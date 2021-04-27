You are here

Saudi authorities urge consumers to shop at off-peak times as COVID-19 cases pass 1,000

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 148 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.13 million. (File/SPA)
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 148 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.13 million. (File/SPA)
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi authorities urge consumers to shop at off-peak times as COVID-19 cases pass 1,000

Saudi authorities urge consumers to shop at off-peak times as COVID-19 cases pass 1,000
  • The Kingdom confirmed nine coronavirus deaths and 1,045 new cases
  • The health ministry said 983 patients recovered in the past 24 hours
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities urged all consumers to shop for supplies for Eid Al-Fitr at various times to avoid crowds and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Ministry of Commerce said that shopping at off-peak times would reduce queues and overcrowding.
The ministry directed shops to extend working hours to enable shopping at all times and meet the needs of consumers.
The ministry said shopping through its viable e-commerce sites is one of the options to avoid crowding and contribute to preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
The ministry added that maximum penalties will be imposed on those who do not adhere to the precautionary measures and the operational capacities, and for failure to activate the Tawakkalna app.
The Kingdom recorded nine new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,922.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,045 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 414,219 people have now contracted the disease. 

Of the total number of cases, 9,710 remain active and 1,277 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 419, followed by Makkah with 221, the Eastern Province with 155, Asir recorded 50, and Madinah confirmed 37 cases.
The ministry also announced that 983 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 397,587.
The health ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions and to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 148 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.13 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Saudi ministry of commerce Eid Al-Fitr Coronavirus COVID-19

Eid shoppers urged to avoid peak hours in Saudi Arabia

Eid shoppers urged to avoid peak hours in Saudi Arabia
A picture taken on March 25, 2020 shows an empty shopping mall in the Saudi capital Riyadh. (AFP)
Updated 10 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Eid shoppers urged to avoid peak hours in Saudi Arabia

Eid shoppers urged to avoid peak hours in Saudi Arabia
  • Ministry steps up efforts to reduce crowding, curb virus spread
Updated 10 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce has urged consumers to avoid peak hours while shopping for Eid Al-Fitr in order to avoid crowding and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Shopping at off-peak times reduces time spent waiting at the cashier, and increases the safety of society by reducing overcrowding,” the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry previously directed malls and commercial establishments to extend working hours to enable shopping at all times “to meet the needs of consumers.”
It added that buying Eid items before the end of the holy month provides wide options for the consumer, and enables them to benefit from the after-sales services (exchange or return).
The ministry also encouraged online shopping through “reliable” stores/websites, adding it is one of the best options to avoid crowding and help prevent the spread of the virus. Commercial establishments have been urged to adhere to the precautionary measures, with the ministry warning that if a facility fails to activate the “Tawakkalna” app for gatherings management, the maximum penalties will be applied.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reported nine more COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday. The death toll now stands at 6,922.
The Ministry of Health reported 1,045 new cases, meaning that 414,219 people have now contracted the disease. There are 9,710 remaining active cases, with 1,277 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, 419 of the newly recorded cases were in the Riyadh region, 221 in the Makkah region, 155 in the Eastern Province and 37 in the Madinah region.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Ministry of Health reported 1,045 new cases on Tuesday.

• Saudi Arabia reported nine more COVID-19-related deaths.

In addition, 983 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 397,587 recoveries.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 16,708,703 PCR tests, with 64,782 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Saudi health clinics set up by the ministry as testing hubs or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people around the Kingdom since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Among those testing hubs are Taakad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while the Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell and breathing difficulties.
Appointments to either services can also be made through the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
Saudis and expats in the Kingdom continue to receive their jabs of the coronavirus vaccine, with 8,585,070 people having been inoculated so far.

Topics: Eid shopping Ramadan Ramadan 2021 Coronavirus

In TV interview, Saudi Arabia's crown prince discusses Aramco, unemployment and the environment

In TV interview, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince discusses Aramco, unemployment and the environment
Updated 4 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

In TV interview, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince discusses Aramco, unemployment and the environment

In TV interview, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince discusses Aramco, unemployment and the environment
  • Mohammed bin Salman outlines economic and social developments to mark five years since launch of Vision 2030
  • Crown prince appeared as guest on the Liwan Al Mudaifer Show
Updated 4 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia was in talks to sell another 1 percent of Saudi Aramco to a foreign investor, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a TV interview broadcast on Sunday night.
The wide-ranging discussion covered a number of economic and social targets within the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program.

He said there would be no income tax introduced and that the government aimed to reduce unemployment to 11 percent this year compared to 14 percent five years ago, when Vision 2030 was launched.

The prince was talking on the Liwan Al-Mudaifer Show, presented by Saudi host Abdullah Al-Mudaifer, on the Rotana Khaleejiah channel to mark the fifth anniversary of the reform program, which aims to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy away from oil dependence.

In March, Mohammed bin Salman unveiled the “Shareek” plan, which aims to develop stronger partnerships between the public and private sectors, while also announcing investments led by Aramco of SR5 trillion ($1.3 trillion) for the latter. 

READ MORE

Saudi Arabia has launched an ambitious 12 trillion riyal ($3.2 trillion) program to boost the role of the private sector in diversifying the economy, increasing resilience and supporting sustainable growth. Click here to read more.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Vision 2030

Saudi civil defense issues weather warnings across the Kingdom until Sunday

The Traffic Department in Al-Baha has recruited all its officers and personnel to regulate traffic movement on the main roads and public squares, due to the rain, fog and low visibility. (File/SPA)
The Traffic Department in Al-Baha has recruited all its officers and personnel to regulate traffic movement on the main roads and public squares, due to the rain, fog and low visibility. (File/SPA)
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi civil defense issues weather warnings across the Kingdom until Sunday

The Traffic Department in Al-Baha has recruited all its officers and personnel to regulate traffic movement on the main roads and public squares, due to the rain, fog and low visibility. (File/SPA)
  • The authority warned of thunderstorms and some areas may face torrential flows
  • Traffic Department in Al-Baha region has recruited all its officers and personnel to regulate traffic
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Weather warnings have been issued for several regions across Saudi Arabia from Wednesday until Sunday, the Kingdom’s civil defense said on Tuesday.
The authority warned of thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain and brisk winds in Asir, Al-Baha, Jazan, Najran and Makkah.
From Wednesday to Thursday, it said the capital Riyadh, Qassim and the Eastern Province will be affected by moderate rain and medium-speed winds.
The warnings were based on data from the National Center of Meteorology.
Meanwhile, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques intensified efforts to remove torrential floodwater from the Grand Mosque in Makkah in order to preserve the safety of the pilgrims.
More than 200 supervisors observed more than 4,000 workers clear the areas and entrances of the mosque within 15 minutes using water suction and drying equipment, totaling 470 machines.
They also cleared the sewers and manholes to ensure there was no clogging, as part of their emergency plans according to pre-prepared programs.
The Makkah Municipality and its public administrations have also mobilized efforts to drain the flooded areas and clear debris from fallen trees.
The Traffic Department in Al-Baha region has recruited all its officers and personnel to regulate traffic movement on main roads and public squares due to rain, fog and low visibility.
Security personnel, police and patrols are present to protect public safety, particularly due to the high volume of tourists visiting the city and the region’s parks.
The civil defense called on residents to be wary of the severe conditions, to stay away from places that could flood, and to abide by the civil defense’s instructions and updates announced through media and social media outlets.

Topics: Saudi Arabia General Directorate of Civil Defense weather warning rain thunderstorms Saudi Civil Defense National Center of Meteorology

Saudi and Moroccan foreign ministers hold talks

Saudi and Moroccan foreign ministers hold talks
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi and Moroccan foreign ministers hold talks

Saudi and Moroccan foreign ministers hold talks
  • They discussed bilateral relations and areas of joint cooperation
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita on Tuesday via video call.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and areas of joint cooperation between the two countries, and ways to enhance and develop them in all fields, the Kingdom's foreign ministry said.
They also discussed current regional developments and issues of common interest.

Topics: Prince Faisal bin Farhan Saudi Arabia Morocco Nasser Bourita Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA)

Who's Who: Sami bin Abdulmohsen Al-Hokair, managing director and CEO of Al-Hokair Group for Tourism and Development

Who’s Who: Sami bin Abdulmohsen Al-Hokair, managing director and CEO of Al-Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
Sami bin Abdulmohsen Al-Hokair
Updated 5 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Who's Who: Sami bin Abdulmohsen Al-Hokair, managing director and CEO of Al-Hokair Group for Tourism and Development

Who’s Who: Sami bin Abdulmohsen Al-Hokair, managing director and CEO of Al-Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
Updated 5 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Sami bin Abdulmohsen Al-Hokair is the managing director and CEO of Al-Hokair Group for Tourism and Development.
He is a board member of Abdulmohsen Al-Hokair Holding Group, and also managing director of Al-Hokair Group Joint Stock Co., where he oversees the overall operations of the group’s chain of hotels and entertainment interests, which is the largest in the Middle East.
In addition, he is vice chairman of Saudi Airlines Catering, and chairman of Tanami Arabia.
Al-Hokair gained a bachelor’s degree in administrative sciences from King Saud University in 1990.
He sits on several councils and organizations, including the Council of Tourism Development in eastern and central regions of the Kingdom, the Saudi Food Bank, and a charity for orphans in the Eastern Province.
Al-Hokair is a strong believer in corporate social responsibility, and the group’s Ataa Center is one of its philanthropic channels used to launch initiatives aimed at helping vulnerable members of Saudi communities.
He plays a key role in the group’s local and international investments and development strategies.
His knowledge of the hospitality industry led to the establishment of the country’s first hospitality institute — and his expertise and influence has been a major factor in positioning the company at the forefront of the region’s hospitality and entertainment sectors.

Topics: Who's Who

