermediaries and activists who defied fear and the Ottoman authorities, and through whose efforts aid reached those who were suffering.
“It is important to integrate this in the narrative because it has a lesson,” he said. “Every time the accomplishments of human rights organizations are being counted, it is a helpful exercise to ask: What about the local activists and humanitarian workers? Is their work being suppressed or erased from the narrative?”
This, he said, is important not only when it comes to holding the perpetrators of atrocities to account, it also helps to determine the form and future of humanitarian actions.
“What kind of world we’re going to (pass on to our) children is very much conditional on how we see ourselves — as individuals or groups or organizations — intervening,” said Mouradian.
“Do we see ourselves as leaders, and the locals are supposed to work for us and follow us as we engage in humanitarian action? Or do we stand next to the locals, allowing them to chart their own future?”
Hugo Slim, a researcher at Oxford University, called for changes to the current global humanitarian system, which he described as an “imperial, Western club system, financed almost entirely by OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries and driven in New York and Geneva by the Western groups.”
He added: “It is operated colonially by a big group of big agencies who dominate the resources and policy, and who function as an imperial elite upon a subject people around the world. Governments become contractors to this rather imperial system.”
The Near East Foundation was called The American Committee for Syrian and Armenian Relief when it was founded in 1915. It organized the world’s first major international humanitarian relief operation, supported by the US government, in response to reports of the atrocities against Armenians in the Ottoman Empire. It helped save more than 132,000 Armenian orphans and more than a million refugees, and helped establish more than 400 hospitals, schools, orphanages and processing centers for refugees.
Renamed the Near East Foundation in 1930, the pioneering organization defined many of the strategies employed by leading international humanitarian groups.

 

Topics: Armenian Genocide Turkey US President Joe Biden

Related

Update Erdogan says Biden's Armenian genocide recognition 'destructive'
Middle-East
Erdogan says Biden's Armenian genocide recognition 'destructive'
Turkey-US relations in the spotlight again after Biden’s Armenia statement 
Middle-East
Turkey-US relations in the spotlight again after Biden’s Armenia statement 

EU chief felt ‘hurt,’ ‘alone’ at meeting with Turkish leader

EU chief felt ‘hurt,’ ‘alone’ at meeting with Turkish leader
Updated 27 April 2021
AP

EU chief felt ‘hurt,’ ‘alone’ at meeting with Turkish leader

EU chief felt ‘hurt,’ ‘alone’ at meeting with Turkish leader
Updated 27 April 2021
AP

BRUSSELS: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she felt hurt and alone during a meeting with Turkey’s president earlier this month and that she was treated poorly simply because she is a woman.
Von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara for talks on tense EU-Turkey relations earlier this month. But only two chairs were set out in front of the EU and Turkish flags for the three leaders. Michel took the chair next to Erdogan.
Von der Leyen stood looking at the seated men, expressing her astonishment with an “ehm” sound, and a gesture of disappointment. She was later seen seated on a large beige sofa, away from her male counterparts.
“I am the first woman to be president of the European Commission. I am the president of the European Commission, and this is how I expected to be treated when visiting Turkey two weeks ago. Like a commission president, but I was not,” von der Leyen told EU lawmakers.
“I cannot find any justification for (how) I was treated in the European treaties. So, I have to conclude that it happened because I am a woman,” she said. “Would this have happened if I had worn a suit, and a tie?”
Von der Leyen, who didn’t publicly blame either Erdogan or Michel for the incident, said she saw no shortage of chairs in other similar meetings in the past, or many women for that matter.
“I felt hurt, and I felt alone, as a woman, and as a European. Because it is not about seating arrangements or protocol. This goes to the core of who we are. This goes to the values our union stands for, and this shows how far we still have to go before women are treated as equals, always and everywhere,” she said.
The apparent protocol gaffe at the Turkish presidential palace ignited a public uproar. Turkey insisted that the EU’s own protocol requests were applied but the European Council head of protocol said his team didn’t have access, during their preparatory inspection, to the room where the incident happened.
Michel apologized Monday for the incident. He said he should have given up his seat but that he was concerned about sparking a broader diplomatic incident, especially given the poor state of relations between Turkey and the 27-nation bloc.
Von der Leyen said that fortunately cameras were present at the meeting and that the images made headlines around the world, but she said that many women aren’t so lucky, and she noted the increase in violence against women and children during the coronavirus pandemic.
The head of the EU’s executive branch, whose speech was praised by several lawmakers, also said that during the talks with Erdogan she raised Turkey’s decision to abandon the Istanbul Convention, which is aimed at combating violence against women.
“The withdrawal of one of the founding members of the Council of Europe is a terrible signal,” von der Leyen said, but she also noted that several EU member countries haven’t ratified the convention and that others are even considering pulling out.
“This is not acceptable. Any kind of violence against women and children is a crime. We must call it a crime and it must be punished as such,” she said.
Von der Leyen said she wants the EU itself to join the convention, but that the move is being blocked by some member countries. She said that by the end of the year the European Commission “will put forward alternative legislation to prevent and combat violence against women and children, offline and online.”

Topics: Ursula von der Leyen Recep Tayyip Erdogan Charles Michel

Related

Turkey’s chair snub riles EU chief as she defends women’s rights
Middle-East
Turkey’s chair snub riles EU chief as she defends women’s rights
EU chiefs express deep concerns on human rights in Turkey to Erdogan
World
EU chiefs express deep concerns on human rights in Turkey to Erdogan

PM’s trip to eastern Libya delayed after security row

PM’s trip to eastern Libya delayed after security row
Libya's Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah . (Supplied)
Updated 27 April 2021
AFP

PM’s trip to eastern Libya delayed after security row

PM’s trip to eastern Libya delayed after security row
  • Dbeibah was selected earlier this year through a UN-backed inter-Libyan dialogue to lead the country to national elections in December 2021
Updated 27 April 2021
AFP

BENGHAZI: The Libyan government postponed the prime minister’s first visit to the east of the country late on Sunday, hours after an advance security team was turned back from Benghazi airport, a source said.
A Cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday in the city would also have marked national unity government leader Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s first trip to Libya’s east, a bastion of military strongman Khalifa Haftar.
But on Sunday a spokesperson said preparations were underway to arrange another date, without giving a reason for the postponement.
The announcement came several hours after a government security team was turned away by local authorities at Benghazi airport, forcing them to get back on their plane and return to the capital Tripoli, a local security source said.
Dbeibah was selected earlier this year through a UN-backed inter-Libyan dialogue to lead the country to national elections in December 2021.
Libya has been mired in chaos since its leader Muammar Qaddafi was deposed and killed in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.
Dbeibah’s government replaced two rival administrations based in Tripoli and the country’s east, the latter loyal to Haftar, whose forces tried but failed to seize the capital in a 2019-20 offensive.
The rival authorities have given their backing to the new administration, adding to tentative hopes that Libya can exit a decade of crisis.
Dbeibah had previously announced his intention to hold Cabinet meetings in different cities across the country, most notably in Benghazi, Libya’s second city and one of Haftar’s strongholds.

Topics: Libya

Related

130 Europe-bound migrants feared dead off Libyan coast
Middle-East
130 Europe-bound migrants feared dead off Libyan coast
Foreign Minister Najla El-Mangoush, Libya’s first woman foreign minister, speaking in a hearing of the Italian Chamber of Deputies’ foreign affairs committee attended by Arab News. (AN Photo/Francesco Bongarrà)
Middle-East
Libyan FM calls for ‘stability, peace, security’

Latest updates

King Salman chairs King Abdulaziz Foundation board meeting
King Salman chairs King Abdulaziz Foundation board meeting
Twitter launches Ramadan-themed audio conversations
Twitter launches Ramadan-themed audio conversations
US recognition of Armenian genocide is a victory in ‘fight against denialism,’ UN told
US recognition of Armenian genocide is a victory in ‘fight against denialism,’ UN told
EU chief felt ‘hurt,’ ‘alone’ at meeting with Turkish leader
EU chief felt ‘hurt,’ ‘alone’ at meeting with Turkish leader
PM’s trip to eastern Libya delayed after security row
PM’s trip to eastern Libya delayed after security row

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.