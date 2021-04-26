RIYADH: Saudi Arabia marked World Intellectual Property Day on Monday. This year’s slogan for the day is “Taking your ideas to the market.”
The CEO of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP), Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Mohammed Al-Suwailem, said the authority is taking measures to create awareness about the importance of intellectual property rights in the Kingdom.
He said SAIP has launched several programs to educate small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in this regard.
Al-Suwailem said the IP Clinic is one of the services offered by the authority to establish a communication channel with inventors and SMEs. He said through the channel experts offer consultation services. SAIP also offers training programs and so far more than 3,710 people have benefited from the training, he said.
SAIP can be reached through its direct customer service number (920021421), via its email address [email protected], or through its official social media accounts, using the handle @SAIPKSA.
Recently, the authority launched a campaign aimed at inspecting websites to verify their compliance with intellectual property systems and ensure they do not violate intellectual rights.
The SAIP’s inspection campaigns have been on two fronts, visiting websites that broadcast movies, sports matches and TV series and sell books, and conducting field inspections of stores in the cities of Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. The main goal of inspection visits is to increase public awareness about the breach of intellectual properties.
Drive planned to increase awareness on IP rights in Saudi Arabia
https://arab.news/r7jv5
Drive planned to increase awareness on IP rights in Saudi Arabia
- The main goal of inspection visits is to increase public awareness about the breach of intellectual properties
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia marked World Intellectual Property Day on Monday. This year’s slogan for the day is “Taking your ideas to the market.”